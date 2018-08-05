Natixis SA (NTXFF) CEO François Riahi on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Natixis SA (OTCPK:NTXFF) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2018 3:00 AM ET

François Riahi - CEO

Jean Raby - CEO, Natixis Investment Managers

Nathalie Bricker - Head, Finance & Strategy

Guillaume Tiberghien - Exane BNP Paribas

Jacques-Henri Gaulard - Kepler Cheuvreux

Flora Benhakoun - Deutsche Bank

Maxence Le Gouvello - Jefferies

Delphine Lee - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Karl Peace - Crédit Suisse

Bruce Hamilton - Morgan Stanley

Lorraine Quoirez - UBS Investment Bank

Pierre Chedeville - CM-CIC Market Solutions

François Riahi

Good morning to all of you. I'm François Riahi, CEO of Natixis. I'm very happy to be here with you to present the results of Natixis for the first time for the second quarter and the first half of 2018. Even more so, happy that these results are very good and, this morning, present them all by myself. But Nathalie Bricker, who will become our new Chief Financial Officer starting tomorrow, is here with me and she could maybe answer to some questions you may have, if you go to more technical questions, because she already has an extensive knowledge of our financial accounts. We also have my colleagues from the senior management board of Natixis that are here this morning.

So let's start with the Slide 3, with the key financial metrics for the first 6 months of our New Dimension strategic plan. It is well on track. We have experienced net revenue growth of 7% at constant exchange rate, with a positive jaws effect of 2%, which is what we -- which is our target for the New Dimension plan. These results in a 90 bps improvement in our cost-to-income ratio at 66.3%. And we have low cost of risk, with the ratio of cost of risk on net revenues below 2%.

If we look at our financial situation, our core Tier 1 ratio keeps on improving. It is -- it stands now at 10.8%, a 13 bps increase over the first quarter. And you can see that we have also increased our tangible book value by 4%. This has been possible, thanks to strong organic capital generation of 90 bps on the first half, which is illustrative of our clear focus on value creation, together with a return on tangible equity up by 230 basis points at 15.4%. It was 15.4% during the first quarter, it still is 15.4% for the second quarter.

If we move now to Slide 5, we have recorded €2.6 billion in net revenues, which is a 7% increase compared to the second quarter of last year, with expense growth of 3%.

I'm going to detail a few exceptional items of the quarter in a few seconds, but I'd like to highlight that our reported gross operating income is up 15%, and our reported net income at €580 million is up 19% year-over-year. Despite negative effect impact, I think it's a strong result.

If I move now to the first half, Slide 6. We have recorded almost €5 billion in net revenues. And if you look at the underlying trend at constant exchange rate, you see a 7% increase in the revenues, as I've already mentioned, and an increase in our gross operating income by 10%. Again, 18% of progression of our net income, I think it's really a very good semester for Natixis.

Exceptional items, Slide 7. No, we don't have a lot of them. On the revenue side, it's always the [indiscernible] notes that are FX sensitive, so we have €55 million positive impact on them. On the expense side, we have recorded €20 million of transformation and business efficiency costs. I'll get back to it later on more details. This is completely in line with our plan. As you can see, if you look at the exceptional -- the impact of exceptional items on the first half 2018, it's €4 million, so let's say, and our figures for the first half 2018 are really representative of our operational business.

So Slide 8, I'll dig a little bit more in our figures for the quarter. Very robust growth at 5%. Our expenses grow at the same pace as the revenues for the quarter, it's less so for the semester. It's in line with our trajectory of FTEs and also with our digital investments. The cost of risk is well under control, down year-on-year. And this results in a pretax profit at €864 million and the net income at €556 million, both up year-on-year.

As you know, our main focus is on value creation, profitability, hence -- so we are especially pleased to see our profitability going up with an increase of our RoTE by 1.7 points during the quarter. Of course, the trend is even higher on the first 6 months, and I move to this first 6 months on Slide 9. Very, very similar. This time, with a positive jaws effect of 2 percentage points. It could be even 3 percentage points if you exclude the higher SRF contribution from previous quarter.

I've already mentioned the 90 bps improvement in our cost-to-income ratio. Our pretax profit is up by 7% at almost €1.5 billion. Our tax rate is benefiting from the U.S. tax reform, and we have higher minority than last year due to the higher contribution from some European affiliates in Asset Management and from Coface.

