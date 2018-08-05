Sage Group plc ADR (SGPYY) Management on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Sage Group plc (The) ADR (OTCPK:SGPYY) Q2 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2018 4:30 AM ET

Executives

Stephen Hare - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Steven Goulden - Deutsche Bank

Charles Brennan - Credit Suisse

Mohammed Moawalla - Goldman Sachs

James Goodman - Barclays

Stacy Pollard - JP Morgan

Michael Briest - UBS

Will Wallis - Numis

George O'Connor - Stifel

Vijay Anand - Jefferies

Operator

Stephen Hare

Thank you very much, and welcome everyone to the Sage Q3 FY ’18 Trading Update. As always I'll start by making some introductory comments and then we’ll move on to the Q&A session. So as we disclosed in the trading statement this morning, the Q3 grew organic revenue increased by 6.8% in the quarter which gives us 6.5% for the first nine months of the year.

We were encouraged to see that the organic revenue growth has been driven by an acceleration in recurring revenue growth, with recurring revenue increasing by 6.8% in the third quarter to give 6.6% for the first nine months of the year.

This acceleration reflects the primary focus on recurring revenue that we've had in the business with the country managing directors now laser-focused on driving growing through subscription and the cloud as a strategic priority. Within recurring revenue, software subscription increased by 25% for the first nine months of the year.

Software and software related services revenue increased by 7.7%. Now if you look regionally I'll largely focus on our largest regions. We remain encouraged by the progress made in North America in the third quarter reflecting strong performance across the board in the U.S., Canada and Sage Intacct, driving growth both through cloud connected solutions like Sage 50 cloud and Sage 200 cloud and also through cloud native solutions like Sage Intacct and Sage People.

Within Europe, in France we are seeing early signs of recovery with the strongest quarter since Q4, 2016. In Northern Europe, the U.K. and Ireland performance in the quarter was broadly flat; however, leadership in the region has made good progress in laying the foundations to rebuild recurring revenue in FY 2019. We called out in the release that in the U.K. and Ireland we have added more cloud connected subscriptions in the third quarter than in the first half as a whole.

I also want to add that in both France and the U.K. and Ireland, we delivered an increase in sequential recurring revenue from quarter two to quarter three. Other geographies are broadly where we would expect.

A quick word on group financial position which remains strong. Net debt of the 30th of June of $766 million reflects FX headwinds from the U.S. dollar, but also the dividend payout during the quarter. Net debt to EBITDA leverage stands at 1.5 times and you should expect this leverage to trend down further in Q4. Our primary focus is driving recurring revenue and ensuring that we carry momentum into the financial year ’19.

We do remain confident of achieving our full year guidance of around 7% organic revenue growth and around 27.5% organic operating margins. Further revenue acceleration in the fourth quarter is set to come from continued success, particularly in cloud connected solutions and the conversion of our Enterprise Management pipeline.

So I'll wrap up there and hand over to questions. We're going to take questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] We'll go ahead with our first question from the line of Steven Goulden from Deutsche Bank. The line is open. Please go ahead.

Steven Goulden

Hi there. Thanks for taking my question. I just wanted to hone in on the guidance point Q4, so to hit, and I know you've left it at around 7%, if we were to hit 7%, can you dig 6.3 in the first half and just on 6.8, you'd need to be doing about well, roughly 8.5% in Q4 on what will be a tougher comp sort of 6.3 comp and you're going into 7% comp. But can you give us a bit more confidence around that?

And on a related point SSRS was good. A lot of that was driven by training and services, that's obviously not really the core of what you do. How sustainable is that growth and then as that normalizes will that have a negative impact on organic?

And just last point, last question from me, you didn't say anything in the release about margins, can you give us a bit of an update that obviously to hit 27.5, you probably need to be doing plus well north of 1 percentage point in the second half, whereas you did minus 80 bps in the first half, but can you give us any indication of where that confidence comes from? Thanks a lot.

