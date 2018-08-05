Fitbit: Q2 Redux And Future Potential

Fitbit (FIT) reported Q2 earnings on Wednesday, after the bell, and beat on both the top and bottom lines: reporting revenue of $299.3 million, beating expectations by $13.9 million, and EPS of -$0.22, beating expectations by $0.02 per share. Despite the earnings beat, FIT shares have traded sharply downward and currently are sitting at $5.45 per share.

FIT Price data by YCharts

The Good

The first positive takeaway that I had from the Q2 report was obviously that revenue came in ahead of expectations, at nearly $300 million in the quarter and revenue from smartwatches represented 55% of revenue, which marks growth of 30% on a q/q basis. On top of this stellar growth in the smartwatch category, FIT's management stated that tracker growth will return and "Q2 will mark the trough in the year-over-year decline in tracker sales." Management also expects to return to growth and profitability in the second half of 2018.

Additionally, FIT continues to maintain a strong balance sheet, ending the quarter with $580.5 million in cash and no debt. Additionally, FIT's cash position in even strong than the Q2 balance sheet is showing since FIT received a $72 million tax refund payment in early July.

Source: Earnings Call Slides

Additionally, paid premium subscription revenue grew 34%, however, it is still considered "immaterial" from a reporting perspective, as it represents less than 10% of FIT's overall revenue. Despite still being immaterial, I believe there is plenty more growth potential here, which will expand margins as these services are high-margin recurring revenue streams. With FIT getting more watches onto consumer's wrists, it increases the number of sign-ups for these ancillary services.

Moreover, I believe FIT will soon pivot more heavily towards recurring SAAS revenue streams. These portions of the conference call provide some evidence for this direction.

Source: Earnings Conference Call

In Q2, FIT's healthcare business grew by a double-digit rate and as you can see, there are multiple ways for FIT to draw revenue from this market. Additionally, by looking at the open positions on Fitbit's website, it appears that these initiatives will soon be a larger focus at FIT. As you can see below, FIT is hiring a Director of Revenue who will be responsible for implementing Fitbit's SAAS offerings.

Source: Fitbit.com

A few other notable positives from the Q2 report:

Female health tracking has now 2.9 million signups.

FIT has sold 81 million devices to date.

Fitbit Versa sold out in the quarter and outsold Samsung, Garmin and Fossil smartwatches combined in North America.

Fitbit Health Solutions now has over 100 health plans on its platform across the U.S.

Cost savings to come from transition to the Google Cloud and an office space reduction.

The Bad

Management had guided that free cash flow would be break-even in the second half of Q2, but revised that guidance downward and said it will be slightly negative (~$20 million). This revision downward, in isolation, would be a negative, but the reason driving this revision actually shows that this is a positive development. Versa demand has been so strong that FIT has to spend more on CapEx. See below for the excerpt from the conference call:

Given the strength of demand for Versa, we have increased our capital expenditure cost to increase production capacity and now anticipate CapEx to increase as a percent of revenue to 5% from the previously forecasted 4% level. We expect this spend to negatively impact free cash flow. As such, we are revising our fiscal 2018 free cash flow guidance to a loss of approximately $20 million from breakeven.

Another red flag for investors was that at the end of the call, management discussed that Fitbit utilizes contract manufacturers in China to produce its devices, so its cost of goods sold would increase if the proposed tariffs were to come into effect. Although this does represent a very real risk to FIT having reduced margins, one has to consider that this isn't actually implemented yet, and even if implemented, FIT's competitors will have to deal with this as well and there could be a corresponding across the board increase in the price of wareables to offset the impact of this tariff.

Conclusion

With smartwatch growth accelerating and tracker sales stabilizing, management has guided for FIT to return to profitability in the second half of this year. Coupled with this return to profitability from hardware sales, FIT has the ability to see accelerated growth and margin expansion from a focus on growing SAAS revenue streams. With roughly $650 million in cash on the balance sheet, with no debt, I believe FIT is incredibly undervalued with a market capitalization of just $1.3 billion. I am long FIT.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FIT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.