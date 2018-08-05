NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NTN) CEO Ram Krishnan on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSEMKT:NTN) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2018 4:30 PM ET

Kirsten Chapman - MD and Principal, Lippert/Heilshorn & Associates, Inc.

Ram Krishnan - CEO & Director

Allen Wolff - EVP & CFO

I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Kirsten Chapman, from LHA. You may begin.

Thank you, Sara. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us today for the NTN Buzztime's second quarter 2018 results conference call and webcast. Joining us today are CEO, Ram Krishnan; and CFO, Allen Wolff. After the prepared remarks, we'll open the call for questions.

Before we begin, let me remind you that during this conference call, management may make forward-looking statements about future expectations and plans. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties [Technical Difficulty] other factors that may cause the company's actual growth results to be materially different from historical results or any results expressed or implied during the call. Potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual growth and results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the rapidly changing and competitive nature of the interactive entertainment and game industry; [Technical Difficulty] consumer acceptance and adoption of the company's products, [Technical Difficulty] and technology; the ability to [Technical Difficulty] new revenue streams based around consumer games [Technical Difficulty] our ability to maintain or improve our relationship with Buffalo Wild Wings, our ability to satisfy our payment obligations and comply with financial [Technical Difficulty] under our credit facilities with East Side [Technical Difficulty] West Bank; the ownership and [Technical Difficulty] of intellectual property and other more fully described [Technical Difficulty] company's SEC filings. The information in this conference call related to projections or other forward-looking statements is based on current expectations. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any publicly forward-looking statements for any reason.

It's now my pleasure to turn the call over to Ram. Please go ahead, sir.

Thank you, Kirsten, and thank you all for joining us today. We continue to make steady progress on the business platform and our goals. For second quarter 2018 compared to 2017, revenues increased 2% to $5.7 million. EBITDA was again positive at $691,000, and up 34% from prior year. The company has now achieved positive EBITDA for 9 consecutive quarters. Now I will go into much more financial detail.

So let's start with operational progress. Over the past couple of years, we have been focused on improving the tablet and adding order and payment, which we thought was critical to expanding chain relationships. Now we are focused on lowering costs, improving quality simplifying installation and most importantly, broadening our long-term appeal, both within and beyond the bar industry with product extensions and partnerships. With respect to Buffalo Wild Wings, our largest customer, in last quarter, I announced that we were going live at 30 corporate locations with our newest tablets and with our order and pay solution. During the quarter, we also added a franchise location.

We're processing a high-volume of credit card transactions at those stores. Some as high as 70%, we believe that guests appreciates the payment solution, which can result in faster table turn and can generate tremendous guest insights. We are very pleased with how both our technology and services are performing against the target KPIs. As noted previously, during the first quarter Arby's, which is part of the Inspire Brands, acquired Buffalo Wild Wings. We're excited to be working with Buffalo Wild Wings, the management and Inspire Brands, the multi-brand restaurant growth accelerator.

We continue to work with the team on how best to deploy the Buzztime experience to achieve their brand goals, as they go through their process of integration. We have also gone live at several independence with order and payment and are happy with their deployments. One independent went all in and now the location is virtually serverless, and processing all orders and credit card payments through Buzztime tablets. In August, we plan to launch another location that's part of a grocery store chain, and will be the first to use tablets with our new quick service restaurant or QRS mode.

The QSR mode accommodates two differences: First, ordering and payment must happen concurrently before an order is sent to the kitchen; and second, orders may or may not have table assignments. We believe as there are many more markets where our QSR mode will be able to help operators break long lines, integrate loyalty, improve labor productivity and they are in good will with guests.

On the sales and marketing. Our sales and -- lead performance improving continues that are offsetting site attrition. Factors leading to attrition include customer financial stress, and terminations from our classic Playmaker customer base, which decreased 1 point to 17% of our installed base at quarter's end. Overall, June 30, site count held stable compared to March 31.

I'm pleased to report we're better positioned, as our own design and manufacture hardware has been making its way out to the market through the first half of 2018. We are delivering better experiences for our customers. In fact, our quality rates on tablets we produced in the current generation of cases at decreased prepared rates by greater than 90%.

We also have several successful promotions during the second quarter. Some are play related, tied to our Trivia games and the new Sweepstakes tied to Buzztime Soccer. We are now gearing up for our popular annual event, the Smartest Bar, which started last night. The Smartest Bar is a crowd pleaser that can engages our fan base to compete over several weeks to earn bragging rights.

But over the long term, top line growth requires us to reduce the cost and price of our monthly services. To increase our market appeal, we are focused on lower-cost hardware, simplified installations and entry-level offerings. To get there, we have been revamping all of our game engines, content management modules and system management as well as developing mobile and single-player games.