Stephen Hare

Sure, thanks Steve. So if we start of the guidance absolutely spot on we need to be either 8% in Q4 to hit the guidance. And as I indicated it will come from two sources, we will continue to see an increased momentum on recurring revenue and I said at the first half and whilst we don't officially guide around recurring revenue and we expected that for the full year we'd be somewhere around the 7% mark. And so with this acceleration in Q3, the recurring is now cumulatively at 6.6, so I'm expecting that will see some strength and acceleration there.

On the SSRS to date it has been driven and this is proven in Q3 as well by services and there's two principal sources of that now, one is the add-on services with Enterprise Management and the other is, we have had some boost particularly in Continental Europe around training to support GDPR up. And in Q4 the SSRS growth is driven principally by Enterprise Management and add-on services. And actually in Q4 probably more Enterprise Management license than service, but it is both and the reason for that is, again if you go back to the first half, I said that we've had some slippage in Enterprise Management, we didn't think we had lost any market share or lost any opportunities, but we had seen slippage particularly in Africa, Middle East, and to some degree in the U.S.

And I also indicated that we bolstered in both cases, the Enterprise Management teams and also we were increasing the focus to make sure that people were using the CRM systems so that we could get better visibility and better discipline around opportunity conversion. What we're starting to see is the benefits of that, so we have - we're going into Q4 on Enterprise Management with strong pipeline cover. So, obviously those opportunities have to be converted, so you still have to convert them. It's not a slam dunk, so to speak. But we have much better visibility going to Q4 than we did at Q2 and indeed the beginning of Q3.

So and in terms of the sustainability, the focus as I've said is absolutely on driving recurring revenue. Now from a strategic perspective, we still sell Enterprise Management on license and in some jurisdictions we do also sell it on subscription, but it is predominantly license because it's on premise. But it is our intention that more of the mix, more of the growth in FY’19 will come from recurring revenue. And the momentum that we have we're encouraged by, but obviously the way to math works is as we're signing it customers on a 12-month recurring revenue contract we're on resurrecting on a monthly basis.

So the fact that both U.K. and France have shown sequential recurring revenue growth, which is the first time this year, I think is very encouraging. Margin, we don't disclose in the trading updates, but again you know your analysis is obviously correct. We're not in a dissimilar position to where we were last year. And we always front load the investments and all I can say is, I have good visibility on the path to margin. So I think it follows if we hit the revenue, we'll hit the margin.

Steven Goulden

Great, thanks a lot.

Stephen Hare

Okay.

Operator

We will move on to our next question from the line of Charlie Brennan from Credit Suisse. Your line is open, please go ahead.

Charles Brennan

Great, thanks for taking my questions, just a couple if I can. It's very nice to see the growth in the ARR in the Sage Business Cloud, can you give us some indication of how much of that growth has come from the existing Sage base and how much of that has come from new customers?

And secondly, just a clarification on this fourth quarter guidance points, you were cautioning about the speed at which you can recognize recurring revenues. Is it practically possible to get a percentage point acceleration in Q4 in recurring revenues or arithmetically is that just challenging?

Stephen Hare

Yes, so if we take the Business Cloud first, so on - I should just actually say on the Sage Business Cloud numbers that we quote, we’re quoting ARR and we quote absolutely amounts, which means that they are subject to exchange rate differences because obviously a significant amount of our Sage Business Cloud revenue is in the U.S. and the dollar to Sterling exchange rate has been volatile.

So the first thing to say is that about roughly on a constant exchange rate basis and we’ve added, we're adding about $40 million a quarter of ARR on Sage Business Cloud and of that $40 million Q2 to Q3 about $30 million of it was Cloud connected, so it’s Sage 50 and Sage 200 migrations.

The remainder, the remaining $10 million is the native cloud increases and whilst that’s not 100% new customer acquisition because obviously Sage Intacct and Sage People have some degree of add-ons with their existing customers and that is the main adding of new customers because we're obviously leading with cloud native.

