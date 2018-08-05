Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (RTEC) CEO Michael Plisinski on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTEC) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2018 4:30 PM ET

Executives

Michael Sheaffer - Senior Director, IR

Michael Plisinski - CEO

Steven Roth - CFO

Analysts

Tom Diffely - D.A. Davidson

Patrick Ho - Stifel

John Pitzer - Credit Suisse

Peter Peng - B. Riley FBR

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Rudolph Technologies Second Quarter Earnings Release Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded.

At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Mike Sheaffer. Please go ahead.

Michael Sheaffer

Thank you, Anne, and good afternoon, everyone. Rudolph issued its 2018 second quarter financial results this afternoon shortly after the market close. If you have not received a copy of the release, please refer to the company's website at rudolphtech.com, where a copy of the release is posted.

Joining us on the call today are Michael Plisinski, Chief Executive Officer; and Steven Roth, Chief Financial Officer.

As is always the case, I need to remind you of the safe harbor regulations. Any matters today that are not historical facts, particularly comments regarding the company's future plans, objectives, forecast and expected performance, consist of forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Such estimates, whether expressed or implied, are being made based on currently available information and the company's best judgment at this time. Within these is a wide range of assumptions that the company believes to be reasonable. However, it must be recognized that these statements are subject to a range of uncertainties that can cause the actual results to vary materially. Thus the company cautions that these statements are no guarantees of future performance.

Risk factors that may impact Rudolph's results are described in the company's latest Form 10-K as well as other periodic filings with the SEC. Rudolph Technologies does not update forward-looking statements and expressly disclaims any obligation to do so.

Today's discussion of our financial results will be presented on a non-GAAP financial basis unless otherwise specified. A detailed reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP results can be found on today's earnings release.

I would now turn the call over to Mike Plisinski. Mike, please go ahead.

A - Michael Plisinski

Thank you, Mike. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us this afternoon. We'll start the call today with a few business highlights from the second quarter, followed by Steve's review of the financial highlights. I'll finish by providing our outlook for the second half of the year. At that point, we'll open the line for your questions. So let's begin.

Rudolph set another quarterly record with second quarter revenue of $77.5 million, driven by strong memory demand and growth in China across several market segments. Adding to that growth, our new Dragonfly and Firefly inspection products continued to gain traction with four new customers adopting one or more systems in the quarter. In addition, our software business has now posted two consecutive strong quarters at levels 30% higher than the prior two quarters in the second half of 2017.

Our differentiated value proposition continues to support the strong growth in operating margin profile and delivered earnings at the high end of our guidance range at $0.51 per share. We continued to produce results in line with our long-term financial model, even as we invest in the best in both short- and long-term initiatives, such as our high-resolution Gen 6 display program.

Now let's go into a little more detail, starting with our largest market segment for the quarter, memory. Four memory customers accounted for the largest contributions to revenue for the quarter, with revenues split nearly equally between our metrology inspection products.

Metrology sales closed in on record levels for the quarter and were directly tied to customers' increased wafer starts. Conversely, the demand for our inspection products is not only driven by wafer starts but also indirectly by the number of DRAM and flash die in the high-bandwidth memory stack, where each die needs an added inspection step to be qualified before joining the stack.

In addition, our inspection systems inspect all surface of the wafer and service metrology sources for TSV diameter and surface profile, pillar and RDL height - as well as pillar and RDL height measurements.

Customers in China represented another strong growth driver in the quarter, with regional revenue 30% over the first quarter and 4x the prior year quarter. Revenue came from a number of markets, including 3D NAND, packaging and MEMS, and included nearly all of Rudolph's products from process control to lithography. To meet this growing demand, we continued to invest in our infrastructure, not just through added manpower, but also with a focus on the efficiency of that manpower.

As an example, the shipment of our JetStep System in the second quarter is already nearing the start of process qualification, achieving this milestone in nearly half the time it would've taken a year ago. This not only helped us to achieve more with our resources, but it's also a benefit to the customer, as they race toward new orders and fuel further expansions.