All in all, I think it's recalled net income over €1 billion for underlying and excluding IFRIC 21 impact, which is an increase by 10% in our earning capacity. I think it's a very important element of these results. And again, a strong profitability that is improving across all our business lines. All our business lines are more profitable with an ROE of 16.8%, which is up by 170 basis points and a return on tangible equity up by 230 basis points at 15.4%.

Now, if we move to the cost of risk, Slide 10. We remain at the same level compared to the first quarter. It's a low level of risk, 19 basis points on our outstanding. It's to be compared with 28 basis points on the first half of 2017. It's explained partly by net write backs in our Specialized Financial Services this quarter. I'll come back to that.

As you know, during the New Dimension plan, we define a target cap for our cost of risk on net revenues. We did that rather than taking an indicator on basis points on our outstanding because of our originate to distribute model, which reduces, actually, the level of the -- so part of our business coming into our balance sheet. So we said that we want it to be below 3%. On the first half of 2018, we stand at 1.7%, so we are already far below our guidance.

On our financial structure, Slide 11. As I mentioned in introduction, we have improved our core Tier 1 ratio by 13 bps this quarter. I think the most striking element is our capacity to generate organic capital creation by -- we have 54 basis points of organic capital creation this quarter. This is financing our acquisition of the second quarter of 2018 that we already announced, Fenchurch, Vermilion and Clipperton on the M&A side; Comitéo for payments. And we improved our core Tier 1 ratio by 13 bps. So we have also a pro forma of this core Tier 1 ratio. This pro forma includes what we have already announced, but which is not closed, especially acquisitions of MV Credits and a stake in WCM, I will come back to that for our Asset Management business, also disposals in our Asset Management business. And as you know, the IPC that account for 8 bps and that we treat within pro forma. So very good position on our financial structure. We are well in our range between 10.5% and 11%, which is our target at the end of 2020.

Now let's move to our businesses because that's how we managed to get these results. All our businesses have performed very well during the first half of 2018, especially the case for Asset Management. We have a very strong growth momentum for Asset & Wealth management. You know that 60% of our Asset Management business is dollar related. And despite a 12% depreciation of the U.S. dollar against the euro, we still managed to get 10% increase in our revenues in the first half 2018, which becomes 18% at constant exchange rate. Our revenue growth in the second quarter was 15% at constant exchange rates with a level of performance fees flat at €55 million. And what is really very, very important is the fact that we have managed to improve our fee rates during this quarter despite the downward pressure on fee rates in the asset management space. We have increased our fee rate by 3.3 basis points. It's true in Europe where we have a 2.9% increase of fee rate year-on-year, and it's also true for North America. So this is very important. I think, it's very illustrative of the strength of our very specific multi-boutique model.

Quick comment on Wealth Management. It's a business that is improving. We have good growth of our revenues, good improvements on the cost-to-income ratio side. As you know, it's a relatively small business for us, but it's a business that is clearly on good trend.

Now if we zoom on Asset Management, we managed to increase our net inflow by €10 billion, that's the seventh consecutive quarter of positive net inflows. I think it's really a very strong signal of the power of our model. This quarter, net inflows come in their majority from Europe with a €7 billion increase, but it's also very good increase on North America by €3 billion. This is a very positive trend. It means that both our volumes and our prices have gone up during this quarter, which explains the strength on the revenue side.

When you look at the 2 overperforming boutiques, clearly, in Europe, H2O has been driving the show. For North America, it's especially from Harris and Oakmark Funds that we have experienced strong net inflows.

We now manage €846 billion, which is close to USD 1 trillion and very well balanced between Europe and North America. You see that our revenues have been increasing by 14% in North America for the first half and 27% in Europe, so all our geographies are performing extremely well.

We continue to invest and to develop our business in Asset Management. We have announced 2 investments this quarter. First, WCM Investment Management. It's, I would say, not an usual type of investment for us as it is minority investments with the acquisition of 24.9%, but this minority stake comes with a long-term exclusive distribution partnership. And this will allow us to offer to our clients a very strong capacity of this asset management, focusing on equity -- global equity with a high level of fee rates. And we clearly consider that this increase in our capacity will feed the future growth.