The other thing, I would say is that on Enterprise Management just to emphasize, we only include Enterprise Management in Sage Business Cloud, if it’s the Cloud version, so the vast majority of the Enterprise Management revenue is not in Sage Business Cloud because it’s still on-premise and likewise Enterprise Management is obviously a primary new customer acquisition tool and as I said earlier, we continue to see good traction on that.

Now on your question on recurring revenue, is it possible to increase the growth rate in the quarter, i.e., could we go from 6.8% in Q3 to say 7.8% in Q4? That is arithmetically possible. It’s a bit stretching, but it's arithmetically possible. What is not arithmetically possible is to go from a cumulative 6.6% to a cumulative 7.6%. That would require a level of acceleration which is not possible.

And maybe just a quick insight into sort of partly why, what we're doing with particularly Sage 50 customers is we’re contacting them in advance of their renewal date. So if your renewal date is at the end of July, we would call you in the middle of June, and we would seek to reach agreement with you that we're going to migrate you to subscription in the Cloud connected version. So we may well book that opportunity, but from a rev-rec point of view, we won't recognize that as a migration until the first of August when we migrate that customer.

So we are not early migrating. We're letting customers finish their contracts whatever kind of current contract they're on and then we are activating them on to the new contract. So I have - what that does is, it means I have a pretty good visibility of the momentum in some of the bookings that we already have on cloud connected in both the U.S. and the U.K. but obviously it means that there is a limit to how much we can get rev-rec-ed. But I can tell you that the - both the ARR and the annualized - the growth in annualized subscription, both of those measures are running ahead of the actual number that we're quoting. So our ARR growth is higher than 6.8, in other words the run rate is higher.

Charles Brennan

Okay, great. And just one last question actually, the acceleration in training in Q3 or the growth in training, is that a lagged effect from this mechanism to swap out maintenance for training that you stopped in the first half of the year, or is that genuinely new training during the quarter?

Stephen Hare

So, I can say categorically, there is no service boost revenue that we - of the style we talked about in the first half that has been stopped. The sort of spike in training that we've had in Q3 is to do with GDPR, which is obviously not sustainable. This is a boost that we’ll also see in Q4 and the rest of the services for our training is attached to largely Enterprise Management.

We we're not doing any of the service boost. So what the service boost does do though just as a reminder, is it obviously affects the comparator, which is why I'm also emphasizing the Q2 to Q3 sequential because that's what's important there, what's important is that the monthly recurring revenue sequentially is increasing and that we're topping up the recurring revenue pool of the pool. So we're adding more than we're losing in attrition.

Charles Brennan

Great, thank you.

Stephen Hare

Okay, thanks Charlie.

Operator

We will move onto our next question from the line of Mohammed Moawalla with Goldman Sachs. The line is open.

Mohammed Moawalla

Great, thank you. Hi Steve. I was wondering if you could perhaps put some numbers or quantify the strength in North America, I didn't see any numbers in the release?

And then secondly as we think about some of that you referred to just a slip business and I think it was mostly kind of licenses, would that - if that sort of closes in the second half, I know you still have to close those deals, would that be meaningful in terms of sort of a tailwind to the growth rates for Q4 and the second half?

Stephen Hare

So on North America, you're right. We didn't split it out, we just talked about it in total. The way to think about it is the cloud connected migration has continued at the same sort of pace. So when I was quoting the growth in Sage Business Cloud ARR that’s obviously heavily underpinned by the performance in the U.S. Your point on license is absolutely right.

We had some, we did have some catch-up of the slippage in Q3, but if you sort of think about the math that I was referring to earlier, if we need to hit sort of a rule about 8%, so just over 8% in Q4 and SSRS is going to have to grow at a similar level to that which it has in the last couple of quarters i.e., it’s probably going to have to grow at 8-percentish.

