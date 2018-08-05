InterXion Holding N.V. (INXN) CEO David Ruberg on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Jim Huseby

Thank you Martin. Hello everybody, and welcome to InterXion's second quarter 2018 conference call. I'm joined by David Ruberg, InterXion's Vice Chairman and CEO; and Richard Rowson, the company's interim CFO; and Giuliano Di Vitantonio, the company's Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer. To accompany our prepared remarks, we've prepared a slide deck which is available on the Investor Relations page of our website at investors.interxion.com.

Before we get started, I'd like to remind everyone that some of the statements that we will be making today are forward-looking in nature and involves risks and uncertainties. Actual results may vary significantly from those statements and may be affected by the risks we identified in today's press release and those identified in our filings with the SEC. We assume no obligation and do not intend to update or comment on forward-looking statements made on this call.

In addition, we will provide non-IFRS measures on today's conference call. We provide a reconciliation of those measures to the most directly comparable IFRS measures in today's press release, which is posted on our Investor Relations page at investors.interxion.com. We'd also like to remind you that we post important information about InterXion on our website at interxion.com, and social media sites such as LinkedIn and Twitter. Following our prepared remarks, we will be taking questions.

And now I'm pleased to hand the call over to InterXion's CEO, David Ruberg. David?

David Ruberg

Thank you, Jim and welcome to our second quarter 2018 earnings call. Please turn to slide 4. Our solid second quarter results reflect continued strong demand, combined with successful execution of a consistent strategy that is focused on creating and expanding the communities of interest in our data centers. While the cloud platform providers remain quite active in expanding their European footprint and capacity, we also continue to see opportunities from other segments across the deal size spectrum.

Highlights for Q2 include a 15% year-over-year in total revenue; 16% on a constant currency basis all of which was organic; a 16% year-over-year increase in recurring revenue; 17% year-over-year growth in adjusted EBITDA, representing a Q2 EBITDA margin of 45.7%; 3,700 square meters of new equipped space added in 6 different countries; a refinancing with the issuance of EUR1 billion of 7-year senior unsecured notes and incremental EUR200 million revolving credit facility. Bookings that in Q2 were strong and the sales pipeline continues to reflect strong demand. And pricing that remained stable and churn that remains within our historic range.

Responding to strong customer demand, we remain in expansion mode, which means in Q2 we announced and commenced two new large data center builds in Amsterdam and Frankfurt, as well as an expansion in our Science Park data center.

Please turn to slide 5. Revenue in Q2 came in just under EUR139 million, up 15% from last year and up 4% sequentially. Recurring revenue at EUR132 million represented 95% of total revenue. Adjusted EBITDA was EUR63.4 million in Q2, an increase of 70% year-over-year and 4% sequentially. Richard will talk in more detail about these numbers later in the call.

Please turn to slide 6. We added 3,700 square meters of equipped space in the second quarter, ending the period at 132,600 square meters. We installed 2,100 square meters of revenue-generating space, representing the 8th consecutive quarter in which we reported installations of 2,000 square meters or higher, which reflects the healthy demand that we're seeing across our footprint.

We ended Q2 with 106,200 square meters of revenue-generating space resulting in an overall utilization of 80%. Recurring cross-connect revenue contributed just over 6% of total revenue in Q2 as expected. Quarter-over-quarter revenue growth from recurring cross-connects was over 5%.

Please turn to slide 7. During the second quarter, we opened new capacity in 6 different markets, including expansions of 1,200 square meters in Dublin, 900 square meters in Copenhagen and between 300 and 500 square meters in each of Paris, Vienna, Marseille and Stockholm.

During the second quarter, we also announced 2 new data centers, Amsterdam 10 and Frankfurt 14 with max equippable space of 19,000 square meters as well as a further expansion of Amsterdam 9 in Science Park. In the initial phases of these 3 builds, we now have under construction approximately 12,000 square meters of new equipped space.

During Q3, our third London data center is scheduled to open as well as a phase of Vienna 2.7. In aggregate, our new openings in 2018 and '19 will add over 38,000 square meters of new space equating to over 30% of our total equipped space at the start of 2018. Of this capacity, approximately 50% is currently presold.

Please turn to slide 8. This slide sets out some of our key customers in each of our primary business segments, Connectivity, Platforms and Enterprise. Each segment currently contributes roughly one-third of our total revenue. Platforms, which includes both cloud and digital media are growing faster than the rest of the company in line with our previously stated expectations that platforms will for some time continue to lead the way in terms of top line contribution. However, the other two business segments continued to deliver a very healthy growth.

