Safilo Group SpA (SAFLY) CEO Angelo Trocchia on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Okay, now, we start. Good morning to everyone, and welcome to this morning's presentation of Safilo First Half Results 2018 and Group Business Plan. This morning speakers are the group CEO, Angelo Trocchia; and the group CFO, our Gerd Graehsler. Gerd will drive us through the presentation of H1 and Q2, while Angelo will drive us through the presentation of the group plan.

Gerd Graehsler

Good morning to everybody. Let me start, as usual, with summarizing the key facts and figures of the first half results before we go into some more detail regarding the different drivers.

In terms of net sales, our first half year performance overall was weak. Clearly, there were some important drivers, while on the other side, the profit and the bottom line were sustained by the cost-savings initiatives that have become increasingly visible in our results, which means that on a currency-neutral basis, actually, our operating results are above a year ago.

As we had anticipated during our last call in May, in the month of April, we had seen a weak start to the sun season, particularly in the course of European markets, Spain, Italy and France, where sunglass sales continued to be disappointing and decline across the rest of the second quarter as well. And this was not exclusively but primarily behind the market issue. And we can see this also in the data that we get from those respective countries that the sunglass business was down double-digits exactly in the core months of [indiscernible].

First half year was soft for us also in North America where we suffered a less steep but still continued decline. Here, the performance of the core wholesale channel in the period continued to be driven by flattish trends in the independent optician channel, which is roughly 60% of our business there, and indeed, a weak performance in department stores and in chain.

While the market environment remains, in some areas, subdued, this comes on top of our specific commercial challenges, in response to which we have appointed a new leader and a management change so the commercial reorganization under the new leadership has begun and is ongoing.

We had also some clear positives in the first half. We reported a strong performance in emerging markets and a positive business in prescription frames, particularly in Europe where we grew double digits, excluding the business.

Looking at our multi-segment brand portfolio. First of all, I would like to reconfirm the good start of our new licenses Moschino, I Love Moschino, and rag & bone for the first time in eyewear. The first half year in our portfolio sales from those brands made up more or less half of the excellent at the end of last year, which is substantially in line with our plans.

On the rest of the portfolio, I would spot a positive performance of our Own Core Brands, Polaroid and Carrera, which were up mid-single digits. Net was flattish after positive second quarter, in which it recovered to negative performance reported in Q1.

Along our license brands, Tommy Hilfiger, Boss and Kate Spade were positive performers, while on the luxury side, I would say, Marc Jacobs was the weakest brand for the period.

I said at the operating level, we made further progress on cost savings, in line with our plans, and this helped us to minimize the negative operational leverage coming from the top line.

Before getting to the numbers, I would like to highlight again the effect of the foreign currency exchange rates. In the first half year, the devaluation of the U.S. dollar and the majority of the emerging markets currencies had a negative impact on the top line, a meaningful one, and an impact also at the profit margin level. This mainly reflects the fact that we are quite efficiently naturally hedged on the dollar and have a great deal of revenues and costs in the dollar, while in the other currencies, we do not have this kind of natural hedge, of course.

So now summarize the key KPIs of the semester. We closed first half year with total net sales of €492.2 million, down 4.3% at constant exchange rates. But the second quarter was €241.3 million, down 19.1% at constant exchange rates. Of course, here, the underlying negative performance of the business, which was down high single digits if we adjust for the base of comparison and the pattern of shipments in the wake of the OTC systems issues we had last year.

The adjusted EBITDA was €25.1 million in half 1 and €12.1 million in Q2, down respectively, 9.5% and 64.5%.

The constant exchange rates, H1 adjusted EBITDA was actually slightly above last year, both in value and in percentage terms. And then finally, in terms of net debt, we stood at €171.1 million, which is slightly above the position we recorded in March and compares to €112.7 million that we recorded at the same time of last year.

Moving on to our sales performance by geographical area and at constant exchange rates to recap first -- on the first half year. Sales declined 7.2% in Europe, 7.7% in North America, while the business in Asia and in the rest of the world grew quite substantially.

Some additional highlights here. In Europe, excluding the Gucci business, the sunglass business dropped approximately 16%, while prescription frames grew approximately 10%, with Italy, France and Spain that suffered on the sunglasses side all showing a positive performance on prescription frames. So this highlights again the specific market challenge we have on the sunglass.

In North America, our core wholesale business is down 6.9%. It's, let me say, more of a similar trend of the past quarters. As I said, our independent optician channel showing a reasonable hold, while the business in department stores and chains is down. In department store, clearly, we have been having tougher times for a while, and we are working on repositioning our portfolio more towards premium and contemporary, more to the price points where consumers are now more actively shopping

Sales at our Solstice stores was negative in the semester, 11.8% at constant exchange rates and 4.9% down on a comp store basis, so offsetting in Q2 the low single-digit positive performance that we had in the first quarter. The network consisted of 82 stores in June, having closed 21 in the last 12 months.

Sales in Asia Pacific and the Rest of the World benefited from both wider and deeper development of our brand portfolio. Also, particularly our Own Core Brands, Carrera and Polaroid, doing well, in particular, in India, the Middle East and Africa as an example that we've been mentioning our business in India where we have localized the execution of the brand with local endorsers, locally relevant campaigns, we see a very significant growth continuing.

Moving on to the second quarter. As we did also in the first quarter, we try to extrapolate the true underlying performance in the quarter by netting the base period of Q2 2017 where we had a huge boost from the recovered deliveries that were pertaining to Q1 last year. And as you recall, we did exactly the opposite exercise also in the first quarter of this year to add back to the base period those undelivered products following this difficult go live of the new IT system in the Padua DC last year. So adjusting for this, in the first quarter, we quoted a flattish underlying performance, while in the second quarter, it was negative high single digits at constant exchange rates, mainly driven by the drivers we discussed on sunglasses. On the positive side, as I said, even adjusting for all of this, our prescription frames business was up low single digits, and we had a core business improvement on Smith.

To read out briefly the numbers of the second quarter. North America, down 10.9%; Europe, down 27.7%; adjusted underlying, it's around 13% to 14%; Asia outperforming still at 8%; and sales in the Rest Of the World, down 17.9%, also affected by [indiscernible].

Moving on to our economic performance, and we start as usual from the gross profit margin. In the first half year, our gross profit equaled €254.1 million, dropping 11.5% at current exchange rates and approximately 5% in constant exchange rates. The reported margin dilution of 90 basis points is equivalent to about 40 basis points at constant currencies.

Commenting on the latter. So the underlying performance, we had 2 main and opposite effect. On the one side, a negative geographical mix. Clearly, we had a decline in our most profitable South European and North American markets. We had a big growth in our emerging markets where we also operate a lot more through distributors. So there's a geographical mix effect. On the other side, let me say that we are very pleased with the progress on the cost savings and the efficiency results in the factories as well as the reduction of obsolescence, which you may have seen also accompanied by a reduction in inventory. So the cost of goods sold savings in the semester amounted to about €6 million that we have been able to bring to the bottom.

In the second quarter, our gross profit was €126.6 million, down 25.7% at current and 22% at constant exchange rates. Gross margin is down 200 basis points in the quarter, clearly affected by the negative top line trend.