And that is helped by what we expect to see as a bit of a tailwind on the Enterprise Management licenses catching up. Now as I say, going into Q4 we have stronger pipeline cover than we've had in previous quarters, but obviously we need to convert. But if we miss the number, it won't be because we didn't have the opportunities. It will be because we didn't convert.

But the good news is that as I said, we have absolute sort of adherence to using the CRM systems. So we know what the opportunities are that we need to convert and we just need to convert them and make sure that we also execute on any associated services and trends.

Mohammed Moawalla

Okay, that's great. Thank you.

Stephen Hare

Thanks mate.

Operator

Next question comes from the line of James Goodman with Barclays. Please go ahead.

James Goodman

Good morning. Thank you. Steve, you say good visibility on the path to margin, I was wondering if you could give us some more detail specifically on what topics you're going to be taking out in the second half because Sage is not a particularly seasonal business. I know we had this seasonality in the business for the last couple of years, but could you remind us is that primarily digital marketing spend or what that OpEx takeout is and is there a trade off there in terms of the run rate of growth into FY ’19?

And then secondly, could you clarify, you talk about the U.K. success that the management has had in setting up that business, is the management situation now permanent in the U.K. or do we still have some sort of management positions to fill there? Thank you.

Stephen Hare

Yes, so on margin, couple of things, we typically front load marketing, so we tend to, I mean in the past we've had events like Sage Summit which we've now replaced with what we called Sage Sessions, but we've done a lot more of those in the first half than we do in the second half. So the marketing tends to be very front loaded. And we have during the course of the first half been doing some slowing of recruiting.

We have natural attrition, so that tends to roam typically anywhere between to the 12%, 15%, so which is pretty similar to most software companies. And during the course of the first half we have been doing some sort of thinning out or flattening of the organizational structure. So we've been hiring less people than we're leasing, so we're carrying a lower run rate into the second half anyway.

And I think, although I’ve touched on this before, that also obviously following the reduction in guidance at the half year and we're obviously now at the lower end of the revenue range compared to what we would have expected at the beginning of the year, so by definition bonus payouts are also lower. And so if you take all those things together, we have a very clear visibility of our current run rate. And as I say if we hit the revenue we will hit the margin.

And in terms of the U.K. and we announced recently I think in the last few weeks that we've now appointed the sort of permanent head of the U.K. business, Sabby Gill who’s come, who's joined us from Epicor. The person he was doing on an interim basis, Lee Perkins, was always we're going to do on an interim basis and it is intended at least part of the management team. So he will be doing another role, but the yes, the U.K. leadership team is now stable. And we already had changed a number of the, sort of next levels down, I think I referred last time to we've had in place now for some time head of U.K. sales, so we have much greater stability and I think that's reflected in the performance.

James Goodman

Okay, thanks a lot.

Stephen Hare

Thanks, James.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We’ll move on to our next question from the line of Stacy Pollard with JP Morgan. Please go ahead.

StacyPollard

Hi, thank you. Just going to the U.K. again, do you think the cloud subscriptions that you have done in that region are enough to push growth to the 7% range for the region let's say as early as Q4 or H1, 2019 or will that take a little bit longer?

And then maybe second quick question would be on the midterm, what growth rate do you need to achieve, do you think to start getting more leverage in the operating margins, so beyond the current guidance for 2018?

Stephen Hare

Yes, so I think in the U.K. as I said earlier, we have good momentum. We still have plenty of runway in terms of penetration. I mean we’re not halfway through the conversion of our Sage 50 base. We're starting to see some early and this is early, so I don't want to be too optimistic, but we are starting to see some early success in terms of reactivations. As we've always said in the U.K. like the U.S. we have a known plan maintenance and support base that we're over time converting to subscription, but the U.K. also has a very large number of Sage 50 customers who are off plan and so we have been trying to reach out to those customers and encourage them to come back on plan.

