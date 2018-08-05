CAS Medical Systems, Inc. (CASM) CEO Tom Patton on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

CAS Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASM) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Thank you all for participating in today's call. Joining me from CAS Medical Systems are Tom Patton, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Jeff Baird, the company's Chief Financial Officer. Earlier this morning, CASMED issued financial results for the second quarter of 2018.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that to the extent management's comments represent forward-looking statements, I refer you to the risks and other cautionary factors contained in today's press release as well as in the company's most recent SEC filing. Importantly, this conference call contains time-sensitive information that is accurate only as of the date of the live call, August 2, 2018. Except as required by law, CASMED undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this call.

Tom Patton

Thank you, Jody. Good morning everybody and thanks for joining us on today's call. I am proud to report another outstanding quarterly performance for CASMED. Our financial results feature a 17% increase in FORE-SIGHT tissue oximetry revenue, gross margin expansion and reduced operating expenses, resulting in a narrowing of our operating loss by 43% over the prior year. This extraordinary income statement leverage that we saw this quarter, we think, shows keen and broad strategy execution by the company on a number of fronts.

Among other quarterly highlights, Our U.S. FORE-SIGHT sales were up 20%, including a 16% increase in domestic disposable sensor sales. Overall, recurring revenues from disposables sensor sales represented 88% of our $5.3 million in total revenue. We shipped 66 FORE-SIGHT monitors in the quarter with 43 placed with customers in the U.S., following 2 quarters of record U.S. placements.

For the first 6 months of this year in the U.S., we placed a total of 115 monitors compared with 70 for the first 6 months of 2017, a 64% increase. Our adjusted U.S. monitor installed base at the end of Q2 was 25% higher than the prior year. Again, monitor placements are a leading indicator of our business as monitor placements ultimately drive sensor revenues.

After a record Q4 of 2017 and Q1 of '18, our U.S. sales team has done a terrific job of reloading their pipelines and we expect monitor placements to increase from Q2 levels in the second half. We are particularly optimistic about our U.S. FORE-SIGHT business in the coming quarters as request for clinical evaluations have exceeded our expectations and indeed are testing our capacity somewhat. In response, we are hiring a couple of clinical resources to support our growth. Of course, given our win rates, the more clinical evaluations we can execute the better.

In reviewing the past 12 months when we have engaged in a clinical evaluation, we have won the business more than 75% of the time. We attribute our ability to win these head-to-head competitions to clinical preference for the accuracy, quality and ease of use of our FORE-SIGHT tissue oximetry.

We continue to benefit from both competitive wins and market expansion. On a trailing 12-month basis in the United States, competitive conversions accounted for slightly more than 50% of our monitors placed. And the rest were to customers who are new to cerebral oximetry or through placing more monitors at existing customers. We see plenty of opportunity going forward for our cerebral oximetry products to take market share from competitors, and even more importantly to expand the market.

And finally, FORE-SIGHT revenues from our international business increased 4% for the quarter and 17% year-to-date with a strong contribution from many of our European distributors. These results are particularly satisfying as Q2 of '17 was a very strong quarter, making for a difficult comparison.

Given our sales momentum for the second quarter and outlook for the remainder of the year, we are affirming our 2018 outlook as follows; we expect total U.S. FORE-SIGHT sales and U.S. disposable sensor sales all to grow in the mid-teens percentages over 2017. And we are raising our expectations for international FORE-SIGHT sales to low double-digit percentage increases over 2017 versus our prior expectation of high single-digit growth.

And with these comments, I'd like to turn the call over to Jeff Baird, our CFO. Jeff?

Jeff Baird

Thanks, Tom. Good morning, everyone. Please note that following the sale of our non-invasive blood pressure monitoring assets in July of 2017, we have reclassified financial results from this product line to discontinued operations for the 3 and 6-month periods ended June 30, 2017. There were no transactions from discontinued operations that affected our 2018 statements of operations.

Turning now to our financial results, I'm pleased to report strong across the board financial performance for a third consecutive quarter. Net sales from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2018 increased 16% to $5.3 million. Total FORE-SIGHT Oximetry sales were up 17% to $5.2 million and total FORE-SIGHT sensor sales increased 13% to $4.7 million.