We have also announced, Slide 16, the acquisition of MV Credit. Here again, very consistent with our strategy to develop alternative, MV Credit has a fantastic track record and reputation on private debt. Very high fee rates, very strong team, and we are very happy to have them now in our boutiques model.

Let's move to Corporate & Investment Banking, Slide 17. I think it's clearly a very good first half for our CIB business. We managed to maintain our revenues stable for the first half, with an improvement in our profitability and our profitability was already high. Our ROE after tax -- I insist, after tax is 17.2% on the first half of 2018. I think it's an outstanding result. As you may know, I was coheading the CIB during the first half of 2017, so I know well the results of last year. It was a stellar semester for our CIB activities, and I think that our capacity to match this level of revenues by improving the profitability on this first half is really a very good result. We have a slightly negative jaws effect. You see that at constant exchange rates, our expenses have gone up by only 1%, so it's really very small. Cost of risk is well under control, and we see that the profitability of RWAs are further key indicator, which is net revenues on RWA stands at 6.4%, ahead of our New Dimension 2020 target at 6%, with a decrease actually of RWAs on the CIB during the first half of -- compared to last year on our CIB business.

If we look at the different parts of our businesses, the split of our revenues is different from what it was at the first half of 2017. During the first half of 2017, the global market revenues have been really spectacular. They are down compared to last year in 2018: 10% down for fixed income, 14% down for equity. Again, it's compared to a very high base in 2017, but they keep a very high level of profitability, which is how we managed our businesses.

On fixed income, it's really the rates business that is lower than last year. On the equity, something I would like to underline is that if you look at our peer's results, you see that the brokerage business has been very positive during the first half of 2018, thanks to the volatility of the market. As you know, we have been -- we have just closed our transfer of our brokerage activities to Oddo. Of course, it has had an impact on our revenues during the first half of 2018. And anyway, it's not a business where we are. We were well positioned, that's why we sold it to Oddo. So it's a business that has benefited to our peers that we have not benefited off by definition, which explains also a different trend.

But I would say that this semester, our global finance activities have been improving very well. Our focused sectorial approach is clearly bearing fruits, with revenues up by 16% for the second quarter, 17% on the first half at constant exchange rates. So it's a great performance. It's mostly driven by our real estate activities: Real Estate, Aviation and Infrastructure. And it's clearly a result of the constant improvement of our originate-to-distribute model.

We gave you a few figures. Our new loan production has been up by 42% year-on-year on the second quarter 2018. That seems -- it is a very high number, but it has been combined with a very high level of distribution. We give you an example, on the U.S. Real Estate Finance where at the end, we have distributed 88% of what we have produced. Of course, it's not our average rate of distribution. But our rate of distribution has gone up tremendously during this quarter. And it's also illustrated by the proportion of revenues generated from service fees. I think that's the first time this quarter that we are above 50%, at 51%. It was already high in 2017, 47%. I recall you that our target for the New Frontier plan was 40%, so we are clearly improving constantly our originate-to-distribute model, and that is resulting in this type of reserves on our global finance activities.

On IB and M&A. Our M&A business is doing very well. Our revenues are up 17%. We are very happy with our -- with the way our new multi-boutique model is integrating into our CIB business. Very happy.

On Investment Banking, we have had a very good commercial first half except on ECM. ECM has been -- we are mostly active on ECM in France, and ECM in France has been a very tough market with very limited number of IPOs. I think there has been only 2 IPOs in France during the first half of the year, so we have been impacted on ECM. But other than that, very good commercial results also on our IB business.

On Insurance, we have a very, very robust performance. In terms -- the momentum remains the same with top line growth of 8%, which in the second quarter; it was already 8% in the first quarter. So logically, it's 8% for this first half also. And underlying expense growth of 6% because there's a tax impact explaining why you don't see positive jaws on the crude numbers, the whole numbers. And our ROE now stands at 29.1% in first half. It's up by almost 500 basis points, which is partly driven by the buyback of BPCE Assurance minorities.

If we move to the commercial indicators, which gives a better sense of what is going on during the quarter, we experienced premium growth of 3% during the first half, especially strong on P&C, 8% increase, but also 2% increase on life. Life Insurance, Asset Under Management now stands at €58.6 billion compared to €54.7 billion at the beginning of the year, which is a 7% increase. And with the share of unit linked at 24%, 3 basis point higher than last year and 1 point higher than the first quarter. Unit-linked products account for 35% of gross inflows this quarter, which compares with market average of around 30%. That's one of our main targets to make sure our unit-linked products are progressing.

