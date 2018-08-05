Intertek Group PLC (IKTSF) André Lacroix Presents Acquires Alchemy Investment Holding M&A Broker Conference - (Transcript)

Intertek Group PLC (OTCPK:IKTSF) Acquires Alchemy Investment Holding M&A Broker Conference August 3, 2018 2:45 AM ET

Executives

André Lacroix - CEO & Director

Edward Leigh - CFO & Director

Analysts

William Kirkness - Jefferies

Suhasini Varanasi - Goldman Sachs Group

Steven Woolf - Numis Securities

Rory McKenzie - UBS Investment Bank

Rajesh Kumar - HSBC

Thomas Sykes - Deutsche Bank

Aymeric Poulain - Kepler Cheuvreux

Andrew Grobler - Crédit Suisse

Ben McSkelly - Shore Capital Group

André Lacroix

Good morning, and thanks for joining the call following the announcement that we made a few minutes ago. We are delighted that we've entered into an agreement to acquire Alchemy. We are acquiring a leading technology-enabled solution provider that will expand our global assurance offering into People Assurance. I will head the strategy of expanding into People Assurance.

And actually, we are working on innovative organic solutions, and I'll come back to that, but we found the opportunity to get into this market very quickly, and we're going to scale this tremendous business around the world at Intertek. And the reason why we're excited about this transaction is we see attractive growth opportunities ahead as the demand for solutions that identify and monitor and close skill gaps among frontline employees is growing in multisite operations.

As I said, Alchemy will extend our market-leading assurance offering from system assurance to People Assurance. And I will come back to that later because it is an important point. Alchemy has a market-leading content in terms of digital training and skill gap closing functionality. Their technology platform is totally scalable in the food industry, which is a core business today, but also in other industry. And there is no question that Alchemy will be used internally for our employees in our multisite operations.

A bit of history. Alchemy was found in 2003. It's headquartered in Austin, Texas. They employ around 270 people in 4 location across the U.S. and Canada. Alchemy is owned by the private equity firm called Riverside Company and will be acquired for cash considerations of $480 million on a cash-free and debt-free basis.

One of the key attraction of Alchemy beyond the business model and the market growth opportunity is the fact it's led by a winning team that has built a tremendous business, a true industry leader in this space. And they will be joining Intertek.

We'll have time for Q&A at the end of the presentation, but let me start with an overview of Alchemy, and then we'll talk about where we see the growth opportunities and why we believe the transaction makes sense from a strategic and financial standpoint.

So what is Alchemy all about? Said simply, Alchemy helps company equip their frontline employees with the knowledge and confidence they need to operate safely and to improve productivity, compliance and engagement. They have developed industry-leading proprietary content and technology-enabled platforms that provide interactive People Assurance solutions to multisite operations primarily today in the food industry. Their cloud-based software services help clients drive safety, productivity, operational excellence and customer service by identifying, monitoring, quantifying skill gaps with their frontline operations and then roll out interactive learning solutions that are highly bespoke and targeted.

In the area of safety and compliance, Alchemy solutions help frontline workers keep food safe and avoid incidents that could lead to very costly product recalls. They have a library of over 400 training courses to close these skill gaps.

Their approach to measure and improve working skills is truly unique. And let me give you the essence of what they do. They provide group-based solutions facilitated by the customers' own local staff. These are efficiently designed to minimize employees' downtime and maximize learnings. The solutions are technology enabled, and clients are therefore able to track skills and gaps on individual basis. The data go straight into the cloud for analytics and obviously to keep the records. After the training, the supervisors can monitor and track progress in the workplace with a tablet-based evaluation tool called Coach.

In terms of operations and engagement, Alchemy helps quick-service restaurants and other franchise businesses increase productivity and capability across their locations, ideal for multisite operations geographically diverse. The platform is called Ontrack. Ontrack identifies productivity and skills gaps through benchmarking and provide immediate training and knowledge content on all gaps from an operational process standpoint. Alchemy's training and courseware build individual employee knowledge very quickly. And their coaching and reinforcement solutions build employee confidence on the job to take the right actions immediately. As you know, food business is an instant business.