Moving to EBITDA and margin. As usually, adjusted by nonrecurring costs, we had in the semester approximately €3.5 million of nonrecurring costs, mainly related to our CEO succession plans as well as reorganization costs in North America. And as you know, with regards to the Kering compensation, we included an income of €19.5 million in the first half of 2018, which is included in the adjusted numbers, which is the pro-rata portion of the €39 million full year accounting impact this year. The €19.5 million this year compares to €21.5 million that we had in the last year number.

As already said, at constant exchange rates, H1 adjusted EBITDA was slightly up, approximately plus 2% compared to last year. And also, the margin, which is reported at 5.1% and same as last year at constant exchange rates, was up 30 basis points. So in the semester, we offset some of this negative operational leverage in Q2 with a total half year savings in overheads of €13 million. And you may recall that we quoted approximately €5 million in Q1 and in Q2, we achieved a further €8 million savings. It's a good number, but it's clearly not enough to recover the strong deleverage that we had from the negative top line trend.

The second quarter adjusted EBITDA stood at 5%. Of course, here, we have a dilution of 590 bps, 200 of which is the gross margin, 390 is coming from the SG&A level. Approximately 200 basis points are explained by marketing costs, which are, this year, more normally phased, while last year, of course, we did it -- we delivered a lot of products late to the stores. So we had a different spending pattern, more biased in the second half year. The remaining 190 basis points, I would say, are spread among all the different lines of selling expenses, which did decrease compared to a year ago. But clearly less than at the top line.

Regarding the group net loss of €10.4 million compared to the loss of €6.6 million that we recorded last year, main additional items to explain our bottom line were an increased G&A and a slightly increased also financial charges. The latter moved from €7.3 million to €9.7 million, primarily driven by higher net interest charges behind the higher net debt and then we had also some impact from negative exchange rate differences. But broadly speaking, the operating performance then also reflected itself on the net results.

Now, to the free cash flow. Free cash flow was a negative €37.3 million in half year 1, clearly behind the economic results of the period, an absorption of approximately €20 million from net working capital and investments for €13 million. Both of those items were lower than last year. So the absorption from net working capital decreased, thanks to the lower inventories at constant currency, we had a positive flow from inventories of €15 million, and a related improvement of 5 days on hand, while on the investing activities, we also chose to, as we said, in March to leverage more the investments already made. And so we were able to invest a little bit less in this first semester.

Finally, as said, our net debt stood at €171.1 million, not much higher than the position we recorded at the end of March 2 -- of March, which was €166 million. So the free cash flow absorption in the second quarter, quite small. But of course, it was €58.4 million higher than what we reported at the end of June 2017. Of these results, our adjusted financial leverage, which is the ratio between the net debt and the adjusted EBITDA increased to 3.4 from 2 reported at the end of last year.

Moving on to the outlook. So 2018, what do we expect? As we discussed during the Q1 trading update at the beginning of May, for us, it was essential to have these 2 remaining months of the quarter and understand how they would have played out to really get a good gauge, a good read on where we're heading for this year. Based on the second quarter that we closed, which was weaker than our expectations for the reason that we've just explained, we have revised our 2018 expectations. We expect a decline of net sales compared to 2017 in a range of 3% at constant exchange rates, 6% at current exchange rates and so we're talking about a top line of approximately €970 million. This, of course, does imply that we have an improvement in the sales performance in the second half year. We expect an easing of trading conditions in Europe and we also expect that we will gradually stabilize the performance of North America before then returning to growth as Angelo would explain later.

We expect an adjusted EBITDA margin between 4% and 5% of net sales. So we see the possibility to close somewhat ahead of last year on the bottom line. Our aim is clearly to make the required adjustments to restart the engines of top line growth starting from next year, and we will bank now the remaining savings of the previously announced overhead productivity plan. We have achieved €13 million. We said we will do €15 million this year. Clearly, we are well on track and we want to go a bit beyond already so that we pull forward some of the activities of the strategic plan to start protecting the margins of H2.

We expect some further free cash flow absorption in the second half year compared to the level we closed in H1. So net debt could possibly end up slightly higher than what we recorded at the end of June, which, at the same time, of course, includes the €30 million of compensation, the last of the three payments that we, I remind you, expect to within September.

I think that's it from me on the 2018 picture. I hand over to Angelo to take us through the 2020.

Angelo Trocchia

So thanks, Gerd, and good morning to everyone. And thanks to be here already to be here on the 3rd of August. It's a good sign. So indeed, 2018 will be another important year of transition for Safilo. And I think that we have one very imperative, which is we want to put the house in order, focus on few things but -- and focusing on very, very clear priorities moving forward.

Just two small notes before I go into the discussion of the plan is that as you read yesterday, we have renewed Fossil license, which is quite an important brand mainly for U.S. and we have extended the Kate Spade I mean, to note but I know it's quite important in the license scenario and the license business which we operate. Now going on the strategic plan and trying to share with you where we think we can be at the end of 2020. I want to give you a few slides and a few bullet points so I think that we are very, very clear where we're going to focus, the key variable and the driver, which I think are going to make the difference moving forward.

A few things on which the company is going to concentrate and on which the company is ready to put all the effort. So as we go through the presentation of the group strategy, we will go at 4 main bullet points. First of all, we want to start by putting the strategy of Safilo and then the company in the context of the industry which we operate, which I think is quite important thing to understand. Then we will recap what really Safilo stands for, because I really think that Safilo has some competitive edge on one side and then some weakness in which we're going to work moving forward, moving in the next, then we will go through what I think are the key strategic action or the key strategic direction on which we are going to work, strategic action which are going to impact both top line and bottom line. And at the end, clearly, we are going to wrap up on what our financial target on the strategic plan.

So let's start from the market. I think this is -- I'm sure that you know, but just to put things in perspective, we operate in a market which today has a value of around €18 billion. I think is even more important, we operate in a market which has been growing for the last 3 years, and we are assuming that we will keep growing also for the year to come. And we have assumed that the growth will be around -- between 3% and 4% different the market that we felt that in the different sources that a range between 3% and 4% moving forward is what is [indiscernible].

So we operate in the market where there is an underlying and why there is a growth there? On one side, we have some demographics where the population in the developing markets that is aging and it has higher vision correction needs. And this will provide an important input to the market. we have an emerging market where we are growing population, where we have increasing wealth, where we have increasing awareness of our health, wellness and brand. So there are some nature of structure element, which will push for the growth of the market.

If we look to the consumer, we have the consumer behavior driver with consumer being increasingly willing to pay for brands that offer distinguished value and going forward, we will see an increase in the share of millennials. I think that everyone of us talks about millennials. Saw the number out there. I mean, the millennials will be a huge push in the growth of this market. And then clearly, we have some development. If we look to the markets with the channel lens. Yes, our industry is still very traditionally fragmented large number of independent opticians, which if we stay there but by sure that there's going to be growth also from the digital channels, which still small but especially if we look to what is happening in where there's a huge growth for that channel. So yes, small but with a double-digit growth. And in general, this industry is going through a sort of digitalization process or as everyone is looking out in omnichannel. And again, especially if you go to North America or if you look to the Northern Europe, you see very, very clear signs. So as a consequence of what I said, I think that we can conclude that Safilo operates in a large industry, €18 billion and it operates in a very attractive market, which is expected to grow.