Year-over-year, Enterprises delivered double-digit growth and Connectivity grew in the high single-digits. The rapid growth of platforms has led to an increase in the proportion of revenue coming from companies headquartered outside of Europe. As of Q2 2018, half of our recurring revenue originated in Europe and the other half in the rest of the world with a growing contribution from Asia. The need to serve their customers in Europe is driving Asian companies, both platforms and connectivity providers to deploy capacity in both the big four markets and in Marseille.

In Q2, solid bookings were delivered across the board by each segment with a particularly strong performance from digital media and Connectivity. The interplay of these two segments in the B2C world continues to strengthen our communities. B2C content platforms is seeing strong consumer adoption in Europe. Many of these applications, especially in the gaming and social media sub-segments increasingly incorporate capabilities that demand lower latency and higher bandwidth.

Online gaming and live broadcast of consumer-generated content are two examples of this. As a consequence, these content platform providers are investing heavily in building a resilient infrastructure and highly connected data centers such as ours in major cities and gateway locations. The leading five providers have continued to deploy a combination of compute nodes and strategic network nodes including private access nodes across Europe. InterXion has more cloud deployments from the leading cloud platforms than any other provider in Europe, both in number of overall nodes and in terms of private access nodes which are the magnets critical to draw on enterprises. We expect to benefit from these trends as enterprises migrate to the cloud.

The extensive cloud platform presence in our data centers in turn attracts an ever-growing density of connectivity providers across our portfolio as they seek to deploy new PoPs to capture the incremental traffic generated by the network nodes of these major providers. There's also considerable activity in the submarine cable industry worldwide, as the major cloud and digital media platforms are investing heavily in these cables globally to meet their enormous international IP transit requirements.

The Africa, Asia and Middle East region will over time see much of their international data traffic passing through cables that have landing points in our Marseille data center which currently hosts 13 submarine cable systems, a figure that continues to grow. Largest global platforms, both B2B and B2C, have been amongst the early players to adapt advanced technologies that are very data-intensive, such as real time analytics, virtual reality and machine learning.

To enable this type of integration for their users, they are building sophisticated application and data architectures with data centers in connectivity over the global platforms. We will cover this in more detail next quarter. Within our Enterprise segment, consumer retail posted strong growth during the quarter driven by expansion in digital capabilities and capacity. This favorable trend is set to continue for some time to come as consumer-facing applications by retailers require more bandwidth and a wider range of connectivity providers. And we will talk more about the Enterprise segment later in this call.

I would now like to turn the call over to Richard Rowson, our Interim Chief Financial Officer.

Richard Rowson

Thank you David. Please turn to slide 10. I'm pleased to report that InterXion delivered yet another very good quarter. During Q2, we continued our mid-teens revenue growth, while strengthening our balance sheet and deploying capital to support future growth. Total revenue in Q2 was EUR138.8 million, up 15% compared to Q2 2017 and up 4% on a sequential basis.

Foreign exchange movements had a 1% negative impact on total revenue year-over-year, but had no material impact sequentially, resulting in Q2 constant currency revenue growth of 16% year-over-year and 4% on a sequential basis. As a reminder, we passed the 1-year anniversary of the InterXion Science Park acquisition in the middle of the first quarter and as such, Q2 growth was entirely organic.

Recurring revenue in Q2 was EUR131.7 million, a 16% year-over-year increase and a 4% sequential increase. ARPU increased sequentially from EUR412 in Q1 to EUR418 in Q2. On a constant currency basis, recurring revenue was up 17% year-over-year and 4% sequentially.

Recurring revenue represented 95% of total revenue in Q2. Non-recurring revenue in Q2 was EUR7.1 million, up slightly from Q1 and down 4% year-over-year. Cost of sales was EUR53.7 million in Q2, up 12% year-over-year and up 2% sequentially. Gross profit was EUR85.1 million, an increase of 17% year-over-year and 5% sequentially resulting in a gross profit margin of 61.3%.

Sales and marketing costs were EUR9.6 million in Q2, up 16% year-over-year and 10% sequentially due to a number of country-specific onetime projects. Sales and marketing costs represented 6.9% of revenue in Q2, slightly below our expected range of 7% to 8%.