Alchemy has a blue-chip client base and an effective subscription-based revenue model receiving payments annually or monthly in advance. We like that very much from a working capital and cash flow standpoint. The majority of Alchemy customer contract run for 3 years, and they have a very strong renewal rate.

They have the largest learning courseware library for frontline workers in the food supply chain. Their customers can use Alchemy's content as is or modify it and customize it if they need to. Their learning courses incorporate the latest training techniques, gamification, quiz, group competitions and, importantly, remediation loops that are proven to increase knowledge and retentions on the job very quickly. Managers have access to a dashboard to monitor and benchmark the skill of their team and to see how their team are improving their operational compliance, capability, productivity and obviously learning.

So said simply, Alchemy focus on frontline staff in industry with high turnover, where traditional classroom training is too costly and, frankly, not efficient. Today, the Alchemy integrated solutions impact more than 3 million frontline workers at 50,000 locations worldwide. So you can imagine we are very excited about bringing Alchemy into Intertek, and we see a number of very attractive growth drivers. And let me go through these step by step.

First, Alchemy is an acquisition of a technology-enabled Software-as-a-Service solution that will strengthen our Intertek global Assurance offering by expanding into People Assurance, very important. We are strengthening our end-to-end assurance value proposition.

Of course, it will give us further exposure to the highly attractive food industry where demand, as you know, for quality assurance solutions is consistently growing, driven by increased regulations and more and more demanding customers, where operational and compliance consistency is an ongoing challenge for companies. Alchemy technology is a platform that is really scalable and complementary to our services and that can be transferred across multiple industry and therefore provide us with significant cross-selling potential.

You will remember, a few years ago, when we articulate our 5x5 strategy to strengthen Intertek on our good to great journey and move the sense of gravity of the company to high-growth, high-margin areas, we based this strategy on our deep analysis of the market, recognizing that the industry is evolving from TIC to ATIC. And we focused on assurance in addition to testing, inspection, certifications because it provides superior customer service, but also, it's high-margin, high-growth and capital-light.

You know that, but let's just remind ourselves, assurance today is the fastest-growing service at Intertek, which reflects the relevance of our strategy and certainly the increased focus of corporations on risk. Our Assurance segment has grown by more than 30% between 2015 and '17.

Let me just explain why People Assurance is so strategic for us as we strengthen our assurance and TQA value proposition. If you think of the output of any organization, it can be a product or a service, it's essentially a function of how good your standard operating procedures are and how applied they are, the type of equipment and technology you use and, of course, the skills and behaviors of the employees in that organization. We have testing, inspection, certification solutions. We have a market-leading offering globally to support our clients on the quality and safety of physical components, products and assets.

In terms of assurance, today, Intertek is focusing on the reliability of the operating systems and management procedures, and we are the leader in the market in that area.

With Alchemy and their technology-based People Assurance solutions, we are broadening and deepening our Total Quality Assurance offering because Alchemy will enable us to help our clients identify and quantify and close the skill gaps. And therefore, our clients will have a greater level of assurance by combining TIC services, assurance of their systems and assurance of their people capability. So net-net for our clients, the expansion that we are making into the People Assurance business with Alchemy will provide a superior customer service, a better end-to-end assurance for our clients. That's why we are strategically so excited.

The trends in the food supply chains are driving significant demand for stronger assurance solutions. We know that very well. The focus on food safety, authenticity, transparency, fresh food, social responsibility, sustainability, animal welfare, to name a few, is rapidly evolving, and consumers are very vocal in social media when they have to communicate their point of view if they are not happy with any of these components or any product. Almost every week, there is a new food-related incident that gets amplified, of course, by social media.

Increased food safety regulations and worker safety compliance guidelines is a strong driver for the food industry. And that supports Alchemy growth prospects.

Today, Alchemy is focused in the U.S., so just talking about the addressable market here. The food addressable market in the U.S., both from a food factory standpoint and the restaurants, is huge. And today, Alchemy works with 1,100 customers. They've got a very good platform, but they capture a fraction of the addressable market. It means that Alchemy is a great business model, tremendous solutions but is subscale. And that's why it's very exciting for Intertek.

