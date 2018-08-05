Vectren Corp (VVC) CEO Carl Chapman on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Vectren Corp (NYSE:VVC) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2018 2:00 PM ET

Dave Parker - Director, IR

Carl Chapman - Chairman, President & CEO

Susan Hardwick - EVP & CFO

Ronald Christian - EVP, Chief Legal & External Affairs Officer and Corporate Secretary

Ryan Levine - Citigroup

Paul Ridzon - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Dave Parker

Thank you, Michelle. And good afternoon, and thanks for joining us on today's call. Yesterday afternoon, we released our 2018 second quarter results. And this morning, we filed our Form 10-Q with the SEC. You can access these 2 items as well as today's earnings call slide presentation through our Investor Relations homepage, investors.vectren.com.

This call is being webcast, and shortly following its conclusion, a replay will be available on our Investor Relations homepage. As described on Slides 3 to 5, many of the statements we will make on this call are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those discussed in this presentation.

Carl Chapman, Vectren's Chairman, President and CEO, will provide us today's opening comments on the consolidated second quarter and year-to-date 2018 results, our firm EPS guidance and an overview of the status of the merger with CentrePoint Energy. Susan Hardwick, Executive Vice President and CFO, will then provide an update of Utility regulatory activity, second quarter results by group and outlook, followed by a few closing remarks. Also joining us on today's call is Ron Christian, Executive Vice President and Chief Legal and External Affairs Officer.

Following our prepared remarks, we'll be glad to answer questions you may have.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Carl.

Carl Chapman

Thanks, Dave. And thanks for joining us on our call today. Turning to Slide 6. Yesterday, we reported consolidated second quarter 2018 net income of $46.7 million or $0.56 per share, excluding certain reconciling items, compared to the consolidated net income of $37.6 million or $0.45 per share in the second quarter of 2017. We have noted a couple of items in the quarter that are not reflective of ongoing operations and have called them out as items that reconcile from our reported results to our ongoing results of operations. These reconciling items for the quarter include $11.4 million after tax or $0.14 per share of expenses, [indiscernible] will primarily reflect the lower corporate tax rate on our Nonutility operations.

For the Nonutility operations, the second half of 2017 saw the EPS benefit from the Ohio pipeline project and strong margins realized by VESCO. At our Utility operations, the EPS benefited a favorable weather and realized year-to-date is expected to be largely offset by higher operating expenses due to timing. In 2018 and for the foreseeable future, our gas and electric utility infrastructure investment programs are expected to be Vectren's key EPS growth driver. For the Nonutility Group, our operations are well positioned to achieve strong results in 2018 and beyond at both VISCO and VESCO as they continue to see great opportunities in their respective markets.

Before I turn the call over to Susan, let me provide an update on merger-related activities highlighted on Slide 9, where we note we continue to anticipate the closing of the merger will occur no later than Q1 of 2019. In mid-June, CenterPoint and Vectren submitted merger-related filings with FERC and informational filings with the Indiana and Ohio regulators. As expected, the Indiana Commission has set a schedule for the review of information voluntarily submitted by the companies related to the merger culminating in an October 17, 2018 hearing. We currently do not expect the hearing to take place in Ohio. As we've stated before, the merger does not require a state change of control approval in either Indiana or Ohio.

On June 26, we received early termination of a waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act. In July, we received needed approvals from the SEC. On July 16, we filed the definitive proxy statement related to the merger and mailed it to Vectren shareholders. Vectren has scheduled a special shareholders' meeting on August 28 to conduct a vote on matters related to the proposed merger. CenterPoint's shareholders are not required to approve the merger. CenterPoint has engaged Strategy&, the subsidiary of PricewaterhouseCoopers, to help facilitate the analysis, design and implementation of the merger and operation plan. A few weeks ago, colleagues of each company met to begin the integration and analysis phase and are progressing at a steady pace.

Finally, as is typical on proposed mergers, 7 purported Vectren shareholders have filed lawsuits under the U.S. securities laws, challenging the adequacy of disclosures made in our proxy statement in connection with the merger. We do not believe these lawsuits have merit, but cannot predict any impact they may have on the timing or the outcome of the proposed merger.

And with that, I'll turn the call over to Susan.