As mentioned, our new inspection products also contributed to the growth in the quarter. We're continuing to demonstrate to customers the benefits in performance and the flexibility of the new inspection architecture which these 2 platforms share. As a result, we delivered Firefly tools to new fan-out process control customers for support of their R&D and pilot lines for system and package technology development.

And our new Dragonfly 2D/3D inspection customers adopted the Dragonfly across applications ranging from copper pillars on wafer-level packaging, RDLs and outgoing quality inspection. The opportunities for growth being created by these new products, integrated with our software solutions, is helping Rudolph to maintain our number 1 market share in macro inspection, as reported by Gartner.

With the adoption of our next-generation technology now at 14 different customers, over half of which were added in the first 2 quarters of this year, we expect to further extend our leadership.

Turning to the lithography business. As mentioned, we shipped a wafer JetStep System to a domestic OSAT customer in China for their fan-out process development and initial production ramp. This is a new customer for Rudolph who will focus on servicing demand from domestic fabless customers and customers outside of China.

Our ability to demonstrate superior imaging with a large-field size was a key factor in their decision to purchase the Rudolph solution. In addition, our ability to compensate for the large variation in substrate wharfage and imaging conditions, which are common in the fan-out manufacturing environment, resulted in more consistent imaging. This level of performance helped Rudolph win this order over a lower-priced domestic supplier.

Rudolph will be releasing a new JetStep model, which will have a higher performance optics package, capable of 1 micron resolution while delivering a compelling - compellingly lower cost of ownership to our customers. As a result, we see this tool expanding JetStep's available market, which includes future fan-out roadmaps going below to micron as well as the broader and more competitive wafer-level chip scale market.

We are currently running samples in our lab for customers as part of the final characterization of this new proprietary Rudolph optical design. We have customers scheduled to work with the new JetStep in our facility by the end of the third quarter, and we expect this new tool to be ready for shipment by the fourth quarter. And as a result, we look forward to revenue from this system in 2019.

Shifting to our software business, Rudolph's offer contributed approximately 10% of total revenue during their record quarter. One of the highlights was the signing of a multiyear deal at a large fabless customer adopting our Discover suite of products for process optimization and control of one of their core product families.

This exciting achievement is the result of a collaborative effort to enhance the advanced analytics and interfaces, inherent in our Discover platform, to meet their requirements and at their scale.

With over 400 users, this customer is taking advantage of our Discover suite to improve product quality, shorten ramp times, and improve time-to-market for next-generation wireless communication products. Their engineers are seeing the high value of complete die traceability by analyzing upstream and downstream process to improve reliability issues that arise from the interactions across processes and departments within the fab and between factories.

These interactions, highlighted by Discover, were extremely time consuming or, in some cases, impossible to detect when looking at each process individually or across multiple data sources. We believe that we will see further large-scale adoption of the Discover suite, as industry consolidation and quality requirements necessitate greater visibility and predictability in the manufacturing process.

I will turn the call over to Steve, who will cover the financials for the quarter in more detail. Steve?

Steven Roth

Thanks, Mike, and good afternoon, everyone. In my remarks this afternoon, I'll provide some details behind our 2Q results and provide some insight into what we see for gross margin and operating expenses in the third quarter. As Mike has already highlighted, second quarter revenue was $77.5 million, which was up from 15 - up 15% on a year-over-year basis and up 6% sequentially from $73.1 million in the 2018 first quarter.

Our Q2 revenue was impacted by a tool shipment at the end of the quarter, which was damaged in transit by our - by our freight forwarder, resulting in a total loss of the system and costing us approximately $600,000 in revenue for the quarter. Our process control sales increased 15% quarter-over-quarter and accounted for 85% of revenue in the quarter. The increase is mainly driven by continued strong metrology sales to memory customers and increased inspection sales.