Now one of the ways that we do that, is that to be - to have features like making tax digital, you need to be on plan. So if you're off plan on an old version you don't have the making tax digital functionality. And that's starting to have some impact. So we’ve started to see some reacceleration, we are seeing some acceleration of those reactivations. But it is early days and those customers as I've said before are a little harder to contact obviously than the ones that are on plan.

So I absolutely can see in the U.K. for clouds connected, the appropriate momentum to drive growth in the same way that we have in the U.S. And I think if you sort of ignore the comparator, because as I explained the first half the service booster has distorted the comparator and we can see that recurring revenue in the U.K. sequentially will continue to increase quarter-on-quarter.

So once we get into - well into FY ’19 and the sort of distortion of the comparator disappears there's no reason why the U.K. shouldn't be growing in the same sort of way that the US is. I should also add, I haven't said very much about Continental Europe, but we are starting to see the same strategy work in Continental Europe. The cloud connected strategy is now gaining a lot of momentum in France and we're starting to see some early momentum also in Iberia. And so, I think overall cautious optimism.

As far as the gearing is concern, the operational gearing, but we’ve sort of said what we think where we are now, what we think the midterm outlook looks like, and as I've always said the big sort of choice here is that particularly when it comes to driving new customer acquisition it's just how much you spend on sales and marketing, particularly as you're driving behind the recurring revenue model.

So, as I've repeatedly said, if we can deploy money effectively to drive growth that's what we should do, if we can't we should increase the margin. But the thesis at the moment is that the focus is on reaccelerating recurring revenue growth and that's what we're doing. Okay, thanks Stacy. Anymore questions?

Operator

Yes, we'll move on to our next question from the line of Michael Briest with UBS.

Michael Briest

Good morning Steve. A couple for me, just going back to the original question about that sort of cadence growth you have to get to hit the 7%, are you targeting then over 8% and specifically 7.0% growth for the year, because I guess around 7% could mean anything as little as 6.5% are you actually expecting to do all right in Q4?

Stephen Hare

So, I think obviously the guidance is around and that's what it means. And I don’t think 6.5 is around and so, but as I've said before, we're driving a recurring revenue model and the numbers are tiny. So if it were at 6.8, 6.9 and recurring revenue strong I’ll be perfectly happy with that. This is - it's not a bad weather it's exactly 7.

But we are targeting, as I've said to get over 8% in Q4. So that we’re around 7% and that will require us to show both further acceleration on recurring revenue and it will require us to convert this Enterprise Management pipeline and deliver SSRS growth in a similar region. So the SSRS growth in Q4 is going to need to be around 8% to deliver on the guidance.

Michael Briest

And just in terms of SSRS, if I go back last year it shrunk albeit in Q4 it looks like it was growing and the mid-term of the guidance would imply you shifted to Cloud subscription that it should decline, this year it is obviously very strong and you said in Q3 licenses were down. Could you talk about X3 and Q4 last year I think was very strong for X3 and Sage Enterprise, what sort of confidence you have in the ability to close those deals and get to the 8% growth? Thank you.

Stephen Hare

Yes, and you’re right, some of this is catch-up, it’s because relatively speaking in Q2 the license growth was a bit weak because we had slippage. Some of that is being recovered into Q3 but we are carrying a decent sized pipeline coverage for license into Q4 which gives us confidence we're going to convert it, but we have the visibility and we know what we need to do. Now long-term, as I say, it is on strategy to sell Enterprise Management on perpetual license as long as it's on-premise.

Now it is our intention over time to convert Enterprise Management to subscription as well, but and we obviously already sell the cloud version, we’re introducing hosted versions, but in a number of territories, but I mean, if we take the U.S. as an example, customers are extremely reluctant to pay subscription for an on-premise product. If it was Cloud and it was hosted that's fine, but on-premise there is a lot of resistance.

So we are driving what is a strategic product, selling it in the way that we've a great perpetual license, but the important thing is for the rest of the business where we have decided to switch to subscription and drive subscription, that is what the countries are doing. We are not switch selling to make the numbers. The recurring revenue focus is absolutely our primary focus. We need to rebuild and accelerate the growth in recurring.