Also worth noticing, our combined ratio on P&C, it's improving. It's already quite good at 92% in the second quarter. It remains well below the industry's.

If I move to specialized financial services, a very good quarter also. Our 4 businesses have experienced very good results during the first half of 2018. So for the quarter, for SFS, 7% revenue growth, of which 14% in the payment business with the integration of our recent acquisitions bearing fruits. If you look at the growth of payments, 60% of the growth comes from our acquisitions in the FinTech, 40% comes from the business, I would say, our historic business with our networks, CASDEN Banque Populaire. So these 2 types of businesses are progressing very well.

In terms of commercial activity, we have, for example, business volumes up 40% year-on-year for Dalenys and PayPlug. Our revenues from Prepaid & Managed solutions up 33% year-on-year, following the successful integration of Comitéo.

Outside payments, specialized financing revenues are up 6% year-on-year, hence, Financial Services are flat this quarter. At half year, we have had 6% revenues growth, which is in line with our target. And that comes with good cost control since SFS expenses are only up 2% at constant scope.

So I mentioned it earlier, we also have this quarter positive contribution from the cost of risk as we experienced net write backs on the back of sectorial credit rating improvements.

All in all, our SFS business generated an ROE of 15% in the second quarter 2018, which is up 30 basis points versus last year. It was already very good last year. And for the first half 2018, it's 14.8%.

If I move to the Corporate Center, I won't spend too much time as you've seen the results published by Coface already. If I look at excluding Coface and excluding the SRF, our costs on the Corporate Center are down by 5%, which is in line with what we announced during the presentation of the New Dimension plan.

This quarter, we decided to give you a special zoom on our IT cost. Clearly, the investments in technology is a very important element of our strategy, the very important element of our attention and of what we do. Our IT costs represent 20% of our operating expenses. We gave you a breakdown of this -- of the portfolio of change project. The change accounts for 55% -- sorry, 45% of the total. So we have announced in our New Dimension plan that we had some important investments on IT, which is completely on its way and according to our plan. And we have a collection of project that we are leading.

If I move to the transformation and business efficiency program, we have spent €108 million over the last 18 months and we still have €110 million over the next 18 months to reach the €220 million one-off investment costs you are already aware of.

In terms of savings, I'm happy to tell you that we are actually running above our initial guidance for 2018 as we have already captured around €130 million of savings on a full year view for 2018 compared to €100 million initially planned.

So to conclude, I think it's fair to say that New Dimension is off to a good start. When we look at our -- all our key indicators of the plan, we are very well positioned during this first half. As you know and as we said during the New Dimension presentation, our main focus is on value creation more than on anything else. So I think it's very good to see that on our return on tangible equity, we are well above our targets. What is really important to us is to make sure that value creation, and we are, I think, a profitable bank today, is stable throughout the cycle. Our revenues are completely aligned with our strategy. If I look at every business, we are delivering what we want to achieve and what we defined in our New Dimension plan. And that's how we can achieve our targets, with also something that is differentiated from the competition, a clear focus on flexibility and agility in order to deliver. But I think, clearly, for the first half of 2018, I think we can be happy and proud of what we show you today. We are completely delivering our plan so far. So thank you for your attention. And of course, I'd be happy to take your question.

[Operator Instructions]. And we have our first question from Guillaume Tiberghien from Exane BNP Paribas.

Guillaume Tiberghien

I just wanted to ask two questions. Number one is your ratio of revenues to risk weighted assets is now above the target for the strategic plan. So the question is, do you need to adjust the target up? Or do you think it's likely that the ratio will normalize back down? And the second question is on RWA growth. So you've increased the RWA by 0.5% this quarter and the target is to increase them a little bit more during the strategic plan. So when do you think you can achieve this level of RWA growth?