How we're going to scale Alchemy, frankly speaking, we can look at service line expansions, end markets and geographic expansion. We see exciting opportunities to add innovative services to Alchemy's offerings and provide a high level of assurance to existing clients. There is no question that Alchemy's content and technology platform is fully scalable within the food industry but also in other industry, like FMCG factories, softline and hardline factories, hotel and leisures, automotive retail, building and construction, oil and gas. Many industry with large frontline workforce and distributed network of branches or operations have a span-of-performance issue that need to be fixed and that undermine their ability to drive compliance, safety and ultimately their financial results and certainly the sustainability of their financial results. So we'll be able to leverage our global network to make this offering available to our clients in our 100 countries around the world.

Let's now move to the strategic and financial considerations. As I said earlier, at the beginning of the call, we were working internally with the R&D colleagues on an organic solutions to expand our Assurance business into People Assurance for the strategic reason I explained a few minutes ago. And we could have taken the time, maybe a few years, to develop a platform and learning content organically, but that would have taken a bit of time. We decided to acquire the business to get there faster because frankly speaking, our clients can't wait, we want to be the first to market with our assurance. In the People Assurance business offering, we can scale it up and gain a competitive advantage with a platform that is truly ahead of the competitions and innovative. This is in line with our M&A strategy that focuses on acquisitions of leading and innovation solutions that are scalable across the vast Intertek network.

Let's talk about the strategic fit. And I'm not going to spend too much time on that because I've talked about some of these points already. First, we expand our exposure to the highly attractive food industry. Second, we acquire the portfolio of blue-chip clients that work with Alchemy today. Third, we will add an industry-leading People Assurance solutions in the food supply chains or portfolio. Fourth, scalability is really, really a huge opportunity for us. It's a subscale business. And last but not least, it's a highly attractive business model, high growth, high margin, strong cash conversion and capital-light. It doesn't get better than that.

The opportunity for revenue growth are significant. Just talking about North America, in a market of more than 30,000 food plants and 270,000 QSR restaurants, Alchemy serve only a fraction of this market. As I said, we see opportunity to drive upselling and improve and further develop innovative ideas for what Alchemy offers to their current customers. We can obviously leverage the Alchemy solutions in new geographies like Lat Am, Asia and Europe. And importantly, over time, we will leverage our customer base and industry knowledge to expand People Assurance into new industry, such as retail, FMCG factories, softline/hardline factories, hospitality, automotive retail, building/construction and, importantly, oil and gas, where safety is at the forefront of day-to-day operations.

And last but not least, we are creating with Alchemy a digital solution and potentially a new category, Software as an Assurance Solution for our clients.

The economics of Alchemy are highly attractive. Billings are expected at circa $60 million this year. The nature of the business means that there is very good revenue visibility, with contracts typically between 1 and 3 years. They operate at high margin that will be better, will be accretive to Intertek on a billing basis. The adjusted EBITDA margin is around 30%, and EBIT margin, 25%. And the business has negative working capital, strongly cash generative, with cash conversion above 100%.

The transaction is value accretive for shareholders, and here are the key metrics. The purchase price, $480 million on a cash- and debt-free basis. That represents 2018E billings multiple of 7.2, which compares very favorably with other software company. We are acquiring a software-based solution here. We will finance the deal from existing facilities and cash, and we expect to complete the transaction in the third quarter.

To help you with your models and understand the financials and the value creations, we have prepared a 5-year financial guidance. First, on both a billing and IFRS revenue basis, we expect strong growth with a 5-year CAGR of about 20%. Margin are attractive, and we see strong to improve these further in excess of 30% EBITDA and 25% EBIT on IFRS basis by year 5. The positive cash drivers will continue, with strong cash conversion, negative working capital. CapEx will be below 5% of sales. Billing EPS will be accretive in year 1. And finally and importantly, we expect Alchemy's return on invested capital to exceed the group cost of capital by year 5. Next week, when we announce our H1 results, we'll provide a full update on what Alchemy means in terms of 2018 financial guidance.

Given the revenue is driven by 1- to 3-year subscription-based Software-as-a-Service contract, Alchemy is managed operationally and financially today on a billing basis. That provides the most relevant view on the short- or long-term performance of the business and focuses the team on cash generation.