So let's talk about our products and services. Last quarter, I introduced our new site hub for managing our content and gaming experiences on-site, leveraging our tablet investment and using the same android stack from our tablets to build a smaller, lower-cost, high-quality hub that is simpler to install and packs the same power as the prior technology. We're also updating our game engines, our TV display and all the technology that goes into synchronizing in-store play and cross-network play to work with this new android hub. We envision displaying many different type -- content-type through this TV -- through this device onto our TVs. For example, if it is drawn, Network Entertainment will be able to display videos, dynamic web content, app content, and they're still all be schedulable to each customer's desire. Imagine an Apple TV or Roku type of system that can run schedule content like a TV network.

Last quarter, we stated our goal to release internally in Q3, and we have accomplished that. We are running our first version in-house. We are making solid progress, and we're going to get this product to market. Hopefully, we meet our testing standards by the end of the year or in early Q1.

We'll make our first entry-level release, a lighter version of our current tablet offerings at what's intended to be a compelling price. It will also enable us to launch a tablet free offering with mobile-only mode, and I'll -- which I'll elaborate a little bit more. We're seeing our mobile world revolve around 2 areas: First is event based trivia, which are lot of events usually run by host and lasting up to two hours. Typically, they happen one time per week on a slow night to drive traffic. Currently, this game is included in Buzztime's tablet platform.

Last quarter, we released our mobile live trivia, and since last quarter, we've been trialing some new market used cases. An example of the corporate event, the use of mobile app to host live games with their team on a bus ride on their way to their event.

Our second mobile investment is a tablet free version of our trivia and casino games network. This mode will enable players to play our network games inside a venue on their own mobile device. Venues can offer tablets or let their guest play directly on mobile devices, which creates more flexibility in our offerings. We do foresee a mobile-only offering in the future, which will be our lowest price in venue product. These critical investments and development work must be completed for our system to be attractive to a greater portion of the market. Additionally, during the second quarter, we rolled out our first internally billed single-player arcade game: Buzztime Soccer. It's doing really well now in broad release, with -- over 500,000 plays, with an average of an hour per play. Previously, we procured these types of games from third-party aggregators, sometimes at significant cost. Now we've hit a rhythm where we believe we can develop and deploy new single-player games and as fast as 30 days and a fraction of the cost.

Building our own games will allow us to add multiplayer modes, tie these games into promotions, generate leaderboards and give us a fully branded Buzztime experience. These games will help expand and attract the broader audience and demographic from the traditional trivia and poker player.

We are now ready to launch three more games. Roller Rush, Forest Invaders and Go For Smash, which are all well-known game formats. This will become critical to our strategy to deploy fresh content to our players. Content beyond pay gates and licensing our games to other partners.

On the partnerships, as we stated before, we believe partnerships are essential to our business model in the future. As we drive prices down, we expect to expand our market reach, which should increase the size of our network. A larger network should attract more advertisers, and we can use ad revenue to further lower our price by subsidizing our cost. Lower prices increases the network size, making it more attractive to advertisers and thereby, creating a network effect.

Based on success with our local ad partners during the first half of the year, we signed agreements with several sales partners with different marketing focuses to sell our ad inventory. We believe working with these partners increases our chance to being in front of the right buyers at the right time and enabling these partners to present larger networks to their buyers. Those partners are building pipeline, and we hope to see the fruits of that work to pay off next year.

Finally, we've spoken about the appeal of our technology, and specifically, tablet platform as a means or tablet platform as a means to expand our market potential by offering it to other verticals. Last quarter, we announced the first resale of our technology platform to another vertical. We'll begin with a 7-figure contract for several thousand tablets, and we've since added a revenue share agreement.

We're pleased with the progress we're making, and I can provide a little more color this quarter. Our partner is leveraging both our hardware and the operating system to deliver their services to local jails. As a point of clarification, jails are generally for people who are awaiting trial or processing or serving smaller sentences. Our partner provides these inmates with services, keeping them connected to their family, with access to educational and legal material, and of course, with entertainment. We found that our tablets, with the modifications, are a great fit for enabling these services, and we think this is a market with a lot of potential to grow over the next several years. We've expanded this partnership by adding a revenue share agreement to sensor single player games. Our single player games will be available, at a fee. And while we are licensing the content, we'll also share in the revenue generated.

Additionally, with respect to selling content to other verticals and Scientific Games began selling our trivia as a bonus game in Q4 of 2017. We received orders and first recognized revenue in the second quarter. We expect to deliver several more locations in the third quarter. The single player games are building had the potential to create even more licensing opportunities here. There are a lot of initiatives that we're working on that are critical to go into [indiscernible] exciting to see them begin to come together.

Now, I want Alan to go over the financials.