François Riahi

Thank you for your questions. We won't adjust the target. We have prepared a 3-year plan. We will stick to our 3-year plan and the most important for us is to make sure we deliver our plan. We are ahead of it, but we keep the same target. About RWA growth, it's true that we have been decreasing our RWA this first half. We don't -- again, we don't see a reason to change your target. We still plan to have a growth on our RWAs. First, we have included in our trajectory some regulatory RWAs also. And second, what I really think is differentiated for us, our businesses are driven by the profitability and not by revenues. So if I take, for example, CIB, we will consume more RWAs if it goes with a more profitable business. This first half, we didn't need to do so. But we will probably be in situations during the next 2.5 years to grow our RWA profitability. So no reason to change our targets. Again, at the end of the day, if we manage to -- if we can't manage to increase our RWA's profitability, we would.

Guillaume Tiberghien

Can I just rephrase the first question? Your ratio of revenue to RWA is above your budget, so does it mean you think you're over earning at the moment?

François Riahi

Sorry, I didn't get your last word?

Guillaume Tiberghien

Do you think you're over earning at the moment because your ratio of revenues to risk weighted assets is above what you think you can achieve?

François Riahi

Over what? Sorry, I didn't get it.

Guillaume Tiberghien

Earning too much on your RWAs, so revenue too high given the ratio is going up?

François Riahi

No, I don't think so.

Okay, so we have another question from Jacques-Henri Gaulard from Kepler Cheuvreux.

Jacques-Henri Gaulard

I had two questions. The first, I would like to understand WCM acquisition a little bit better because it's a minority stake. It's not something that you usually do. Is there an opportunity for you to increase your equity stake there? And maybe a little bit of color on what financially you hope to gain from it? That's the first question. And the second one was about the deal you turned down in fixed income because you were not happy about the profitability. What type of deal did you feel you had a lot of margin pressure on?

François R

On WCM, you're right. It's not -- the minority stakes are not what we do usually. And this time, we decided to do so because we have had discussions with the management of WCM for many, many months. I think we like the company a lot. They wanted to keep control, we wanted to have them on board. We finally found a deal to have a minority stake, but with a strong distribution agreement. So it creates a situation where the strategic balance between us is strong. But nothing is decided on the future on how our stake could evolve. On an economic point of view, the deal is quite comparable to what we would have been achieving with a majority stake. On your second question, which is, sorry, I forgot it. The pressure on margins...

Jacques-Henri Gaulard

It's just the pressure on margins. The deal you turned down, basically. The type of deal you turned down.

François Riahi

Yes, you know we are turning down deals constantly. And it's fortunate sometimes because of risk reasons. Sometimes, it's because of profitability reasons. There are no -- it's not specific deals. The way our businesses are driven, if I take especially our global market activities, we measure profitability of deals at the desk levels, at sense levels. If the profitability of a deal is below certain threshold, it has to be decided by the head of lower markets himself. So it's a strong discipline, actually, on the fact that we are not driving our business through revenues, but through profitability. After that, I cannot -- there are no specific deals where margins would have been lower this quarter. It's a more general way of how we are driving our business.

So we have another question from Flora Benhakoun from Deutsche Bank.

Flora Benhakoun

Two questions from me as well, please. The first is regarding the sustainability of your Asset Management performance. You have, obviously, achieved a strong performance again in Q2 despite the difficult market environment. But when I look at other asset managers, they're seeing outflows already. You are, obviously, an active asset manager. The performance has been challenged recently for some of your affiliates. So what's the risk that we start to see outflows in the coming quarters? And could you also tell us, out of the €10 billion of inflows that you recorded in the quarter, whether there's been down one trade months after months? Second question is going back to the comments you are making regarding FICT and the margin pressure, I suppose, mainly in the rates business. So you want to defend your return on equity, which is indeed understandable, but what if this margin pressure that we are seeing in rates is there to stay? So are you just not going to do business anymore there, and therefore, are your fixed revenues going to be under further pressure?

François Riahi

Well, actually, on the first question, it's -- we really believe that our model of Asset Management is a winning one. We have diversified strategies. We have diversified managers, and we focus on active management, as you know. So the fact that we are able to beat market trend is not a surprise for us. Of course, we are not outside the market, but we have the means to overperform in several ways. So of course, it's -- we have -- we are not giving guidance quarter after quarter. We have targets, which are on our New Dimension plan. We maintain our targets. We don't look at things just quarter after quarter. We are confident we can meet our targets. And actually, as you know, for Asset Management, our targets on net inflows is very ambitious. So nothing new. This quarter doesn't change, neither our targets nor our ability to meet these targets. We are very happy with how our asset manager is performing. Again, I won't detail months after months the net inflow, but nothing to mention on this. On the margin pressure, I know I don't want to give the impression that it's -- we see a market trend that will harm our revenues. I mean, it's not the case.