Other G&A costs were EUR12.1 million in the quarter, up 17% year-over-year and 5% sequentially due to higher professional fees. At 8.7% of revenue, other G&A costs remained within our expected range of 8% to 9% of revenue. Adjusted EBITDA of EUR63.4 million was up 17% year-over-year and up 4% sequentially, representing an adjusted EBITDA margin of 45.7%, an increase of 70 basis points year-over-year and 20 basis points sequentially.

The Q2 depreciation and amortization expense was EUR32.2 million, an 18.3% increase year-over-year, which is consistent with the increase in our depreciable asset-base resulting from the ongoing expansion in investments in our data center footprint.

The finance expense in Q2 was EUR22.9 million, impacted by a one-time charge of EUR11.2 million relating to the refinancing that we completed in June 2018 and was primarily related to the impact of the redemption fee on our EUR625 million of senior secured notes. Including this onetime charge, the finance expense was EUR11.7 million, a 3% increase compared to Q1, reflecting further drawings under our revolving credit facilities, which were repaid in full after the proceeds of the refinancing.

The Q2 income tax charge was EUR2.8 million. Excluding the one-off refinancing expense, the effective tax rate would have been approximately 39%, which was raised by high nondeductible share-based compensation charges. For the remainder of 2018, we expect the effective tax rate to return to our normal range of 25% to 27%.

Our LTM cash tax rate of 32% was higher than in prior quarters, also reflecting the impact of these factors. We expect that on a quarterly basis, the cash tax rate for Q3 and Q4 of 2018 will revert towards the level seen in Q1 '18 of 22%. Net income was EUR0.6 million in Q2 negatively affected by the EUR11.2 million refinancing charge.

Adjusted net income in Q2 was EUR8.9 million, down 6% year-over-year and down 26% versus Q1 and was negatively impacted by the higher quarterly share base compensation and depreciation. Adjusted earnings per share was EUR0.12 on a diluted share count of 71.9 million shares compared to EUR0.13 in Q2 2017 and EUR0.17 in Q1 2018.

Looking forward to the remainder of 2018, we expect ARPU to remain within the range of EUR414 and EUR418 with continued growth from energy in cross-connects tempered by the initial diluted impact of new customer installations; cross-connect revenue to represent approximately 6% of total revenue for the year; nonrecurring revenue to be in the range of EUR6 million to EUR7 million per quarter for the remainder of 2018 consistent with the levels that we have seen over the last 12 months; sales and marketing costs to be within the range of 7% to 8% of total revenue, and other G&A cost to remain within that typical range of 8% to 9% of total revenue.

Please turn to slide 11. InterXion's Big four markets maintained strong momentum, posting revenue of EUR91.5 million, up 16% year-over-year and 4% sequentially on both a reported and constant currency basis. Adjusted EBITDA was EUR 51.4 million, a year-over-year increase of 19% and a sequential increase of 7% representing a 56.2% adjusted EBITDA margin.

Germany and France again led the strong revenue performance in the Big 4 segment. Our rest of Europe segment again delivered a solid performance in the quarter with revenue of EUR47.3 million, up 13% year-over-year and up 3% sequentially, led by Austria, Ireland and Sweden.

On a constant currency basis, revenue was up 15% year-over-year and 3% sequentially. Adjusted EBITDA was EUR 27.2 million, 13% higher year-over-year and down 1% sequentially impacted by a number of relatively small items. Rest of Europe segment also continues to deliver strong adjusted EBITDA margins at 57.4%.

Please turn to slide 12. Given the strong demand across our footprint, we continue to allocate capital to add capacity in a considered and strategic manner. Capital expenditure including intangibles totaled EUR120.5 million during Q2, about 91% of capital expenditure in the period or EUR109.6 million was deployed on expansion and upgrade projects, while the remaining 9% or EUR 10.9 million was spent on maintenance and other capital expenditure. As in previous periods, the majority of capital expenditure was allocated to the Big four markets where we invested 69% of total group CapEx.

Please turn to slide 13. As we've mentioned, InterXion successfully completed refinancing in June which in addition to moving our debt to a fully unsecured structure provides us with significantly increased flexibility to grow the business. We achieved EUR1 billion of 7-year unsecured senior notes at 4.75% and used the proceeds to redeem our EUR625 million, 6% senior secured notes that were due in 2020 and to repay 250 million drawn under our revolving credit facilities. We also entered into a new 5-year 200 million unsecured revolving credit facility that remained undrawn at the end of the quarter.

