Bojangles' (BOJA) CEO James Kibler on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

James Kibler - Interim CEO, Interim President

John Jordan - CFO, SVP of Finance & Treasurer

Gregory Francfort - Bank of America

Nicole Miller - Piper Jaffray

Michael Gallo - CL King

Will Slabaugh - Stephens

John Jordan

Well, good evening. Welcome to the Bojangles', Inc. quarterly conference call. I am John Jordan, Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President, Finance and Treasurer, and with me today is Randy Kibler Interim President and Interim Chief Executive Officer. By now, everyone should have access to our earnings release for the 13-week period ended July 1, 2018. It may also be found on our website at www.bojangles.com under the Investors section.

And now, I will turn the call over to Randy.

James Kibler

Thank you, John, and thanks all of you for being on the call with us today.

We appreciate your interest in the Bojangles' brand. We are pleased to be with you on another quarterly conference call. It's a pleasure to be back among the hard-working folks inside this company. And we are reminded time and again, why this brand has been serving satisfied customers for more than 40 years.

It's our people. The people who work at this company are very special. They are dedicated to the success of this brand. And as our Board of Directors makes progress in finding the right person to be the next leader of this incredible organization, those hard-working people continue to do the things that have made this brand iconic. They are the real heroes in our business. Working in our restaurants as we speak, they're definitely worth recognizing. Thanks to all of them.

During the call today, John and I will - John will outline the financial details around our Q2 results and review our updated annual guidance, while I'll provide some thoughts on our business direction and several other key items.

Considering the very competitive restaurant environment we are facing, we are encouraged by the progress we've made during the last fiscal quarter in a few quarter periods. For example, we are pleased that our second fiscal quarter system-wide comparable restaurant sales improved sequentially over the first fiscal quarter. In addition, during the second fiscal quarter, comparable restaurant sales at company-operated restaurants for our breakfast daypart rose 0.9%. The first time since the full fiscal quarter of 2016 that this key daypart was positive.

We've made progress on menu optimization, and we launched a restaurant portfolio optimization program and we'll provide more details on both of those shortly. In the Netherlands, we're making headway on staffing challenges and we've increased store level training efforts. We're also pleased with the improvement in our company. Operated comparable restaurant sales has continued, and we were positive during our July 2018 fiscal period.

As a leadership team, we're encouraged about our direction, and optimistic that we can further build on what we've achieved thus far. Despite the absence of a permanent CEO, we are rolling up our sleeves. We are getting things done by making the tough, but necessary decisions to strengthen our operational execution and financial condition. And by doing so, we are moving our brand forward.

Our biggest opportunity remains to be well run restaurants. So we're focused on improving operations across all key areas of importance, including great-tasting food, fast and efficient service, and clean and inviting restaurants. We will continue to get better.

And based on an important quarter brand tracker research that we conducted earlier this year, we're also working to leverage our brand's unique attributes and points of differentiation, such as our all-day everyday breakfast platform, our one-of-a-kind core menu items, and providing a value message that will resonate with our customers.

Speaking of core menu items, menu optimization is very important, as we work to offer products that are attractive to our customers, but also lead to threshold of high-quality and ease of execution in the restaurant.

After an extensive review process, we decided to remove four very slow moving operationally complex and non-core menu items in all of our company-operated restaurants, while some of our franchisees may continue to offer some of them or all of them. These items are jambalaya bowl, smoked sausage biscuit, barbecue pork sandwich and Cheddar Bo Biscuit.

But we believe our brand offers suitable alternatives. Removing these menu items can or could cause a short-term impact to comparable restaurant sales. We expect significant long-term benefits from removing these items from the menu to company-operated restaurants. We think it will help us increase the speed of service, raising the quality of our existing menu items and lessening our menu complexity as well as reducing waste.