But within this industry that I have described before, what Safilo stands for, and I think this chart, to understand what Safilo stands for is not to look at us and say, how good are we, it's the opposite. I think this chart try us to understand where are we today to really understand what our strength, but also to work very heavily on our weakness.

So within the industry I have described before, Safilo is the second biggest worldwide player. This a fact. Clearly, we are #2 at an important distance versus the #1, but we are also #2 and a clear distance and then clearly, there is fragmented competition. Safilo is traditionally recognized for its product, its design and the innovation product. And let me say that being new -- coming new this industry and really looking Safilo as someone who has had a lot of eyewear before, I really think that this is the ability to translate, to understand the DNA of the fashion house, to translate it brands product execution. So I really think that it's something which is characterizing us.

Safilo is also a tradition of manufacturing. We have made in Italy manufacturing capacity. We have manufacturing capability. I've been around all our manufacturing sites, and I have to say this feel -- you feel this craftsmanship is Italian ability to produce if you go to our longer owner, it's actually, yes. It's nice to say that everyone can produce metal eyewear. I'm not sure that it's true when you ask to produce metal eyewear made [indiscernible]. So I think that our manufacturing, as long as it remains competitive, I think competitive.

And then we have a company with quite a broad portfolio of license, and this of managing license, again, I've learned Safilo history. And I think that it will become more and more important to have this ability to be very, very tight with a fashion house. I think that moving forward, the relationship with the fashion house the experience that Safilo has for a long time.

But we don't have all these licensed brands. We have also our own brands. I'm sure I'm not saying something new to you, but our own brands represent 25% of our portfolio. And I think that Carrera, Polaroid has a role to play moving forward. Different maturity, different brands, image, different brand but I really think something [indiscernible].

And finally, I think that Safilo has a strength distribution. We are physically with our people, with our subsidiaries in countries and the other through direct or through business execution, we've reached 100,000 point of sales, which is not.

But let's -- allow me to go on two elements. One is the product design and manufacturing. And I'd like to stress product design and manufacturing because as I mentioned, I think both go hand in hand. Safilo has 4 design studios, Padua, New York, Portland, Hong Kong. Something, which I think is I mean, Portland is the place where Adidas for some are going there. So being in Portland place where you are able to having a design studio allow us to have the feel and understand what's going in that market. So I think the product design on one side and manufacturing on the other side, I think is something that is going to in terms of manufacturing factory in U.S. factory in China, factory in all 4 factories Clearly, as we to the front, we doesn't anything and very, very clear project but having total design and manufacturing footprint to spread around can allow us really to spread any kind of and any kind of positive position but it is allowing us to produce eyewear, which again a big number. So I really think that with this kind of combination, we are really able to tailor products, to design products, offer products high-end luxury

The other important point is the distribution and I think that one strength that we have and with even real bonds, banks that we are present direct subsidiaries in Safilo we are going to force our I think that our own markets, our own bank [Technical Difficulty] having our own clearly, regions emerging markets is going to direct and selected

So if we look to the market I was referring to, markets market is look market that's the and a global market is focused on when the big markets. And apart from the , we have luxury of all the products, which goes above about €200, which is €3 billion, then you have the huge market which is temporary. So clearly, here, thanks to our portfolio, thanks to our brands, thanks to our ability to work with the licenses complementary, we overall, all the different segments. So we are really able to move up to luxury. So I have to say a compelling portfolio which is allowing us to really play different price position but I think more important different consumer , eventually, we will

So let's really now look to how Safilo is the context of the market I have described before. And I will focus potentially on 3 dimensions. If we start from the geographical perspective, approximately 80% of Safilo business and jump in the development market and just 20% in emerging markets, which, if you look from a market perspective, you see that the demand have different percent which means that our development markets, Europe and North America, which are historical, our strongest and where we have room to improve they're the last years we will keep growing there. Clearly, out of this chart, at what huge opportunity that Safilo has which is the one that grow more aggressively in emerging markets. So this is clearly a big important first opportunity.

If we look -- okay. If we look to -- from a product category perspective. Here again, Safilo is historically a sunglass company. We can see that the market is 2/3 without frames and 1/3 in sunglasses and we are opposite. Historically, Safilo has been a sunglasses company in terms of the license and fashion have been growing more on the sunglass. So clearly, from this picture comes what I really think is the second big opportunity for Safilo, which is to really recover and grow aggressively in the prescription frame.

And if we go to the third dimension, which is the cost. Clearly, we have been comparing our cost structure with sort of industry benchmark. And here, clearly, out of this benchmark come that let me say, we have a way to go in terms on costs. We are definitely 10% more expensive than if we look to COGS. We are 10% more expensive than our total industry benchmark. And also if we look to the G&A, we are more expensive or also. So clearly, our strategy with the focus on one side on top line, but from the other side, we'll be focusing on reducing the weight of the top and the weight of the overhead from the overall cost structure. So that's that.

Let's look to the strategic framework that is going to be our framework for the next year to come. Fundamentally, 2 very clear blocks. One block is that we need to reignite the top line. From a sales perspective -- so we need really to reignite the top line, but we will do this with clear, clear focus on recovering and operating performance. So we need to recover our competitiveness in terms of costs. And how are we going to do that? We're going to do with a culture of agility and speed. This can sound poor and not word. I'm not a guy with process. So the trick to the game is not going to see perfect process. We will win if we will be agile. We will win, and if we move very fast. I think that it is going to be one of the competitive advantage that we need to build if we really like to win, but how and what [Technical Difficulty] First of all, as I said before, I really think that being company, I think that the product innovation is our strong competitive. I have almost 200 people working in some from the fashion houses product. I think we will keep building on this frame. But important change that we need to do is set to put where really in the heart on what I think the too much get distracted past years on that. This is going to building on our strength but really, reengage half with our consumer, reengage half with our customers, really customer care, customer relationship at a completely different level that would be [indiscernible].

But the link in these 2 blocks is going to be all the process, all digital. And when we talk about digital, it doesn't mean digital doesn't mean fully digital marketing. Digital means -- digital doesn't mean only e-commerce. Digital means that we will really step-by-step, because we are not selling digital means to digitalize the company, digitalize the sales force, digitalize the fact that we are sitting today, huge points of data that today we are not really able to use. So we are already worth to some supplier, which is going world-class with the data analytics and we are sitting on a lot of data on our huge customer base that's clearly, we are not -- digital is something where we're going to invest in people and we are going to invest in systems and money. This is on the top line.

So then if we look to the bottom line. As I said before, from a profitability point of view, we will focus a very clear way in resetting our cost base. So we work on improving our gross margin. We will work to -- in reducing our overall overhead.

So if we open up now, starting fresh from the top line. Let's focus on the top line first and then we will focus on the bottom. So in order to achieve our top line ambition, what we will do? In terms of consumer segment, we will continue to be a multi-segment player. I think that this is an advantage of Safilo. So we will continue to play in luxury while we will want to accelerate our growth in premium and contemporary where we can build on our history and we can build on our own brands and we can build some on licenses that we have in our portfolio. And by the way, that is the biggest market, €10 billion.

