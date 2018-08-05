Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Epizyme Down, MiMedx Proceeds, Summit Beats

Stocks in News: EPZM, MDXG

Epizyme down 8% premarket on termination of tazemetostat in DLBCL & delay in NDA filing for ES

Discussion: Epizyme (EPZM) announced the termination of the development program of tazemetostat in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (‘DLBCL). Main reason for the abandonment is the lack of statistically significant efficacy data and the extended timeline for the filing of its NDA for epithelioid sarcoma (‘ES). The company plans to include more mature durability data into its NDA for tazemetostat in ES. Accordingly the timeline for such inclusion and submission is now extended to H1 2019. The market responded negatively to the news by pushing the share price 8% down.

Company’s decision to abandon the development plan of tazemetostat for DLBCL is directly related to the company’s effort to focus on the measures for lifting the FDA's partial clinical hold on tazemetostat trials. After a pediatric patient developed secondary lymphoma, the trials were put on hold in April. The renewed efforts include procuring consent of all participants in its clinical trials, updating the informed consent form, and completion of a comprehensive assessment of safety and clinical activity data. The company also convened a panel of experts to review and validate the assessment of the drug’s safety data. The new assessment will be included in the company’s formal response to regulatory authorities.

Epizyme's drug candidates are Tazemetostat and Pinometostat, two histone methyltransferase inhibitors in Phase 2 trials. It also collaborates with GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) on its invented drug GSK3326595, a protein arginine methyltransferase 5, or PRMT5, inhibitor, which is in trial in patients with solid tumors and NHL. In a broad area of epigenetic inhibitor which has seen a lot of success, this small company leads an unexplored niche called HMT-inhibitors that has considerable speculative potential. That is the investment angle here.

Therefore, it is unsurprising that Epizyme has a lot of interest from institutional shareholders. 106 funds hold shares in the company, there are three 10 percent and above owners, and 115.32% of the float is held by institutions.

Epizyme also has deals in place with GlaxoSmithKline, Celgene, Eisai, the Lymphoma Academic Research Organization, or LYSARC, Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) Genentech and Roche Molecular, and so on. Deal value totals $208 million in payments made till 2016 and millions of dollars more in milestone and royalty payments. EPZM's market cap is also in the range of $1.05 billion.

Epizyme has over 200 issued patents and allowed patent applications and over 400 pending patent applications in the major pharmaceutical markets, both owned and licensed. Tazemetostat has a composition of matter patent that will expire in 2032. Assuming a 2021 approval for tazemetostat in its first couple indications, that gives a long runway of over 10 years. Moreover, composition of matter patients are less assailable by generic onslaught than use patents.

There are an additional 19 U.S. patents and more than 140 foreign patents, expiring by 2034. The key patent for Pinometostat is also a composition of matter patent expiring in 2032. So the existing investors should do well to look beyond the apparently small setback in the form of a partial abandonment of the development program and more keenly watch the development of the rest of the development plan in next few months.

MiMedx's dHACM shows treatment benefit in mid-stage study in plantar fasciitis; shares up 4% premarket

Discussion: MiMedx Group (MDXG) announced complete results from a Phase 2b clinical trial evaluating its micronized dehydrated human amnion/chorion membrane (dHACM) for the treatment of plantar fasciitis. Plantar fasciitis is a common source of heel pain. The results were recently published in Foot & Ankle International. Positive outcome of the trial pushed the share price marginally higher by 4%.

The study met both the primary and secondary endpoints. The mean change in VAS score for pain from baseline to month 3 compared to control was the primary endpoint of the trial. The mean VAS score dropped 76% during the three-month follow-up visit. This decrease in the treatment group is statistically significant than the 45% in the control group (p<0.0001). Positive topline results are expected by H2 2019. And if those are positive as well, the NDA could be filed within a year.

In Other News:

Summit's ridinilazole beats vancomycin in C. diff study

Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating Summit Therapeutics' (SMMT) laad candidate ridinilazole for the prevention of recurrence of infection from Clostridium difficile (C. diff), showed a substantial treatment advantage over vancomycin. The results were published in PLOS ONE.

Ridinilazole resulted in a 59% reduction in recurrence versus vancomycin. Such encouraging data should prod the candidate to shortly move to Phase 3.

Allergan sues Pfizer in attempt to sidestep potential damages from opioid crisis litigation

Apparently at an attempt to cover potential damage and payout, Allergan (AGN) sues Pfizer (PFE) with relation to the opioid crisis. Allergan acquired the rights of Kadian –which is at the heart of the crisis – from a company later acquired by Pfizer. Total financial involvement in the lawsuit is quite substantial and is estimated by some to the tune of $50B.

RegeneRx announces global development deal for RGN-137; shares up 5%

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals’ licensee GtreeBNT has formed a joint venture with YuYang DNA. The new entity is called Lenus Therapeutics and will develop RGN-137 on a global basis for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa (EB). EB is a rare inherited skin disorder manifested as blisters and erosions.

PTC to commercialize two Akcea drugs in Latin America

Akcea Therapeutics (AKC) is in agreement with PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) through which the latter will commercialize TEGSEDI (inotersen) and WAYLIVRA (volanesorsen) in Latin America. Akcea is entitled now to receive $12M upfront and $6M upon FDA or EMA approval of WAYLIVRA. A further mid-twenties as royalties on net sales will also be due to AKC.

RTI Surgical to distribute Aziyo Bio's bone repair product in U.S.

RTI Surgical (RTIX) is in agreement with Aziyo Biologics. As per the agreement RTI will distribute ViBone, Aziyo’s next-generation bone graft product, in the U.S.

Evolus refiles U.S. marketing application for prabotulinumtoxinA

Evolus (EOLS) announced the resubmission of its BLA for DWP-450 (prabotulinumtoxinA). The candidate is indicated for moderate-to-severe frown lines. The company received a CRL in May citing the need for additional CMC information.

Tanner Pharma Group to distribute MannKind's Afrezza ex-U.S.

MannKind (MNKD) agreed with privately held Tanner Pharma Group for the distribution of Afrezza (insulin human) Inhalation Powder to areas outside the U.S. where the product is not yet registered.

Applied DNA reaches new milestones in therapeutic contract research and contract manufacturing of linear DNA

Applied DNA Sciences (APDN) reported shipping of over 8,000 milligrams of PCR-produced linear DNA for use in Diagnostic and Therapeutic applications in last twelve months. Thereby they reached a new technical milestone in the growth of its Contract Research and Contract Manufacturing businesses.

Congo declares new Ebola outbreak

Barely a week after Democratic Republic of Congo announced its ninth Ebola outbreak to be over, four people have tested positive for Ebola again. While 33 people were killed in the previous outbreak, 20 people have already died from hemorrhagic fevers in and around Mangina. This particular area of Congo has close trade ties with neighboring Rwanda and Uganda. Thus making the situation rather ripe for allowing the virus to spread internationally.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.