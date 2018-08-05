Carbonite Inc. (CARB) CEO Mohamad Ali on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Carbonite Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) Q2 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2018 5:30 PM ET

Jeremiah Sisitsky

Thank you, Andrew, and welcome to our Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call. With me on the call today are Mohamad Ali, President and CEO; and Anthony Folger, our award-winning CFO.

And before I turn the call over to Mohamad, I'd just like to personally welcome all of our new stockholders who participated in our recent equity offering. We're thrilled with how successful the offering was and we're really very pleased with the great support we're seeing from both new and existing investors. We look forward to continuing the great dialogue with you and with all of our shareholders, and with that, I'll turn the call over to Mohamad.

Mohamad Ali

Thank you, Jerry, and welcome, everyone. We delivered another very strong quarter, punctuated by 28% total bookings growth and diluted non-GAAP net income per share of $0.45, up 200% year-over-year. These results show the power of Carbonite and our ability to deliver compelling performance through a combination of organic and inorganic top-line growth while being prudently focused on expense management.

In the second quarter, we also had strong subscription bookings, with business subscription bookings up 48% year-over-year and consumer bookings up 29% year-over-year. Our profitability upside in the second quarter was driven by strong performance across the board, with improving gross margins and lower than expected operating expenses, in part driven by better-than-expected results from the recent acquisition of Mozy.

We have done something only a select few cloud vendors have been able to do, and that is to grow and grow profitably. We feel strongly about profitability and cash flow generation, and as you will hear from Anthony, our trajectory is very strong on both the top and bottom line.

The Mozy integration continues to go well. We have successfully on-boarded the team and rationalized the cost structure. We always knew there would be meaningful synergies, and we were able to achieve a significant amount of them sooner than we expected.

Over time, we expect to realize even greater synergies as we bring the Carbonite and Mozy products together. The plan is to keep the best features from both products and consolidate onto one unified product platform. We expect this will drive synergies over the course of 2019 and beyond.

We have also started to see meaningful results from our investment in brand awareness. We have talked in the past of transitioning market expense from consumer to business, and unifying the prior acquisitions under the Carbonite brand name while investing to drive more awareness of the complete data protection platform that we offer.

I am pleased to say that these investments are paying off. Carbonite now registers as a top data protection solution based on a number of different categories in a recent survey of mid-market businesses.

Not even a year ago, we ranked near the bottom of almost every one of the same categories. As the Carbonite brand becomes even more widely known as a leader in data protection for businesses, we expect to be able to drive more sales of our unified solution.

There continues to be a lot to get excited about at Carbonite. Carbonite Recover, our disaster recovery, as a service offering is generally available, and we have planned to broadly start marketing it later this year. Our product and operations teams are busy getting ready to release the first generation of our internally-developed unified data protection console.

We have some additional new features and functionality planned for release later this year that we expect will drive increased ARPU. We continue to make progress driving synergies from our data center consolidation efforts, and we have seen improvements in our dollar retention rates, in part driven by some of the good early traction around our cross-sale efforts.

There's clearly a lot going on at Carbonite, and you can feel the momentum building when you talk to our employees, customers and partners. In closing, let me say that it was great getting a chance to speak with so many of you as part of the road show surrounding our recent equity offering.

The high levels of interest and demand are a testament to the successful transformation of Carbonite over the last several years, which is clearly a function of the hard work of the nearly 1,000 Carbonistans [ph] around the world who are passionate about making Carbonite the world's leading data protection company. We appreciate your vote of confidence and we are thrilled that you are on this journey with us.

With that, I will hand it over to Anthony to discuss our financial results and guidance. Anthony?

Anthony Folger

Thanks, Mohamad. Thanks, Jerry. In the second quarter, we delivered bookings of $81.8 million, representing 28% growth over the year-ago quarter. Our total subscription bookings were $70.4 million, representing 40% growth over the year-ago quarter, with consumer bookings up 29% year-over-year and business subscription bookings up 48% year-over-year.

Non-GAAP revenue for the quarter was $79.9 million, at the high end of both our recent preliminary financial results announcement and our original guidance range. Our strategy continues to focus on driving total company growth through a balance of organic and inorganic growth, and we clearly have some success at that.