Our software group sales increased slightly in the quarter and remained at 20 - at 10% of sales. And finally, the lithography tool that shipped in the quarter drove that business to account for 5% of sales.

Moving to gross margin. Our gross margin for the quarter was 54% and at the high end of our guidance range. This is a decrease from the 58% in the first quarter that included a high-margin display tool that utilized some older lower book value inventory. Contributing to the gross margin was the strong metal metrology tool sales, which were at their highest level in over 10 years, and continued strength in our software sales.

For the third quarter, we continue to see a similar product mix of process control sales and strong software sales and as such, we are forecasting gross margins to be in the range of 53% to 54%, despite the lower Q3 outlook that Mike will talk about in a couple of minutes.

Turning to operating expenses. Second quarter total operating expenses was $22.7 million, down from $23.1 million in the first quarter. R&D for Q2 was $12.1 million compared to $11.5 million in the first quarter, with the increase mainly driven by our continued ramp-up of R&D for our AMOLED display program.

SG&A for Q2 was $10.6 million, down from $11.7 million in the first quarter. The decrease in SG&A is mainly due to a recall for a loss contingency recorded in the first quarter that increased first quarter SG&A expenses. For the second quarter, our operating expenses represented 29% of revenue, down from 32% of revenue in the 2018 first quarter.

Looking ahead to the third quarter, we anticipate maintaining tight controls over our operating expenses while increasing our spending on R&D project costs for new products and continuous spending on our AMOLED initiative. Therefore, we expect our operating expenses to be in the range of $22 million to $23 million.

Our operating margin for the second quarter was 25% as we continue to operate in our long-term operating model at these revenue levels. This compares to an operating margin of 23% for the same period last year. We continue to show that our strong results fall in line with our long-term model, that we've previously discussed, which at peak has gross margins at 55% and operating margins at 30%.

Net income for the second quarter was $16.6 million or $0.51 per share at the high end of our guidance. This is similar to net income of $16.3 million or $0.51 in the 2018 first quarter.

Now turning to the balance sheet. We continue to generate positive cash flow, ending the quarter with cash and marketable securities of $183.5 million. Cash receivable increased in the quarter to $82.6 million, primarily due to timing of shipments in the quarter and slower collections from China sales.

Inventory also increased to $84.2 million, partially due to higher anticipated sales volumes and hedging against longer supplier lead time for parts.

Finally, to wrap up, capital expenditures were $700,000 for the quarter, and depreciation expense for Q2 was approximately $1.1 million.

Now I'd like to turn the call back over to Mike for commentary on the 2018 third quarter. Mike?

Michael Plisinski

Thanks, Steve. We see three factors affecting our revenue outlook for the third quarter. First, the softening in memory has an impact on our process control products. That impact is partially, but not fully mitigated by our expectation for increased revenue from our specialty device markets.

Secondly, we see a delay in the expansion of fan-out production by several customers. This was partially a result of reduced growth rates in inventory levels for the current fan-out products tied to high-end smartphones and application processers. This has the greatest quarter-over-quarter impact on our lithography business as expected repeat orders are delayed while customers look for demand to return.

Lastly, and perhaps the biggest impact is from our domestic customers in China. In the first half of 2018, the average revenue grew to over $20 million per quarter compared to just over $8 million per quarter in the prior two years. So after the aggressive ramps in the first half of the year from multiple market segments, we see our larger customers shifting some of tools ordered by at least a quarter.

Our smaller customers purchased systems in the first half to accommodate their initial production quantities, and they are now in the process development, product qualification and yield improvement stages of their manufacturing process. Though it's clear more systems will be needed as they improve their capability and secure additional orders, timing is not as clear.

Given the factors that I just mentioned, and as outlined in our earnings release, our guidance for the third quarter is for revenue $65 million plus or minus 5%. In this revenue range, we expect earnings to be between $0.30 and $0.40 per share.