For the remainder of the year, you can expect Bojangles' messaging to prominently accentuate core menu items balanced with a strong value message, like our recent 2 for $5 Cajun Filet Biscuit and our 2 for $5 Cajun Filet Sandwich promotions, also 2 Sausage Biscuits for $2.50, 2 Country Ham Biscuits for $3 and our $1 32-ounce iced tea promotion.

These promotions are gone at various times during the second and third fiscal quarters of '18. This week, we'll begin our new meal choice promotion, featuring our bone-in chicken with three different individual meal offerings for $3.99. Our marketing initiatives will continue to support efforts to improve restaurant operations, while delivering great tasting food to our customers at a great value.

Now let's review for a moment the launch of our restaurant portfolio optimization program and the significant progress we've made so far. First, we plan to close approximately 10 underperforming company-operated restaurants in the third fiscal quarter of 2018.

Each of these restaurants generates low sales volume and is cash flow negative. We believe closing them will strengthen our P&L, and will be immediately accretive to our shareholders. Second, we re-franchised two company-operated restaurants in the second fiscal quarter of 2018 to an existing franchisee.

And third on a related note, we are pleased to share that we expect to re-franchise approximately 30 restaurants, primarily in the State of Tennessee to one of our largest franchisees. We expect this transaction, which remains subject to file a negotiation and execution of a definitive sale and purchase agreement, due diligence and customary closing conditions, we're expected to close during the second half of fiscal 2018.

And we'll provide more clarity on the specifics of the transaction after the deal is finalized. We are confident that re-franchising these locations is a win-win-win for the company, for our shareholders and for the franchisee, and the reason being, for the company, re-franchising will reduce the managerial oversight burden on our operating team for restaurants that are far away from our geographic concentration, which will allow us to focus more efforts on our remaining company-operated restaurants.

For the company and for our shareholders, it will strengthen our financial condition, contributing to our ability to weigh key profitability metrics as part of our annual guidance. And for the franchisee, it provides the opportunity to potentially increase sales and margins at the effective locations by implementing the best practices that have already made this franchisee one of the most successful brand operators.

As we stated before, we also plan to slow company-operated growth. We'll primarily focus on opening company-operated restaurants in the core markets. We'll continue to work closely with our franchise partners and they will continue to grow in the core markets and lead our expansion efforts in the adjacent markets.

Reorganizing our system through a select franchise - re-franchising, closing underperforming locations, relocating restaurants to better real estate when possible and remodeling older locations are all positives for the brand going forward. As you are all probably aware, the last few years, we have not remodeled as many company-operated restaurants as we have historically. We plan to increase the number in the future years.

In closing, we are excited for the future - about the future for Bojangles'. Most importantly, we want to thank our dedicated Bojangles' franchisees and the thousands of team members across the organization who work hard every day to bring the highest quality products and service to our customers.

I'll now turn the call back over to John.

John Jordan

Well, thank you, Randy.

We will now review our quarterly results for the 13-week period ended July 1, 2018, and then update our fiscal year 2018 guidance. Let's begin with our recent development activities.

There were five system-wide restaurant openings during the second fiscal quarter of 2018, consisting of two company-operated and three franchise stores. There was also one company-operated store closing due to a relocation and 2 company-operated stores that we re-franchised. The system-wide restaurant count as of July 1, 2018, consisted of 325 company-operated restaurants and 441 franchised restaurants for a total of 766 locations. This reflects a net increase of 26 restaurants or 3.5% from the second fiscal quarter of 2017.

Before we cover the details of our financial results for the second fiscal quarter of 2018, we wanted to remind everyone that we adopted the new accounting standard related to revenue recognition on January 1, 2018, using the full retrospective transition method, which resulted in adjustments to certain of our previously reported results for the second fiscal quarter of 2017.

Details of the specific adjustments can be found in our earnings release and on our Form 10-Q. For the second fiscal quarter of 2018, system-wide comparable restaurant sales decreased 0.2%, consisting of a company-operated comparable restaurant sales decline of 0.8% and a 0.1% increase in franchised comparable restaurant sales.