Michael Briest

Okay. And just on Intacct, can you talk about the internalization there? Is that available now in any other country besides the U.S.?

Stephen Hare

No it’s not, we're working on it and we'll probably say more at the year-end results, but it's not available yet, but it is in the pipeline.

Michael Briest

All right, thank you.

Stephen Hare

Thanks a lot.

Operator

Next question comes from the line of Will Wallis with Numis. Please go ahead.

Will Wallis

Good morning, thank you. Can we dig back into that cloud connected growth that you are so characterizing as being around about £30 million per quarter, on a constant currency basis how much of that is revenue growth and how much of that - if that is just transferring from other forms of revenue?

Stephen Hare

Yes, so there is - you’re absolutely right, there is a mixture because we’re - this is largely migration. So there is some new customer acquisition on both Sage 50 and the Sage 200 family, but it's relatively small in comparison to the migration, so and most of this is the U.S. was North America, U.S., Canada and the U.K. And typically just as an average we are migrating customers from maintenance and support to subscription that's about a 20% premium.

Now there is as I said earlier, there is also a slight boost from reactivations because particularly in the U.K. we have a number of customers who are not on plan, and so if we reactivate them obviously we're getting the benefit of the full reactivation in our growth. But the way to think about it is that there's sort of true uplift in overall revenue is this 20% on migration, otherwise what we're doing is we're substituting M&S for subscription.

Will Wallis

Okay, thank you. Can I ask a couple of clarification questions, firstly in the release you give SSRS growth number of 7.7%, it’s a small effect, but is that for the quarter or is that year-to-date?

Stephen Hare

Let me just, no, not it’s actually year-to-date, that's for the nine months, yes.

Will Wallis

Okay, thanks very much. And on the GDPR effect, training effect, are we going to find in a year's time that that was actually quite significant, can you give us any idea of the scale of the GDPR training effect in the quarter just gone?

Stephen Hare

Yes, it’s not hugely significant for the group. It is significant for the countries, so particularly for Iberia. I mean I think we’ve called out in the release, but I'm not sure I have called out in the release actually, but in Europe, Iberia is one of the countries that has grown double-digit and that has been boosted by GDPR. So we're talking about sort of low millions of impacts, so from a group perspective it’s not hugely material, but it's helpful.

Will Wallis

Okay, thank you.

Stephen Hare

Thank a lot.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We’ll move onto our next question from the line of George O'Connor with Stifel.

George O'Connor

Hi, good morning. Two quickies from me please, if you wouldn’t mind. So first off any clarity on the weakness in the U.S. on the Enterprise product area to what extent might that be a competitive issue? And then secondly, in terms of the ARR on the cloud products, there is sort of the balance seems to have changed there in terms of the mix of ARR from the cloud enabled and the native cloud. I'm just wondering is there any issue on churn rates not so much on Intacct and People, but on the rest of the cloud native products? Thank you.

Stephen Hare

Yes, so Enterprise Management in the U.S., I think I'll probably just repeat the comments that I've made more widely which is that in the U.S. we have good visibility. We started to convert more of the opportunities, but there's still plenty to do in Q4. So the level of license revenue is expected to pick up in Q4. So it's the same comment, good visibility, but work to do to ensure it happens.

And on the ARR, I think what we're seeing here is, there's no slowing of the native cloud growth. If you take native cloud as a whole, it’s sort of growing in the, it depends on the quarter, about sort of 30% to 40%. But the cloud connected is growing faster and it's quite a big number.

So if you go back to what we disclosed at the half, where we gave the breakdown, we had about 330 million to 336 million I think of ARR and over two-thirds of that is cloud connected and the cloud connected is growing at 70% plus. So what's happening at the moment is yes, cloud connected is showing bigger growth numbers than the cloud native.