Consistent with Q1, good top-line performance coupled with strong operating discipline drove margin expansion across the business. Our gross margin was 77.1%, up 100 basis points sequentially and up 300 basis points year-over-year.

This gross margin improvement was driven by several factors, including our data center consolidation efforts and successful initiatives to drive efficiencies in our customer support organization.

Sales and marketing spend was $21.3 million, or 27% of revenue, compared to 36% of revenue in the year-ago quarter. We continue to realize efficiencies as we shift go-to-market spend from consumer towards business and also see a benefit from the adoption of ASC 606.

We may increase our go-to-market spend in the back half of the year in absolute dollars as we invest more aggressively in marketing campaigns around some of our recent and yet-to-come product launches.

G&A spend was $8.6 million, or 11% of revenue, down from 13% of revenue in the year-ago period. We continue to drive synergies in the G&A organization as we rationalize systems and teams from past acquisitions and begin to benefit from some prior investments that were made to scale some of the functional groups within G&A. On the bottom line, our Q2 diluted net income per share of $0.45 was up 200% year-over-year.

Shifting gears, CapEx for the quarter was $4.5 million, reflecting some continued investment associated with the consolidation of our West Coast data centers. As we exit 2018 and move into 2019, we expect reductions in CapEx as we complete our data center consolidation projects and approach a more run rate CapEx.

Our adjusted free cash flow was $13.3 million for the quarter, up more than 500% from the year-ago quarter when our adjusted free cash flow was $2.1 million. This was well ahead of our expectations and is contributing to the raised guidance for free cash flow for the year.

During the second quarter, we paid down $10 million of our revolving credit facility, and last week we used the proceeds from our recent equity offering to pay down the remaining $80 million outstanding on the revolver.

As we stand today, we have zero indebtedness under the revolving credit facility and we have $130 million in available capacity. As a result of paying down the revolving credit facility, we expect to realize approximately $1.3 million in interest expense savings as compared to our prior outlook.

Now turning to our outlook, for the third quarter we expect GAAP revenue to be in the range of $77.6 million to $79.6 million. This includes the impact of purchase accounting adjustments on deferred revenue. Non-GAAP revenue in the range of $79 million to $81 million. And on the bottom line, we expect non-GAAP earnings per share in the range of $0.40 to $0.42.

For the third quarter, we are using a weighted average share count of $36.3 million. This share count includes the incremental shares from our convertible debt as our stock price has continued to increase, and an additional $4.8 million shares expected to be issued as part of our recent equity offering.

For the full year 2018, we now expect business bookings in the range of $223.8 million to $234.8 million; consumer bookings in the range of up 10% to 15%; GAAP revenue in the range of $296.9 million to $306.9 million; non-GAAP revenue in the range of $302.5 million to $312.5 million; non-GAAP net income per share in the range of $1.51 to $1.59, up 97% year-over-year; and non-GAAP gross margin in the range of 76.5% to 77.5.

And we are raising our adjusted free cash flow guidance as a result of the strong performance in the second quarter and the expectation that we will continue to drive improvements in free cash flow yield, and we now expect adjusted free cash flow in the range of $40 million to $45 million.

For the full year, we expect our effective tax rate to be approximately 8%. And for the full year we are using a weighted average share count of 34 million. This share count includes the incremental shares from our convertible debt as our stock price has increased, as well as an additional 4.8 million shares expected to be issued as part of our recent equity offering.

Let me echo the earlier sentiment surrounding our equity offering. We were very pleased with the overwhelming amount of support from both new and existing investors, and we're very pleased that we now have the balance sheet flexibility to continue to execute our strategy of driving growth and expansive profitability through both organic and inorganic efforts.

With that, let's open the conference call to questions.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from the line of Chad Bennett with Craig-Hallum.

Chad Bennett

Great. Nice job on the quarter, guys.

Anthony Folger

Thank you, Chad.