The comparable restaurant sales decrease at company-operated restaurants reflected a decrease in transactions, partially offset by increases in price and mix. For the second fiscal quarter of 2018, total revenues were $140.5 million, representing an increase of 2.7% compared to $136.8 million in the same period last year.

The increase reflects a net additional 26 system-wide restaurants on a year-over-year basis, partially offset by the decline in system-wide comparable restaurant sales previously mentioned.

Company-operated restaurant revenues in the second fiscal quarter of 2018 were $130 million, representing an increase of 2.3% compared to $127.1 million in the same period last year. The increase reflects a net additional 11 company-operated restaurants on a year-over-year basis, partially offset by the decrease in company-operated comparable restaurant sales previously mentioned.

Franchise royalty revenues in the second fiscal quarter of 2018 were $7.1 million, representing an increase of 2.3% compared to $7 million in the same period last year. The increase reflects a net additional 15 franchised restaurants on a year-over-year basis and a 0.1% increase in franchised comparable restaurant sales.

Moving on to our 4-wall operations. Beginning with the company-operated store-level profitability, company-operated restaurant contribution of non-GAAP measure was $19.4 million in the second fiscal quarter of 2018 compared to $20.4 million in the same period last year.

Our company-operated restaurant contribution margin, also a non-GAAP measure, decreased to 14.9% in the second fiscal quarter of 2018 from 16% in the second fiscal quarter of 2017.

Company-operated restaurant food and supplies cost as a percentage of company-operated restaurant revenues decreased to 31.3% in the second fiscal quarter of 2018 compared to 31.5% in the same period last year, primarily due to our menu price increases and mix changes, partially offset by commodity inflation.

Company-operated restaurant labor cost as a percentage of company-operated restaurant revenues increased to 29.6% in the second fiscal quarter of 2018 from 29.1% in the same period last year, primarily due to an increase in direct labor and higher restaurant level incentive compensation, partially offset by lower medical cost.

We expect our company-operated restaurant labor cost will continue to increase as a percentage of company-operated restaurant revenues due to the tight labor market, which results in higher wage inflation and employee turnover.

In addition, we expect increased costs due to higher medical cost in the future as well as certain labor initiatives across company-operated restaurants, including increasing the number of full-time versus part-time team members.

Company-operated restaurant operating cost as a percentage of company-operated restaurant revenues increased to 24.1% in the second fiscal quarter of 2018, compared to 23.4% in the same period last year due to higher occupancy cost, repairs and maintenance and utilities.

General and administrative expenses increased to $9.9 million in the second fiscal quarter of 2018 from $9.8 million in last year's second fiscal quarter. As a percentage of total revenues, general and administrative expenses decreased to 7.1% in the second fiscal quarter of 2018 compared to 7.2% in the same period last year. Impairment expenses were $4.8 million in the second fiscal quarter of 2018 as compared to $700,000 in the prior year fiscal quarter.

The increase was due to more restaurants being impaired in the second fiscal quarter of 2018 versus the second fiscal quarter of 2017, including the building associated with one ground lease.

Re-franchising the related asset write-downs were $3.3 million in the second fiscal quarter of 2018. In connection with the approximately 30 company-operated restaurants we expect to refranchise in the second half of 2018, we recorded an impairment charge of $3.4 million associated with the write-down of the assets to their estimated fair value, which was partially offset by a $100,000 gain reported in the connection with the refranchise of two company-operated restaurants in the second fiscal quarter of 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes the impact of certain items we did not consider representative of our ongoing operating performance and certain noncash items, decreased to $18.1 million in the second fiscal quarter of 2018 from $19.3 million in the second fiscal quarter of 2017. Attached to our earnings release is a reconciliation of our GAAP net income to our adjusted EBITDA.