Recurring disposable sensor sales represented 88% of total sales from continuing operations for this quarter. As Tom mentioned, domestic FORE-SIGHT sales increased 20% to $4.4 million. This included a 16% increase in domestic FORE-SIGHT sensor sales to $4 million. Sales of monitors and accessories increased significantly over the prior year. Higher average sales prices for monitors and increased accessory sales were primarily responsible for the increase.

International FORE-SIGHT sales for the second quarter were $763,00, up 4% primarily related to strength in the European markets.

International sales of disposable sensors were $633,000, essentially flat over the prior-year quarter. We shipped a net of 66 monitors worldwide in the second quarter of 2018. This includes 43 shipped to U.S. customers, raising our domestic installed base to 1,370 units, up 25% from one year ago.

Gross profit margin for the second quarter of 2018 improved 810 basis points to 60.1% from 52% a year ago. Lower disposable sensor costs, higher gross margin on monitor sales and lower fixed manufacturing and service repair costs contributed to the margin improvement. We have predicted this improvement as our new lower cost sensors work to our supply chain and eventually to our customers.

We also had predicted that we would receive additional benefits from this initiative in the third quarter. We now believe, however, that all or most of that third quarter cost improvement will be offset by additional cost from U.S. government tariffs, if those tariffs remain in place. Therefore, all else being equal, we believe our gross margins in the third quarter and beyond will remain approximately at the levels we reported today.

Operating expenses for the second quarter of 2018 were essentially unchanged at $4.3 million compared with the prior year. We've been carefully controlling our spending levels as we pursue further improvements in our operating results. We are, however, planning to add some clinical resources to support our field sales operations and initiate some high-value clinical studies in support of new FORE-SIGHT applications. Nevertheless, we expect operating expenses for the remainder of 2018 to be only slightly above our current spending levels.

With higher sales, higher margins and well-managed operating expenses, our operating loss for the second quarter of 2018 narrowed significantly to $1.1 million, down from $2 million in the prior-year period. Note that the $857,000 improvement in operating loss exceeded our revenue growth of $719,000, showing the extraordinary leverage we had this quarter on our income statement. Net loss applicable to common stockholders for the second quarter of 2018 was $2.1 million or $0.08 per share compared with $2.5 million or $0.09 per share for the second quarter of 2017.

As to liquidity, as of June 30, 2018, we had cash and available borrowings under our undrawn line of credit of $7 million. This included a quarter-end cash balance of $5.2 million and $1.8 million of available borrowings under an undrawn line of credit. As we previously announced on May 8, the company refinanced its debt obligations with a former lender East West Bank, which provided the company with a 48-month $10 million term-loan at attractive rates with interest-only payments through November 2019 in a line of credit of up to $2 million.

The refinancing required us to take a second quarter charge of $265,000 to interest expense for unamortized debt issuance costs remaining from the company's prior debt agreement. Excluding financing cost, the cash usage in the second quarter from operating activities and investing activities was $1.3 million, down from $1.9 million in the prior year. As expected, inventories and accounts receivables increased this past quarter from unusually low first quarter balances offset partially by increases in accounts payable.

Total cash usage for operating investing activities for the first 6 months of 2018 was just $1.6 million compared to $2.8 million for the prior 6-month period. The improvement over prior year, results from a strong contribution to our margins from incremental revenues and from lower cost of goods.

Our second quarter performance supports our assumptions around our ability to reach cash flow breakeven by late 2019. We had expected to reach breakeven somewhat earlier in 2019. However, the recent imposition of tariffs, should they remain in place throughout 2019, is likely to delay those plans.

Nevertheless, while working capital needs will increase modestly as the company increases revenues, we believe that with a relatively fixed infrastructure and lower product costs that have already been realized, we will see solid contribution margins from future revenue gains, which should further reduce our operating loss and our cash consumption. With that, I'll turn the call back to Tom.

Tom Patton

Thank you, Jeff. With a core of high-quality sales reps, we've made excellent progress in building the organization we envisioned and we'll continue to focus our resources on the successful execution of FORE-SIGHT sales growth and carefully controlling operating expenses. We are focused on continued growth with the following multi-prong strategy. First, with our group of tenured sales reps hired over the past two years, we are converting leads into a robust pipeline of new accounts.

In this manner, we believe we can continue to take market share from our competitors in both adult and pediatric accounts, while in parallel expand the market for cerebral oximetry with our best-in-class technology. Second, we continue to make progress with our next generation FORE-SIGHT technology in an OEM format. We expect a 510(k) will be filed with the FDA for our first co-development project toward the end of 2018.