We want to develop our geographies and channel. We will need to catch and fast the growth in the emerging market. But clearly, we need to recover what we have lost in the development markets, mainly North America and Western Europe. And as I mentioned, sure, we will start paying on the e-commerce more aggressively than what we have been.

We want to grow on the optical business so that we are -- heavily underweighted there. So clearly, we will approach the optical area catching the big opportunity which is there in terms of market share gain. And then finally, just as a reminder, the production agreement is ending again with 2020 as reduction, the currency volume effect January '19 of about half. And here, to be conservative, we put ourselves as we will lose all the -- we will have contract as it is with no other upside there. So all these should lead us with growth rate of about 2% compound. And if you strip out the impact for the reduction of the Gucci supply contract, we are talking about a 4% growth per annum, which is more or less aligned with our expectation from a market and this growth will give an EBITDA contribution of around €10 million, €20 million.

Now if we look on the other second block, so on the recovery of the profitability, we will focus on savings in costs goods sold area, which we will expect to contribute about €30 million. A reduction of opposite costs also related to what I've said to you before, an extensive use of data analytics. So that's around of the portfolio that we are running, it should be around roughly €10 million. And then we will streamline our overheads, which should contribute around €30 million.

So in 2018, as already Gerd mentioned, we will complete the €30 million overhead program that we some years ago, and we will go for another €30 million program for 3 years. In total this means that we aim to restore the operating profit that is going to be approximately €80 million, €90 million higher than what is today. And you can see that around €70 million out of the €80 million, €90 million will come from this reduction of cost structure, while €10 million, €20 million will come from growth. And in order to deliver this cost saving program, we estimate restructuring costs of around €25 million over the [indiscernible].

We think that this strategy is a realistic strategy in terms of low rate, is a realistic strategy in terms of action plan. That clearly is a strategy we have to assure a minimum 2% top line that's clearly a big focus on the costs.

Now I will go the different block. In terms of , our multi-segment brand portfolio the first we've been talking about our license brand portfolio, which represent 75% of our business. And we aim to grow this by mid-single-digit in the next 2 years. It's important to say is that until the end of 2020, we don't foresee any change to the license portfolio. So we have a clear road map ahead of us until then.

As I said before, we will play in a multi-segment way, which means that we aim to continue building our traditional strength of luxury with our key license brands, Dior, Jimmy Choo, Givenchy and Fendi, and we will do this leverage on our product creation innovation and capacity

Secondly, we see big opportunity to accelerate growth in premium content via lifestyle segment. Clearly, 60% of Safilo turnover today comes from that which is by the way, very also profitable. We believe that the strong capability we have in fashion, luxury can also be used and leveraged to lift up some of the premium -- the license that we have in the premium segment. So because there is a sort of premiumization of the portfolio where we think that Safilo can play. And just if you think like two campaigns brands like Boss, Kate Spade, Tommy Hilfiger and Moschino, clearly, there is a strategy of premiumized brands, I think that Safilo is the best part to help them in this process for strategic acquisition.

With regards on our core brand, here, I feel sorry that maybe I'm going to repeat something that you have heard. Here is that we will do a more focused way, we will do in less geographies, and we will do with more [indiscernible]. So I think that Carrera and Polaroid, Carrera has done, I think, a great job repositioning the brand around what the brand stands for. So brand is there. I think that the same is for Polaroid. So we will build on what has been done, and we will improve the brand equity of this brand, but we really focus on store execution and even more important, I think that both of these brands has a role to play toward the millennial. That angle I think will catch this part of the market fundamental element in terms of storytelling, in terms of engaging them, in terms of engaging them both digitally and in terms of local acquisition.

And if we're talking about and this is which is always the middle of the water. I've been -- I've been spending quite some time to study this brand. I think also here, by the way, I see the brand which has been performing in the last year. Here, we need to focusing on North America, really trying to move or to keep growing where this has, by definition, a very, very strong position. I have to say both North America countries in Europe, but we need to stretch for one the eyewear from North America. is one brand which can really explode out of what is [indiscernible].

And last but not least, the e-commerce. And already today, the e-commerce is growing. I really think that this sort of brand, which has this five approach which I think the e-commerce is going to see once the growth engine of the [indiscernible].

Second dimension from a geographical perspective, as I said, the big opportunity is emerging market and where we think that we will catch this growth trend there is having to grow single-digit for the next we have already penetrated this market. We will build on this. And the approach going forward will be to be less global for local or as the more sophisticated people talked today about global. We summing down to I think that Gerd was referring to Carrera in India, we have used local incentive, they're using local drivers experienced in [indiscernible]. We will use, obviously, the global assets, but the global assets will be fine-tuned and press and twist for it to match the local. Yes, global but with an offer both in product mainly for the Asian but also in terms of advertising in terms of application which we'll be pushing on local dimension and local business. We have good example on this kind of approach. And then clearly in this kind of geographical area, the model will be more and more sort of hybrid model with direct execution, where some other areas are going to be by client relationship with few partners.

Let's move on and let's go to the development markets. Here, we expect for the period a low mid-single-digit for the next 2 years. And here, the rule of the game is going to be step up from the level of service. I think North America mainly and Europe for many this is a consequence of events, which has been happening to us in the last 3 years, I think that we lost customers, client relationship with the customer. So really, the focus is going to be for actually, for North America and Europe customer level, customer especially with the CEOs North America especially for Europe, the CEOs are today and in Asia are quite big, represent more than 60%. So clearly, we are going to hedge that big opportunity.

Clearly, we'll start -- we have announced that a change of the management in America. We have -- are very happy that Henri has joined us, very experienced guy from -- been working the optical field the last five years, I think. And with him, with other people that we brought to the company, we are reorganizing our sales team even from this crucial [indiscernible].

And patient is part of the word, we will push on digitalize for sales force. We will digitalize fully the sales force, but we will push the and obviously, we will push the people. Then the biggest opportunity which we see is all the area of the optician, especially in Europe. And there are 3 countries in the mid-Europe where we are definitely underrepresented in the optical field. But we will focus on this part of the geography on the optical, and that is going to be the main driver of that.

If we look from the channel, I think that I already mentioned before, the e-commerce is the opportunity that we really like to tackle. So as I said before, I mean, the e-commerce is growing, it's an opportunity that we cannot -- should catch, we should catch the growth. We should catch the trends, the trend is there. And we are assuming double the business in the next few years from 3% to 6% sales. How we are going to do this? We're going to do with, on one side, with building on our own e-commerce platform. We have the e-commerce website for Smith. We have e-commerce for Solstice. We have just started with the e-commerce site for Polaroid and Carrera, so that is going to be 1 leg. The second leg, obviously, is to play with the Internet where -- or with the big guys. My experience from my previous job is that you need to work with this guy, you need to have a dedicated -- or you need to understand what they really need. So we have signed to start work with JD.com in China. We are doing other work with some of the other big players. And we are going to have dedicated teams which are going to run the relationship with these big guys. Then as I said -- as I mentioned before, I see that e-commerce for Smith, we have great results to add. But I think that we see the opportunity to go out of -- outside of America. And so we will start pushing on e-commerce also.