Interest expense was $1.6 million in both the second fiscal quarter of 2018 and 2017. We made principal payments of $35.2 million on our term debt from June 26, 2017, through July 1, 2018, and benefited from lower interest expense associated with interest rate swaps. These benefits were primarily offset by an increase in the LIBOR rate and our applicable rate under our credit agreement.

Since the beginning of fiscal year 2015, we have made over $120 million in principal payments on our term debt. On a GAAP basis, net income decreased to $2.4 million in the second fiscal quarter of 2018 from $8.4 million in the second fiscal quarter of 2017. On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted net income decreased to $5.2 million in the second fiscal quarter of 2018, compared to $8.8 million in the second fiscal quarter of 2017.

Diluted net income per share decreased to $0.06 in the second fiscal quarter of 2018 compared to $0.22 in the second fiscal quarter of 2017, while on a non-GAAP basis, adjusted diluted net income per share declined to $0.13 in the second fiscal quarter of 2018 from $0.23 in the second fiscal quarter of 2017.

Adjusted diluted net income per share in the second fiscal quarter of 2018 reflects a negative impact of $0.09 due to impairment expenses versus $0.01 in the same period last year. Attached to our earnings release are reconciliation of our GAAP results to our adjusted results.

Now to our fiscal year 2018 outlook. We have revised our expectations for the 52-week period that ends on December 30, 2018, to reflect year-to-date performance and expectations for the remainder of the year, including the expected impact of the restaurant portfolio optimization program. As Randy noted, we plan to close approximately 10 company-operated restaurants during the third fiscal quarter of 2018.

As a result, we anticipate incurring a pretax charge of approximately $12 million to $15 million during the third fiscal quarter of 2018 on the thesis state. On a trailing 12-month basis at the end of the second fiscal quarter of 2018, these restaurants generated approximately $5.8 million in company-operated restaurant revenues.

Additionally, as Randy indicated, we expect to refranchise approximately 30 company-operated restaurants in Tennessee and Georgia to one of our largest franchisees. The transaction, which remains subject to final negotiation and execution of a definitive sale and purchase agreement, due diligence and customary closing conditions, is expected to close during the second half of fiscal 2018.

In connection with the deal, we expect to incur a pretax charge of approximately $4 million to $5 million, representing an estimate of the remaining obligations pursuant to noncancelable leases net of estimated sublease income from the franchisee. On a trailing 12-month basis, at the end of the second fiscal quarter of 2018, these restaurants generated $32.2 million in company-operated restaurant revenues.

We now expect total revenues of $542 million to $547 million, down from $550 million to $560 million previously. This includes approximately $11 million of franchise marketing and co-op advertising contributions that are required to be recognized as revenue beginning in this fiscal year due to a change in the revenue recognition rules. We expect system-wide comparable restaurant sales of negative low single digits to flat. This range is unchanged from previous guidance.

At company-operated restaurants, preliminary comparable restaurant sales for our July 2018 fiscal period increased 0.3%. In terms of development, we now plan to open 18 to 22 system-wide restaurants, down from 30 to 40 previously. This consists of 6 to 8 company-operated restaurants, slightly down from 6 to 10 previously and 12 to 13 franchise restaurants down from 24 to 30 previously. These ranges are gross openings and exclude restaurants that have already been closed or may close this year due to underperformance, relocation or lease expiration.

As stated earlier, we expect the closure of approximately 10 company-operated restaurants in the third fiscal quarter of 2018 and the refranchising of approximately 30 company-operated restaurants in the second half of 2018, including two company-operated restaurants that were refranchised during the second fiscal quarter of 2018.

Expected company-operated restaurant contribution margin has been increased to a range of 14.5% to 15%, up from 14% to 14.5%. Expected total general and administrative expenses have been lowered to a range of $42.5 million to $43 million, down from $43 million to $43.5 million previously.

