Spirent Communications Plc ADR (SPMYY) CEO Eric Hutchinson on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Spirent Communications Plc ADR (OTCPK:SPMYY) Q2 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2018 4:30 AM ET

Eric Hutchinson - Director, Chief Executive Officer

Paula Bell - Director, Chief Financial Officer

Janardan Menon - Liberum

Will Kirkness - Jefferies

David Mulholland - UBS

Eric Hutchinson

Good morning everybody and welcome to our first half year results presentation. Please note the contents of the safe harbor statement. I will give a brief overview of the trading performance, segments and then hand over to Paula to review the financial performance. I will then come back and discuss the strategic priorities and the outlook.

Let me first report on our achievements in the first half of 2018 against our strategic priorities. We are on target in the first half of 2018 and we remain on track to meet our full year targets. We have a sharp focus on our growth businesses. Our Lifecycle Service Assurance business delivered growth. Order intake was up $11.1 million and revenue was up by 7% and we booked a new contract for our VisionWorks clients with a Tier 1 U.S. service provider.

We continue to have success in our security business. In the half, we expanded our enterprise and government customers. We saw significant growth in subscription deals, which resulted in revenue deferral but this builds a good sustainable, recurring business. We had key deals for 5G development as momentum for 5G wireless investments builds globally.

We innovate to defend and extend our market leadership positions and to grow in target businesses. We remain the market leader for 100 gigabit and 400 gigabit Ethernet testing. We have won initial key deals and we are well positioned for the ramp-up of industry demand we expect to see in the second half of 2018. We saw growth in our global navigation satellite system simulation business, driven by investment by U.S. government and have been specified to test European eCall systems. We announced an important collaboration with National Instruments for 5G device test solutions.

We have a strong financial and operational platform for the business. We have continued effective cost management in the half. We strengthened our customer engagement with new senior account executives for our key accounts. We have launched a Global Partner program. And we have launched a new company brand today, Promise. Assured, to highlight our reputation and commitment to enable and assure our customers to fulfill the promise they make to their end customers. And on the scorecard, we grew the earnings up 19% to $0.0249 per share.

I will turn to the segment results. In Networks & Security, revenues have remained relatively flat. We remain the market leader for high speed Ethernet performance testing and we launched the industry first 25 gigabit network emulator. The U.S./China trade disruption, notably restrictions on trading with ZTE, had a marked impact on our business in the first half. We expect those orders will be placed during the second half of the year, so we will catch up.

Our cybersecurity business performed strongly, as I mentioned. We expanded the product capability and sales coverage and we have gained traction selling into new customers. Our positioning business grew as a result of increased government spending in the U.S. and we have been working closely with the European Global Navigation Satellite Systems Agency and the Joint Research Center to test automated eCall devices, required in new cars in Europe from April this year.

In Service Assurance, revenues, as I mentioned, were up 7%. Order intake grew strongly. We secured a new contract for VisionWorks and we have booked a further six contracts with value of more than $1 million each. We booked significant orders for 10 gigabit and 100 gigabit Ethernet probes in the live network deployment and we expanded our business development focus to drive the prospects to expand our potential customer base. In May, Light Reading awarded Spirent the Leading Lights Award for the Outstanding Test and Measurement vendor for its innovative Lifecycle Service Assurance strategy. And the order pipeline continues to gain momentum.

Revenues in our Connected Devices business were down 2%, but this is stable, much more stable position than we have seen in the last three years. We turned around the business, as you saw over backend of last year and that's come through in the first half here, driving 11% operating margin. We announced an important collaboration with National Instruments to develop performance testing systems for 5G New Radio devices. And we won several key deals for our Vertex 5G Channel Emulator and we collaborated with Huawei and the leading Chinese test lab, China Academy of Information and Communication Technology to demonstrate the world's first 5G Over-the-Air Massive Multiple Input, Multiple Output Beamforming RF Test Bed. In Asia, we see increased opportunities driven by customer investment plans in 5G wireless.

Connected Devices is not the only the part of Spirent to see 5G wireless opportunities. It has a benefit across the whole portfolio of Spirent businesses. We have had some key milestones in our 5G business in the first half. We have nine 5G wireless solutions available today. We have won about 15 key deals for initial development projects. Our Velocity solution automates testing in the 5G labs in a major network equipment vendor. Our Landslide solution tests the core network elements for 5G New Radio and Control User Plane Separation in a leading service provider. And we won several 5G deals with our Vertex Channel Emulator.

One deal was with the major chipset vendor for 5G Millimeter Wave testing. We partnered with China Mobile Research to demonstrate the 5G C-RAN Platform testing. 5G will positively impact all of our businesses. In 2018, the sales are for initial development projects and we will see the benefit in the Service Assurance and analytics business in the coming years.

And with that, I will hand over to Paula to review the financial performance.

Paula Bell

Thanks Eric. Good morning all. So in 2017, we advanced both our strategic and operational agendas. We focused our investment portfolio to match growth trends. We reorganized our people and cost base to be effective and efficient. We built a strong platform to maximize earnings potential.

We acknowledged at the outset of the year that probable timing of customers spend for high speed Ethernet testing and Lifecycle Service Assurance will be weighted to the second half. As we exited some small business units in June 2017 from our Connected Devices segment, we look at the comparisons here for our ongoing businesses. We saw order growth in the period of 6% with upside from Lifecycle Service Assurance and revenue grew 1% to $209 million and gross margin was maintained at over 70%.