Chad Bennett

So, just digging in a little bit on the guide, both for Q3 and the rest of the fiscal year, your consumer business is just on fire, and I know you raised the lower end of the outlook for the year, the 10% to 15%. It's growing north of 20 year-over-year. I'm not sure if there's any Mozy impact there or not, but if you look at the back half, your comps are even easier in that business in the back half than they were the first half. I guess what would cause a pretty decent deceleration even to get to the high end of your guidance range there?

Anthony Folger

Anthony Folger

And, in all honesty, we're still only let's say five months into our price increase, and really the price increase is driving a fair amount of growth on the consumer booking side. I think we really still want to see a few more months or even a quarter or two of that before we get maybe a little bit more aggressive on the consumer business.

So I really think it's maybe a higher-than-expected Mozy contribution this quarter, and probably wanting to be a bit cautious with the amount of follow-through that we expect to continue to see on the price increase. So I think it's been good thus far, but again it's one of those things that I think we are pretty careful with and monitor pretty closely on a day-to-day basis.

Chad Bennett

Chad Bennett

But you clearly get to a higher number than the revenue range kind of contemplates. I guess just in general, is there any reason why revenues wouldn't really be up in the next couple quarters? Is there anything we're missing?

Anthony Folger

Anthony Folger

And we've mentioned before it's not really a strategic focus for us, but because those deals tend to be bigger, chunkier, timing can move from quarter to quarter, I think we're just -- and also understanding that those translate to revenue immediately, I think we're just trying to be cautious with how that perpetual business will play out for the rest of the year.

Chad Bennett

Okay, fair enough. Thanks again, guys. Nice job.

And our next question comes from the line of Bhavan Suri with William Blair.

Unidentified Analys

Hey, this is actually Arjun in for Bhavan. Thanks for taking my questions. Just wanted to touch real quick on the gross margins for the quarter. Can you give us a sense of how much of that lift is due to internal cost control initiatives like the data center consolidation versus maybe better than expected contribution from Mozy?

Anthony Folger

Anthony Folger

One is I think more efficiency from our data center consolidation efforts, and it's coming a little more quickly than we expected. I think we're absolutely seeing efficiency in customer care. We've really started to look for, I would say, lower cost coverage areas for some of our consumer support.

That's started to really reflect in our results. And then I think this will bleed in slowly over time, but with the consumer price increase and the pricing leverage that we seem to have, that realistically will take our consumer gross margin up a little bit. Whereas historically we might have been in the high 60s for consumer gross margin and I think now we're going to be able to move into the low 70s and at some point maybe depending on how well this price increase sticks, maybe we move to the mid-70s.

So it's a bit early on the consumer side with that margin expansion, but I think it's certainly starting to contribute. So I do look at the gross margin outperformance as really being more driven by initiatives that we've undertaken within the business more than anything sort of on the inorganic side from Mozy.

Mohamad Ali

Mohamad Ali

And so I would say that this is a core competency of the company and as a result the acquisitions are additives to something we already do well. And as Anthony pointed out, some of these other inorganic actions that we take around consumer business, around customer support and so forth really have almost nothing to do with the acquisition part of our activity.

Unidentified Analys

Unidentified Analys

Anthony Folger

Anthony Folger

And it's somewhat more efficient than what we were spending in market to acquire new customers, so if we could have kept our business flat this year organically without a price increase and without Mozy, Code42 would have sort of -- I think it would have filled that divot, so to speak, and frankly would have made us a bit more efficient in terms of our go-to-market spend so we can allocate more to the business side.

Mohamad Ali

Mohamad Ali

Ben Rose

Ben Rose

Mohamad Ali

Mohamad Ali

Anthony Folger

Anthony Folger

Ben Rose

Ben Rose

Anthony Folger

Anthony Folger

Ben Rose

Ben Rose

Anthony Folger

Anthony Folger

So, yeah, I think you sort of end up just north of $55 million on an annualized basis from a revenue perspective. I do think it probably scales through the year. I think there's a little bit of seasonality to it, so it should move up as we move through the course of the year, but I think generally speaking that you're on point there.