First, our business, as you know, is very much focused on solution business, on financial engineering, on offering innovative solutions to our clients. That's how exactly like for Asset Management. That's how we manage to not to rely on low-margin businesses. That's our model. After that, again, I maintain, our revenues on the first half 2018 are good. In 2017, they were stellar, but they were stellar on the first half, maybe concentrated a lot on the first half last year. And when we say that we don't take some business at lower margin, it's true. Sometimes, on deals with our corporate clients, for example, there have been more competition this quarter than maybe last year and we passed on some transactions. But we don't see any structural trends on the margin that would push down our revenues structurally on fixed income. We clearly -- I've been through detailed business review of our activities on CIB. As you know, I know them quite well. I'm very happy about the performance of the CIB during the first half. I think we have done quite well. So you -- when I look at your comments, some of them I feel are too harsh because I don't think you factor enough the level of the base of the first half 2017. But really, I'm quite happy with all our businesses and all the different parts of our businesses in the CIB also with our market activities.

Just to add on this. A business that has stable revenues compared to the highest level of revenues we ever had and with a return on equity at 17.2%, I wouldn't call it a weak business.

Okay, so we have another question from Maxence Le Gouvello from Jefferies.

Maxence Le Gouvello

My first question will be regarding the structural -- the Global Finance business. You achieved some good performance on this quarter and you have been kind enough to give us some few additional elements regarding the production. Can you give us a little bit more detail about the breakdown of the 42% increase year-on-year? And also regarding the distribution you are mentioning that has been solid with 12% final take for U.S. Real Estate, can you give us what has been the other part of the different segment on which you're working on? And over the past, what used to be the final take? And second question will be regarding, you made a few acquisition of different size recently. Can you give us a rough idea of what is the GOI impact of all of those on a full year basis?

François Riahi

Sorry, on acquisitions, what type -- you -- it's through old business lines, was it your question or...

Maxence Le Gouvello

No, overall for older business that you have acquired, what is the gross operating profit that we can expect on a full year base from all of those?

François Riahi

Okay. Well, on your first question, that's a good illustration that when we give you one more detail, you want even more.

Maxence Le Gouvello

That's part of the game.

François Riahi

Yes, of course. No, so I won't give you full detail of the new production. Clearly, I would say, the number one has been real estate, both in the U.S. and in the U.S. -- in Europe, sorry, but I won't detail too much our secrets of fabrication of originate to distribute because a lot of our competitors are looking at it and with the willingness to replicate it. And yes, we have been -- again, I can tell you that this first half is -- shows a very strong progress on this dimension of our business and our distribution networks in all our geographies have been progressing and diversifying. So -- and this explains really the level of production. The level of production is explained by the fact that we are able to distribute more. So this allows us to originate more. That's really the key of the matter.

Maxence Le Gouvello

Have you been able to sign some new agreement in terms of distribution with some other life insurer or asset manager recently?

François Riahi

Yes, yes, we signed new ones that we haven't released and we can't release, but we continue to sign new partners. I would say, it's part of the diversification. We are diversifying also the geographies where we have partners and also a new initiative that is really being shaped is the joint venture we have now between CIB and Asset Management on real assets. It will give also a new channel of distribution that will allow us to continue to foster our originate-to-distribute models. But we also have new insurance that come on board of our distribution partnership platform. About acquisition, we have a strong discipline when we invest on the fact that we need return on investments above 12% after three years, I think. And we monitor it. Of course, you don't have this return on investment the first year, but when we look at our acquisitions, we are generally happy about how they perform and how they increase our profit before tax. When it's not the case, and it was not the case for Selection digit, for example, then we can take some strategic decisions or so to dispose them. But when we look at our recent acquisitions, quite happy about their return.

So we have another question from Delphine Lee from JPMorgan.