We believe the factors impacting the third quarter for Rudolph are transient in nature and do not yet indicate a fundamental market correction. We see the health of the secular trends towards high-performance computing, increased demand for greater levels of mobility and wireless communication and trends in autonomous driving continuing to drive broad-based health in the industry.

Specific to the recent pause, we see customers, particularly in the back-end, continuing to prepare for expansions in mobility, which could occur as soon as the fourth quarter. That time frame is later than we have come - become accustomed to, but appears to be supportive by recent announcements from Apple, forecasting unit volume expansions of high-end smartphones and TSMC's report of improving demand for smartphone devices.

Most impactful for Rudolph is the potential for expansion of fan-out devices. With currently 8 customers using the JetStep to run fan-out processes any growth in this segment could pull forward multiple JetStep orders, potentially as early as the fourth quarter.

In addition to the market dynamics, our new products are opening doors for additional TAM expansion and share gains. Our new inspection products with next-generation optical systems are demonstrating greater levels of 2D inspection and 3D metrology capabilities today, as demonstrated by the growing customer adoption rate.

Our Discover suite, which is weaving digital threads of data into a fabric of knowledge, allows factories to achieve new levels of quality and reliability across their value chain. This product is enabling growth opportunities in a consolidating customer base struggling to manage an increasingly complex value chain while challenged by increasing demands on quality and time-to-market.

Finally, we spoke about our next-generation JetStep, which will further expand our market opportunities in 2019 by opening the door to the larger wafer-level chip scale packaging market and future nodes in the fan-out RDL roadmaps, with improved imaging and total cost of ownership.

So based on our current view of the market conditions and our product positioning, we believe that the fourth quarter will return to similar levels as in the first half of the year.

Finally, I would like to provide a brief update on yet another potentially-significant growth opportunity for Rudolph, our Gen 6 lithography system for high-resolution mobile displays.

As our 2 strategic customers in China expand the use of our JetStep Gen 4.5, we continue to expand the level of collaboration with them through process and product innovation. Both customers are enthusiastic about the completion of the very first large field dual lens [indiscernible] on the Gen 4.5 platform by the end of 2018 because it provides the opportunity to expand collaboration and investigate conditions closer to actual Gen 6 high volume manufacturing.

As previously mentioned, we expect that successful demonstration on this interim tool will lead to conditional purchase order for the first dual lens Gen 6 beta tool in 2019, with a potential for initial revenue coming in 2020.

Thank you, and this concludes our prepared remarks. And with that, we'll open the line for your questions. Ann?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We'll go first to Tom Diffely with D.A. Davidson.

Tom Diffely

Yes, good afternoon. First a question on the kind of the temporary push-outs you're seeing today. It sounds like you believe the fan-out business might come back in the fourth quarter. It sounded like China was maybe just a quarter delay. What about on the memory process control side? What's your visibility into that business recovery?

Michael Plisinski

Thanks, Tom. We see that recovery more starting in 2019. There's a number of customers that we know have expanding - expansions, and we've been engaged with on both the metrology and inspection side. There is - you know, the revenue hasn't stopped. So there is revenue in the fourth quarter and in the third quarter. It's just that somewhat depressed levels compared to what we've seen.

Tom Diffely

Okay. That's both for the NAND and the DRAM markets?

Michael Plisinski

Yes.

Tom Diffely

Okay. And then what's the new, or soon-to-be-released, new JetStep tool? Is this a design for a lower cost market? Or buying just for you generating better margins with the - that kind of the impetus behind this development?

Michael Plisinski

It's both. It's - as we've seen the price erosion over the last three, four years, we obviously spent a lot of time, and we've talked about trying to drive out cost in the system. But this system isn't necessarily a lower cost - just lower cost of ownership. It will have higher throughput, it will have higher productivity and higher performance in the imaging optics. So it's a combination of a number of efforts coming together in this one tool.

Tom Diffely

Great. And then, finally, Steve, when you look at the new build-out you have going on in China right now to serve that market that's growing over the next few - what do you think the impact would be on the operating margins in general?