Ben Rose

Ben Rose

Mohamad Ali

Mohamad Ali

Ben Rose

Ben Rose

Anthony Folger

Anthony Folger

Ben Rose

Ben Rose

Mohamad Ali

Mohamad Ali

Eric Martinuzzi

Eric Martinuzzi

Anthony Folger

Anthony Folger

And the only thing that has really changed since that time is the number of shares that are outstanding. So we've tried to detail that out in a slide. Hopefully that's hopeful for modeling purposes for folks. Yeah, the non-GAAP net income certainly was up more than $4 million, and that's held. It's really just a share count issue.

Eric Martinuzzi

Eric Martinuzzi

Anthony Folger

Anthony Folger

Eric Martinuzzi

Eric Martinuzzi

Anthony Folger

Anthony Folger

Eric Martinuzzi

Eric Martinuzzi

Anthony Folger

Anthony Folger

And so I think it's something that we're monitoring, it's something I think we'll talk a little bit more about qualitatively and quantitatively as the year goes on, and I think once we've got a trend line, it'll be a metric that we'll probably start to give out on a consistent basis.

Eric Martinuzzi

Eric Martinuzzi

Anthony Folger

Anthony Folger

Erik Suppiger

Erik Suppiger

Anthony Folger

Anthony Folger

Erik Suppiger

Erik Suppiger

Anthony Folger

Anthony Folger

And so, I think as we move into next year, obviously we've got a bigger install base with a lot of Code42 subscribers and now the Mozy subscribers, and I think we've demonstrated that we've got some pricing leverage in that space.

So we'll see what the outlook is as we sort of move into the back half of the year. I think we still remain pretty optimistic on consumer, just in terms of it being in a better state than it has been over the past 2 or 3 years. But Code42 certainly starts to wind down here at the end of 2018.

Mohamad Ali

Mohamad Ali

And so today, only 13% of the company's revenue is international, so it's a huge opportunity. And at the beginning of this year, we started some investment in EMEA. We created 3 regions around Germany, UK and France, and we assigned a leader over those three regions.

And so we are now looking to build up our capability in EMEA. And then on May 28, which is when GDPR came into effect, we alerted our customers and so forth that our processes are GDPR compliant internally, and then they can use our products to enable their ability to become GDPR-compliant. So I think we're in a great position in Europe in general to drive growth there, and GDPR is just an accelerant to that.

Erik Suppiger

Erik Suppiger

Mohamad Ali

Mohamad Ali

Tim Klasell

Tim Klasell

Anthony Folger

Anthony Folger

But again, while we're encouraged and I think it's interesting to see the pricing leverage we have in the space, that type of dollar retention rate is I think a bit temporary. I think it's something we can hold for a year, but unless we're going to drive prices up on a consistent basis at this level, I would expect that dollar retention rate to come back down a little bit.

Tim Klasell

Tim Klasell

Mohamad Ali

Mohamad Ali

And so, I don't expect this to ramp to a point where it's kind of a meaningful contributor until later towards the end of this year, beginning of next year, but we've [indiscernible] the product.

And if you think about this, we have to stand up a whole complex service here and make it look super simple to the customer, and we've done that and it's working and customers are using it [indiscernible] and so forth. So I think we're now in a good position to start rolling it out more broadly. So, very excited about that.

Tim Klasell

Tim Klasell

Mohamad Ali

Mohamad Ali

Tim Klasell

Tim Klasell

Anthony Folger

Anthony Folger

This year, I expect it to come down by a few million dollars, so maybe we're more in the $14 million to $16 million range in terms of CapEx. And I think it comes down because we're not making quite the level of investment. The West Coast data center consolidation is a little bit lighter than East Coast. Nonetheless, it's roughly a $5 million spend.

And so I think once this year is behind us, the $5 million obviously would get normalized. That's not going to be a recurring item. And so, at that point we're sort of down to a $10 million spend. I think generally speaking, that's going to be what our run rate's going to look like. We may have little bumps and peaks and valleys from time to time, but generally speaking I think we're going to be at that kind of level and we may see it trend down slightly in dollars over time.

Sarkis Sherbetchyan

Sarkis Sherbetchyan

Mohamad Ali

Mohamad Ali

And so, yes, there's absolutely cross-sell opportunity there and that's part of the integration plan, to offer these customers a full suite of SaaS solutions for data protection. And then in terms of ARPU, that process effectively is expanding the ARPU.