Having said that, at the U.K. PLC, we'll, of course, report under IFRS. And I just want to spend a few minutes walking you through the adjustments that need to be made for both the timing of revenue recognition and acquisition of fair value accounting. We have prepared an illustrative example that moves from billing accounting to IFRS in 2 steps, and let we walk you through each of these.

First, we need to follow IFRS rules relating to the timing of revenue recognition as in a high-growth business like Alchemy, there is a lag between billings and IFRS. As you can see from the illustrative example on the slide, that reduces the revenue in year 5 by £7 million.

Secondly, IFRS fair value accounting -- fair value acquisition accounting will have a transitional impact on reported revenues and profit. You can see from the third column of our illustrative example, year 1 and year 2 revenues are reduced by a combine of £20 million before the revenue is restored to the pre-fair value adjustment in year 3.

Importantly, there is no difference between billing and IFRS at the operating cash flow level nor is there any impact on the underlying value creation of the business. I just want to repeat that this illustrative example should not be taken as a formal guidance for Alchemy. I've given the 5-year guidance a few slides before.

So in conclusion, Alchemy is a high-quality business with attractive growth opportunities. They have a strong business model and a track record of significant growth and margin performance. We are strengthening our differentiated TQA value proposition with expansion of our Assurance business into the highly attractive area of People Assurance. This strong market growth opportunity is driving safety, operational excellence and productivity across multisite organizations, and that has become a significant challenge for corporations in all industry. Alchemy software solution, learning platform and proprietary learning content are fully scalable within the food industry. And across multiple other industry and geographies, we will be able to leverage our vast network of industries, countries and clients to scale up Alchemy.

As you know, before Intertek, I used to work in other industry. I start my career at Colgate, FMCG, then I moved into food and drinks with Pepsi. I worked there in the QSR industry when I run Burger King International. I worked in the hospitality industry with Disney, running business in Paris, and lately, running automotive retail with Inchcape. In all of these businesses, as a CEO, I had to lead operational excellence, trying to remove the operational inconsistency across sites that were creating span of performance.

In these days, we had to invest lots of money in face-to-face classroom training, which was expensive, time-consuming and was never truly effective because of the high turnover of the frontline staff. And I can tell you honestly that if I had had Alchemy's training content with me, I as CEO running these businesses, I would have operated with a greater level of quality assurance, productivity, customer service and ultimately financial performance. So I have no doubt that the growth opportunity for us with People Assurance is significant because I know that my CEO colleagues across industry, operating in multisite operations, have to deal with these very difficult challenge of achieving operational consistency in remote multisite locations where traditional training does not work. And frankly speaking, there is nothing out there like Intertek -- like Alchemy.

So thanks for your time. And we'll now be happy to take any questions you have.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Okay, we have some questions coming through. The first one is coming from the line of Will Kirkness from Jefferies.

William Kirkness

Just got a couple of questions here. Firstly, you've previously discussed then value creation for M&A and deals and the need to cover the cost of capital in the downside. Can you just talk about how you sort of model that through this one? And secondly, your forecast assumptions for the 5 years, do they include rolling this out across the platform globally?

André Lacroix

Thanks, Will. Absolutely. We have obviously run our downside case, which I cannot share with you, but we have applied our typical standards in terms of capital allocation discipline. And we know what's the downside case in terms of value creation. So no question about it. As I said, it is a great platform that is managed by a tremendous team that has a tremendous client base that is subscale. So really, the scalability is really attractive. I think the guidance we are giving is -- as you know, the guidance that -- we are working on for now, but there is a lot of growth opportunities here. And 20% for a business of that growth opportunity and potential is realistic in our view. And certainly, we will -- we'll go for more.

Operator

Okay, we have the next question coming from the line of Suhasini Varanasi from Goldman Sachs.

Suhasini Varanasi

Just to clarify on the previous question, given Alchemy has actually done 17% billings CAGR over the last three years, and you're targeting a 20% CAGR for the next 5 years, is it safe to assume that this does not include a lot of revenue synergies?

André Lacroix

So I'm not going to tell you the numbers beyond 20%. But -- because I know that's what you want to hear. What I can tell you is that the numbers we've given you is the plan that we have in mind with our teams. We believe that there is higher growth opportunities, and at the moment, the plan is only focused in the food business. So it's not taking the business outside of the food industry. So that's why I'm pretty comfortable with the guidance.

