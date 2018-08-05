GOL's Results Underscore Strength In Brazilian Airline Sector

But those who follow me know that, in the Brazilian airline sector, I am more of a fan of peer Azul Linhas Aéreas.

GOL performed very well in 2Q18, with robust traffic and cost efficiencies helping to soften the blow of rising fuel costs.

It has been yet another good showing by Brazilian airliner GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (GOL).

This Friday, the company reported 2Q18 results that were very much aligned with my optimism towards the airline industry in a country that still seems under-served and under-penetrated. With growth across the board, from capacity to passenger traffic to margins, I believe today's 10% rush in the stock price is largely justified.

Image credit

As I had anticipated in my July traffic update analysis, the domestic side of GOL's business indeed performed strongly, despite all the trouble that the May trucker strike in Brazil could have caused. Both ASK (available seat kilometers) and RPK (revenue passenger kilometer) increased at a faster pace than in 1Q18, with load factor expanding modestly over year-ago levels.

But international continued to suffer from what I understand to be a weak currency environment that deters leisure travelers from heading overseas. Traffic and occupancy rates have fallen off a cliff. But luckily for GOL, the international segment represents less than 10% of total available seats, otherwise the company's financial results could have been hit much harder.

See table below highlighting key operational and financial metrics.

Source: GOL's earnings slides

Despite sharply higher per-liter fuel costs that have become a norm in the airline industry (but without the tax benefits that U.S.-based carriers have been enjoying), GOL managed to keep margins afloat. EBITDA margin of 8.8% compared favorably to last year's 6.5%, as (1) personnel expenses increased at a slower pace than revenues and (2) fuel consumption increased only slightly, despite a more pronounced increase in ASK (likely a result of the more efficient fleet).

In the end, FX-adjusted loss per ADS of -$0.45 did not look very encouraging. But considering the typically slow season and a 2019 earnings guidance of $1.00 (at the mid-point of the range) that looked very robust against current consensus, shareholders must have been happy with what they saw today.

On the stock

Those who follow me know that, in the Brazilian airline sector, I am much more of a fan of peer Azul Linhas Aéreas (AZUL). I believe that the Barueri-based company's more enticing growth profile (particularly internationally) and dominance in the small-hub domestic market makes its stock a better long-term play in a space already exposed to enough macro risks.

That said, both GOL and AZUL were down substantially between early April and early July (64% and 54%, respectively) over economic fears in South America, rising fuel prices and a fast-declining Brazilian Real. With GOL being a much more volatile stock (see graph below on the annualized standard deviation of the stocks' daily returns over the past year), shares could rebound much faster and more pronouncedly than those of peer AZUL in the case of substantial improvement in the macro landscape. The local currency, for example, has already started to rebound while crude oil prices have stabilized.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from Yahoo Finance

Therefore, investors who are confident about the Brazilian airline space and looking for a bit more potential reward (likely in exchange for more risk as well) might find in GOL a good name to own today. I, however, prefer to keep my fundamentals-based approach to investing in this sector, finding in AZUL a better-quality alternative.

Note from the author: If you have enjoyed this article, follow me by clicking the orange "Follow" button next to the header, making sure that the "Get email alerts" box remains checked. And to dig deeper into how I have built a risk-diversified portfolio designed and back-tested to generate market-like returns with lower risk, join my Storm-Resistant Growth group. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial, read all the content written to date and get immediate access to the community.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AZUL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.