Refinancing added approximately EUR90 million of cash to our balance sheet and in addition to providing us with greater financial flexibility, also resulted in a modest reduction in our blended cost of debt of 5.1%. This reflects the impact of the transition to a longer term unsecured funding structure than the previous combination of short-term revolving credit facilities and secured notes.

Following the refinancing, we ended Q2 with EUR133.6 million in cash and cash equivalents, up from EUR38.5 million at the end of 2017. Net leverage of 4 times is a full turn below our 5-time covenant under the new revolving credit facility. Cash ROGIC, which is our measure of return on gross invested capital was 10% for the last 12 months, unchanged from Q1.

Between our increasing cash generation, the cash on our balance sheet and our undrawn revolving credit facility, we continue to have strong liquidity which we're putting to work as we expand our data center capacity to meet customer demand. All of our announced expansion projects remain fully funded.

Please turn to slide 14. At the end of Q2 2018, our group of 37 fully built-out data centers with 91,400 square meters of equipped space continued to generate strong and stable cash returns of 23% over the last 12 months with a gross margin of 67%. Looking at the lifecycle of a single data center, revenue and returns would typically grow for a number of years after the site is essentially sold from the space perspective.

This is due to annual escalators and customers increasing their energy consumption, their power, densities and the number of cross-connects per rack. These factors are the primary drivers for the 9% LTM recurring revenue growth seen for this group of data centers. As customers become increasingly embedded in our data center communities of interest, churn is maintained at low levels and returns are consistent.

And with that, I would like to turn the call back over to David.

David Ruberg

Thank you Richard. Please turn to slide 16. In our last two earnings calls, we introduced three business segments and discussed the scale of the opportunity that lies ahead for InterXion in each of them. While connectivity providers represent the foundation of our industry and the platforms of the current engine of growth, enterprises remained the largest longer term opportunity. We previously described these as three separate but independent baseball games and we will continue to use that analogy.

The graphic on slide 16 sets this out individual fashion without seeking to quantify size and timing in specific terms. In our last call, we discussed the inter-player platforms in connectivity and highly connected data centers which has been one of the fundamental pillars underpinning our successful communities of interest strategy over the years. Today, we will discuss the Enterprise segment where we see 2 sub-games developing, one that has been underway for a while and one that is very much in its infancy. Both are driven by companies that are embarking on the journey to digital transformation.

Cloud migration is the first step in the enterprise journey with the first sub-game as we have called it. Certain IT workloads that are well-suited to the public cloud are migrated, while legacy applications remained tethered to their existing environments.

This current version hybrid cloud is driving the rapid growth of public cloud deployments and the associated consolidations of enterprise data centers. From a co-location standpoint, the impact is twofold. A large and still fast-growing opportunity to capture the compute nodes deployed by cloud providers and in smaller scale, but more strategic in nature, opportunity to capture the network nodes to enable cloud traffic including access nodes. The latter are driving demand for any connection services by enterprises that need to access the public cloud and communities of interest that are starting to form around them.

At the same time, enterprises and software vendors are developing new applications and starting to re-architect existing ones with a view to serving a new wave of requirements stemming from digital transformation. As companies integrate their processes into the fabric of the digital economy, they need to reengineer the business processes to manage much larger volumes of data flowing from customer devices and the Internet of Things at the edge to back offices in third-party processing platforms. This is the second sub-game in the enterprise segment and the one that has barely commenced.

Obviously, we've had enterprise deployment data centers for many years, either directly or through systems integrators, but we've only scratched the surface of the enterprise opportunity that is currently emerging. The reason is that historically only certain special categories of enterprise workloads had benefited from being in close proximity to each other. One obvious example has been frequency trading -- high-frequency trading which requires deployments by financial institutions close to the central trading platforms.

Today, entire industry sectors such as banking, insurance, healthcare, retail, transportation and manufacturing are embarking on the initial phases of digital transformation to achieve greater business agility and productivity; create new channels; deliver better customer experience; and reduce costs. In our view, these enterprises will greatly benefit from deploying performance and response time sense of applications in the highly connected data centers where the relevant communities of interests are forming. This represents the most significant opportunity for InterXion in the medium to long-term because it will lead to sizable enterprise deployments in selected data centers where they can get access to the cloud nodes and the large numbers of connectivity providers.