This technology will permit FORE-SIGHT tissue oximetry values to integrate with a third-party's monitors, thus allowing us to work with this partner to expand access to the benefits of our FORE-SIGHT technology. This partnership could be transformational as it opens an entirely new sales channel and leverages our partner's selling resources to more quickly expand the market for tissue oximetry, while we continue to gain share.

Third, as we near cash flow breakeven, we'll look to expand the number of our direct sales resources, and finally we've begun an active process to seek complementary product-line acquisitions that are fully synergistic to our current distribution call points. Complementary acquisitions that are accretive should allow us to scale our distribution in revenues at a faster pace than we can through organic growth alone. We are excited about our business and its prospects. And with that overview, we're ready to take questions. Operator?

Tom Patton

While we're waiting for the first question, I want to mention that we'll be presenting at the LD Micro Conference's first Conference in New York City on September 25. More details regarding the conference will be forthcoming, and we look forward to seeing some of you there. Our corporate presentation will be uploaded to the corporate tab on our website at casmed.com. This site is all new and we have lots of information about both the product and the company. I think that's easy to access and we encourage you to take a spin around the website. With that operator, we're ready to take the first question.

Our first question is from Matt Hewitt of Craig-Hallum Capital.

Matt Hewitt

Good morning, gentlemen and congratulations on the strong quarter.

Tom Patton

Thank you, Matt.

Matt Hewitt

First off, and maybe just as a point of clarification, what areas of the tariff is going to impact your business and is there anything that you can do if those are imposed to maybe work around some of those increases?

Tom Patton

Yes, so all of our sensors come from China and they are subject to the tariff. The tariff rate, and there are some work around, we are working on both short term and long term regarding the - the tariff is being imposed on the transfer price between our vendors, China subsidiary and their U.S. subsidiary. And so depending upon how you treat some of the components and their sources of origin and prices, we think we can whittle that down.

We think in a longer term, if this appears to be more permanent and temporary, we can actually move production out of China and so we'll work on that. On the monitor side, some of the electrical components, screens, et cetera, I think will also be subject to tariffs. We really don't understand that impact but we don't think that'll be material just given the number of monitors that we ship in any given year.

But so as a summary, as to the sensors, this is not a complete surprise to us. We've been doing some work on this topic for almost a year and we think there is ways to mitigate it. But it's a little bit frustrating you know as Jeff said, some of the improvement that we expected to see in Q3 and beyond were - we are going to have to give back fundamentally to the U.S. government on this tax.

Matt Hewitt

Shifting gears, you mentioned in your prepared remarks that your hit rate when customers are doing evaluations is over 70% and I'm just curious, what are the one or 2 key pieces or components that you believe are helping you win. And I guess more importantly, as you look out over the next couple of years, how can you make sure that upcoming or future evaluations understand those dynamics even before you've gone through the trial?

Tom Patton

Good question. So I think it's a couple things; one, the level of accuracy of our product, the consistency of the signal, the reliability of the product, the aftermarket support, the pre-market support all resonate with our customers. I think this is all we do, we're responsive, we're continually improving our technology and it provides a value that our clinicians see as being valuable to them.

And it's a number that they can really have confidence in both to alert them to the need for an intervention and, just as importantly, alert them that everything is probably okay. And In terms of the sales process, I think that hit rate, that success rate, really speaks to our sales process. It's a conditioning these clinicians to - anticipate the improvements they're going to see when they do a clinical evaluation.

I mean, fundamentally our view is, don't believe us, don't believe the literature, believe your own eyes, use this product, see how it reacts in these various types of cases in the various circumstances you find in a clinical setting and tell us what you think. And they are generally very, very impressed with that.

Matt Hewitt

Maybe one last one and then I'll hop back in the queue. As you mentioned, very strong quarter from a gross margin perspective, but it sounds like that, obviously, the tariffs may chew into that a little bit in the second half of the year. But is there still some room for those to continue to move a little bit higher or should we think about Q2 as the high watermark and maybe settling back a little bit if and when those tariffs are imposed and actually start to have an impact. Thank you.

Tom Patton

Yeah. Thanks, Matt. I think the way to think about it is, the gains that we thought we were going to get, probably we won't get. And so being fundamentally flat over the next couple of quarters is a reasonable assumption.