Cash capital expenditures are now projected at $10 million to $11 million, down from $11.5 million to $12.5 million previously. We now expect adjusted diluted net income per share of $0.66 to $0.73, up from $0.64 to $0.72 previously. And finally, adjusted EBITDA is projected between $66 million to $70 million, up from $64 million to $68 million previously.

We have a share repurchase program already in place under which we may purchase up to $50 million of our outstanding common stock through April 30, 2019. Through July 1, 2018, under our stock repurchase program, we have acquired approximately 400,000 shares at a total cost of $4.9 million, and therefore, as of July 1, 2018, had up to $45.1 million available for future purchases under that program.

Operator, we would now like to open the line for questions.

[Operator Instructions] Our first question is from Gregory Francfort from Bank of America. Please go ahead.

Gregory Francfort

I have a couple. Just on the refranchising that you're doing, are you getting any compensation for those? And then just on the leases, it seems like you guys are going to stay in the middle of the leases as you sublease to the franchisee? And then the other question I have was on the business and the simplification, I think you talked about somewhat of a drag on sales, but then a corresponding benefit to margins. Any sense for expectations on the magnitude of those two items?

John Jordan

So I'll go first. We did not disclose the specific details of the proposed transaction, which does remain subject to final negotiation and execution of the definitive sale and purchase agreement, due diligence and customary closing conditions.

We have basically taken some higher-performing restaurants and grouped them with some underperforming restaurants, resulting in the franchisees subleasing the land building and equipment from us and purchasing the inventory and change funds.

We do expect to take a pretax charge of approximately $4 million to $5 million on the thesis state when the transaction closes, which will represent the remaining obligations pursuant to the noncancelable leases net of estimated sublease income from the franchisees. So we will be in the middle of the lease because obviously, we are the lessee, and so we are going to be in the middle of those leases.

And I'll let Randy, if he wants to mention on the menu optimization. I'll make one point before he starts. We started taking those items out of the restaurant in our June fiscal period, and they were all out for the company-operated restaurants by the end of the June period. And certainly, we are encouraged that our same-store sales were positive in the July period for company for stores with those items out.

James Kibler

John did a lot to cover there with his answer, but we do believe in moving the forward slow-moving items, none of them are core items, that are beneficial to the long-term execution. We don't have any plans for moving the other items at this time. We'll continue to evaluate the menu. And if appropriate, we can make some further adjustments. But we do think that there was a comparable items to substitute for into the ones that we removed.

And I think maximum impact, as we looked at it, if we didn't sell any more of those items, and they didn't get substituted, was about 1%. Having positive sales in our July period, though, help ease the worry about impact on taking those items off the menu.

Our next question is from Nicole Miller from Piper Jaffray. Please go ahead.

Nicole Miller

On the store closures, what do those stores have in common? Are they near each other? Are they near certain competitors? Was it something at the manager level? What else would you point us to? And what might the store level margin improvement be and is that embedded in guidance?

John Jordan

The approximately 10 company-operated restaurants are spread across 4 states in the adjacent markets. As we noted, the trailing 12-month revenues as of Q2 were about $5.8 million and the stores were losing in the $2.9 million range in company-operated restaurant contributions. And so we certainly feel like that - that's going to improve our results going forward and this is the right decision for the company.

Nicole Miller

And just a second final question. Could you talk a little bit about your desk satisfaction scores? What's moving up? What's moving down? And what's your leading indicator? I would think maybe that's value, but it would be great to hear more.

James Kibler

Well, as you know, Nicole, we use SMG, like a lot of the industry, and our - we call [indiscernible] scores - may have increased compared to the prior year. There's not always a near-term correlation between those scores - those stores and same-store sales. However, if we can continue to improve the stores over the long term, this certainly should be beneficial. And you can rest assured, we will continue to improve on those areas.

Our next question is from Chris O'Cull from Stifel. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

This is actually Mitch on for Chris. Just a follow-up on the refranchise question earlier. I'm sorry if I missed this. But would these be any upfront fees associated with the purchase of the stores? And then what are the expected net cash proceeds?