Suhasini Varanasi

Understand. And just to follow up, you mentioned that Alchemy has proprietary content for the food industry. By when do you expect to add content for other verticals? Is it 12 months after the deal closes? Or do you have any plans right now to start adding more...

André Lacroix

That's a great question. And really, the challenge is there are so many opportunities with this platform that we're going to need to be very focused. My preference is first to strengthen the core of the business. I mean, the food safety content, and you heard about the number of plants just in the U.S. They've got a huge market penetration there. And it's the same on the QSR. So I think we're going to be working on 2 tracks. Track 1 is going to be to basically scale up the core offerings in the food industry, both plants, manufacturing and QSR in the U.S. and internationally. And then after that, we will go into other end market. And frankly speaking, we will have to be very selective so that we choose the most attractive market in terms of speed to market obviously where we see growth opportunities because as I said, we can go into retail, we can go into hospitality, we can go into oil and gas. And we will put that as track 2, end this is an upside in the medium term.

Operator

Okay, we have the next question coming through the line of Steve Woolf from Numis Securities.

Steven Woolf

One sort of follow-up is that how far through the other development areas were you for this sort of product on your own in the other industries? And sort of how far does this catapult you within that? And sort of in terms of sort of development cost savings, would you be spending each year in developing your own products alongside that?

André Lacroix

That's a great question. We -- before the acquisition of Alchemy, we were working on two type of assurance solutions, one for our own people with the view of scaling it up outside the company; and two, we have a very small-capability organization that works in the oil and gas industry. So the investment that we've made so far are very limited, really very much at a concept design stage. We have obviously a tremendous content of training, and we have not stopped the digital configuration, if you want. So it's not like we've wasted some money.

Operator

The next question in the queue comes from the line of Rory McKenzie from UBS.

Rory McKenzie

I have two for me, please. Firstly, on the margins, clearly, they're very high already. But as a scalable platform business, you'd expect very strong operating leverage. Do you think this business needs a lot of investment to continue growing at the same rate? Or are you just being conservative to allow for kind of new expansion, new development of new areas? And then secondly, just on the client list, I see they've got a blue-chip list in the U.S. What's the overlap today with your current business? Do you have as much exposure to that kind of U.S. quick-service restaurants already? Or is that like a new segment you're now into?

André Lacroix

Yes. So let me just take the second question first. As you know, our food business today is relatively small globally. We have some strong pockets around the world, though we are not very strong in the U.S. So there is very little overlap in terms of client. There is a bit but not that much. As far as the operating leverage, I mean, you're spot on. I mean, this is a software-based, technology-based platform where there is a huge upside if you basically scale it up. As you know, I'm always considered when I give guidance. And I think to try to deliver that kind of growth with that kind of margin is going to make the business very attractive for our shareholders. There is no question that the numbers I gave you in terms of guidance is both based on the revenue development but also the investment that we need to make to basically grow the business. You've got to factor that in.

Operator

The next question in the queue comes from the line of Rajesh Kumar from HSBC.

Rajesh Kumar

Just you referred to that you've run through sensitivities through prior downturns. Basically, you've tried to run scenarios to understand, if there's a downturn, it still would cover its cost of capital or not. Could you just give us some color on what sort of cyclicality this business has seen in any prior downturn or this industry sees in a typical downturn or if it sees any cyclicality or not? The second one would be on the characteristics of the business. How does it differ from Intertek in terms of its culture, how staff are incentivized, contract or staff churn? I don't know this business that well, and I'm sure you have done your due diligence, so I may not be listing the whole list of relevant metrics, but if any you think are relevant in describing those differences, please help us out.

André Lacroix

Yes. So in terms of the industry, basically, this is a totally new market, right? If you think about it, the people capability industry has been essentially driven by internal resources in most corporations. And corporations have all found out that during face-to-face classroom training in remote location is very costly. You have to do it very, very, very often. Because of the turnover, it doesn't work. Then people thought that obviously, doing training online, even with that, yes, it sounds like a good idea, but the issue is that you have a lot of people that do not -- in this frontline organization that are not computer literate. But importantly, the frontline training online is very, very inefficient because people look at their smartphone, do other thing and don't concentrate. So what they have created is a really new capability solution here where think of a classroom where you put group of 12 or 15 colleagues. They all have a handheld in their hands. It's highly interactive. And they will be tested throughout the course because people want to monitor the level of knowledge and the progress they are making. So in terms of efficiency, this is a very different way of building capability at the front line.

