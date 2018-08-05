CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd (CWXZF) CEO Amar Doman on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd (OTC:CWXZF) Q2 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2018 5:00 PM ET

Thank you operator. Good afternoon everyone. And thanks for joining us for CanWel Building Materials' second quarter 2018 financial results conference call. Joining me this afternoon are CanWel's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Amar Doman and Chief Financial Officer, James Code.

If you have not seen the news release which was issued earlier today, it is available on the company's website at canwel.com as well as on SEDAR, along with our MD&A and audited financial statements. I would also like to remind you that a replay of this call will be accessible until midnight on August 15. Following the management team's remarks, we will conduct a Q&A session. Instructions will be provided at that time for you to join the queue for questions.

I would like to turn the call over to Amar.

Amar Doman

Thanks Ali and good afternoon everybody. Thank you for joining us on today's call. Let me begin by highlighting some of our key financial metrics, followed by some color on our operations during the second quarter and what we are seeing so far, which gives us continued confidence across our business segments. Then I will hand the call over to Jay Code, who can drill further into the numbers.

Starting with sales. We continued to show growth at the topline, reaching new record sales and well surpassing the CAD1 billion mark on a trailing 12-month basis. We accomplished this while remaining relentlessly focused on margins, overall profitability, further diversification of the business, cost management, which has resulted in a company that is stronger than ever and one with continued tremendous prospects and promise for growth ahead of it.

As a result of these efforts, I am pleased to report, during the second quarter, we again achieved new record results across our key financial metrics with revenues increasing 19.4% to CAD382 million, gross margin dollars amounting to CAD57.9 million or 15.1% of revenues, EBITDA increasing 45.5% to CAD27.5 million, net earnings increasing 50% to CAD14.7 million.

During the quarter, aside from our growth and integration efforts, we maintained focus on operational efficiencies and cost controls, as we always do, while our core distribution business and forestry divisions continued to perform with strength and in line with our expectations. We remain pleased with the overall performance of our business and maintain a very positive view as we continue to build the company on solid footing for today and for the future.

Overall, we continue to be very pleased with the net impact of our acquisitions to-date, which have provided us with these improved returns, a vaster footprint and deeper brand awareness in many parts of Canada and growing visibility in the U.S., where our operations are showing strong performance. We will continue to monitor the North American landscape for opportunistic and strategic growth opportunities to complement our organic growth profile.

As we have done so in the past, we will remain extremely disciplined on pricing in evaluating any and all growth opportunities that may become available to us with sustainable value creation being at the center of our objectives. 2018 has proven to be a strong year so far and we are excited about the prospects for the rest of the year. Our building materials, distribution and forestry business segments continued showing strength and promise.

Before I hand the call over to Jay, I would like to take a minute to provide clarity on the subject of tariffs vis-à-vis the current U.S. administration. To be abundantly clear, CanWel does not sell softwood lumber to the U.S., which implies that we are not subject to tariffs related to this category. And as it stands, no other tariffs are impacting our business. As a reminder, CanWel sells logs, posts, polls, which are not subject to tariffs. Having said that, we will continue to carefully manage the business to minimize any potential impacts any newly implemented duties might have on our business.

With that, I would like to ask Jay Code, our CFO, to take over and provide a view of the company's second quarter financial results in greater detail and then we will be happy to open the call for questions.

James Code

Thank you Amar. Just a reminder that CanWel's second quarter results were released earlier today. Our results are presented in accordance with international financial reporting standards and presented in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted. And please note, our operations are at times impacted by the seasonal nature of our industry and accordingly our operating results for interim periods are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be expected for a full fiscal year.

Sales for the three months period ended June 30, 2018 were CAD382.1 million versus CAD320 million in the comparative period in 2017, representing an increase of CAD62.1 million or 19.4%. Sales for the distribution segment increased by CAD61.2 million or 19.8%, largely due to the inclusion of the results from the Honsador acquisition, an upward trend in construction material pricing and the company's continuing focus on its product mix strategies and target customer base.

Sales for the forestry segment increased by CAD1 million or 8.7%. The increase in sales relative to the comparative quarter of 2017 is linked to an increase in the volume of logs sold due to favorable weather conditions in the period and the deployment of harvesting crews to areas not as affected by wet ground conditions experienced in the comparative period.

Gross margin dollars increased to CAD57.9 million in the three month period versus CAD39.7 million in the comparative quarter of 2017, an increase of CAD18.2 million or 45.8%. Gross margin percentage was 15.1% in the quarter, an increase from the 12.4% achieved in the same quarter of 2017. This increase in margin dollars and margin percentage is mainly due to positive contributions from the Honsador acquisition as well as the aforementioned upward trend in construction material pricing.