John Jordan

So we haven't disclosed the terms of that, but there will not be upfront fees. And again, I think you can think of the proceeds as really just being the inventories and the change funds in the restaurants, and then they'll be basically entering the subleases and we're actually taking a reserve on that $4 million to $5 million when the transaction closes.

Unidentified Analyst

And then I just want to talk about the value offers on the core menu items you discussed. Did the franchisees also participate in those programs? Or are they just available on the company side?

James Kibler

We did get franchise participation in most markets. Again, our most successful franchisees over the last couple of years have steadily focused on core menu items. And in some cases, we were putting in new items and more complex items. Their results ended up being much stronger than ours.

So talking to them about staying focused on core menu items was a pretty easy process. And most of the people were very similar at our value messaging, along with those - value messaging for those core menu items.

Unidentified Analyst

And then just lastly, just quick housekeeping, did you provide the franchise comp core today or just the company? I'm sorry if I missed that again.

John Jordan

Did you say comp or store count?

Unidentified Analyst

Same restaurant sales.

James Kibler

There were up zero. Oh, the franchise total sales. Franchise comps towards - oh, for July, I'm sorry, we did not. We did not do that. We are still gathering that information. So companies will get a little earlier than the franchise. Sorry.

Our next question is from Michael Gallo from CL King. Please go ahead.

Michael Gallo

John, maybe I missed it earlier. I know some of you didn't exactly disclose it regarding multi-closures and the refranchising. But to start to understand, I guess, 2 elements. One, what's the operating loss of the four-wall loss on the closed stores? And will the refranchising allow you to take out some associated G&A? Or should we think about that $0.5 million reduction as doing that? And then also from the standpoint of the refranchise restaurants, what impact will it have on your associated DNA as well as, again, 4-wall margin for those stores?

John Jordan

Yes. So on the approximate 10 closed stores, we're looking at restaurant contributions, those stores were losing about $2.9 million and the sales for the trailing 12 were about $5.8 million. When you - there'll probably be little G&A there, because those were spread across a 10 - across 4 states with 10 stores.

When you look at the franchise potential transaction, the trailing 12 months sales were $32.2 million. Those stores have about, let's just call it approximately $400,000 in positive restaurant contribution. But there's G&A associated with those stores in the $1.4 million range that we would expect to decrease our G&A going forward. And those numbers are trailing 12 in both cases.

Michael Gallo

And then just in terms of what we think about in terms of the G&A number for this year, now? I don't you can make any assumptions about timing of the transaction, but what's a good number to use the G&A?

John Jordan

So I think on the G&A, on the guidance I believe that we gave it $42.5 million to $43 million for the full year.

Michael Gallo

I'm sorry, if I misspelled D&A.

John Jordan

Yes. We don't give guidance on the depreciation and amortization. But I think that what you can see is, is that obviously with the impairments and the refranchising write-downs, that will have an impact on our D&A. But I think hopefully can back into it by looking at our other guidance items.

Our next question is from Will Slabaugh from Stephens. Please go ahead.

Will Slabaugh

I had a question on franchisee profitability. And I realize there are a lot of moving pieces in the business right now. But I was wondering if you could say anything around the profitability of your franchisee base, given some of the topline pressures that we've seen lately? And if there were any offsets to that, maybe that we aren't able to see as some you made some - improve back into the business or anything else on the call side that maybe we aren't able to see from our perspective?

John Jordan

Well, I think when you look at our franchisees, keep in mind that we had, at the end of the second quarter, we had 441 franchise restaurants and for those that were full-size units open at least a year, the average unit volumes were $1,839,000. So I think when you look at that, certainly, overall, our franchise base is strong. And even when you look at the adjacent markets, they have fees that are approximately $1,450,000.

