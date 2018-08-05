Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. (RVLT) CEO Bob LaPenta on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVLT) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Bob LaPenta - Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President

Jim DePalma - Chief Financial Officer

Craig Irwin - Roth Capital Partners

Amit Dayal - H.C. Wainwright

Lisa Thompson - Zacks Investment Research

Bob LaPenta

Thank you very much. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our second quarter earnings conference call. We reported sales of $36.5 million and adjusted EBITDA of $1.7 million. While we're below our expectations regarding our second quarter results, we're excited about the progress we've made in positioning the company for what we believe will be a great second half and beyond. Over the last quarter, we reduced expenses and as a result, we've lowered our breakeven to approximately $31 million. So the second half should see very healthy profitability. We restructured our marketing group. We eliminated nonperforming people and we've added some people that are going to greatly enhance the management and performance of our marketing, both our agent network and our internal resources.

Regarding our internal resources, we've restructured them and they're now in verticals. We have one vertical of the government, another vertical of national accounts, another vertical of retail, so on down the line. So we're excited about this new marketing group and we think it's really going to start showing results very quickly. We created an internal operating group made up of our division presidents and led by the COO of our Value Lighting Group, Dan O'Neill. This will group now coordinate all of Revolution's marketing, manufacturing, purchasing, development and maximize the synergies within Revolution Lighting.

Our pipeline is robust as we entered the second half with over $50 million in backlog. This excludes a number of large opportunities that we were selective on to provide the lighting and in some cases, controls and they slipped to the second half, which was basically the whole reason for our underperformance in the second quarter.

The $50 million excludes two large opportunities that we're really excited about. One is a project in the city of Boston with our partner, Honeywell. And the other one is, we are right now forming a partnership with a REIT that that has over $2.8 billion in property. This will be a milestone event for Revolution Lighting because it'll create a pipeline and backlog that will go over many, many years. So and that's going to help us in, again, forecasting revenue because our pipeline will grow and it will have these opportunities within it.

A few highlights in the second quarter. We expanded our Simi Valley facilities. We doubled its footprint to 125,000 square feet. They're ramping up production rapidly. And we're supplying BAA/TAA Compliant LED solutions to federal, military applications, some of the ones we've wanted and have completed our VA Hospital's Tinker Air Force Base, Watervliet arsenal and Paris Island Marine Corps Base.

We completed the initial delivery of our certified LED Navy tubes. We were expecting another buy. We still are expecting another buy. Today, the Navy has purchased about 130,000 tubes for its ships. We provided 100,000 of those. We expect there to be another procurement maybe as much as 150,000 in the very near future and where we think we're well positioned to bring that in and perform on that in the second half.

We are an exciting item, I'll point out. We have developed a prototype for the Federal Aviation Administration. This is a product that will be unique and that's really only one other competitor in the US that has a product that may qualify for this application. We're going to find out over the next month or two whether we have been selected, and this will basically retrofit all of the airports in the country with LEDs with laser output and tremendous reliability. So this is an item that I asterisked and we're going to following up with this over the near term. But this is a very, very exciting opportunity.

Over the past quarter or so, we've developed and released several new products, the Eco Area Lights, T8 Tubes, Thin Panel fixtures, Single-Barrel LED Troffers. These have received excellent reviews and our customers are excited about these new products, which really expand our product line and enable us to bid on bigger percentages of opportunities as they present themselves. We won a position, a multi-year program for a large box retailer. There was an award earlier in the year. Like the Navy, we expected there to be another award in the second half, we believe, again, we're well positioned to get at least a percentage of that award.

We've expanded our marketing efforts to assisted living facility, senior housing and hospitality verticals. And we're seeing a lot of interest in those groups, and we've been successful in booking a number of those opportunities. We've expanded our leading position in schools, and we've booked another six additional school projects in New Jersey and New York and also in Connecticut, where we have booked and performed the entire Stamford school system. We've also provided LED solutions for universities, including Arizona State.

So we entered the second half. Our guidance for the third quarter, our revenue is between $40 million and $42 million. We expect full year to be in the $160 million to $170 million range. We're trying to be extremely conservative in providing guidance. And if everything falls into place, we should be able to exceed the lower end of that number. But again, everything has to fall into place. And we expect free cash flow resulting from reduced working capital and profit in the second half of $10 million to $12 million.