Please turn to slide 17. This second sub-game in the Enterprise segment is based on the premise that enterprises need to modernize their architectures because traditional on-premise IT architectures built around the enterprise data center and fixed parameters are becoming obsolete. Enterprise IT needs to embrace a new distributed environment spanning software-as-a-service applications operated by third-party providers spanning in-house applications developed and running on information-as-a-service and platform service platforms spanning IoT applications running at the edge, all of which are supported by the ubiquitous last mile access for customers and employees.

In this new context, fewer applications and less data will sit within the enterprise data center rendering large proprietary data centers inefficient and often ineffective. On the other hand, not all applications are suited to run entirely in a cloud -- public cloud environment because of performance, security and connectivity cost considerations. This makes the optimal location of workloads a critical decision for enterprises, resulting in co-location becoming central to any future hybrid IT architecture.

Co-location and multi-tenant data centers has always been an option for enterprises, but with the few exceptions mentioned earlier. They primarily considered it when their footprint -- IT footprint did not justify building their own data center, or whether they needed a dual site for the backup solutions.

Today, for digitally dependent enterprises, gaining access to the right co-location provider becomes the key to achieving a successful digital transformation because they can place their applications a short connection away from the required connectivity and platforms, as well as from other members of the respective communities of interest. For example, enterprises that want to deliver a superior customer experience via online applications depend on a much larger variety of communications providers than they might have done in the past.

So they benefit from being co-located next to mobile operators and Internet service providers. Similarly, enterprises that burst their big data-crunching applications into one or more public clouds benefit from having secure, reliable and cost-effective mechanism to access their platforms of choice. Interconnection hubs are the only data centers where these critical requirements can be properly addressed.

Accessing communication and cloud services through a private connection in a highly connected data center is the optimal way of delivering the highest quality of service to as many end users as possible, bypassing the risk and performance shortfalls of the public [indiscernible].

As more and more enterprises embrace a digital transformation, the transition to a new enterprise architecture will constitute the inflection point in adoption curve for co-location that will trigger the same type of rapid growth in the enterprise segment that we're now seeing with the platforms. A key criteria in the choice of a co-location provider is access to the communities of interest that an enterprise can be part of. The larger the number of customers, suppliers, business partners and service providers that an enterprise can connect to any third-party data center, the more valuable will it be for them to deploy infrastructure in that location.

InterXion is ideally positioned to play a leading role in Europe as we have more cloud deployments on the continent than any other data center operator. We provide access to all the major cloud platforms from all of our 13 cities in which the company operates and we have a very strong connectivity foundation. Our strategy has been and will remain to focus on the enterprise workloads that have the most demanding requirements from both the latency and performance standpoint.

This approach will continue to enable us to maximize the value that we offer through our communities of interest based on dense connectivity and access to more cloud providers. It will create sustainable value in the long term, consistent with the strategy and our historical approach. Today, we are reaffirming our previously announced full year financial guidance for revenue, adjusted EBITDA and capital expenditures.

To be specific -- I'm sorry, please turn to the next slide. To be specific, for the full year 2018, we're expecting revenue to be in the range of EUR553 million to EUR569 million. We expect adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of EUR250 million to EUR 260 million and we expect to invest between EUR365 million and EUR390 million in capital expenditures this year.

Before opening the call up to Q&A, I would again like to thank all of our employees and all of our countries for staying focused on our customers, executing against the business plan and for continuing to deliver strong results. I would also like to thank our shareholders and bondholders for their continued support for InterXion.

Now, let me hand the call back to the operator to begin the question-and-answer segment.

Amir Rozwadowski

A couple of questions if I may. First and foremost, if we think about the current demand environment, particularly the focus that you folks have on the enterprise environment, where are we in the cycle in terms of just trying to understand the type of capacity needs that are going to be needed going forward to meet some of the demand that you're seeing?

David Ruberg

Is that your question? You said you had a couple of questions.

Amir Rozwadowski

Yes, so that's the first part of the question. The second part, if we look at some of the moves that you guys have done from a financing perspective over the last several months, it does seem as though that you guys have expanded your ability to look at strategic options. Ideally, how should we think about sort of the best strategic options that you guys can see out there? Historically, clearly you folks have been seen as a potential target, but it does seem as though that you have a lot of flexibility here to accelerate your strategy going forward if you so choose to. I would love to hear your thoughts around that.

David Ruberg

Okay. I'm going to take the second question. I'm going to ask Giuliano to answer the first one. So you want?