Clearly, last but not least, we will continue on the sunglasses. As I said, it's the heart, the beating heart. But as I mentioned for before, the optical business, if you remember the chart how much we are underweighted in this segment is a big opportunity. So we are assuming this brand that we will move from 35% to 40%, so our sales will be coming from this area of the market. How we will do that? We will grow the optical part of the portfolio within our full range of brand. We will exploit for the price positioning because as we look especially to Europe, there are some area of price position that today we are not tackling. And clearly, I think we have the portfolio for where we will not have -- we will develop the portfolio, able to tackle that part of the market. Obviously winning obstacles, you need to step up after sales service, and this is what we are going to do both for both in the country where we are going for. So overall, the company position of people is going to refocus around this big opportunity from a market perspective. Then step-by-step, we will try to manage it.

But I think I've talked enough about the top line. Let's move now to the second area, which is where and how we are going to recover our profitability. So first of all, we want to improve our cost. Today, we are around 50% of gross margin, and the cost of good represented pool of roughly €0.5 billion.

So this amount of money is seated around 3 areas. There is a big spending area in the procurement, in sourcing finished product and raw material and component. There is a spending pool which is related to our manufacturing facilities, and there is the last which is in distribution and logistics.

In this area, we want to save €30 million out of this €500 million, which is the overall. So on one side, we want to further improve what we already have the track in doing, which is working on procurement, taking out cost from our source of product and from source of material. And on this area, we will keep working on reducing our base of parts, our base of supplier of having more tight relationship with them. And on the other side, we will keep working more and more in redesigning our product, really understand what is needed for the consumer and what is the right design to cost.

The second area is manufacturing. As I said, for me, my position on manufacturing is very clear. Manufacturing needs to show a competitive edge or needs to show a cost effectiveness. These are going to be the 2 criteria. So we will work -- we will invest to improve the efficiency of our plan. We will improve to have the best possible factory. We will work to have the -- to reduce the gap that you saw that we have compared to our competitors in terms of COGS, and there are projects that we are going to start 2019, which is, if we look to our factory, there is a disportion between how the factory are designed, so some of our factory are going to be redesigned to optimize the flow within the factory and how we run the different factories in Italy. Just to give you an example, we have 4 factories at a distance of 100 kilometers, which for me is something that is fundamentally can be managed like 1 factory. So this is something that is going to have an impact on the overall indirect structure.

And last but not least, clearly, we will keep working on our distribution network. Keep optimizing the number of distribution centers. Definitely more than number of distribution center, I think what is going to be important is that we are going to optimize the flow of our material, both raw material, packaging material and finished product between our factories and our people. All this should deliver €30 million.

The second area where we found some benefits on gross margin is the reduction of the obsolescence costs. I think that this is an area which people keeps explaining me that is part of the industry, but I really think that our obsolete costs I think contacts have to have also -- I think it's not acceptable to have such high level of obsolete. How we are going to work on this? First of all, reducing the lead time in our factory, which means that we will try to be as close as possible when the volume permits. But we will build up from best stock. We will have a supply chain all reliable in the sense that at all our fashion now has KPI, which on the weekly basis, the daily basis and completely on a weekly basis, we are going to measure how consistent is the delivery of the factory compared to what was the plan there. And the last but not least is all the area of the 4 factories where clearly, this is a --this to understand, very complex in terms of numbers, SKU in terms of number of collection. I think that we are redesigning the way in which we forecast by SKU. Very, very tight at least too tight for a contact division. So all these actions will lead us to a reduction of €10 million from the top.

And then looking to the overhead, also here we are targeting €30 million saving. I have to say that here, in the past, this company has shown the ability to deliver because I think in the last €30 million has been already delivered on the overhead. And we'll start another program which is going to push our and deliver another €30 million. If €30 million overhead, I'd like to be very clear, are for 1 point, we will not touch the sale. We will not touch our resources which are the cost to face the customer. On the contrary, we will increase the sales people. We will increase the grip to market. So that is not where are we going to look for, for the savings. But we are going to look at the saving in the general expense. We have started already a project that everyone knows the approach I mean, there's a zero-based budget. We've already started now. They're really challenging any kind of costs in this company. So it's -- that is going to be the first action. Second action is that we are redesigning and simplifying our organization. Again, we are €1 billion company. We don't need to have such a complex process within the company. We are going to see more people, hours and will come. But we are going to simplify the organization and the way in which we work. And finally, thanks to the IT, some of the activities that today are spread almost basically will be centralized and make the -- in the easy and faster. Clearly, this is a big area. But I think that Safilo has shown the ability to -- but I think we add the more important effect here on top of the €30 million is to have a company which is leaner, is simpler and is more productive. I really go back to the concept. I really think that if you would like to win in the license industry, fast really fast country and the good, the fashion house. So for me, the results of this operation is not only €30 million saving but it's also to have a company which is tighter and leaner.

So just to summarize because I think that you are tired to hear me. So what are the three big areas? So in terms of sales growth, we expect to reach just over €1 billion sales in 2020, which is approximately a 2% growth rate versus 2018, which as we spread out the Gucci business effect in a growth of approximately 4%.

Secondly, we expect, thanks to all what I said before, to reach an EBITDA of between 8 -- 10% of the net sales by 2020. And I think that this is going to be minimum. The 8% is going to be the minimum threshold for us and a lot of effort is going to put to really [indiscernible].

And finally, we have the expectation that through the growth of sales, the improvement of the economic performance as well as the lower absorption for working capital, we will start having mostly free cash flow from 2019.

So to sum all of this, we believe we'll restore the minimum level of profitability that this company needs to deliver and we'll improve the cash flow to also restore a reasonable level of net debt-to-EBITDA around 1.5x.

So thanks very much for that. Before concluding on the strategic plan, I will ask Gerd to comment on, I'm sure, the question that is in the mind of every one of you, which is the refinancing. Back to you, Gerd.

Gerd Graehsler

Thank you, Angelo.

So when we talk about the refinancing, we're talking about a current financing framework the company has of €300 million. It's split into €150 million of a revolving credit facility expiring at the end of November and €150 million of an equity-linked bond, which is due on the 22nd of May 2019. Let me add that as you have also seen in our communication and in the numbers that on the revolving credit facility specifically, we have exceeded the level of leverage ratio that is specified in the covenant. So to probably preempt the question, what does this mean, let me say that what this triggers is a remediation period of 90 days. But we will retest again the covenant with the third quarter results, which is an activity that then of course, we run through month of November, which actually then coincides almost with the natural exploration of the facility.

So at the end of the day, no matter this, the topic for the company clearly is that it needs to refinance it's structure. And let me give you an update of where we are on that. So first of all, today marks an important starting point because we are outlining the business plan of the company. We are telling you and the market about where the company wants to go, how do we want to restore profitability, cash flows, reignite sales growth. And I think this marks also an important parting shot, if you wish, for the refinancing exercise, as we clearly need to build this on the turnaround of Safilo.