Susan Hardwick

Thanks, Carl. On Slide #10, we have provided a Utility regulatory update. As you will recall, in February, we filed a request for the Indiana Commission to self-build, own and operate an 800- to 900-megawatt combined-cycle natural gas plant and to invest in required environmental upgrade at our F.B. Culley Unit 3 Generating plant.

On July 11, we completed our public field hearing, which allowed the public to continue to have a voice in the process. All of the parties to the generation filing are scheduled to file testimonies by August 10. The Commission has scheduled to begin hearing on October 9, with a final order expected in the first half of 2019, and construction to begin shortly thereafter.

In July, construction began on the first of two 2-megawatt universal solar projects slated to go into service in late 2018. In May, we filed a request to add 50 megawatts of universal solar generation to be constructed by First Solar and owned by Vectren. The projected cost is approximately $75 million and will be located in Spencer County in our service territory just east of Evansville.

We expect to receive final IURC order in the first half of 2019, with construction beginning shortly after, with an expected in-service date of 2020. Combined, our solar projects have the capacity to serve 12,000 homes, which is over 8% of our residential customers. Once completed, Vectren will over 135 megawatts of renewable energy resources, which includes 80 megawatts of existing renewables via purchase power contracts of wind generation located in Northern Indiana.

At the end of March, we filed our first Ohio rate case in more than a decade, which coincides with the end of the 5-year extension of the distribution replacement rider. The case is progressing, and we expect the commission staff report in the third quarter of 2018. We continue to expect an order in early 2019 and a minimal impact to net income as a result of these cases. The majority of the revenue requirement reflects infrastructure investments already included under the distribution replacement rider.

In June, the Indiana Supreme Court issued an opinion on an appealed IURC order under Senate Bill 560 for another utility in Indiana. The court determined that capital programs not specifically established in the original 7-year plan should not qualify for recovery under Senate Bill 560 prospectively. After evaluating the court's opinion, we do not expect any material change to our 10-year capital forecast. We expect that capital investments not recovered through Senate Bill 560 would be recoverable through our future base rate case.

We have removed about $6 million of proposed capital investments in our current pending semiannual GAAP infrastructure filing. As a result of the court's decision, about $40 million of the previously approved $995 million 7-year gas investment plan through 2020 is now expected to be recovered through a base rate case expected to be filed in 2020.

We also have identified about $35 million in electric projects that would not qualify for Senate Bill 560 recovery. However, the total amount of the approved 7-year electric infrastructure plan is not expected to be impacted since it includes the ability to substitute projects.

As we continue to finance this capital program and ongoing operations, in July, our Utility holding company executed a 2-year term loan. This issue helped to fund $100 million August 1 debt maturity. The shorter duration term loan takes advantage of low interest rates, and with the pending merger, provides financing flexibility for longer term.

Moving on to our Nonutility results on Slide #11. As expected, second quarter VISCO EPS saw an improvement of about $0.10 compared to 2017 as the wet and cold weather that delayed the start of construction season gave way to more favorable conditions. Year-to-date, VISCO earnings increased about $0.02 per share.

Although VISCO has not added a large pipeline project to its backlog this year, the backlog remains at near record levels, reflecting continued strong demand for construction services. And project bidding activity remains strong with over $1 billion in bids outstanding on over 20 transmission projects scheduled to be completed by the end of 2019.

At VESCO, second quarter 2018 earnings were up about $0.02 per share, and year-to-date, were as expected, up $0.03 per share compared to '17 excluding the 179D benefit recognized in the first quarter of '18. Demand for performance contracting and sustainable infrastructure opportunities remain strong as reflected in the year-to-date financial results.

At June 30, 2018, the backlog of signed contracts increased to $195 million compared to $180 million as of December 31, 2017. The estimated sales funnel at June 30, '18, totaled $305 million. And $129 million of new orders have been signed year-to-date 2018.

Let me wrap up our prepared remarks by highlighting that the good year-to-date financial results keep us on track to provide another year of consistent earnings growth. Vectren's primary growth driver continues to be investment in our core Utility operations, where our 10-year rate base CAGR of approximately 6%, combined with a continued cost control efforts in Nonutility growth, is expected to drive consolidated earnings and dividend growth of 6% to 8%. We continue to execute on our regulatory plan in both Indiana and Ohio and are working closely with CenterPoint to achieve the necessary merger approvals as quickly as possible.