Matt Hewitt

Okay, great. Thank you.

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from Brian Marckx of Zacks Investment.

Brian Marckx

Good morning, guys. Congrats on the quarter.

Tom Patton

Good morning.

Brian Marckx

Regarding the tariffs, are the tariffs in place now and if not, could you not just place some bulk order to try to get ahead of it?

Tom Patton

They are in place, they were effective in early July. And so we'll begin to see the - again, there is a long supply chain here so we'll begin to see the impact of those sensors that are actually tariffed probably at the - mid in August. Is that right, Jeff?

Jeff Baird

Sure.

Tom Patton

Yes. So by the time by the time they actually start to flow through our warehouse, it'll be about mid-August. So this quarter, we'll have about half a quarter of an impact.

Brian Marckx

And then in terms of percentage, do you have an idea of what to expect in terms of the percentage, higher cost, incremental cost?

Tom Patton

Yeah. So in order of magnitude - and we're still calculating this, we're still working on some workarounds, we're working with our vendors very actively to mitigate this. But kind of order of magnitude, we would have expected margins to improve between 200 basis points to 300 basis points over the next couple of quarters. And that's expected improvement, which will be given back to the government. So again, we expect margins to be about flat depending upon the mix and other things, but fundamentally flat.

Brian Marckx

Flat from Q2?

Tom Patton

Correct.

Brian Marckx

And then in terms of the U.S. installed base, how that's calculated. I think you added 43 installations in Q2 and you ended Q1 with 1,345. And I think you mentioned the U.S. installed base as 1,370. So there's something netting out there. Can you just help me understand what's netting out?

Tom Patton

Yeah, Brian. What we've done as of, I think 2 quarters ago now was we took out of our installed base our old first generation monitors that are effectively not utilizing sensors any longer. And so we thought it wasn't fair to continue to report those and so that number is kind of dynamic. And so it's very - it's difficult to roll a prior period, add a new period to it and get an installed base that kind of rolls forward because of that, because those - it's a little convoluted, but those first generation monitors are that installed base and changed over time. So I think the fair way to look at it is look at the current installed base and just take the current period activity as a given. But it's difficult to roll-up because of the old installed base.

Jeff Baird

Yes. So as an adjustment, we've taken out those G1 monitors both out of the current quarter, of course, because they are no longer being utilized, and in the prior year quarter. So we could have - give our shareholders kind of a more accurate comparison of year-over-year performance. So doing the math from prior reports, probably it's impossible and so using the numbers that we state, that's our best understanding of the current installed base.

Brian Marckx

So the legacy G1 monitors, those don't use the current new sensors, is that the -

Tom Patton

That's correct. It's not backwards compatible and we're no longer selling those sensors in the United States and are supporting those units here.

Brian Marckx

So why not still sell the old sensors if you've got a monitor that's installed presumably if they want to use it?

Tom Patton

We made the decision to - those monitors have been out there now for at least 5 or 6 years and we made the decision to streamline our operations and operate with a single monitor in the United States.

Jeff Baird

And demand was dropping, Brian. The unit costs were high, it complicated our manufacturing operations and caused us to unnecessarily kind of hold onto some manufacturing overhead that we wouldn't otherwise need. So again, trying to get to a higher productivity level with new technology was really kind of our aim.

Brian Marckx

Tom, you mentioned testing your capacity in the prepared remarks, I wonder if you could just kind of elaborate in terms of the context of where in your business the capacity is being tested. Is it in the sales, is it manufacturing sourcing, kind of just if you could -?

Tom Patton

Yes. So the capacity constraint that I referenced really is in our field clinical resources. Q4 and Q1 were such blowout quarters, that we found that we were having difficulty trying to actually get to some of the installations of those sales, and having the clinicians up and running and using the product. We found that by just the sheer number of new evaluations also sort of stressed those resources and we had to push some of those clinical evaluations out longer than we'd like to.

Sometimes they are being scheduled 6 weeks to 12 weeks out, and so we've actually hired one clinical resource already. We're in the market for another to help kind of ease that capacity constraint. We expect the sales activity continue to ramp and we need to have the clinical resources to keep up with it. And I think we're just a little bit shy over the last quarter and a half.

Brian Marckx

That's a good problem to have, I guess.

Tom Patton

That's exactly what I was going to say, ultimately this is a good problem to have, the prospects in pipelines are robust and we need to just get some more bodies to help out.