So the second thing is that we have clearly been working very actively in the past month. What was very important to us while we were working on this business plans and preparing that was to get, call it, a little bit of breathing space. So we negotiated with our banks an extension of this revolving credit facility, which originally had been due at the end of May until the end of November. So this gave us this important breathing space to prepare.

Now where are we today? Let me say that as a management, as a company, we are evaluating all the options of a refinancing. We're looking at the options on the debt side, we're looking at the options on the equity side. And at the end of the day, with the aim to find the right solution, to find the right mix, combination of solutions under the vectors of time, so we want something that clearly is within the time frames of the maturities ahead of us, within the vector of cost, so we want a financing solution that has a reasonable cost for the company and allows us to focus on the execution by business plan and through the vector of probability of success. So we clearly want to do something that has a chance to succeed.

As part of this process, we are in active discussions with key financial institutions, of course. We are also in discussions, as we have said, with our reference shareholder, HAL, to see if and how they can support this refinancing, again, to make sure the time, the cost and the success probabilities are maximized.

I would also tell you that today, no decision has been reached yet. The competent bodies, let me say, of both companies have not, let me say, decided on anything otherwise, we would be communicating it. But we are quite advanced in the work, and let me say that we are confident that we will conclude this successfully within the maturity timelines that are ahead of us.

Barbara Ferrante

Thank you, Gerd, and this concludes our presentation. And of course, we are ready now to take your question from the room first, and then we'll obviously also allow the people following on the call and through the webcast.

Apologies for the line that we know has not been good. I hope you have been, in any case, able to follow the majority of the speech.

So please, let's go ahead with the questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

I mean in the sense that you are mentioning that you are now both using third-party supplier and your own manufacturing footprint. How are you evolving this strategy for the presentation?

Gerd Graehsler

Okay, I take the first point. So today, our financing frame is €300 million. So this, I would say, is let me say, the minimum that we would aim to refinance, clearly doing an exercise like this one gives an opportunity to make sure that we do it once. We do it to sufficiently agree that we need to execute the plan. So I would see the €300 million as a minimum level possibly targeting slightly above that in order that we have flexibility.

Angelo Trocchia

question, I think -- as I said, I think the two main guys for the manufacturing side is for me any site and technological competitive advantage. And more I think that one of our strengths that our portfolio really covers. So their price and price position from which up [indiscernible]. So the main is a focus area, but the part is a big part of our portfolio. If you want, it's the icing that some of our factories have, especially I think some of our Italian factories. So we will exclude as much as we can, but going forward, we should as I said, by the from fashion. There is brand that will have actually but this is based on can really cover any kind another question on price positioning.

Barbara Ferrante

While maybe we wait for additional question for the room, I take a question from the webcast, which is a bit related to the all the refinancing topic. But specifically, on the breach of the leverage on the revolving credit facility. How do we intend to address that? And should we expect a, I assume, the cost of Safilo to increase for Safilo in the near term.

Gerd Graehsler

As I said before, clearly, the -- how do we intend to address that, at the end of the day, we intend to address it with the refinancing exercise that we want to complete within the maturity timelines of the remediation of the covenant and the maturity of the current facility are coinciding relatively close. So the solution at the end of the day is to execute the financing. I think that in terms of cost of capital, clearly at the moment, and you've seen it in the financial results of the company and the semester, we've had an increase in the cost of interest because we had a higher level of debt. At the end of the day, the cost of capital for Safilo will depend on what is -- the cash cost of capital for the company will depend on the mix of solution, the combination of solutions that we will define. So that's something that will come out of the exercise that we're running.

Unidentified Analyst

I have another question on -- well, first of all on the CapEx, I saw that they are going down even the plan you think that you need to investment. Second question on the level of service, there is a clear improving the level of service. Don't you think that the combination of is raising the bar further? So really, you are competing with -- in an industry that is becoming more challenging in terms of service level agreements. And last question is on the online. If I understand properly, you are -- on this side, you are competing with your clients so you are also establishing your own e-commerce platform for Carrera, for Polaroid. So how does it meet with your ideal positioning of cross-selling?

Gerd Graehsler

All right. With the first one, so in terms of CapEx, in 2018, I'd expect us to spend approximately a ballpark of €30 million. Then in 2019 and '20, we have a program of €80 million. So roughly speaking, €40 billion per year. I think you will see us invest above €50 million of the €80 million in the products of our network and approximately €15 million into the IT rollout. So we'll have a slightly higher level in the next couple of years. We're going to be completing our IT system rollout the next couple of years. This year, we're taking a bit more easier approach after last year. But we're doing a more phased out rollout scheduled to be sure we do real good risk management plays so that what happened last year doesn't happen in the next few years and then ramp up the in the next couple of years.

Angelo Trocchia

answer the other question from your side, the level of service. I don't think, honestly, that Luxottica Essilor, I'm not sure that they are increasing the level of service. Some you talk with the customer, that should I think the opposite. I think that we need to do our level service because I think that has too much space with the others. I think that the new reality in the industry can be us -- can be for us a big advantage. I see opposite what you see there. When I go to customer service, I really think that, especially if we like to draw on optical but in some area of the -- especially North America and Europe, I really think that -- I've been talking with a lot of customer officer, I've talked with a lot of customer in Europe in the last three months, there is really enough for them to -- for us to do the level of service to spend and can really get our product because some area and some category, the quality of our product is quite sure.

Second question about e-commerce. we are e-commerce like are not there, U.S. is growing double digits every week. They've been stressed -- some of the guys, they keep growing month after month. So I don't think that this represents -- we will represent the competition for the retailer. But on the other side, I think that the e-commerce for me is also a way to connect directly with the consumers. So the consumer today, not true anymore that e-commerce goes to gain physical shop. The reality is that the customer today goes -- buys on e-commerce both at the shop. There is a combination between way of buying so I don't think there's competition because if we will triple, we will be really, really suffering. We will approach a big ocean. So I don't think that's sufficient. I think that the customers today are more afraid of other change in the industry. So I think that there are some other players which by far are more aggressive in terms of potential competition.

Gerd Graehsler

One of the strategies that I think is different from the past strategies, if you look five years ago, Safilo was an extremely decentralized company. It would be that headquarter was more or less. The last 3, 4 years, I think we tried to centralize a lot of activity and became much more centered around the company. And one of the things we centralized, for example, a bit more centralized. It's relevant account and with the optician, the relationship isn't, I think the competition is a very different thing it's Portuguese guy, has a conversation rather than calls the call center that is currently part of us. So I think you will see us shift a bit more back into empowering.

Marco Baccaglio

Yes. Marco Baccaglio from Kepler. Two questions. First is a clarification, the 1.5x debt-to-EBITDA 2020 is a no way quick injection, I'm sure. Second question is about your production set up. You showed that you are only doing 40% of your product directly and the other ones are sourced. This has been over the big question mark about Safilo. So one of the big players who is leaving the margin of production of 3% of the dollars outside. So I've not seen a specific assumption on that, but I would like to understand if you are not able to do it, if you invest it, it's too high? Is it just spare capacity? How do you see this balance going forward? I also look at your cost-cutting assumptions.

