MetLife: A Lot To Like Here, If You Are Able To Wait Out The Storm

This insurance company is still dealing with the fallout from its internal control issues but, in my opinion, MET shares are worth a look at today's valuation.

MetLife's (MET) shareholders have been on a bumpy ride over the last year, as the insurance company has had to deal with both several self-inflicted issues (internal control mishaps and the related regulatory reviews) and external factors (challenging operating environment). As a result, the insurer's stock has significantly underperformed the broader market over the last 12 months.

MET data by YCharts

I believe that the recent pullback has created a buying opportunity for investors that are willing (and able) to hold onto shares for the long haul, even after considering the fact that the dip was definitely related to real issues/concerns.

A Good Company, If You Are Able To Wait Out The Storm

On August 1, 2018, MetLife reported better-than-expected Q2 2018 operating results that were well-received by the market. The insurer reported adjusted Q2 2018 EPS of $1.30 (beat by $0.13) on quarterly revenue of $21.2B (beat by 5.4B), which compares favorably to the results reported in the same period of the prior year.

The highlights from the quarter:

Total adjusted revenues of $21.2B (YoY increase of 37%)

Net interest income of $4.5B (YoY increase of 7%)

Adjusted EPS fo $1.30 vs $1.04 reported in the prior period (YoY increase of 25%)

ROE of 6.5% (up from 5.2% reported at Q2 2017)

Successfully disposed of the final Brighthouse Financial (BHF) shares

It is important to note that there was some noise in the numbers, as the insurer’s earnings were positively impacted by two “non-recurring” items - U.S. tax reform bill and the FedEx (FDX) pension transfer - but the other metrics also show that a lot is currently going right for MetLife. For example, the adjusted earnings for the last three months were up almost across the board.

The U.S. earnings were impacted by the two factors mentioned above, but both Asia and EMEA also reported impressive growth for the quarter. Asia and EMEA were both positively impacted by volume growth and higher investment income, among other things.

These two business units should be key growth drivers for MetLife as the company enters the second half of 2018.

It is easy to write off the positive tax reform impact as a one-time item but let's not forget that lower rates are now the new normal. Therefore, I believe that the tax reform bill will actually turn out to be a strong tailwind for MetLife (and the other insurers) for many years to come.

Not all was good though, as the control issues are still not yet fully resolved. As such, the regulatory and financial control issues also impacted the results but not in a positive way. The insurer has spent a considerable amount of time and resources attempting to resolve the control findings but, in my opinion, this will soon be a thing of the past. Furthermore, management has done a great job reducing expenses in other areas to combat the slight uptick in costs. To this point, MetLife has a goal to reduce expenses by $800M by 2020 and the trending of the insurer's direct expense ratio shows that progress has been made.

In addition, management had a positive tone when discussing the recent control issues during the conference call:

Now, I will provide an update on our progress for remediation of the 4Q 2017 material weaknesses. First, let me discuss the RIS Group annuity reserves. We have now completed the root cause analysis. The findings from that analysis are being addressed by the ongoing remediation activities. This analysis further supports that the current remediation plan continues to be appropriate. Regarding the MetLife Holdings assumed variable annuity guarantee reserves, we have also completed the root cause analysis and incorporated financing to remediation plan. This also confirmed that the current plan continues to be appropriate. We believe the steps we are taking will further strengthen our internal control over financial reporting. While an observation period is required, we continue to work towards clearing the material weaknesses during 2018. John McCallion, CFO - Q2 2018 Conference Call

The control issues will likely cause MET shares to be very volatile through at least early 2019 but, any way you slice it, Q2 2018 was a positive quarter for MetLife. Moreover, I believe that shares are now attractively priced, especially if management is able to put the control findings behind the company in the quarters ahead. Simply put, there is a lot to like about MetLife if you are able to wait out the storm.

Valuation

Based on two key metrics, MetLife's stock is trading at an attractive valuation when compared to its peer group.

MET Price to Book Value data by YCharts

Additionally, MET shares are attractively priced based on forward earnings estimates.

MET PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

MetLife's stock has obviously been negatively impacted by the internal control issues, and rightfully so, but I believe that the risk is now currently to the upside. I believe that management learned from the mistakes that were made, which makes the material weakness, in my opinion, 'old news'.

Let's also not forget that MetLife has been a very shareholder-friendly company - e.g. a 5% dividend increase and repurchased $1.1B of shares in Q2 2018 (another $236M so far in Q3 2018) - and it has plans to do more of the same in the future.

Risks

The biggest risk for any insurer, including MetLife, is the sufficiency of the company's reserves. The company will likely have immaterial one-off reserve charges on a somewhat consistent basis but any material adjustment could negatively impact MetLife's stock price.

Any additional internal control issues will likely have a material impact on sentiment for this large insurer. So, if anymore shoes drop as it pertains to internal controls, I may jump ship and not look back.

Bottom Line

MetLife is operating in an environment that appears to be improving by the quarter (i.e., rising rates, strong economy, and lower taxes) and its management team has the insurer in a great position to prosper from the tailwinds. The control issues are indeed a major risk and I do not want to downplay the potential impact but, in my opinion, management appears to have their hands wrapped around the issues.

The company's Q2 2018 results show that MetLife is in a great position for 2019 and beyond. So, I believe that investors should treat any significant pullbacks as long-term buying opportunities.