Steven Roth

Yes. I think - on the overall operating margin, I think we're still going to continue to operate with these - in these expense levels that we have. We've had some ramp up in some costs and operating expenses, associated in SG&A, even over the last - in the first half of the year as that's kind of built into those numbers we've already reported on.

We are doing some stuff with the third-party distributors in cases where - in places they're really far out of outreach. So in periods where sales were hit from those guys, there'll be probably an uptick in SG&A expenses for commissions and things like that. But overall, I'm assured, you're going to see much of a change in the overall profile up in that 22%, 23%, 23.5-ish range, because of what's going on China.

Tom Diffely

Okay, great. Thanks for your time.

Michael Plisinski

Thanks Tom.

Operator

We'll go next to Patrick Ho with Stifel.

Patrick Ho

Thank you very much. As it relates to China and some of the top issues that you're facing [ph] today, would you attribute that more to simple capacity digestion? Or have your customers given you any indication that the growing trade war and some of the tariff concerns are impacting their behavioral patterns and decisions?

Michael Plisinski

It's a good question, Patrick. I think I would characterize that primarily as a digestion. There is some heightened awareness around trade war discussions and that situation, but I don't think it's gotten to the point of actually impacting our business yet. So I'd call it digestion.

Also, there's a lot of factories that have been receiving funding from various government agencies, and we are seeing some tightening of that monetary policy. So that some - at least one of our customers is securing a different funding source. So that's causing them a bit of a delay as well. I guess it's a little bit of a different story for each of our customers. There's a number of them. But in general, I would call it digestion.

Patrick Ho

Right, that's really helpful. And as my follow-up question, on the memory side. I think, obviously, you are seeing some of the benefits now and the greater use of your metal metrology products than previously over the last several years. Can you comment whether you see this sustainable on a process capital intensity basis that as layers continue to increase, actually - potential increases and gains? Will you further - as the industry transitions in 96, and then, obviously, to over 120-layer?

Michael Plisinski

Yes. In general, on the 3D NAND side, the MPG will not scale the same way with the layers. So the number of layers or the number of stacks. There's a critical perimeter there, so it's going to scale more with - where necessary for. But that's one layer. There is some applications.

As the stacks get larger, there are certain measurements they want our MetaPULSE to be able to do but, again, that's another application point. It's not layer dependent. It's not correlated, definitely, necessarily to the layer. So I would say, on that side, the MetaPULSE is somewhat wafer-start dependent more than layer dependent.

But the inspection side, we are finding the customers beginning to use this - in greater number of applications, on the TSV and memory stacking applications, and that will become somewhat layer-dependent as high numbers of memory get stacked. That's going to create an increased number of inspection steps for us.

Patrick Ho

Great, thank you.

Michael Plisinski

And DRAM is - yeah.

Operator

We'll go next to John Pitzer with Credit Suisse.

John Pitzer

Yes, good afternoon, guys. Thanks for letting me ask a question. I guess, my first question, I just wanted to get back to sort of the implied guidance for the December quarter. To take the midpoint of the September guide, which is the official guide, it seems like you expect revenues to maybe grow about $10 million sequentially. I'm wondering if you'd just help me understand to the extent that you mentioned the things that impacted September, memory, fan-out. As you think about the rebound into the December quarter, what's driving the sequential growth?

Or what do you have the most visibility on? You talked about memory really being more of a 2019 recovery. I'm assuming stand-out, because it's going to support smartphone unit growth, probably isn't a Q4 phenomenon. So China - and there's not really a seasonality of business. There are [ph] many quarters in the December quarter that have been down sequentially. Why the confidence of bucking that trend?

Michael Plisinski

Well, actually the third quarter is bucking of the trend also if we look at the last...

John Pitzer

Agreed.