With that, I'll turn it over to Jim to give you some more color on the numbers, and then we'll open it up for questioning.

Jim DePalma

Thank you, Bob. As Bob and we've issued our press release this morning, and I'll take you through the financial highlights. So revenue for the quarter was $36.5 million versus our guidance of approximately $40 million. And overall for the first half, we were around 4% off our expectations and when you compare the first half of $70 million to the $74 million we did last year, it's about 4% as well. Bob has just addressed the reasons for the shortfall, which primarily relates to activity moving to the second half. Our gross profit margin for the quarter was 32.5%, then for the half, it was 33% for the first half compared to 32.5% for the first half last year. We've now experienced and see real stability in pricing across all of our product categories, and so we're comfortable that the margin should stay about where they are through the end of the year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $1.7 million compared to our expectations, which were going to be in the $2.7 million for the quarter. Overall, our adjusted EBITDA for the first half was $2.7 million compared to $2.8 million for the first half last year. In this regard, as we continue to invest in research and development, Bob talked about some of the things that we're working on continue to invest in research and development efforts to focus on product applicability and ensure we maintain the highest level of product quality. We are laser-focused on streamlining our overall operations across the board. As Bob noted, we've made great strides and we'll continue to improve the effectiveness of business development, marketing and sales efforts and operational delivery at the same time, reducing the levels of our operating infrastructure in order to drive down costs.

Reported GAAP net loss for the quarter was $2.2 million or $0.10 per share versus $1 million and $0.03 for the same period last year. For the first half, the net loss was $4.3 million or $0.20 compared to last year of five-point cents or $0.27 loss. As Bob noted, we expect revenue to be in the $40 million to $42 million range for the third quarter with EBITDA in the 6% to 8% range.

Our cash use in operating activities for the quarter in the first half primarily relate to working capital increases due to lower payables and accrued liabilities. In this regard, we have worked to and have obtained much better terms regarding some of our product purchases and as a result, we expect immediate favorable results in our cash flow for the second half. We expect free cash flow for the second half to be in the $10 million to $12 million range due to increased EBITDA and as a result of the recent changes, we've addressed regarding operations, improved performance and inventory, accounts receivable management and better and better vendor terms. Bob, back to you.

Bob LaPenta

Thanks, Jim. With that, we'll open it up for questions.

[Operator Instructions] Our first question will come from Craig Irwin with Roth Capital Partners.

Craig Irwin

So, Bob, can you walk us through maybe in a little bit more detail, the push outs on the quarter? How big were the individual jobs? What was the approximate number of jobs that got pushed from second quarter to third quarter? And are these projects that are funded by the customer or where we know the funding is secured for the customers who'll take deliveries in the second half?

Bob LaPenta

Thanks, Craig. Yes, we, with our partner, Honeywell, and with another partner on these opportunities, PowerSecure, we are the selected LED lighting provider. Honeywell has won these jobs. In fact, I think, they may have even announced them. And we were expecting the programs to begin in the second quarter, maybe in the middle month of the second quarter. They've slipped to the right. They are about to be turned on. Honeywell is just frustrated about these as we are. And there are large projects. I don't want to give a lot of detail. I haven't discussed the disclosure of this with them. But the city of Boston, Massachusetts where we're going to be doing a lot of the lighting in the municipal facilities is a big program. And again, we are the selective LED provider on this program.

So we've expected to be turned on very quickly and that was one of the reasons that our Tri-State, which is where this opportunity is performed and maybe Energy Source, their sales reflect most of the slip that we're talking about from our $40 million guidance to $36.5 million. The other opportunity, and we did not have this in our forecast, is a partnership opportunity with a larger REIT. I won't tell you their name, but they have over $2.8 billion of real estate. And this would be a partnership that's made in heaven. We would retrofit their properties, enhance the value, enhance the look and appearance of their properties and we would do it on a scheduled basis.

We're now presenting our plans for a number of opportunities that they've asked just to look at. And you can imagine, you're probably talking 2.7 million square feet of real estate that we become a partner with them. This will be a pipeline item that will take us out well into the future. So there were a number of opportunities that slipped, and we have not lost anything. In fact, we're in a much stronger position today than we were at the beginning of the year. One of the things I mentioned, we're creating here at Revolution, I think, is a differentiated company. There are hundreds, if not more, companies in this space. We're a company now that has we are one of the only two suppliers of Navy products in The United States. And we believe this is going to be a pipeline and $10 million to $15 million a year in revenue that's going to go on for an extended period, along with our penetration into bases, army barracks, Veterans facilities.