Delphine Lee

So I have three questions, if I may. So first of all, just wanted to come back on Asset Management inflows, which were very strong this quarter. Just wanted to understand, I mean, if you don't mind giving us a bit of color around the enclosing Europe H2O, so is that exceptional? Anything special about this quarter, just on the sustainability of that level of inflows? Secondly, on Global Finance, would you mind also giving us a bit more color as well around the pipeline, just to understand if there has been any exceptional transactions this quarter, which explains the very good level of results, just to understand the EBITDA sort of the run rate. And then my last question is on capital. So you're at 10.5% pro forma of the acquisitions. In terms of progression, in terms of capital towards your 11% target in 2020, is your objective to improve capital a little bit every year or would you just be happy to be at 10.5% for the next three years, this year and next?

François Riahi

So our net inflows on Asset Management are very, very good this quarter. There's nothing, of course -- there's nothing exceptional in terms of something that would be beyond our operational -- the nature of our operations. And H2O has been really performing very well, very well. We see a lot of attraction for H2O products. It's a great success. But I would say that the net inflows generally have been good for our affiliates and it's a general good quarter for our affiliates with some strong performances of H2O and Harris, but other affiliates have done also quite well. On Global Finance, our model and originate-to-distribute model has been really a key transformation element for us is to have large transactions. Clearly, we -- our goal is to have a large transaction where we play the first roles. That's what we want to do and that's what we do quarter after quarter. So of course, this quarter, we had some large transactions with high level of underwriting, high level of distribution.

And all in all, very little increase of our balance sheet despite strong increase of our revenues. So our business model is to have every quarter large transactions. We had them this quarter like other quarters. [Indiscernible] as well your second question, but you can come back to it if you want. On your last question, we said what we wanted to achieve on the capital side. We want to be at 11% of core Tier 1 ratio at the end of 2020. We said, we would be above 10.5% during -- constantly. Now, we don't have a preferred trajectory to reach this target. It also depends on the opportunities we have on acquisitions. In this capital range of 10.5% and 11%, with the goal to be at 11% at the end of 2020, we will monitor it and we don't have a trajectory that is already set.

So we have another question from Jon Peace from Crédit Suisse.

Karl Peace

First question is just on your acquisitions. Could you remind us, please, what the key related to the spend has been so far compared with your €1 billion target? I just wanted to see how far through you were. And my second question is on the Insurance business. I think under the business plan, you're expecting life AUM growth of 12% and revenue growth of 7%. So that would imply that your revenues to AUM should be declining. And I just wondered why that would be, especially if you're trying to push the mix towards more unit linked than away from your auto-nominated?

François Riahi

I'm sorry, this line is very bad, so I'm not sure I got you. Go ahead.

Nathalie Bricker

So if I understand, well, your first question was about the acquisition and the level of consumption -- of capital consumption we have made with those acquisitions. If we take into account the pro forma we have disclosed on Page 15, perhaps, of the slide, you can see that with these -- those acquisitions, we'll be roughly at €400 million concerning the envelope of €1 billion. So we will still have €600 million to do concerning those acquisitions. I'm sorry, but we didn't capture the second question. Can you repeat, please?

I'm sorry, this is the operator. The participant has hung up. So we are going to pass maybe to the another question. We have a question from Bruce Hamilton from Morgan Stanley.

Bruce Hamilton

Most of my questions have been asked. Maybe one just coming back to Asset Management. I mean, obviously, the most impressive flows and fee dynamics are pretty stark in an industry that is under quite a bit of pressure. I guess, going back to your European business, I realize you've had inflows in a number of affiliates, but H2O, from an industry data release, it looks like H2O got the lion's share. So I just wanted to test if there are any capacity concerning building within the H2O business. Or whether you feel comfortable they can continue to run at a similar pace in terms of net new money if the demand is there?

François Riahi

Yes, thank you for your question. I will leave Jean Raby to answer to this question.

Jean Raby

Thank you, François. On H2O, I'll make a couple of comments. First, it's true that H2O has seen some strong inflows since the past several months because some of their strategies on -- in an absolute return format are particularly well adapted to the current. One could say volatile, one could say difficult, then one could say to focus on one particular objective, but certainly more challenging market conditions we've seen. So their products and their strategies, I've see, is very well adapted to the current environment.