Sarkis Sherbetchyan

Sarkis Sherbetchyan

Mohamad Ali

Mohamad Ali

So if you are an investment firm and you're using -- and you're like a 2-person investment firm, of which there are many out there, and you're using our consumer-grade products, you really should be using our business-grade products to ensure compliance and so forth, right, which you don't get with consumer-grade products.

And so we actually have started a process to go upsell those customers and I imagine there may be some in the Code42 [indiscernible], but we're not expecting a whole lot because we believe that the ones that are business are probably going to the Code42 business offering, which is fine. That's part of the relationship. And the consumers are coming to offset. They're moving on to a much more cost-effective cloud platform, et cetera. So I would say that it's more an opportunity in our core consumer base than the Code42 consumer base.

Sarkis Sherbetchyan

Sarkis Sherbetchyan

Mohamad Ali

Mohamad Ali

And so, our MSP partners are deploying a cloud stack that can enable their business customers to be GDPR compliant. So that's probably the path that we'll continue to go down in Europe. Europe tends to trust local companies, and our partners in Europe, our MSP partners, are local companies. And so, it's been a successful model for us.

Koji Ikeda

Koji Ikeda

Mohamad Ali

Mohamad Ali

And if you look at our business at approximately $300 million of SaaS data protection, we are now the largest sort of pure play SaaS data protection vendor out there. We might actually be the largest SaaS data protection vendor out there. So we now have this very strong platform and that's been part of the M&A strategy.

But the other part of the M&A strategy has been to build out a go-to-market presence in data protection, and we have done that somewhat and will probably continue to do that. And so, really our focus is going to be on just continuing to build out our capabilities in the data protection market.

We have looked at some adjacencies and we've been very cautious about those adjacencies because every time we do the math on our opportunity and our risk profile and the ability to succeed, it's [indiscernible] data and the core data protection market. That may change at some point, but for right now just continuing to execute on the strategy that we've been executing on for the last year is probably how we're going to proceed.

Koji Ikeda

Koji Ikeda

Mohamad Ali

Mohamad Ali

Saket Kalia

Saket Kalia

Anthony Folger

Anthony Folger

And converting them from sort of a perpetual model to a SaaS or subscription model was a challenge. I think in 2016 and 2017, we did our best to find opportunities to convert folks. I think we see maybe some larger enterprises with on-prem deployments, and larger MSPs who host various services will also host Carbonite, and we're going to continue to support those customers.

And I think that's why at this point we're really, I would say, incenting our teams to focus on bigger accounts, bigger deals when it comes to perpetual, and not to sort of keep it on equal footing with SaaS deployments and subscription offers. The way we think about it from an economic standpoint is we know that from a retention perspective, we keep customers for at least 7 years on the business side, and in a lot of cases a lot longer than that, and this is under our SaaS model.

And our belief is with the strong retention we've got, our ability to upsell and now with multiple products to cross-sell, that the customer lifetime value and the efficiency and sort of LTVs-to-CAC ratio that we can drive in the business segment through our SaaS offerings is just a much better economic model than that sort of on-prem perpetual model. I mean, we'll, like I said, continue to support those customers, but really how we go to market and where our strategic focus is is all behind the SaaS offering.

Saket Kalia

Saket Kalia

And maybe the tack-on to that is how -- and again, of course, qualitatively -- how would you talk about valuation expectations from those prospects, kind of within our total growth framework, if that makes sense?

Mohamad Ali

Mohamad Ali

Saket Kalia

Saket Kalia

Mohamad Ali

Mohamad Ali

I think in terms of value, of course it's all over the board. But we as a company have been very, very disciplined in terms of trying to get what we think is good and fair value, and building it into even greater value. And we don't intend to deviate from that discipline.

And so I think there is meaningful opportunity for us to effectively and prudently deploy capital. But having said that, we're not going to do a deal if it doesn't make strong financial and strategic sense. We have time on our side. So I don't know if that provides you enough color around that, but that's probably as much as I'm allowed to say.

Saket Kalia

Saket Kalia

Mohamad Ali

Mohamad Ali

Mohamad Ali

Mohamad Ali