Brian Marckx

And then just one on the OEM module. In terms of the 510(k), do you need 510(k) for the module, I assume, but then for the combination product as well, so is there any monitor that you combine with, you're going to need a 510(k) and if so, is it for the brand monitor or is it also for the model within the branded monitor?

Jeff Baird

Yes, so the answer that question is, we have a 510(k) for our standalone module, but you are correct that we will need a 510(k) for the combination product of our module plugged into another display and monitor, our partners' monitors. So that 510(k) that we expect this year will actually be filed by our partner prior to year-end and to the extent that we do additional partnerships with others in the industry, they will need to file a 510(k) in the same manner.

Brian Marckx

And in terms of your partner today, can you give us a sense of their, I guess, market share, how significant are they in terms of monitor placements that they have out there today in terms of the market, I guess?

Jeff Baird

Yes, so we haven't disclosed who that partner is yet publicly. They are a major player, they have many thousands of monitors, they are in the hospital talking to the same clinicians about the same things, doing the same types of surgeries. We think there is really very significant overlap, a lot of synergies in terms of the benefit of having our products embedded in theirs in the therapies that they provide and we're excited about it. But we'll probably get into more detail, hopefully we'd have an announcement within the next three months in terms of exactly who that is, and the exact terms of that deal.

Brian Marckx

Okay, great. Thanks guys. Appreciate it.

Your next question comes from Larry Haimovitch of HMTC.

Larry Haimovitch

Good morning, Tom.

Tom Patton

Good morning, Larry.

Larry Haimovitch

A couple of questions. Can you provide a little more color on the sales force, I don't know if you did on the prepared remarks, I joined in a little bit late. Any additions to the sales force of what's your plans in terms of headcount as you go forward for the rest of this year and next year?

Tom Patton

The headcount goal remains the same. We're sort of fixed at 16. As I mentioned in the prepared marks, as we get closer to cash flow breakeven in early - late next year, we'll start to add resources. We think that the limitation on our growth is not the market, but how many sales resources we have out there, and so we'll look to expand probably in 2019.

Of course, in terms of sales resources, this OEM opportunity will also really give us a great kind of much greater access in market distribution expansion in 2019 as well. But yes, in terms of number of reps, we'll probably start to add early to mid-19.

Larry Haimovitch

And that's gated again to your cash flow and the ability to finance the extra sales reps?

Tom Patton

Correct.

Larry Haimovitch

Sorry, go ahead.

Tom Patton

We could quite productively put them to work today. But you're right, we're titrating our cash instead.

Larry Haimovitch

And so your prediction for cash flow through the end of this year?

Tom Patton

No, it had been mid-19 and in Jeff's prepared remarks, you noted that it's probably going to move out to later '19 because of the - if the tariffs on the sensors remain in place. So it's going to be flip a bit maybe a quarter or so.

Larry Haimovitch

And Tom, the final question I have on the OEM relationship that you've talked about in Q&A, is that an impact at all in 2019 or should we not think of it until - having a major positive until 2020?

Tom Patton

I think it can have an impact in 2019, especially the second half once the distribution gets rolling. And then 2020, I think could have a quite material impact, it could have a quite material impact.

Larry Haimovitch

And the fact that you haven't started yet relates to the fact that you don't have the FDA approval yet, is that what's the gating factor here?

Tom Patton

Yes, it's all part of the development process. We've made great progress on that development process and where that ultimately will be limited by that 510(k) approval, which will probably come sometime early 2019.

Larry Haimovitch

And finally is the strategy for the OEMs strictly to have one distributor or could you potentially have at least in the U.S., this is an exclusive relationship or there could be others that you bring on as well?

Tom Patton

No, we think there can and would be others. We think that we would do this by category, so that our partners aren't competing against each other, but rather are competing against people within their particular field. That's been our approach. So we'll start in one field and we think that we can add partners in some of the other fields as well.

Larry Haimovitch

Great, thanks Tom. Congrats on all the progress.

Tom Patton

Thank you.

[Operator Instructions] There are no further questions at this time. I would now turn the call over to Tom Patton for any closing remarks.

Tom Patton

Well, thank you again for participating in today's call. We're very pleased with our second quarter financial performance. We're excited about our prospects for the full year of 2018 and we look forward to updating you on our progress during our third quarter call in early November. Thank you and have a great day.