This is an exciting market for us and we're a leader, we believe, in the government space. The FAA opportunity would be another big differentiator for us. And we would be one of only two qualified, certified FAA providers. And this is, you can only imagine how big this would be, where we would retrofit all of the airport runways in the country over a period of time. So we're really excited about that. I think our third differentiator is our controls. We roll at Lightfair. We also have the controls. The only thing that really differentiate the companies at Lightfair, I think, were controls. Everybody says the same thing. They all have the best products. They all have the best service. All of their products are competitive, they're reliable. Controls was really the highlight of Lightfair. And we did an audit. And I walked away believing after really auditing a number of our competitor's capabilities that we truly have the best control capability. It is easily implemented. It reduces a lot of the hardware you typically need in a lot of control applications. In fact, after Lightfair, I gave our lead engineer on the program a raise and asked him to sign a noncompete. So this is really a big differentiator for us, and I'm happy we're able to book our first opportunity of senior care housing and we're also going to be marketing this to OEMs where we think is a really an exciting licensing opportunity for our control technology. So overall, I think we're well positioned. I mentioned this group that we formed. They're not going to put together our marketing, and we're going to share marketing resources from different divisions around the company.

For instance, Tri-State may have an opportunity in Multi-Family housing. They're going to bring in Value marketing people to help them secure and perform on that opportunity. The same thing with Tri-State with Value. They're going to provide marketing resources to Value in assisted living and schools. There are a lot of schools in Texas and Georgia where Value is operates and have offices. So we're excited about this whole sharing, product development, marketing. We've really come a long way in the past quarter, quarter and a half. So again, we're excited about the second half. Things fall into place. We're going to have a very, very profitable in revenue we're talking about north of $90 million in the second half.

Jim DePalma

And the only thing I would like to add that, when we were estimating the second quarter, we had identified a couple of projects, actually there were two or four of them. A number of large hospitals and not Multi-Family, but a multiuse facility, which was a large turnkey project. And so we expected that, that would be signed and we would begin work on that in the second quarter. It was signed in the second quarter, but the work all began as a matter of fact, began in the month of July. So we'll see that revenue in the second half.

Bob LaPenta

And it's a nice.

Jim DePalma

These are pretty nice-sized projects. I hope we've covered yours.

Craig Irwin

That was great, that was great.

Bob LaPenta

The key point is we did not lose these opportunities. Our pipeline really has never been bigger and more robust and the opportunities that caused this shortfall were not losses, but opportunities that we are now working on and we expect to have a major impact in our second half.

Craig Irwin

So the second thing I wanted to bring up is the expansion at Simi Valley?

Bob LaPenta

Yes.

Craig Irwin

So you guys have uncanny timing getting the Simi Valley expansion online, building Buy America product ahead of 25% tariffs instead of 10% tariffs. Can you maybe talk to us a little bit about customer engagement, whether or not the tariffs actually directly benefit this facility? Will you potentially see the ability to deliver nonmilitary product out of this facility? How does this play out for Revolution?

Bob LaPenta

It plays out very well, Craig. The TAA/BAA capability in that facility is now being sought after by even some of our competitors where they're coming to us. In fact, we've recently signed an agreement with a company that I will not name to private label, their BAA/TAA products. We're also - our manufacturers in China are working with us, and we do not believe and I'm not going to go into a lot of details. We do not believe that, that tariff is going to have a significant, if any, impact on the components that we bring. But getting back to the U.S. space, we're finding that not only just in military and government want TAA/BAA-qualified products, we're finding that companies maybe following the Trump mantra of Made in America. They are coming to us, looking for those kinds of quality products with American components. And our facility and our group out there has ramped up production seamlessly and are doing a great job. So we're really excited about that. And again, we think it's going to bring us opportunities that we didn't even envision when we set it up.

Jim DePalma

But along those lines, the facility has gone from a distribution facility to a manufacturing facility, to an area we have a clean room where we can do our own drivers and boards. And so we are poised to really take advantage of the significant. And when we talk about significant, over the last month or two, we have done calls from a lot of large companies, lot of service providers, when can you have the BAA and TAA tubes ready or the flat panels or the high base or the other kinds of lights - the lighting that you have, when can we have them? We need them. And so we're optimistic, and we don't have anything in our third quarter with respect to this other than what we know is in the pipeline.