Secondly, as we've said all along and we've been very clear not only at the Investor Day, we think that one important element of maintaining our role and reputation as an active asset manager is to be very focused on capacity constraints. Now H2O has various strategies, so which are more capacity constrained than others. But today as we stand, overall, we consider that H2O still can manage the inflows that it has and grow some assets in certain categories. But I can assure you that this is an area where we're very focused. Because this is the very essence of being an active asset manager. And the third point I would make is that a lot of comment has been made on H2O, but when you look at our performance over the past 6 months, there's been broad-based inflows, particularly in the second quarter, to be honest, across the board in most of our affiliates, be it in Europe or the United States. And I think that reflects also the diversity of our business model and the resiliency of the strategies of our affiliates.

So we have another question from Lorraine Quoirez from UBS.

Lorraine Quoirez

I'd like to come back a little bit on one question that was asked at the beginning of this call. So I was just wondering why you are not basically upgrading your RoTE target for 2020 because on one side, you're saying that you expect the same sort of number of deals, thanks to geographic diversification in the financing business. Then you say that the 50% proportion of fees for revenue is actually good, but you're always aiming to get better and better. You're sticking to your target in terms of like AUM inflows and the tax rate has actually improved in the U.S. and there's more to come in France by 2020. So I just really would like to understand whether you just want to be prudent and leave you a little bit of room not to increase the 13% to 14.5% target or if there was something else on your mind that prevents you from doing this?

François Riahi

Well, actually, we are not -- you cannot really drive a company just based on quarters. You have to have a multiyear plan. That's what we prepared with the New Dimension plan. So we are not going to change our plan because we are ahead of our target. And sure, we would be more than happy to maintain the level of RoTE that we have today. It's -- no, it's not far above our targets. It's well above our target, but our target is already quite high on return of tangible equity between 13% and 14%. In what you said, maybe one element could have led us to review our targets. It's a tax reform. Because it's true that it's a factual elements that happened, I would say, after the presentation of our plan. But the reason we are not doing it is the fact that in the same time, we have not planned for certain increase of the SRF. So all in all, we have a positive element on the U.S. tax reform, but we have a negative tax element on the SRF. That's why we are not reviewing our targets on the space. Now, are we prudent? Yes, we want to be prudent.

We want to be on -- I think, what has been -- has made the success of Natixis during these past years has been to deliver what we had planned, even to overdeliver compared to our plans. That's a tradition we want to respect. Our targets in New Dimension, we think, are ambitious. To achieve the results I'm presenting today, it's a fair amount of work, it's a fair amount of effort of investments that you need to make successful. I must say that I have a great team. I'm proud to head the team I'm heading with very high level of performance professionals that are achieving really amazing results. That's what we want to continue. And if we achieve our New Dimension plan, as of course we want to do 2020, we'd be happy about that. If we achieve better, we'd be even happier. But I think the ambitions we have defined are already quite high and it's -- again, it's a multiyear plan. The environment can change. We are, I think, in a good situation to be ahead of our plan at this level. It's only 6 months of our New Dimension plan. It's good to be ahead now and no need to revise. But again, of course, nobody wants to see your RoTE decrease. If we can maintain it at this level, of course, we will do what we can to do it. So maybe we'll take our last question.

Yes, we have another question from Pierre Chedeville from CM-CIC.

Pierre Chedeville

Just one question left. I'm a little bit surprised by the fact that when we look at your main competitors, we observed that they have a very significant credit growth in the consumer credit segment, which is very, very dynamic in France, notably. And I'm surprised that you don't seem to focus on that business while you've got one of the largest network in France. So I wanted to know what is your strategy and your view regarding the consumer credit business?

François Riahi

Well, clearly, as you know, our credit consumer business is focused on our retail networks, CASDEN Banque Populaire. We only do credit Consumer Finance with the clients of these networks. It's -- we see good growth of our Consumer Finance business. We have 2% revenues growth and we may be more, I would say, conservative on the risk maybe than some of our competitors, so maybe the growth of our revenues is lower, so cost of risk is also lower. It's probably -- our cost of risk on Consumer Finance is probably lower than the market. If you take the market, our cost of risk is lower. So I think we are focusing on the less risky part of the Consumer Finance segments in France. That's what we do today. We are constantly working with our networks to address what we do for them. We have no -- that's what we will continue to do during the next quarters.

François Riahi

Okay. Thank you very much for attention. You are not all French, but I wish to you -- to you all good summer break, if you take the summer break in August. And I will be very happy to present our next results for the next call, which will take place on November 9. Again, thank you very much and have a good summer break.