Giuliano Di Vitantonio

This is Giuliano. Good afternoon. So in terms of the demand profile, in the prepared remarks, we've given you some indication of where we see the current demand with the platforms leading the pack in terms of the contribution to the -- to bookings and revenue, followed by Enterprise and then Connectivity. And we mentioned that all three segments are experiencing very healthy growth. Enterprise, since your question was about enterprises, is growing in double-digit. And of course we expect that growth in the medium to long term to accelerate, but at the moment that's what we're seeing.

In terms of the capacity, the type of capacity and the volume of capacity required, the type of capacity would be a combination of different requirements from customers. We’re seeing a very healthy balance between the network node, the small compute nodes and the mid-size compute nodes, so the data center that we are building are intended to meet that mix of customer demand.

In terms of the volume of capacity, we've given you some indication also in the prepared remarks of the type of capacity that is coming in online this year and next year and of course that may -- there may be more to come, but the figure that we've given you gives an indication of the volume of capacities that we expect to be able to fulfill in the next 18 to 24 months.

Does that answer your question, Amir?

Amir Rozwadowski

Yes, yes. That was very helpful.

David Ruberg

As far as your first question is concerned, there's probably a difference between how the outside world looks at our future and we internally look at our future. So we've gone through periods where people didn't care about us. Then we went through a period where everybody want to -- thought we should get bought. Basically we focus on building the best company that we can. We have this go-to-market strategy which has proved to be very effective. We continue to pursue that and we'll pursue that in a fashion that something -- we've always been and we remain highly disciplined with respect to our long-term returns and investment.

And we will take projects, undertake projects if they meet our return thresholds and improves our relevance in communities and independence of structure and its independent structure. So we have not thought about this as a transition point, we continue to pursue this go-to-market strategy which people are now emulating and we will do whatever it takes to realize that, whether it be buy, get bought or just stay independent. Okay?

Amir Rozwadowski

Thank you very much for the incremental color.

Frank Louthan

I apologize if you have already discussed this, but can you discuss any impacts you're seeing in inflation either both in labor and raw materials that's impacting your yields? And then can you talk to us a little bit about the margins in sort of the rest of Europe, what changed? It's a little bit lower we're looking for.

David Ruberg

Okay. I'll take the first one. Richard, you can answer the second one. If you allow me to just talk about the economic environment in general. We've seen some impact over the last two years, not necessarily from inflation, but there has been a pickup in business activity in Europe in general. And so the consequence of that from our construction standpoint has been -- it's not reduced or improved -- it's not increased our cost, but it has caused us to come up with longer build-times -- marginally longer build-times and to be very creative in terms of how we allocate the capital and people. So as Europe is beginning to slow down a little bit, we're beginning to see more resources available for construction. So to your specific question, we haven't seen much of an impact on inflation at all in terms of construction costs and we have not seen it in terms of people cost either.

Richard Rowson

Sorry. Yeah. Frank, could you just repeat your questions, I can get it right for you?

Frank Louthan

Well, just looking at the margin since sort of the -- outside of the Big 4 markets, little bit lower we are looking for, anything changed there on the cost in those markets, how should we think about that?

Richard Rowson

No, I wouldn't say anything has changed. We've seen a little bit of FX headwinds year-over-year. We've seen a number of -- as I said in my prepared remarks we've seen a number of relatively small items that when they add up, they have a slightly larger impact, but overall nothing has changed. They are still performing well. The margins are still -- in the high 50s, I think it’s 57%, so nothing has changed.

Colby Synesael

First off, I guess related to the interconnect opportunities 6% of revenues is the guidance for this year. Is there an opportunity over the near to medium term to raise prices for your cross-connect? I appreciate that it's a relatively new program, but my understanding is that you're still fairly well below in terms of pricing compared to some of the competitors that opted those same services in the European market. So trying to get a sense what your thoughts on that are?

And then secondly, just talking about the trade war, which is obviously commanding a lot of the headlines probably across the globe right now, just curious in the conversation that you're having with the hyper-scale companies, do you sense any of the U.S.-based companies thinking about slowing down the rollout or build-out in Europe? And how do you think that these broader trade wars, if you will, could ultimately impact your business?

David Ruberg

Colby, the first question, is there an opportunity to raise prices, yes, but I will caution you all to think about when you say that ours is lower than some in the industry, we usually get compared to a specific company. That company has lot of these cross-connects in the financial services area where traditionally the prices are higher. So our focus is on the total cost to our customers in terms of the value and the cost. So whether we raise prices on space and power, or raise prices on cross-connects, that's something that we think about all the time, and we will certainly think about it as we go into next year.