Expenses for the three month period ended June 30, 2018 were CAD34.9 million as compared to CAD23 million in the comparative quarter in 2017, an increase of CAD11.9 million or 51.7% due to the factors discussed below. As a percentage of sales, expenses were 9.1% in the quarter compared to 7.2% during the comparative quarter in 2017.

Distribution, selling and administration expenses increased by CAD11.1 million or 57.5% to CAD30.4 million in the second quarter of 2018, from CAD19.3 million in the same period of 2017. The increase is primarily due to additional expenses relating to the Honsador acquisition's operations. And as a percentage of sales, these expenses were 8% in the quarter, compared to 6% in the comparative period in 2017.

Amortization of intangible assets were CAD1.7 million versus CAD0.8 million in the comparative period, with the increase reflecting amortization related to the acquisition of Honsador.

In the comparative three month period, restructuring charges were related to the closure of non-core Forestry segment operations. There were no similar charges in the three month period ended June 30, 2018.

Finance costs in the second quarter of 2018 were CAD3 million compared to CAD2.1 million in the same period in 2017, an increase of CAD0.9 million or 44.7%. Finance costs were higher than the same quarter in 2017, mainly due to higher average borrowings on the company's revolving loan facility resulting from working capital requirements of Honsador, with the balance driven by the aforementioned higher construction material prices versus the prior year.

Acquisition costs in the comparative period related to due diligence and identification of potential acquisitions which did not come to fruition. There were no comparable costs in the current three month period.

As a result of the aforementioned, EBITDA for the three month period ended June 30, 2018 was CAD27.5 million versus CAD18.9 million in the comparative quarter of 2017, an increase of CAD8.6 million or 45.5%. EBITDA for the second quarter of 2017 was impacted by acquisition costs of CAD0.7 million and restructuring costs of CAD0.8 million.

Adjusted EBITDA before these one-time items was CAD27.5 million compared to CAD20.5 million in the same quarter of 2017, an increase of CAD7 million or 34.1% compared to the same quarter in 2017. The increase in adjusted EBITDA relates largely to the aforementioned improvements in the quarter, most notably from the results of the Honsador acquisition and from construction material pricing increases.

Net earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 increased 50% to a record CAD14.7 million compared to CAD9.8 million in the same quarter of 2017 as a result of the previously discussed operating improvements.

Dividends paid to shareholders amounted to CAD21.7 million versus CAD17.1 million in the comparative period of 2017. The increase in dividends paid reflects the greater number of shares outstanding in the current period resulting from the 2017 private placement and 2017 public offerings. Dividends declared and paid on a per share basis was consistent. As at August 1, 2018, there were 77,697,461 common shares issued and outstanding.

With regards to our year-to-date cash flow, operating activities generated CAD29.7 million in cash before non-cash working capital changes versus CAD16.4 million in the comparative period of 2017. This increase in cash is primarily a result of stronger earnings, driven by the inclusion of the Honsador operations and the positive impact of rising construction material pricing in the period. Our capital expenditures continued to be planned and managed prudently and deliberately to ensure capital is effectively deployed to provide long-term sustainable value to the business.

This concludes our formal commentary and we would now be happy to respond to any questions that you may have. Thank you. Operator?

Amar Doman

Operator?

Yuri Lynk

Hi. Good evening guys.

Amar Doman

Hi Yuri.

Yuri Lynk

Nice quarter. I think you mentioned a few times higher construction material prices and their impact on the results certainly doesn't hurt, but they are down. Lumber prices, at least, are down about 70% from the mid-May peak. So can you just walk me through the potential margin impact? And if your confinement inventory system fully insulates you against any kind of write-downs, given how volatile the lumber price has been?

Amar Doman

Yes. Thanks Yuri. Good question. Yes, lumber and panel prices have certainly come off. We deal in more than just two-by-four benchmarks. Of course, we deal with all species, all grades, that don't all follow two-by-four, up or down. So that certainly mitigates ups and downs as far as extremes at the marketplace. But having said that, there's no write-downs in the company whatsoever. We manage our commodity risk on the wood products side very prudently, as we always have. We have been through ups and downs.

Obviously, we saw some pretty serious peaks here. Material has come off on the two-by-four board and on plywood and OSB, but they are still much higher than they were last year at this time. So we are enjoying still inflationary times in lumber and managing the downside well. So we are not hitting any panic buttons here on margin drops or write-downs or anything of the sort.

Yuri Lynk

Okay. Maybe one for James. Can we talk about your full year expectation for where non-cash working capital should land? Should it be a source or a use of cash for this year?