Now obviously this is getting boosted because in the short-term, we're driving this migration of our existing customers whereas the cloud native it's more new customer acquisitions. So it’s not surprising that the migration is going faster than the new customer acquisition. But there’s nothing unusual in terms of the churn on the cloud native.

George O'Connor

Thank you.

Stephen Hare

Thanks very much.

Operator

We'll go ahead with our final question from the line of Vijay Anand with Jefferies.

Vijay Anand

Good morning Steve. Just a question on the U.K. business. I think in the past you've said that this region represented significant reactivation opportunity. I think if I remember rightly it’s about a quarter of a million potential reactivation customers. I think in Q3 you said early signs of success. Can you talk a bit more about, what are the kind of things to, what are the kind of things that you're doing to reactivate these offline customers?

And also to what extend that the success you've had in the quarter was directly attributable to the making that digital regulatory change, because obviously deadline is coming up early next year, so can you talk about how much of an increase you might see from this potential regulatory driver?

Stephen Hare

Yes, so I think I'm sort of, I'm being cautious because I've said in the past with off plan customers it's harder to get in touch with them and they fall into different categories. We have some customers who were off plan, but actually they're still connected.

The product still sort of pings if you like, so we know that they're using the product and we're still because those customers have opted in we can still contact them, but then there are a lot of customers who you can't just call people and so, what we're starting to see is some early signs of success with this going through the accounts and show now, I'm working with accountants who have clients, who are off plan, I'm working with the accountants to reactivate them, so obviously the cost of reactivating a customer is higher than the cost of migrating a customer because it takes more effort to find them.

But what we're finding now is where we can engage in a conversation with the customers, we're starting to get some good success of bringing them back on plan. Making tax digital is clearly a key driver of that. So people, once they realize that they need to be on the latest version and be on plan to do that, for many that is a compelling argument.

And there's also I think an increasing sentiment that you should keep yourself up-to-date, be on the latest version, make sure you are GDPR compliant all of these things right. So, I think they're starting to be a greater momentum of people feeling that they should upgrade and they should be on the latest versions. But it's early days and so I don't want to get carried away, but there are certainly some encouraging signs.

Vijay Anand

Great. And I had a quick followup question on the Q4 recurring revenue growth acceleration or the expectation of an acceleration, and in particular subscription revenues because I think the Q3 growth was very similar to what you saw in the first half and you mentioned that the ASP growth is running ahead of the underlying revenue growth. I think the first half the ASP growth was 30% which is I suppose a reflection of the new subscription contracts that you signed in March.

Can you say the ASP run rate running ahead of the 25% subscription revenue growth, does that just reflect the last month of the quarter or did you see the March performance carry-on through all the three quarters, because I suppose it was all the three quarters that's probably that that would give us more confidence on the Q4 regarding revenue growth acceleration?

Stephen Hare

Yes, now we're seeing it consistently. I think one of the things that distorts the subscription growth a little bit is that what's happening within that category is in some countries, particularly actually in the U.K. and in France, we did historically sell on-premise, some of our on-premise customers are on subscription. So particularly in France Sage 100 customers, we migrated a lot of them to subscription, but it was still an on-premise product and we put time keys in so that they required annual renewal and so what you're seeing now is we’re migrating those customers to cloud connected.

But obviously the only thing you see in subscription growth is the premium that we charge them, whereas if we switch an M&S customer to subscription, you obviously get all of that in the subscription growth. So that is to some degree acting as a bit of a dampening effect on the headline subscription growth. But it’s obviously a good thing that we are also getting those customers on to the latest cloud versions.

So to summarize and sort of nail that question, I think we are in a position there particularly in Q3 where on recurring revenue and run rate of subscription, we're seeing progress on a monthly recurring revenue basis, it's not just a kind of push at the end of the quarter, this is a monthly cadence now.

Okay, thank you very much Vijay, and thanks everyone for all of your questions as always and listening in to the call and we look forward to seeing you all in person at the full-year results. So, thank you very much.