Obviously, the technology makes it easier, less costly, and it can be customized. So this is a really new market, and the opportunity, frankly, is to explain to clients that they are obviously losing a lot of potential revenues and essentially productivity by not having the right capabilities. So we are very, very confident that it's a largely untapped market with very little cyclicality because it's never -- it was never there. And if you were to summarize it, right, it's a content, plus a technology platform plus an interactive knowledge software that creates opportunity for people to learn to ask questions, to communicate. So there is really nothing like this. It's a new market. As far as the culture, look, we spent time with the management team. It's a very innovative company, very customer centric. So I was pleased to spend time with the team and talk about how they work with their client, very innovative, tremendous, tremendous subject matter expertise. So I think they will fit very well with Intertek.

Rajesh Kumar

Understood. So just on the first point, what you're saying is that because of technology, the way they are delivering training, it will be less cyclical than traditional training methods?

André Lacroix

Yes, because it's very efficient, return on investment are very high, and today, they're offering a much better solution than was being done in-house. As you know--

Rajesh Kumar

Surely, if corporate value -- sorry, yes.

André Lacroix

And as you know, there is one thing that corporates cannot do. It's cut on quality and compliance. It's too risky. I mean, companies don't do that.

Rajesh Kumar

No, that I understand. But -- working for a bank, you understand that very well. But what I was trying to understand is, is the price point, the average they're selling so different from the traditional classroom training environment that any marginal training cuts that might happen in a slowdown may be avoided?

André Lacroix

I mean, another way to think about the point, about the fact that companies cannot cut on food safety and compliance, I mean, the food safety -- the food industry is not cyclical, is it?

Rajesh Kumar

Understood.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Lucas Ferhani from Deutsche Bank.

Thomas Sykes

It's actually Tom Skyes. Just some clarity maybe if you could on the revenue model then. So do you pay per person? Or is it sort of per location or per company, legal entity, you have a contract with the company? Because obviously, the number of interactions and the customers is relatively high compared to the billings number. Please.

André Lacroix

No, it's a great question. It's basically per person or per location.

Thomas Sykes

Right, okay. And is there a particular regulation, say, in the States -- I don't know whether you've given, sorry, the geographic breakdown, but are there particular regulation in the States which makes this a key part of the process for a company? And like -- and of the training you offer, I guess how much is actually taken up by individuals that you have to offer it to the company, but individuals don't necessarily have to take it up, i.e., it's a legal requirement for them to offer the training, and so therefore, this is a cheap way for them to be able to get that training?

André Lacroix

I think the regulatory requirement is on the standards that food plants need to operate within. And that's why this is such an important investment where they cannot cut corners because as you know, the food industry is highly regulated. And they need to be compliant. And the training, if you want, record is obviously an assurance if they get investigated that they have done the right thing. So the amount of training you do is not regulated, but you've got to comply. And this is a great evidence that you have the assurance that you've done so.

Thomas Sykes

Exactly, yes. Okay, understood. And just on the -- I'm assuming that it was a competitive process. Or do went sole bidders on this? Is that something you might be able to talk about?

André Lacroix

Yes. Obviously, it's a unique platform ahead of its time, and yes, there was a lot of interest in the market.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Aymeric Poulain from Kepler Cheuvreux.

Aymeric Poulain

A few question if I may. The first one is on the competitive landscape. And I know this year, as you value this thing, you probably had some benchmarking with what's available otherwise. So just to sort of appreciate the value of the entry that you see in this platform, that would be useful. Secondly, I wanted to understand, why own the entirety of the platform and not act as a vendor with a minority interest perhaps as some of your peers are doing with partnership rather than full ownership of a technology platform? And the third point is, obviously, the vision that you put forward on the -- of the ATIC business and the ongoing digitalization of the 3 key sectors that we see. Does that mean that we should expect that -- the flow of M&A that we're now going to see are going to be more into these digital software businesses rather than the traditional ATIC activities?