James Code

Right. Well, it kind of follows on your first quarter, Yuri, because it's going to depend on where the prices for commodities land. Volume-wise, we expect inventory to be in the same neighborhood as where we started the year, but price-wise is another question. So depends where we land versus the pricing at the beginning of the year.

Amar Doman

Last year, we saw the market come off around summertime and then it ran from fall and then stopped. So it's kind of anyone's guess. So it probably depends on your call on the market, Yuri, as far as inflation coming back in or staying away, utilize more or less cash on the revolver.

Yuri Lynk

Okay. I mean, if we just assume the prices are going to stay where they are at?

James Code

Yes. If they stay where they were at the beginning of the year, you would expect similar working capital levels at the end of 2018.

Yuri Lynk

Okay. And then, okay, last one for me just continuing on the cash flow theme. I think CapEx was as high as I have ever seen it. So any color on the CAD8 million and what that full year CapEx number might look like?

Amar Doman

Yes, certainly. So we don't want to break out exactly what's in there due to confidentiality reasons but part of that is the Oregon and Cascade acquisitions. So there's some monies in there that have gone towards that unfinished treating plant we acquired. But I can let you know that our operating CapEx or routine CapEx is strictly at budget or under currently.

Yuri Lynk

Is that a one quarter thing, Amar? I am just trying to, I don't know what to put in my model for CapEx for this year.

Amar Doman

Yes. I can't tell you what to back out. But if you look back at our traditional CapEx of, call it, CAD5 million to CAD6 million a year, that's where we will land at the end of the year. That's probably what I can tell you, Yuri. It's pretty consistent.

Yuri Lynk

Okay. You are at CAD10 million now, year-to-date?

Amar Doman

Right. Including some acquisition costs. So again, we just can't disclose exactly what that is, but we think about that in two pieces.

Yuri Lynk

Anoop Prihar

Good evening. Just talking about the outlook section in your MD&A, where you reference the housing starts in both Canada and the U.S., it looks as though based on those numbers, we could be rolling over here. And I am just wondering, are you seeing any signs of that in your business? And where do you think we are relative to that cycle?

Amar Doman

Yes. I tend to not listen to too much of the noise of the month. We tend to look at yearly trends on housing starts. And what we have seen is sort of a tale of two stories. Canada is a provincial styled story. I think there are certain provinces that are feeling a bit unloved and slowing down, just due to being perhaps overbuilt. But certainly, when you extrapolate out the single families where we look at and really where we participate, Anoop, we think Canada is balanced out pretty well for us and we are well situated across the country. And of course, we are very heavy in pressure-treated lumber, which doesn't really move around as much with new home starts.

And in the United States, we believe that housing start numbers have come down a bit, just because there are shortages of permitting, there are shortages of people. You are at full employment. It's getting more and more difficult to complete a house and we are seeing starts back off. But the demand, even at the box store level, about 45% of our business on U.S. mainland is extremely strong and that tells us a lot. It's a good barometer.

And then, down on the Hawaiian Islands, it's extremely busy on all the islands and continuing to get busier. So we are seeing that things are pretty decent. I don't, particularly myself, see a rollover happening but month-to-month, these things are fluctuating. But again, we like the trend we see.

Anoop Prihar

Okay. And just secondly, you do talk about the Hawaiian operations not being impacted by the volcanoes. I am just wondering, are you seeing any material impact in business levels there on the upside as a consequence of the rebuilding initiatives that must be getting underway?

Amar Doman

Yes. they are trying to fast-track in Hawaii some of the permitting for temporary housing, which we will certainly play in. It's not moving as fast as one would want. But a lot of the displaced Hawaiians are living with family or renting motels and just doing what they can and try to work things out with their insurance policies. So it's a bit of a mess down there.

But certainly our building, we are in Hilo and Kona, so quite far away from the volcanoes, those projects are all going forward. It slowed down a bit earlier in the year, when the first kind of shockwaves and news came out of this disaster. But it's really backed off and it's kind of a way of life down there. And our builders are going at the same speeds and we are above budget on the big island. So we are not feeling it as much you might see watching the news.

Anoop Prihar

Steve Hansen

Yes. Hi guys. Good quarter. Amar, it's been very dry here in Western Canada and right down into Northern California as well. Do you just want to talk about the impact of the dryness on your forestry operations, if there's been any at all? Are you getting days where you can't get into the bush at all because of the fire hazard and/or any direct fire impacts?

Amar Doman

Yes. A good question, Steve. So we started to creep into some heat Level 4s, which are close to shut down last week or the week before. We never got there and we got some rain and it's dropped to a 2 in our area. So we are back to normal shifts. Not that we were cutting back shifts, we were just working hours that were, obviously, not in the direct heat and we had to be on fire watch.