Thank you, Ram. For the second quarter of 2018, revenue was $5.7 million, an increase compared to $5.5 million in the second quarter of 2017. Decreases in subscription revenue due to lower site count as well as lower average revenue per site in another revenue were offset by an increase in hardware revenue, which includes our former sales type lease revenue and our new equipment revenue stream. I'll elaborate for a minute. I'm pleased to report that during the quarter, we recognized revenue for the first time for 2 key initiatives that we mentioned on past call. Equipment sales, which are a part of hardware revenue, and revenue related to the content licensing of our games, which is included in other revenue. Although, our initial revenue from these categories is still relatively small at roughly $100,000 combined, we believe this is the start of great opportunity for our future. We ended the quarter with 2,703 total sites, flat when compared to the first quarter 2018.

As of June 30, our tablet platform grew to 2,247 sites, up from 2,218 sites at the end of last quarter. Our tablet platform now comprises just over 83% of our installed base. We will continue migrating classic site to the tablet platform and anticipate some fluctuation in site count for the remainder of the year. Second quarter direct costs were $1.9 million, up from $1.6 million in the second quarter of 2017. The increase was primarily due to costs associated with an increase in hardware revenue and depreciation of equipment in the field, offset by decreases in direct wages, freight and other miscellaneous expenses.

Second quarter gross margin was 66%, down from 71% in the second quarter of 2017 due to a shift in our revenue mix during the quarter. For the quarter, SG&A expenses decreased to $3.7 million from $3.9 million for the same period last year, primarily due to lower employee-related expenses. We continue to try to optimize our resources and spend to yield the best financial results for the company in the long term.

As of today, we have 92 full-time employees, down from 104 at this time last year. For the full year, we anticipate SG&A expense of approximately $15 million, down from $15.6 million in 2017. For the second quarter, net loss was $124,000 or $0.05 per share, a 25% improvement compared to the $164,000 loss or $0.07 per share in the prior year period.

We are pleased with how the team is executing our operational initiatives, and our strong EBITDA performance in the first half of 2018. EBITDA was $691,000 for the quarter, marking our ninth consecutive quarter of positive EBITDA and increasing by 34% from an EBITDA of $516,000 in the prior year quarter. As of June 30, we were in compliance with all of our bank covenants. We anticipate EBITDA to remain positive for the second half of 2018, and we have a $1.5 million trailing 6-month adjusted EBITDA covenant under our credit facility with our primary lender. At quarter end, we raised $1.4 million of net proceeds by issuing 345,772 shares of common stock and a financing, which included a group of existing [Technical Difficulty] and cash equivalent were $3.8 million at quarter end compared to $3.4 million at year-end 2017.

For the first half of 2018, cash flow provided by operation was $239,000, reflecting our ability to operate the company at roughly cash flow neutral. Year-to-date, we have invested $704,000 in CapEx and software development consistent with our investment activities in 2017.

Our working capital increased over $3 million from negative $1.1 million at year-end 2017 to 3 -- to $2.1 million at quarter end. As you may recall, earlier this year, we reclassified a portion of our loan with our primary lender from short-term to long-term debt. The first half of 2018 had several positive results: Strong EBITDA performance, consistent expense management and a strengthening of the balance sheet, which we believe has put us on the path to regain compliance with NYSE regulation for the shareholder equity requirement. While we continue with this focus, we also anticipate the second half of 2018 will drive performance for shareholder value by launching new products and increasing top line revenue.

I will now turn the call back over to Ram.

Thanks, Alan. Before I close, I would like to review corporate governance in our recent annual meeting. We have sought out and will continuously seek out opportunities to improve both the makeup and impact of our board. Last year, 2 new individuals, Greg Thomas and Richard Simtob were appointed to our Board of Directors. Changing the board profile, creating new energy and bringing different and new relevant industry experience. These changes have helped complement our board composition from a market and from a governance perspective.

Our stockholders supported records, based on the voting report most recently reviewed and in spite of what you might read on master boards, this year voting turnout was almost 10% greater than last year, director nominees received 4 votes from a range of 74% to 96% of the votes cast. Overall, this year, our director nominees received an average of approximately 33% more 4 votes than they did last year. We believe that these are positive affirmations of both our board composition and direction.

We appreciate the shareholder support we have received through their votes and proxies. Since late 2014, we've been implementing a strategy to build a healthy sustainable long-term business based on our overarching tenant of delivering exceptional guest engagement experiences. We transformed from being a one offering, one service company to a multiproduct, multi-market platform business. We have invested in and created content software and hardware assets for the company. And we continue to make advances using our improvements in the areas of platform, player based and enhanced guest experience to expand those opportunities.

We persevered through challenges to create a stronger, more valuable company for the long term. Now we have delivered 9 straight quarters of positive EBITDA as well as improvements in our net losses. We're creating value in the new product, services and platforms we're launching. The new advertising and distribution partnerships we're signing. And the new markets that we expect to adopt our products.

Changing the course of the company to take patience and flexibility, and we're committed to the [indiscernible].

Thanks, for your interest and for your support. We made a lot of progress, and we believe the best is yet to come.

Operator, please open the line for questions.

Thank you, Sara. Thank you, everyone for joining today. We'll talk to you again in the quarter. Have a great day.