And with that, operator, I will ask for any questions.

Ryan Levine - Citigroup

Ryan Levine

To the extent that you are able to comment, would you be able to provide some color on the status of the integration efforts and how conversations have been progressing? Is there any additional opportunities that are being realized or any challenges that you may be facing?

Carl Chapman

Well, Ryan, I don't think we would really be able to talk about additional opportunities. But that is certainly part of what the teams will look for. But I would just say that, that whole process is moving along very well. It's staffed in a significant way by both CenterPoint and Vectren colleagues. And we have -- in all the major areas, we have a team looking at those. And of course, we have a team also looking at opportunities on the Nonutility side. So I think, while we couldn't get into specifics, what we can tell you is that we believe the integration planning process -- and that's what we're in right now, is the analysis process, moving to design next. But we feel very good about the start that the teams are off to.

Ryan Levine

Okay. Is there any greater confidence in the synergy numbers that have been articulated to The Street? Or is there any changes there?

Carl Chapman

Yes, I don't think we have really anything to comment there. Obviously, those synergy numbers are really ones that have been shared by CenterPoint and probably should be taken up with them in reality. On the other hand, as I told you, I believe our integration teams are very focused on the issues and making good progress.

Ryan Levine

Okay. And then there was also -- highlighted, the charge that you're taking for the Sempra gas storage announcement. If that were to be sold, what's the accretion impact to Vectren? And would those -- how would those proceeds be treated if it was contemplated before the closing and the CenterPoint deal?

Carl Chapman

Well, I think, first of all, in the Q, what you'll see is the remaining balance. It's in the Q. And it's, I think, $5.4 million or a little over $5 million. In terms of what any proceeds might be on a sale, we really wouldn't have any way to predict that if there were sale. And we'll just have to see what Sempra decides to do at this point.

Ryan Levine

What's the current earnings contribution for the last year for those assets to your business? I mean, I assume it's negative. But is there anymore specificity that you'd be able to provide?

Carl Chapman

I think it's fair to say it's really 0, other than, obviously, the loss that you just mentioned that -- which taken in the second quarter on impairment. But as it relates to -- from operations -- from operating purposes, zero.

Susan Hardwick

Yes. And Brian, I'd like just to add, I mean, recall that these are assets really under development. They aren't fully operational assets. So again, no real operating results.

Paul Ridzon - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Paul Ridzon

In the absence of required state approvals, what's the key gating item that allows you to close the deal?

Carl Chapman

Well, I think, and what we've described earlier is, obviously, there is a FERC approval that is required. And even though there is no formal approval, we did make informational filings with each of Indiana and Ohio. We mentioned that we don't expect a hearing in Ohio. And there is a hearing in Indiana, which is scheduled for October 17. And then, of course, we also have our shareholder approval on August 20.

Paul Ridzon

It would be kind of hard to just to go beyond 1Q of '19, it seems.

Carl Chapman

Well, that's why we've said we expect no later than the first quarter of '19. And that's still our expectation. Obviously, we'll just have to see how everything unfolds. But that's what we're working towards. And obviously, CenterPoint is working towards that as well.

Paul Ridzon

I'm sorry, I haven't studied the proxy. But what if it goes beyond the first quarter?

Carl Chapman

I'm sorry?

Paul Ridzon

I haven't looked closely at the proxy. But what are the implications, if for whatever reason, it goes beyond the first quarter?

Carl Chapman

Yes, I'm going to let Ron Christian answer that. Ron, as we've mentioned, is with us today.

Ronald Christian

Yes, the agreement has a 1-year term, but then there's essentially a 6-month extension provided for. And so the longest update is October 23, I believe, of 2019. And so if for whatever reason one of these approvals was delayed beyond what we currently anticipate, we certainly would expect resolution within the time of the -- provided by the longest update.

Paul Ridzon

And can 1 or both parties require to get the extension?

Ronald Christian

My understanding -- and you could refer specifically to the agreement, but then effectively, either any party can extend the agreement.

Dave Parker

I'd like to thank everyone for joining us on our call today. And on behalf of the entire Vectren team, we appreciate your continued interest in the company. With that, we'll conclude our call.