Gerd Graehsler

I don't think the issue is how much we're producing, but how much we product out. I don't think that I'm sure that is not going to be the driver of the choice. I think the point is according to which part of our portfolio is doing a little more, we will size for the best option for the buyer to make. So there is not a thing we should move from 40/60 to 50/50. For me, that's pretty specific. I think that we have a strong procurement base. We have a strong relationship with a few supplier outside. And I think that we build on that relationship. Where in the meantime, if some brand which in some cases is the case, they are asking for having more made in Italy, more product with craftsmanship like, I don't know, I'd like to mention some specific license. That, in that case, I think that we will work to make our factory in Italy more efficient than today so that it will be more convenient for the fashion house to have the production in Italy. But the criteria is not to have a right balance. I don't think that is the model, but there is -- that is my criteria. My criteria is, if it is the fashion house which is asking to have premium made in Italy metal, yes, we go to Longarone and we will make Longarone best possible plan for metal. But if someone is asking, I'd like to have a price position which is allowing me to have a competitive model, competitive edge we will put in is the product design, product development. And then we will produce where best. So I think it's case by case, technology by technology and product range by product range.

Gerd Graehsler

I'll also respond to the first question about the net leverage number does not include equity projection.

Barbara Ferrante

Yes. We'll take a further question from Domenico and I asked the operator to open the lines for the conference callers.

Domenico Ghilotti

Just a follow-up on Marco's previous question. On the matter of Italy compared to, say, rest of the world. But you have a plant in China. It was not clear if you were trying to, say, get not just components but the complete pair out of China as a competitive, let's say, alternative to a third party buyer in the emerging market. So how do you see a strategic positioning of this plan?

Angelo Trocchia

China is one of the plan where we are going to make it more efficient. Obviously, the aim in the Chinese plant, the aim as any plant, it has to be competitive. So there is already action plan there is -- we are going to commence in Q1. It makes more than in the so the aim is that our Chinese factory that as efficient as the other Chinese that is we have the same level of efficiency than there are production that aren't -- are made outside that should be at 8 or instead of a fully component to [indiscernible] but for me, the criteria -- the factories and versus [indiscernible].

Gerd Graehsler

From that, I look 4 years back, our Chinese factory was basically only able to be make component for finishing in Italy because it wasn't efficient enough to compete with the buyers on any finished product. If I look today, the Chinese factory makes north of 2 million pieces of finished product because -- through the improvement in efficiencies, through the improvement in manufacturing cost. We are now able to make brands in the upper contemporary premium lifestyle segment there as finished products. We are not yet able to make the most full segment in the Chinese factory so as Angelo was saying, as we continue improving efficiency, we will be more and more able to do it do it. But we don't do it as an end in itself. Our objective is to make the plant competitive if the plant can compete with the suppliers, then they deserve volume and then we'll put it in.

Barbara Ferrante

Okay. I asked the operator to open the conference call line as we have 2 people queuing for questions. So Cedric Rossi from Bryan Garnier first.

Cedric Rossi

Yes. I've got three questions, please. The first one is regarding the eyewear industry. So I understood that you were expecting a 3% to 4% growth in the coming year. But could you share with us the different the -- what kind of level of gross rate do you expect between the different price points? So fashion accessory, premium, contemporary and mass cool? The second question comes to the -- your EBITDA margin improvement. So I understood that you did not take into account the scenario of losing licenses. But in the meantime, I know that you face the potential risk of losing Dior in 2020. So do you actively look for additional licenses in order to compensate any potential loss in the future? So in order to keep a safety margin? And the third questions is regarding your e-commerce strategy. So I noted that you expect a 6% of sales by 2020, but could you give us the split between your own platforms and the marketplaces?

Gerd Graehsler

I will start on the first question. So the 3% to 4% industry growth, first of all, it's a combination of estimates. I mean, we have our own estimates. We have some data in some markets from consumer panel, and then we use also sources like Euromonitor. And you get quite a broad range. I mean, there are some sources that are saying the market could grow as much as 5%, 6%. There are others that are saying 2%, 3%. We feel the 3%, 4% range is approximately the right one. It's consistent with the past. In terms of the growth by segment, let me say that it is -- based on our data, it is quite similar. There is probably a notch more at the top end and a notch more at the mass cool end of the market, but we're talking maybe a 3% versus a 4% growth rate. So it's reasonably consistent across the segments. In terms of your second question...

Angelo Trocchia

I answer to the second is on the door. I mean, first of all, this plan is as we stated, it's 2020. So to be on the, let's say, on the safe side, this plan which is represented after taking into account new license, obviously, we live in the license industry. So obviously, we are working with who have potential license, have not been taken into account this plan on. First so about your -- so until 2020, there are no changes. Obviously, I mean, our relationship with the -- Dior is very good. We are working very well. The team -- the reciprocal team are happy. But at that, obviously, we are preparing for different scenario, and for me, the best way that we have to prepare for the different potential scenario is to get fit in terms of manufacturing. So to have our manufacturing facility be more efficient than where they are today, especially Longarone has be become more our jewel. Second, we are preparing as overall company to get, as I said -- the brief to my team is we have two years to get like an outlet shape, with the right [indiscernible]. Then we will see what will happen after 2020. For me, the priority now is to work as we are working with Dior, we are working very well. But prepare ourselves in terms of efficient manufacturing in terms of having a leader in more and more prepared company. In terms of the last question on the e-commerce, is -- as I said, it's a combination about our own platform and the marketplace. Almost is our plan, we're assuming 50%. So the same rate of growth will come from our own website and the 50% will come from working with the market.

Barbara Ferrante

The next question from the call is from Alberto Checchinato, Fidentiis.

Alberto Checchinato

Apologies if you have to repeat yourself. The line is very disturbed. I got 2 questions, please. The first one with regards to your net debt-to-EBITDA target of 1.5x. Given by the half and the €80 million CapEx program to be executed in two years, I was wondering -- I didn't actually hear the answer to Marco's question about if you're including new equity in your target or not. And if not, if you can please walk us through the components on how do you get from the net debt position you expect for this year to the 2020 implied net debt position, which should be something in the ballpark of €130 million, €150 million, if I'm correct. And the second question is about your excess capacity in Italy, if you have any. How much do you estimate to have based on your business plan? And how do you plan to address it?

Angelo Trocchia

Okay. I'll start with the first question. So sorry if the line is not so great. But basically, the answer was that we do not assume in the net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 1.5 any equity injection. So it's more of a set of risk variables on the current capital structure. So then, of course, how do we get to a 1.5 from a ratio of 3.4, If you wish, that we are at the end of the semester? I mean, one important thing is clearly that we expect to grow our EBITDA. We expect to grow our earnings, which will generate a positive flow from operations. Of course, this positive flow from operations in 2019 and '20 has to be really from operations, i.e. there is not going to be another €30 million coming from Kering. So it will really be an improvement of flows from operations.

Secondly, I think we expect on top a positive flow from the net working capital because one of the things that we explained also in the presentation is our attack on the inventory is not only a means to reduce obsolescence cost, we also aim to improve the inventory days on hand by 50 days. So this is a quite significant freeing up of cash that is bound in inventory, and that will contribute positively to working capital in the next couple of months. And then, of course, we need to -- from the additional cash that we generate here, fund our €80 million of CapEx investment program. We have to fund also the €25 million of restructuring cost that we expect in the of the period. And as we said, we basically then expect a free cash flow positive in the year in 2019 and 2020, which then can of course be used to reduce the level of debt and with a higher level of earnings, to improve the leverage.

