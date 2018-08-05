Noble: Showing Signs Of Recovery

On Thursday, August 2, 2018, offshore drilling contractor Noble Corp. (NE) announced its second quarter 2018 earnings results. The headline numbers accompanying this announcement were mixed as the company beat the expectations of analysts on its top-line but missed earnings expectations by $0.01 per share. However, as was the case with the other offshore drilling companies whose results I have analyzed over the past few weeks, an earnings miss means that the company lost more money than analysts expected. There were some good items in the company's report though, largely revolving around the ongoing recovery in the offshore drilling industry.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Noble's second quarter 2018 earnings report:

Noble reported total revenues of $258.369 million in the second quarter of 2018. This compares unfavorably to the $278.142 million that the company reported in the prior year quarter.

The company had total operating costs of $1.103975 billion in the most recent quarter, which represents a 242.4% increase over the $322.427 million that it spent in the year-ago quarter.

Noble had a floater utilization rate of 39% in the second quarter. This is a slight improvement over the 37% that it had in the first quarter of this year. The jack-up utilization rate was 70% in the second quarter, which was also an improvement over the 56% that it had in the previous quarter.

Noble retired three rigs and sold a fourth during the quarter, which brings the company's fleet down to 24 units.

The company reported a net loss of $628.063 million, which works out to $2.55 per share, in the second quarter of 2018. This represents a 572.8% decline over the $93.350 million that the company lost in the year-ago quarter.

As was the case with several other offshore drilling companies that announced their earnings results recently, Noble Corp saw its revenues decline year-over-year. The primary reason for this was that the company saw its average dayrate decline over the period. In the second quarter of 2018, Noble Corp. had an average fleetwide dayrate of $130,300 compared to $153,700 in the first quarter of 2018. As dayrates do not typically change in the middle of a contract, what happened here is that some of the company's rigs that were working on older contracts completed their work on these contracts and the contracts that replaced them (if any did) were at lower dayrates, thus driving the average down. This was indeed the case as the Noble Sam Hartley stopped receiving demobilization revenue following the end of its previous contract and the Noble Tom Prosser began working on a new contract. In addition, the Noble Joe Beall suffered from higher than normal downtime, which resulted in that rig generating lower revenue than it did last quarter.

For quite some time now, I have been noting that the offshore drilling industry has been improving, with the world's oil and gas companies awarding more contracts than they have over the past few years. Noble also noted this, with Chairman and CEO Julie J. Robertson stating,

The offshore drilling industry is benefiting from certain dynamics that have traditionally supported an increase in customer spending. These include higher, sustained crude oil prices which lead to increased project sanctioning, geologic success, and greater access to promising basins. With these dynamics in place, expanding contract opportunities should be increasingly evident in our industry.

Noble itself has secured a few contracts since the close of the second quarter, which lends further support to these convictions. For starters, the drillship Noble Tom Madden was awarded a two-well contract offshore Guyana, which includes options for three additional wells. This contract is expected to start in October of this year. In addition, the jack-up Noble Sam Hartley secured a nine-month contract in the UK portion of the North Sea. The Noble Sam Turner jack-up was also recently awarded an eighteen-month contract extension in the same region. All of these contract developments should prove beneficial for the company's revenues going forward once they start.

As might be expected, these new contracts had a beneficial effect on the company's backlog. At the close of the second quarter of 2018, Noble had a contract backlog of $2.6 billion. As Noble had $247.689 million in contract drilling revenue during the second quarter, this gives the company the ability to operate at its present level for 10.5 quarters without ever securing another contract. With that said, this backlog is front-loaded so it will result in higher revenues in the near-term and lower revenues at the tail-end. Regardless, this is still a good position for the company to be in as it gives both investors and management better insight into the future financial position of the company which aids in financial and budgeting decisions.

One of the more notable things about these results is the company's substantial year-over-year increase in its operating expenses. This was somewhat misleading however as the company did not really spend 242.4% more in its basic course of business. Rather, the primary reason for the steep decline was the company incurring $792.843 million worth of impairment charges. These charges came about due to a review that the company conducted of its fleet during the quarter. This review included an analysis of the future marketability of each rig given its technical specifications. As a result of this, the company recognized partial impairments of the drillship Noble Bully I and the semisubmersible Noble Paul Romano. It also fully wrote down the remaining value of the Noble Dave Beard. While accounting rules require the company to recognize this as an expense, it does not actually represent money leaving the firm. It is instead representative of a decline in the company's net worth. Thus, this is not really a big deal that investors need to concern themselves with. If we exclude these impairment charges, Noble would have had operating expenses of $311.132, which still represents an increase over the prior year quarter, but it is not as sharp of an increase.

In conclusion, this quarter was mixed for Noble on a financial basis but the company did see some positive developments that should benefit it in the coming quarters. More importantly, Noble's results clearly show signs of recovery in the offshore drilling industry. The company looks likely to continue to slowly improve going forward, which should make investors happy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.