Navigating Natural Gas Contract Expiration

I touch on the importance of natural gas as a U.S. commodity and export.

Background

Natural gas is an important commodity in the U.S. With natural gas fracking continuing to expand and more supplies coming online, the U.S. natural gas market is becoming even more important worldwide. Indeed, liquified natural gas (“LNG”) exports from the U.S. are even being used in trade negotiations with Europe.

Like many markets, the NYMEX natural gas market has trading volumes that are far greater than actual supply or demand. This is one reason why I don’t pay particularly close attention to supply and demand reports. Supply and demand reports, in my view, are primarily occasions for volatility and the corresponding running of stop loss orders.

According to my calculations (which are open to review and comment), the average daily trading of NYMEX natural gas contracts are 40X the actual demand of physical natural gas. And this is just one publicly trading exchange, not including the over-the-counter and other markets.

In the short run, the electronic trading of bids and offers sets the price of natural gas, not physical supply and demand. The commodity being traded is therefore the futures contracts itself, not molecules of methane gas.

As a result, I pay close attention to the individual futures contracts and their corresponding options markets.

August 2018 Natural Gas Expirations

The chart below shows the hourly price action of the August 2018 natural gas contract into option and futures expiration. In blue, I have also graphed a blue line which shows the place where the total options delta equals zero during the final trading week of option expiration.

Consistent with Op-ex Price Magnet Theory, the price of August natural gas rose from a mid-week low of $2.70 to as high as $2.80/mmBtu on option expiration day. Following option expiration, the August contract settled right at the final calculation of delta neutral. Over a dozen different markets, I have seen this kind of mean-reversion to delta-neutral about 75% of the time over the past year.

Here is the value of front-month NYMEX natural gas, graphed together with the point of delta- and gamma-neutral from mid-February.

Op-ex Price Magnet Theory

Futures and options contracts have definite expiration dates. As the expiration date approaches, market participants roll their positions into later months. This rollover almost always creates a situation where the options market will have increasing value relative to the underlying futures market.

As an interesting example, on 7/24/18, the August NYMEX natural gas futures contract had 33k contracts of open interest and the delta-equivalent puts for the August contract was near 50k. This means that the put sellers – in aggregate – had more natural gas price exposure than the holders of the August natural gas contract itself!

This reveals an incentive for the put sellers to push the price of natural gas higher – on or before 7/26/18. By doing so, the put sellers reduce their put exposure and optimize their overall profits.

Structurally, the day of option expiration gives the large traders the ability to purge risk and maximize profits as they unwind their sizable futures and options positions. The Price Magnet theory doesn’t hold for every month and for every option expiration, but I have seen price move towards delta and gamma neutral about 75% of the time across various markets. When the futures value and Price Magnet do not converge, it often has been following a recent strong up- or down-trend prior to op-ex.