And having said that, they're certainly different - they're certainly in lot of ways insist in some franchisees just like on company stores, there are some underperforming restaurants. And so year-to-date, through the first two quarters, obviously we've had 8 franchise restaurants close among 5 different franchise entities and certainly, we can always see other closing, but I think, overall, we believe our franchise base, as a whole, is strong.

Will Slabaugh

And then a follow-up on the remodeling commentary that you made earlier. You mentioned stepping up the number of remodels. I think you said next year versus what we've seen so far this year. So if one of you could speak to what you've seen or what you've been seeing rather in terms of either sales lifts or returns from those remodeled in the past few years that have been in the ground for a while? And if there are any changes you plan to make before reaccelerating that process into next year?

James Kibler

This is Randy. This year we will end up remodeling more this year than we did probably in the last two years total. But most importantly, I think the key is to get back on track and know how much we are investing in those restaurants. And so we went way too far in the last year, and so we are working on that. John has got some lift information as well.

John Jordan

If you go back and look at our historical remodels that we did, let's call it from 2008 to 2013, we've - back then, we were doing about 20 remodels a year. And over that period, we probably got about, let's call it, a 280 basis point lift on our remodels. And as Randy said, we've only been doing these remodels then, for a couple of years.

And in 2017, we only did three very expensive ones that were related to the Bojangles' of the Future. And we didn't get what we expected from those. So we are now changing gears. We're going to be spending about $250,000 per remodel. So we just sort of started this process.

And we believe those are going to be a lot more successful. We're going to focus them in the core markets, and then what we'd like to do is beginning of 2019 is ramp those numbers up relatively significantly because we believe that will give us a lift and give us some same-store sales growth, and we need to invest into our restaurants.

Our next question is from Karen Holthouse from Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

This is actually Alex on for Karen. My question is related to the labor pressures you mentioned in your earlier commentary. Could you provide any color on breakdown between the pressure you're seeing from mandated wage increases versus just general tightness in the labor market? And further, are there any particular geographic regions where you might be experiencing more pressure than others?

John Jordan

Yes. So we are really not facing mandated labor pressures especially in the company markets, where we operate, there isn't mandated increases in minimum wage. There are certainly a few markets where our franchisees might, so it's really all being driven by the tight labor market, the low unemployment rate and just the competition for people right now.

And so we are going to basically see mid-single digit labor inflation at the restaurant level this year, and while we have not seen that in our part of the country, or historically, we are seeing now just because the market's tight. And we're also seeing a turnover.

Unidentified Analyst

And also, sorry if I missed it. Did you give wage inflation for the quarter?

John Jordan

I think we've just said mid-single-digit.

[Operator Instructions] And our next question is from Michael Gallo from CL King. Please go ahead.

Michael Gallo

Yes, just a follow-up. I'm not sure if I missed it. But did you give adjacent market comps for company stores versus core? If not, can you go through that, please?

John Jordan

We don't take those out, but what I will say is the core market performed better than the adjacent markets for the company restaurants. But they improved in both the core and the adjacent over the first quarter for the company-operated restaurants. And the - when you look at our franchisees versus our company-operated restaurants, as Randy mentioned, one thing that until recently, our franchisees were more focused on the core menu, and they saw out performance on their results versus ours. They also - they've done better in the adjacent markets on same-store sales versus the company.

And again, I think that shows that we grew too fast and diluted our cann a little bit, cannibalized our sales a little bit and that also reflected us on our same-store sales. So we think there's still optimization, it's going to be a positive thing for our company.

Michael Gallo

And then on the refran - with the refranchising and the closed stores, are there any more - stores in the company portfolio?

John Jordan

No. We certainly do have other stores that lose money. We do not disclose that specific number. And we're open to continuing looking at refranchising company stores in the adjacent market. And there's always a possibility we could close additional stores in the future. We don't have any specific plans to do that at this time.

This concludes the question-and-answer session. I'd like to turn the floor back over to management for any closing comments.

John Jordan

I would like to thank you guys for joining us on the call today, and have a great rest of the evening.