Craig Irwin

Great. Third thing I want to ask about is the Navy. So it was great order to land in the first quarter of 100,000 tubes. You're saying the next order could be as big as 150,000. What determines the timing of this order? Is this something that's already in very active discussions and pricing is understood? I mean, is there a final RFP process that has to take place? Or is there some other gating factor that's influencing the release of the order to Revolution?

Bob LaPenta

Well, in fact, we had a conference call the day before yesterday with our prime, who is one of only a couple that are on the contract that has required to submit bids on this proposal. And they took us through what's transpired, and they believe that the Navy is really - has to be running short on these products. Most device have been installed. They're operating the customer lump-sum and there's two programs. There's the large buy that DLA issues an RFP. We respond to it. And that's the 100,000 tube buy. And then there's another small program where the Navy can order tubes on one to five to 10 to 15 basis. We are not on that program, but they are really creeping along where typically they buy 20,000, 30,000, 40,000 tubes a month on that program. They've only bought 30,000 tubes since April. So we believe that they are now going to have to make up, and again, our prime believes the requirement for the Navy is probably 300,000, 400,000 tubes a year. So we are now contacting our customer to try to get a little more color on where the process is. But again, we believe the Navy has to make a buy in the second half.

Craig Irwin

Thank you for that Bob. I'll hop back in the queue at this point.

Our next question is from Amit Dayal with H.C. Wainwright. Please go ahead.

Amit Dayal

Just following up on the prior question around tariffs. If some of these were to go through from a component point of view, do you have alternate sources of supply for parts that were probably coming from China?

Bob LaPenta

The answer is, yes. Thank you for that question. Yes, we have, again, to our BAA/TAA manufacturing capability, we've gone to survey a lot of companies, looked at a lot of their components and it'll be a quality and cost trade-off. But again, I repeat, we do not believe the categories for our components are going to be impacted by the 25% that you're reading in the papers. Our manufacturers in China are working with us. We do not believe it's going to impact in any material way our component pricing. And again, it's not going to impact our gross margins.

Jim DePalma

But we are prepared if something changes in that regard and it gets higher. I think we as Bob indicated, we expect some time making sure that we're going to be able to manufacture products and deliver products to our customers at reasonable prices without the regard to whatever happens.

Amit Dayal

Understood. Just give me a little backlog. Is this all expected to be shipped during the remainder of 2018?

Bob LaPenta

I would say, substantially all of it, yes.

Amit Dayal

Understood. And you've talked about bringing operating cost down now. In terms of this, seems some leverage in the business going forward for at least the next two quarters, can we see operating costs continue to come in at the levels we saw in the second quarter?

Bob LaPenta

Well, we made a number of reductions during the second quarter. So the second quarter expense level does not reflect the benefit of the actions that we took. On an annualized basis, I would say, we took out north of $1.5 million of expense, without sacrificing quality or performance. And I'm going to start seeing that come through in the third quarter and the second half of the year.

Jim DePalma

Right. So our SG&A fixed costs will continue to come down to the extent that revenues go up, there's some variability there. And but we're not going to reduce our R&D expenditures to the extent that we need to keep the quality of our products going, to the extent there are opportunities like the FAA and other things. We're going to continue investing in research and development to make sure we're ahead of the curve. But SG&A expenses are targeted and as Bob indicated before, poor performers won't stay and good performers will be incentivized to continue to perform.

Bob LaPenta

And again, and I'll repeat it only because I think it's really important. This company is differentiated from many of our competitors. Our BAA/TAA capability is now bringing us orders and benefits and partnerships. Again, I mentioned, we're now private labeling a large competitor's products in BAA and TAA. Our control capability, we believe, is leading in the space. We're one of only two Navy and government providers with certified products. And the FAA opportunity could be a game changer for us that we're really very excited about. And in addition to that, there are things that we can talk about for a long time. We are now looking at an opportunity.