John Pitzer

Yes. So that's one reason. We think there's a delay there, and we know that some of our OSATs, which normally would be expanding heavily in the third quarter, intend - at least we believe intend to expand in the fourth quarter. Now that's - their visibility is relatively short. As you know, that supply chain is quite tight. So take it for what that's worth. The other factor is on the JetStep. So the JetSteps can be a big add to the quarters. And with none in Q3 and the potential for a few of them in Q4, that can have a big swing.

John Pitzer

Maybe for my follow-up on Steve. Steve, just in your prepared comments, you talked about inventory - a growth in inventory and growth at the ARs at the end of the June quarter. One of the commentary you said about inventory was, expected higher sales. So I'm assuming some of the shortfall in Q3 kind of came late in the quarter? How do I think about inventory levels exiting Q3 and account receivables levels? How are you going to manage the working capital in the September quarter?

Steven Roth

Yes. I would expect them both to be down in general. I mean, you're right. You interpreted my comments correctly. We started the quarter in Q2 and, obviously, you know we've got relatively long lead time in a lot of our parts with higher sales expectations for Q3. So some of that inventory is just going to be here at the end of the quarter and, hopefully, be out the door early in Q4.

So I expect that's a trail down for sure. We had experiences in some - I think I mentioned in my comments, some difficulty with some of the - can I call it, slowdown in China payments. So that's contributing a little bit to the AR as well as just the timing of our shipments. We have this, of late, we've had a lot of late month in the quarter shipments which, obviously, means we collect those beginning of the following quarter. So - but I would expect both of those to be trailing down in the - by the end of the third quarter.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We'll take our next question from Craig Ellis with B. Riley FBR.

Peter Peng

Hi, this is actually Peter Peng calling in for Craig Ellis. Thanks for taking our question. Just a clarification question on the third quarter. Is there - are you expecting any JetStep revenue in your lithography segment?

Michael Plisinski

In the third quarter, no.

Peter Peng

Okay, great. And then, I just wanted to touch on the China memory customers. Are you currently just engaged with the NAND? Or are you also engaged with the DRAM customers? And can you talk about the engagements?

Michael Plisinski

We're engaged in both 3D NAND and DRAM, and we are engaged in both the front-end and back-end processing. So as I mentioned, we're engaged on high-bandwidth memory. So memory stacking. TSV process control, all surface inspection and metrology. So actually I think we have a relatively broad engagement with the memory. I'm not sure if there's more specifics you're looking for.

Peter Peng

Okay, great. And then on - just going back to on the fourth quarter and kind of the implicit double-digit Q-on-Q growth? Is that mainly driven from your front-end or back-end business? Or is it equally?

Steven Roth

Whether it's front-end or back-end driven. They're getting back to the Q4 levels. It's really more back-end driven, Peter than front-end.

Michael Plisinski

Yes, exactly. Back-end.

Peter Peng

Okay. One more question before I hop back into queue. The gross margin for third quarter guidance is kind of tracking above target margin. Can you talk about what's driving that? And whether that's sustainable?

Michael Plisinski

We do believe - well, go ahead.

Steven Roth

Yes. I mean, exact - the 53% to 54% is kind of right in line where we've been tracking all year. So I mean - granted, Q1 was higher. But that had the anomaly of the display tool. I think if we talked beside it, if you remove that, we'll be right back in that 53%, 54%. So the recovery of the software sales is helping with that, getting - keeping this back into that where we started the thing. So...

Michael Plisinski

Adoption of the new products.

Steven Roth

And adoption of the new products.

Michael Plisinski

New inspection products. Yes. So yes, we do believe that's sustainable. Peter?

Operator

There are no further questions in the queue. I would like to turn the call back over to back over to Mike Sheaffer for any additional or closing remarks.

Michael Sheaffer

Thanks, Anne, and thank you all for your continued support of Rudolph. I would like to remind everyone that in August, we will be participating at the D.A. Davidson conference in New York on August 9 and the Jefferies conference in Chicago on August 29. We look forward to updating you on our continuing activities and progress in the future.

That concludes our remarks. Ann, please go ahead and wrap up the call.

Operator

This does conclude today's conference. We thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.