André Lacroix

Yes. Thanks for your question, Aymeric. Look, as I just tried to explain, what they offer is truly unique. So I'm just going to give you an example of a restaurant, right? If you are, I'll just say, a kitchen employee in a restaurant, I'll just say, in Geneva of a given brand, what Alchemy will offer you as an employee is a connection to the brand that you work for and will provide you immediate access to all of the operational learning that you need to have to operate safely and confidently in your job but also will enable you to monitor your skills in that restaurant and provide corrective learning if need be. And certainly, when there is something new happening, you will know immediately what to do either on new regulations or new product or new service.

If you are operating a food plant in Kansas and you are the plant manager, and as we talk about with Tom, you've got some regulatory standards you need to comply with, and you're worried about your turnover, you will get access to a library of content that is not only industry-leading, but it's going to be delivered in a way that is very attractive and very efficient because you can quantify and drive the skills of your employees during and after the training. And after the training, they've got a platform that enables them to go into the workplace and look at what's happening. So this, if you want ability to identify, monitor and close the capability gaps, is unique because they have used technology to do something that, when I was working at Burger King International, was impossible to do. I mean, today, they can sit remotely and say Restaurant A in Australia has got a capability problems, there are customer issues, there may be some safety issues, and here is why, and here is what they're going to do. So they have a unique niche, if you want, which we believe we can grow and scale up. And their competition is, of course, certain software-based companies providing training, but it's not interactive, it's not that bespoke, it's not that focused on the front line. And the biggest competition is the in-house. People -- organization training, which I've explained before is really not working anymore. And that's why a lot of corporations have issues, and we all face it when we go to restaurants or airports where the quality of staff training is not good because it's not easy.

So the company itself is broad, but they really are leading in a market that is niche today that we believe can grow because we see it through our clients. And that's basically the answer to your second question. Yes, so we could have taken a partnership, but this is not what the owner wanted to do. And frankly speaking, speed when you have a leading technology solution is very important, and we're going to be able to give them access to obviously more resource than they have today because they can get access to more clients in the world of Intertek and certainly more businesses. So we felt that it was a much better strategic move and financial move to take full ownership. And we've done a lot of due diligence, as you can imagine. As far as the vision on where we'll take M&A, look, we never really speculate on the M&A activities we're going to do. But we focus on the high growth, high margin. Technology is very important. So you've seen what we have done in the security or cybersecurity front. You've seen what you have done -- what we have done in the automotive front. So yes, I mean, technology is very important moving forward for us.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. We have another question from Will Kirkness from Jefferies.

William Kirkness

So just had a couple of follow-ups, if that's okay, on that last slide, Slide 29. So if we think about the modeling, we'll be using that final column, I think, that IFRS basis plus the fair value adjustment. So I'm trying to understand a couple of things. One is that in year one, it's EPS accretive on a billings basis, but I guess not accretive on an IFRS basis. Is that fair?

Edward Leigh

Yes, that's right, Will.

William Kirkness

Okay. And then secondly, if you look at aggregate revenues across the 5-year period, they're sort of £50 million lighter on that last column basis. And they all just -- essentially, they're still there, they're just further to the right in the recognition terms?

Edward Leigh

That's right, yes. I think you're right that the IFRS basis spreads the revenue out into the duration of the contract years, that's correct.

Operator

The next question in the queue comes from the line of Andy Grobler from Crédit Suisse.

Andrew Grobler

Just one for me if I may on the management team. You mentioned how strong you thought they were. What are the -- what's the arrangement for them joining Intertek? How long are they tied in for? And what are they incentivized?