As far as the trade wars, in my conversations with these hyper-scalers and some of the other folks that are looking to coming to Europe, there is an awareness of what's going on, but just like Brexit has created opportunity for us, many of the people are not sure how this is all going to sort out, but they do recognize that migrating to the cloud, redoing their business processes, all of these things have to be done if they want to be successful in the future regardless of what happens with Brexit or what happens with the trade wars. So in some respects, the customers here in Europe and the hyper-scalers in the United States have come to realization that this is something that's going to happen no matter what really happens.

Robert Gutman

In terms of the enterprise discussion, it was very interesting and I was wondering if you crossed a layer into that discussion the adoption of infrastructure as a service versus software as a service and whether the demand is increasingly driven by applications rather than infrastructure and how that's progressing?

And related to that on the part of the workloads that you mentioned for the enterprise transition that would be not suited to cloud, would you expect to capture those sort of dedicated deployments also or just sort of an edge that connects to cloud? And related to that also when you mention the inflection point, how far out do you think that inflection point could be in terms of accelerating pace of demand?

Giuliano Di Vitantonio

Bob, this is Giuliano, I'll take this one. Let me start with the second point you bring up, the workloads and which workloads we are going to take. We've been very, very disciplined, is really targeting the workloads that are going to create value for our communities. That's been our core strategy since the beginning and continues to be. So there could be larger deployments, but not necessarily those that do not have a connectivity requirement. So that's the -- really the foundation for us, the connectivity requirement is the primary criteria for us for the choice of which one we target, so that will not change.

From IaaS and SaaS perspective, I think both are driving the migration to the cloud at the moment. The enterprises that are more advanced will focus more on IaaS and PaaS because they have the development capability, they have the development teams that actually develop application in-house and can leverage those third-party infrastructure to create their own applications. Smaller enterprises and less performance-sensitive applications are turning more to SaaS.

So that's the -- if you want the distinction, but we are seeing demand from both. In terms of the relation back to the workloads, we would say that definitely IaaS and PaaS application are those that create more value for our communities because as you can imagine if you have an infrastructure sitting somewhere and you have a database sitting in close proximity, that's the type of workload that really benefits from co-location. I'm not saying that SaaS does not add value to the community because of course an enterprise would want to access a variety of application including SaaS, but those that create the real drive for co-location are primarily IaaS and PaaS applications.

In terms of the inflection point, we are starting to see adoption, but it's very difficult to predict the pace of adoption, it is difficult to predict over what period of time this will pan out, and what proportion of the applications will migrate to that model. We know that there are signs that is happening, and it will continue to happen, but at this stage it would be premature to quantify that in terms of time and size of the opportunity.

James Breen

Just from a high/low perspective, are you seeing any impact from GDPR in terms of how your customers are operating or even how the regulators are operating around the environment?

David Ruberg

That's a question that has either a 3-word answer or a week answer, w-e-e-k. No, I think most people have done what we've done, and you see this every time you go online and you get a website that pops up and says here is our privacy. Opt in or opt out or tell us which one. What we've done is we've educated all of our employees and we're focused and vigilant on adhering to the guidelines and the guidance that come out about it. In terms of it either creating more business or not, I think it's too early for anybody really to know. Now there are some elements associated with data sovereignty in general that we are beginning to see.

Giuliano Di Vitantonio

Yes, so data sovereignty clearly is a key driver to deploy capacity, to deploy compute nodes, storage and network nodes in close proximity to the end user, ideally in the country where the end users are. So that's clearly a trend that we've seen for quite some time and we expect that that will continue. But in terms of the specific event, as David was referring to the specific event on the 25th of May that happened when GDPR came in to force, the world didn't stop that day and everybody was pretty much prepared for that transition.

Unidentified Analyst

Just two, one's on pricing circling back with that, obviously ARPU finished at -- up second quarter at the higher end of your range and you reiterated that range, but maybe just highlight what drove that strength again? And is that a sustainable level? And then what pushes it potentially higher?

And then second the ongoing success in Marseille hub, it's rapidly becoming a gateway for most of the data traffic between, as you mentioned Europe and Africa, Middle East. But what are some of the milestones we should watch for to measure the progress for this asset? What does this do for interaction in terms of your competitive position overall?