Reference to your second question, which is about the capacity of the Italian plant. Yes, we have an excess of capacity take into account the assumptions that we are taking in the plants. And clearly, this has an impact on our Italian factory and has an impact on our level of employment in Italy. But allow me to say that, yes, we will tackle first this topic with the government and with the competent parties. And clearly, once that we start this journey where we will be more. I'm just meeting the union at 3:00. So I feel that it is more fair to really start discussing this. But yes, we have an excess capacity.

Barbara Ferrante

We have an additional question from the webcast, confirmation on how much the revolving credit facility is drawn at the end of the semester. Gerd?

Gerd Graehsler

At the end of the semester, it was drawn for €135 million.

Barbara Ferrante

Okay. I mean, I don't think there are additional questions from the room, the conference call and the webcast -- sorry, okay, Gianluca?

Gianluca Pacini

Gianluca Pacini, Banca. A question on the cost saving on your overhead side. You are calling for €30 million cost reduction. Took you more or less 4 years for the full implementing the previous plan. It's not going to be a little bit optimistic to believe such amount of money in the 2 years. And the second question is could give us some information about your own brands? What's the strategy about Carrera and Polaroid? Because we a little about to discuss that.

Gerd Graehsler

I think on the first question, the previous overhead program that we announced in 2016 and we had a three-year framework, we actually managed to complete it within 2018, meaning that we generated roughly €13 million of savings in 2017 and we'll be doing €15 million in 2018. So at the end of the day, we were able to do €30 million within 2 years, and we're going to repeat that. We're well under way to get it's first important set of initiatives going. I'd expect us to have a big chunk of it already in 2019. So I think we are pretty confident we can do it in 2019.

Angelo Trocchia

Okay. The second question is on Polaroid and Carrera, and what is the strategy. The strategy is that I think that the 3 brands, I think we repeat it if -- I think that Polaroid and Carrera, I think they have this characteristic which I think is working today all -- includes all the brands which have been successful are brands which have a strong DNA, a strong solution. So I think that we are going to stress even more behind the Carrera the positioning which has been quite on last year, the right one. So it's getting out it's back, but not back where it was, really, 10 years ago. Not so out toward Carrera. So we will beat on the Carrera DNA which is the position that today, and also the new campaign that's going to be the position of Carrera. But we will stress more that in with Carrera the brand which starts from strong characterized brand. If you put Carrera where we're going so then we're also targeting the agreement for the [indiscernible]. So that area, that kind of platform is going to be the platform which we're going to work on Carrera in terms of brand. The other difference is that we are going to invest in a few countries.

We are doing a very clear selection on a few markets where we think that this Carrera -- put Carrera positioning to work. But we are going to heavily invest in these countries where the other side, some of the emerging countries like India, where we see that the brand has made a clear position, we will move for more localized activation of digital and service. Polaroid has different positions. Polaroid will go back to for a simple intro proposition as what has happened here that Polaroid it might Polaroid and some trends and our brands Polaroid local brands both Polaroid and Carrera but we have is I think as strong five brands you love or you hate part of the pipeline part of there is absolutely but there is heavy toward premium and for example, by the way, our just and they put this must not prioritize that doesn't have so get and being, as I said if by five brands we are going to reinforce -- the e-commerce is going to.

Gerd Graehsler

Sorry, the other thing is I would build also a little bit what is different [indiscernible] the past as we've been talking about Own Core Brands for a while. I think looking at the previous strategic plan, we had ambitions to grow these brands by double, by triple. And I don't think that per se that ambition is wrong because the brands may have the potential to be that. But the consequence, I think, of trying to grow that fast, that short amount of time really requires the global play. I mean, we don't get there if you increase tenfold Carrera in 1 country. So I think what happened as a consequence is that we invested really the amount of budget that we have spent in a very wide amount of geographies. So the individual impact in every country wasn't strong enough. What we're doing now, as Angelo was explaining, we're going to be much, much more focused. We're going to say, okay, this is a priority brand for the company. These are the five markets. And here, we're going to prioritize our execution, our investments and really try to win country-by-country and then gradually build a business. Therefore, the growth assumptions is more moderate, but it doesn't mean we don't believe in our brand in the beginning. Barbara told me there was a question on the web.

Barbara Ferrante

The business development in July.

Gerd Graehsler

I think in July, so far, based on preliminary statistical things that we see, I think the trend is more or less consistent with what we saw in May and June. It's important to say that July is traditionally the lowest month of the year. So it's not predictive of anything, and it's really -- July and August are months that are between collection. So we have to bring summer collections rolled in. We have a winter collection come in from September, October. So the sun is shining, so the consumption on sunglasses should be better. But I expect that probably, we will see the stabilization that we are aiming for and also the growth in the top line starting rather from fourth quarter also considering our Q4 of last year was pretty difficult.

Unidentified Analyst

advisers. Just two questions. Could you remind us under the current agreement what would be the last collection you would be producing for Dior? That's the first one. And second one is more related to the working capital reduction that you mentioned earlier of about 50 days. Could you please elaborate a little bit more how do you -- are planning to achieve that?

Gerd Graehsler

Okay, I think on the first question, the Dior license ends at the end of September 2020 for the last collection before winter collection in the year 2020. In terms of the reduction of inventory, I think there are drivers that basically Angelo explained. I think one important driver is a reduction of lead time. Today, we have actually surprisingly long lead times in an industry which is relatively fast moving. So you have to plan quite far in advance and get quite far in advance as to what will be the right color, the right model, the right style or whatever. We are working very aggressively to shorten lead times so that we can respond faster. We are working on making our supply chain more reliable. We are making good progress here, and we are working on the side of forecast accuracy where today, our forecast accuracy on an SKU level is relatively low. We are quite behind the benchmark of the industry. So we develop processes and there are systems as well that we have we believe can improve, while also reducing the number of SKUs that we have in the portfolio, which is quite significant number of SKUs. It will be much more focused on what are the top SKUs in each brand.

Barbara Ferrante

Do you provide a -- with an example of your expansion in the optical business?

Angelo Trocchia

First of all, let's from the market as we said -- as I said, there are some plans in that our share in the optical market is very, very low market but especially in some geographies. With North America, we were -- Safilo was sort of the leader in the optical market in the U.S. So we have yet somehow weakened our position. How we will go back there? Through some local American brands and with Safilo, which is going to play on different price position compared to position of some American brands which we have in our portfolio. Plus Safilo up -- Safilo which is going to Safilo is hedged more after part. We are going to stretch Safilo on the lower -- in the lower part of the American brands and Safilo is something is going to play in the more market. For Europe, clearly, there are like Horton, Germany and where there is a big optical market with specialized competitors. Clearly, our aim is not to but again, we're going to develop part of the a collection which are going in optical for, let's say, second half.

Barbara Ferrante

Okay. As there are no more questions, this end our presentation. And of course, we thank everyone also from the webcast and the conference call also for the patience regarding the bad connection.