We have got one small little fire in some seedlings. It's been put out. Otherwise, no impact and we are at Level 2. So we are working away pretty heavy out there in the forest right now and the outlook looks for cooler weather in the next 10 days, where we are in the Kootenays. So polar opposite of last year, which we are very thankful for.

Steve Hansen

Okay. Great. And Amar, are you able to provide any additional commentary around the acquisition you touched on, just in terms of the strategic nature of it? I know that you can't say much, but can you give us any sort of sense as to how that fits into the broader strategy in that region? Or if there's other things to do going forward in that same area?

Amar Doman

Yes. Certainly, we are completing a plant that is about, call it, 80% built and we financially took on that role to complete it as there were some difficulties with the owner's financing, so we took that over. We expect to be in production, we hope, in November. So by the time we report our next quarter three, our earnings, we should be able to hopefully announce that we are producing pressure-treated lumber for the Oregon market and Southern Washington state.

And that's been a geographic target of ours for a while and this helps complete us go down the I-5 corridor and also allow us to do some railing into California. So it will be a 2019 story. And once we are up and running, we will be able to share with you our targets a little bit more as we start to see what we can produce and obviously what type of order file we can build heading into next year.

Steve Hansen

All right. Very good. Thank you.

Leon Aghazarian

Hi. Good afternoon guys. Just on the lumber pricing side, right. Obviously we are seeing a significant increase on the lumber prices, something about 60% over a year. Just looking towards on the forestry side of things, can you give us an indication as to, is it a pricing increase, is it more of a volume increase? What are you seeing on the forestry side? This is kind of my angle here.

Amar Doman

Certainly. So we have seen log prices increase. It depends on the species, et cetera, but call it 15%, maybe even a little bit higher depending on the exact log mix. And what we have elected to do is sell ahead all of our production this year. So we are off the market as far as new orders go. And that bodes pretty well. We think we sold it at a fair pricing. There's a shortage still that we have discussed with you and others in that region that we are in, in the Kootenays.

So certainly, we are happy where the pricing is. And we are happy at our harvest levels and we are really starting to see it turn on kind of the end of June-July. And again, if the heat stays out, we should have a big August and fall. So pricing, for us, looks very favorable. And again, we have sold it right into probably breakup of next year, which would be early spring.

Leon Aghazarian

Okay. Fair enough. And if I could just take a look at some of the macro numbers in terms of Canadian housing starts and U.S. housing starts, right. Obviously, that's a pretty good indicator of the business that's to come. What are you seeing there? I mean, we have seen some of the Q2 numbers in terms of housing in Canada and the U.S. Are you still seeing some positive indicators from your end? Or are you starting to see some other signs as well?

Amar Doman

So we are focusing on the West in the U.S. So we are not as concerned about what's happening in, say, Florida. But we will look at the West and watch that close. We are seeing shortages of labor. We are still feeling it. It has got a little bit better. But certainly, there's a strain going on for skilled trades, et cetera. And I think that's slowing things down a little bit. But again, our home center business is strong, our lumberyard dealer business is strong, us directly in Hawaii is strong.

So we are not really seeing, I don't know if the media's trying to talk us into a housing slowdown, the numbers have come off a little bit. But again, we are not looking to it from month to month. We are really looking at, if we had six months of down, Leon, I might have a different answer for you. But I think it's very lumpy, just due to some of the economic factors out there. Rates are still very healthy, mortgages are still very healthy. If you want a job, you are working. And I think those are the things that we focus on that would bode well for a stable healthy market.

Leon Aghazarian

Okay. Fair enough. And the last one for me would be, I know there was a lot of questions on cash flow and what you are going to see. Obviously Q3 is also a very strong quarter for you guys. Just wondering what capital allocation strategy is going to be from now until the end of the year? Is it going to be more towards debt repayment, building up inventory, potential maybe tuck-in M&A? What's kind of the profile that we are looking at from now until the end of the year, please? Thanks.

Amar Doman

Sure. Yes. We are still trying to maximize efficiencies at our acquisitions that we have been completing. So we are going to continue to work on that. Any excess capital will go down to repay our credit facilities, certainly. And we are still on our pace of, we hope, one to two tuck-in acquisitions a year that we are working on. So those particular acquisitions are smaller in size but steadier in earnings, we like those. And so we will continue to work on that.

But really, it's run the business, get that payout ratio down lower and lower. We are starting to get into those target zones in the 70s that we talked about. So we want to continue to deliver what we promised and run the business well and then take advantage of strategic opportunities at discount pricing. And that's what we are working on now as far as the M&A side.