André Lacroix

I mean, a couple of things. And thanks, Andy, for asking the question. I have to say that having spent time with the management team, I mean, they are really world-class. And Jeff, the founder and the CEO, is truly visionary, and what he has created is a unique platform. And he's got a lot of focus on R&D, on obviously operational delivery but also sales. And this is a high-quality team, no question about it. We basically were the preferred bidder through the company's process, which is important. They were all convinced that obviously, money was going to be important. But if they had the chance, they would go for -- with us because they saw the cultural fit, they saw the strategic fit, and they saw the approach we take to customer service and people assurance. We have obviously an agreement with them that I cannot disclose in detail that is obviously timebound and obviously financially based, which gives us plenty of time to scale up, integrate the business. And when we buy a company, we always, we always find ways to retain the top team because we really buy companies for the IP but also for the quality of the management. So now we've got a great agreement, and frankly speaking, they cannot wait to get started. So I had the CEO on -- when we signed during the weekend on the phone, and he says, "Okay, when can we get started so we can start working?" So now it's going to be fun.

Operator

The next question in the queue is from the line of Rory McKenzie for UBS.

Rory McKenzie

I had one more question on the actual solution you provided when you mentioned kind of the data and identifying skill gaps. Is there any hardware you have to install at the clients so they can monitor their staff better? You mentioned the Coach tool kind of tracks performance. So is there any kind of hardware that gets installed to clients? Or is it all just what the employee uploads themselves via an app that tracks that performance?

André Lacroix

No, it's a great question. The only -- I mean, obviously, it's delivered through the could. It's technology software based. But the key thing is the handheld, the interactive handhelds which are used for the training, which obviously is proprietary and is very, very, very small. But that's the key, and the tablet obviously -- it's an application that can be put on any tablet. So it's very, very low cost for the clients.

Anyway, by the way, one thing that I should have said, their track record when they get a new client to get into operation is less than 3 weeks. So if they sign a new client, they can get into less than 3 weeks. And just to give you a sense of what you can do these days with technology, let's just say, Plant A in Michigan has got a quality or process breakdown with equipment or they've got an incident. They get a call, they can basically download on the cloud the appropriate training, get everybody back into the classroom training, "This is what we should have done in terms of safety." So this kind of speed and interactivity is usually viable for all clients, right, because it's really, really responsive.

Rory McKenzie

Great. And then just to follow up on that, when they -- you offer kind of benchmarking. Do you help clients to benchmark themselves against the rest of Alchemy's client base? Or is this very much against internal benchmarks? Kind of can you package the data up to sell as, "Here's where you are in the food industry"? Or how does that work?

André Lacroix

I'm so glad you're asking the question. I mean, there is so much that can be done in addition to what they do in terms of data analytics. The first thing that they have is that if you are the supervisor of that plant in Kansas City, you can basically have an immediate picture of the skill gaps of your current employees, and you can track it. But there is no question that with machine learnings and artificial intelligence, the opportunities in terms of correlation analysis across multi sites is going to be very exciting opportunity. And you're absolutely right, spot on.

Operator

The last question in the queue comes from the line of Ben McSkelly from Shore Capital.

Ben McSkelly

Just a follow-up on the nature of the spending, you talked about this not being really discretion, and obviously, it's a regulated activity or regulated training. We understand why the training would need to be done. But it's somewhat -- I mean, you need to record that it's being done or not. So in that regard, you need to see that other interactive training providers could feasibly provide the solution. And then you talked definitely about skills gap. Now presumably, skills gap isn't a regulated -- it's not due to regulation. It's due to operational efficiency. So in that regard, that spending is more discretionary. So my understanding, right, you've got a regulated spend, which is possibly not as hard to identify versus unregulated spend, which is the platform adds value by identifying it, but when times are tough, it might not necessarily be at the forefront of management's desire to spend.

André Lacroix

Well, I think what I would say is that in the food industry, safety and compliance is mission critical. I've not yet met any CEO of any food industry that is willing to take a gamble. And I understand your point. At the end of the day, if you are running a brand and if you are selling at a certain price, you've got obviously regulatory standards that you need to follow. But it's, first and foremost, to have the assurance internally that not only you have got the skills to be compliant, but you are efficient at what you do, right? So I mean, the business case for the client is very straightforward. There is no issue there.

Operator

Okay, we have no more question in the queue. [Operator Instructions].

André Lacroix

Okay, looks like we don't have any questions. So thanks for being on the call this morning, I realize it was obviously very short notice. We appreciate your time. Obviously, Denis is available if you've got any questions. Obviously, we're going to talk next week and I'm sure you will have follow-up questions. So thanks for your time.