David Ruberg

I'll answer the second half and then Richard, you answer the first, okay. Milestones, you should look for obviously is us continuing to build data center space. That's a relatively straightforward one. Another one to look for is the number of submarine cables which terminate -- the SLTE equipment terminates in our data centers and we have 13 now. By the way in 2005, there were none, there are now 13, and there's a possibility by the end of next year that the number could approach 20. So easily recognizable ones of the size of the data centers we build and the number of submarine cables.

What does it do for us? It's strategically very important because the relationships that you build with people that come to Marseille, they're just not coming to Marseille to stay in Marseille. And so you're beginning to see as that traffic picks up potential realignment, especially with Brexit and the fact that a number of the submarine cables are now coming directly to the West Coast of France and bypassing either Ireland or the U.K., you’re seeing France playing a more strategic value in the European arena for IP traffic. So it gives us a substantial upper hand in some -- particularly some of the folks coming from Asia that are introducing themselves into Europe because they want access to the GDP of Europe which is approximately the same size as the United States. Great strategically, great tactically. Okay?

Unidentified Analyst

Maybe on the pricing. Thanks.

Richard Rowson

Yes. In relation to the ARPU -- I mean, ARPU in the quarter moved up to EUR418, driven essentially by three things. It's increased energy consumption, it's increased cross-connect revenue and also the addition of square meters. As we look at it, we see the trend going upwards, but obviously there's some lumpiness in this in relation to the timing of customer installations. So overall we see the trend upwards, but as I said in my prepared notes, there's a tempering as we add customer installations.

Jonathan Atkin

I wondered if you could elaborate a bit on competitive intensity and maybe comparing where you are mindful, if at all, of new entrants in your markets and say Big 4 on the one hand versus rest of Europe?

David Ruberg

What I would suggest you do if you allow me is to take a moment and step back and look at the big picture. The U.S. and Europe are about the same time -- same size in terms of GDP and that's about $19 trillion. Now there is enough similarities and sufficient data points to support the conclusion. Now timing considerations aside, the rollout of cloud-based services in Europe will eventually follow the path as it is in United States. Today the U.S. data center reads of the last six months are posting bookings number many times those in Europe.

So whether you measure it in terms of space, power or revenue or the opportunity, the opportunity for us in Europe is very substantial and will last for many years. So there's a tremendous opportunity. As for our competitive situation, as for our position taking advantage of this opportunity, we believe as do many others, that the barriers to entry for successful interconnection-oriented data center models are far higher than those for less differentiated wholesale or co-location.

And essence for the type of opportunities that we're focused on, the barriers to entry for new entrant are very high. So bottom line of all those words, if you look at what's happening in the United States and you port that to Europe in 2 or 3 or 4 years, you see this tremendous opportunity. As Giuliano said before, we are very selective in terms of which of those opportunities we take and we think we are extremely well-positioned to take advantage of it.

Giuliano Di Vitantonio

And Jonathan, this is Giuliano. I will add a bit more color to that. As you probably know, we really segment the market in different type of deployments and we look at the competitive environment for different deployments. You may recall the last year we provided our definition of 5 different types of cloud nodes that we target -- sorry, that exist in the market started with a very, very large deployments owned by the hyper-scalers themselves, then going down to compute nodes that they deploy into third-party data centers that will go from large to midsized to more edge smaller nodes and then of course the network nodes.

And I'm going to start with the network nodes because those are the ones that really provide that barrier to entry that David is referring to because they are closely tied to connectivity. And we mentioned in the prepared remarks that we have more nodes in Europe, Western Europe than any other vendor. Just to give some idea, we have more than 60 of those network nodes. And we track all of those that are available in Western Europe. I know that you keep tab as well, so we can compare notes there.

But we know that it's roughly 130, 140 across the whole of Western Europe. So you can do the numbers, we have a very, very significant market share of those nodes. And there are not many other providers that can actually offer the same value proposition for those nodes. So those are the -- that's really anchor for us. And then based on that we selectively go for the other compute nodes and we really have a preference for those that are focused on small and medium-sized because those tend to be the one, as we mentioned earlier, that have the most strategic value for the community. So -- and again, for those we have a very significant market share. So we segment the market, we go after the nodes that we value the most and we believe that for those that matter, our competitive position is very, very strong.

David Ruberg

That concludes our conference call today. Thank you all for joining us. We look forward to speaking with you in about three months and seeing many of you out on the road. Thank you and you may now disconnect.