The Revolution has begun in LED lighting. And if you look at the different - commercial, industrial, government, the different market verticals, national accounts, we're still looking at penetration that's less than 10%. And there's another interesting opportunity we're working on. If you consider residential, the penetration in residential is less than 5%. And you can only imagine the size of that market. So now we are working on a partnership with a group that has an online LED supply capability, where we'll provide samples of various LEDs, pars, BR20, 30, 40s, A19s. We'll send them to the customer. The customer will then, on their own, now come up with the LEDs that they require to retrofit their houses. They will send the kit back and online they will order. We think this is a very, very exciting opportunity. And again, we're with a customer that we think is a leader in the space, and we're excited about that. So there are a lot of differentiators in our company that we think are really going to start showing themselves and improve performance going forward.

Amit Dayal

So just in regards to the exposure to the real estate and housing markets, it looks like we are ratcheting that up a little bit just from the commentary on the call today. But the headlines kind of coming in from the space seem like there is a slowdown expected in the sector. How do you reconcile sort of your efforts in trying to grow into that market if there are headwinds coming up?

Bob LaPenta

Yes. The markets we're in are not seeing any slowdowns. In fact, our Value group says the activity they are seeing is higher than whatever has been in the past. There's going to be no reduction in the Dallas, Fort Worth or Texas area. We're now opening an office in Florida. And you can only imagine that the - with the aging baby boomers, Florida is one of the highest building states in the country. Atlanta, the same thing goes for Atlanta. Phoenix, the same thing goes for Phoenix to San Francisco. And when you couple that with now us going into senior living and health care facilities, and this group would be the beneficiary to a great extent of this partnership I'm talking about with this REIT that has $2.8 billion of real estate. So again, all signs that we're seeing are pointing in the right direction. And we are not expecting a meaningful slowdown anytime soon.

Amit Dayal

Just one last one from me. In regards to this FAA opportunity, is there a time line of the next steps in terms of moving forward towards receiving any orders or awards from this?

Bob LaPenta

Yes, we're meeting with the President of our customer at 1:30 today, he's coming to our office. We've provided them with samples. Our Simi engineering group has done a phenomenal job here. As you can imagine, these are products that, again, require the highest quality and capabilities in inclement weather, laser, sensors. And we're meeting with him today and we're going to get a lot more color on the timing. But we believe that we'll be able to get these products certified within the next 60 to 90 days. And then the FAA is going to select between our prime, who basically has been sole source with the FAA for a long period of time. They now have one competitor, but they believe they're well positioned and they're going to be successful in this opportunity. So hopefully, I'll have more color. We'll either disclose it before our next earnings release or during our next earnings conference call.

Amit Dayal

Understood. That's all I have, thank you so much.

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Lisa Thompson with Zacks Investment Research. Please go ahead.

Lisa Thompson

I just wanted to ask one more thing about the FAA stuff? Can you give us an idea of like how much runway like cost like what kind of price point is that? And what kind of range of a contract would you get for the airport like based by runway or something? And then just talk about how big is that opportunity versus, say, like the Navy?

Bob LaPenta

Well, again, we think the Navy should be $10 million to $15 million a year. We believe that maybe 50% of their ships have been retrofitted. And there are 300 ships in the Navy, and that doesn't include the Coast Guard and other services. So this opportunity because of competition or whatever, these are much more expensive than lights that would be provided for non-FAA requirements. So you can only imagine the quality and reliability issues that are imposed on these products by the FAA. You never want a plane to go into a onto a runway in dense fog and rain and the inclement weather without having the optimal lighting capability performing on those runways.

We think they're going to retrofit these lights very quickly. And you can only imagine the amount of runways that you're talking about in the country. And then this is going to be something that will expand to overseas. So if we become certified and we believe we will, because we've provided a product that we believe meets all of the aspects that the FAA has required, and we're really excited about that.

Lisa Thompson

Does that also let you then sell to military and internationals?

Bob LaPenta

Yes, yes, yes. You can even see these being put on aircraft carriers.

Lisa Thompson

Great. Okay. Thanks that's really all my questions.

Bob LaPenta

I hope we have some good things to tell you when we get together next or hopefully in an earnings release prior to them.

Lisa Thompson

Yes, great. Thank you.

This concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Revolution Lighting Technologies for any closing remarks.

Bob LaPenta

Well, again, I'd like to thank everyone for joining this conference call. We truly are well positioned, we believe, for the second half. We have a lot of unique capabilities that many of our competitors do not have. So we're excited about where we are. And hopefully, we're going to get to the third quarter, and I'm going to talk to you about exceeding our numbers. So with that, I'll leave you and look forward to talking to you then.

The conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.