Leon Aghazarian

Charan Sanghera

Hi. Good after noon. Just maybe turning over to the U.S. operations. California operations seem to have leveled off year-over-year in growth after, albeit, a couple of really good quarters. Is there anything we should read into there? Or is it just maybe one-off still leveling off of growth there?

Amar Doman

No. In fact, volumes there are a bit higher. Doug fir, which is our main product line, did come off. We have had a couple of great years of Doug fir being quite inflated and there being a log shortage. That seems to have corrected itself. So overall, the craziness of Doug fir shortages has settled down in California. And then in redwood and cedar, we have seen production start to catch up as well. So sort of the panic and shortages have gone away. We are back into normal growth but certainly we are extremely busy in all the five states we service on the mainland. And it's just back into more of a normal cycle, more a bit of a hyper-cycle that we saw in, say, the last 18 months or so.

Charan Sanghera

Okay. And just quickly turning to Hawaii. Year-over-year, it looks like comp-store revenues were down 9% to 10%. Is there any impact from the volcanoes? Or is it just kind of a timing of bigger project, as you have alluded to in the past?

Amar Doman

Yes. It's exactly timing. So Hawaii is very lumpy. So we had finished off some projects with a large homebuilder. And we are now looking at the second phase of that for this part of the year. I can report that the electrical division is exceeding expectations as are the outer islands. And we are just waiting on some larger projects to come through in Oahu, which will again push us through. And we think the second half of the year, from what our visibility is now, is going to be stronger than the first half. And we can see that already in July and trending into August. Stay tuned. And things are fine down there.

Charan Sanghera

Okay. And just a question on M&A. A competitor of yours did a sizeable acquisition on the U.S. West Coast, kind of fit some of the subjective requirements that you guys were looking at. I am just wondering if you can comment on that/ It was something that you guys looked at as well?

Amar Doman

Yes. We won't comment on what competitors are up to and we wish them well with their strategy. And we are on our own.

Charan Sanghera

Hamir Patel

Hi. Good afternoon. Amar, I wanted to get your thoughts just on the weakness we are seeing in lumber and panel markets. What's your sense as to where inventories are, maybe both at the mill and dealer level?

Amar Doman

Yes. Everybody's on a bit of a hand-to-mouth. As you know, we turn our inventory every three weeks. So we have done a great job of managing the downside as well as we don't get crazy rich on the upside. But that's our model. So we are just seeing dealers, if they need two trucks, they will buy one. Everyone's trying to call this market to zero all of a sudden, which tells me there's probably a snapback coming now, because it's leveling.

I would say on the lumber side, panels look like they are going to be a little weaker yet, just because there's a lot of production out there. And we are starting to turn the calendar on August, September. So traditionally, dealers kind of Midwest and East are depleting inventories, not building them. So there could be a little spike maybe in lumber shorter term, but then we flatten out.

Although having said that, last year, just started to move and it didn't stop. But I think the difference this year, Hamir and you are closer to all the mill guys than I am is, I am not sure we are going to have that railcar shortage on SPF. Now we look at all the other species in North America, there wasn't this SPF skyrocket. And I think that was due to certain circumstances in a certain region called BC, right here at home. And that really drove those prices up due to it not being able to get out of the mills.

Now I think that has solved itself and we are back into a normal market. Having said that, I think someone asked us a couple years ago if we would like spruce to be at CAD4.50, we would say darn right, we would. So I don't feel like we are bottoming. We are still at a great price.

Hamir Patel

Fair enough. And Amar, I know Canada recently imposed 10% duties on U.S. plywood imports. Does that affect your business at all?

Amar Doman

No. We pretty much distribute 100% Canadian plywood.

Hamir Patel

Okay. That's what I thought. And then, just following up again on the M&A side. Any color you can give about the pipeline and vendor expectations, if you are seeing any moderation as the year has unfolded?

Amar Doman

Yes. So over time, we have stuck to our strategy of acquiring businesses in a certain value range and we don't move out of it. So whether or not valuations exceed that, we will just say, no thanks and let someone else give it a go, as we might have seen in Oregon. So we will look at certain valuations and be very disciplined. But having said that, the pipeline for us, we still believe, will be on pace to do one to two per year of these tuck-ins of treating plants in the strategic geographic areas that we have focused on and built relationships with. So I would say we will be on pace to continue what you have seen for the past six years.

Hamir Patel

Ali Mahdavi

Thank you. On behalf of the CanWel's team, I would like to thank you again for joining us this afternoon. We look forward to providing you with our next update when we report our third quarter results. This concludes today's call. Have a great afternoon, everyone.