Cost inflation has been fully mitigated as we continued to drive cost effectiveness throughout the organization. As you can see here, operating profit was up 11% to $17.8 million. Profit before tax showed material improvement. H1 last year included $1.8 million of change cost reported within exceptional. And during 2018, although we have continue to drive improvements, we have contained all such spend within our normal operating cost and that was about $1.5 million. Cash closed at $95.4 million following $44 million of dividend payments in May.

The U.S. tax reform benefits have our effective tax rate, now at 17%. As you see can here, this lower charge, together with our profit growth, has driven a 19% increase to earnings per share. And so continuing our balance sheet policies communicated recently, we proposed a 5% increase to the interim dividend.

So let's take a look at the performance of the portfolio. Our reorganization into these segments allows us to focus on taking the right actions quickly, be it supporting our growth areas or to transition our Connected Devices segment to drive improved margins. Our two growth segments have the potential to drive an increasing topline which will vary in rate due to our market position and the technology cycle. And Connected Devices is currently in a technology hiatus between 4G and 5G. So we continue to transition this business to deliver more value from an enhanced product and service offering and we have made good progress in the first half.

So turning to the performance. Within security, we saw broadly revenue was level. Some increased spend from U.S. government for our positioning products offset expected softness in our high speed Ethernet business. We explained in the last full year that some of our largest customers continued to transition to 400 gigabit test platform. Profitability reduced, I will come to the detail shortly, but mix and some marketing investments held back profits in the half.

For Lifecycle Service Assurance we flagged at the beginning of the year, following a flurry of large orders in Q4 2017, that we expect that the weighting to the second half this year. Good progress continued to plan. Orders were up $11 million in the first half, revenue was up 7% and the increased volume drove up profit increase. And as we improved the performance of our Connected Devices segment, we took many actions during 2017. We can see the material profit turnaround here, $4.9 million. Revenue decline, as Eric said, has slowed to 2% for the ongoing businesses and now we have supplemented these actions with forging away forward to sustained earnings in the 5G arena, which Eric will explain more shortly.

So just take a look at the revenue bridge. It's fairly straightforward. We consider here the impact of disposals first and then we can see the neutral performance of Networks & Security. As I mentioned, we did have the strong sales from positioning offsetting high speed Ethernet. We did win more orders for our security business in the first half and the transition to subscription-based models is gaining fast traction. And this has a positive effect of driving a more sustainable long term earning profile and more predictable revenue streams, but initially creates a revenue deferral into future financial years. Revenue growth is coming through for Lifecycle Service Assurance. As you can see here, only a $0.9 million revenue decline for Connected Devices.

Looking at our diversification, it remained strong. Our geographic portfolio remains more than half with U.S. customers. The U.S./China trade challenges are prevalent and a trade embargo with ZTE meant we could not ship our Ethernet testing products for which we had orders. That embargo has now been lifted and the shipments are taking place and we expect growth from this region in the second half, if pent up demand releases. And it does remain that our top 10 customers make up around 40% of our revenue and not one customer has more than 8%.

So turning to operating costs. Our strategy here is to focus our investment into growth areas to ensure the necessary support activities are also in place such as innovation, sales talent and capabilities and look to market. And we do this whilst ensuring our cost base is efficient and right-sized. The plan is working well. We have mitigated cost inflation in the period and maintained a flat cost base. We have focus on product development across all segments and we have driven synergies from consolidation of various engineering activities and overall efficiency.

Within sales and marketing, we have enhanced our business development resource for the Networks & Security to get ready for virtual and automated testing. The cost of our sales organization has not increased following its reshape in 2017. So as a way of recap, over the last two years, we have now removed over 200 heads, more than 10% of the staff cost and the staff base. We are much more right-sized. We have resources allocated to the most critical technology investments and our sales staff match to our key customers.

So turning to operating profit. Once we remove here the impact of the divested businesses, we can see that ongoing businesses grew at 11%. As we saw earlier, the operating profit of Networks & Security was held back in the first half and a couple of reasons here, the slight reduction in gross margin, in part due to product mix and timing and in part due to increases in supply chain costs. As I mentioned, the total cost base of Spirent has not increased but we did redirect some of our investment into marketing and business development for emerging technologies. You can see here the impact of the increased profit in Lifecycle Assurance and the benefits here of the turnaround in Connected Devices. So the accelerated profit in Connected Devices more than offset order placement timing challenges in Networks & Security to deliver a double digit earnings growth.

So cash remained strong. We paid out $30 million of special dividend and the final dividend of $14 million in May. The cash balance reduced accordingly from a balance in December of $128 million. Cash conversion was 87% of adjusted earnings.

Looking at the cash flow details here. In H1 2017, there was a one-off benefit of tightening our working capital management and only a slight increase in the first half of 2018. So no big unwind of the work done to-date, which is great news. We spent less on CapEx in the half at $4.5 million, mainly due to timing and the full year outlook at this stage is around $13 million.

So a quick recap on our financial model. We continue to be precise where we invest. We choose clear growth sectors where we can compete using our differentiators and have strong customer relationships to drive sustained earnings. We think about our growth segments to ensure focused investment and we took action to address Connected Devices decline and loss. The cost base has been reshaped, it's tight, it's appropriately managed, offers potential for operational gearing as we grow. The second half growth is underpinned by timing of customer spend for 400 gig and 100 gig Ethernet testing, which as usual is mainly expected in Q4 and the pipeline for further contract wins for Lifecycle Service Assurance continues to gain momentum.

So let me hand over to Eric now who will provide more color on the strategic priorities and the potential that we see.

Eric Hutchinson

Thank you Paula. As I said, I will now comment on the strategic priorities, business direction and outlook. Our businesses are aligned with the market trends and dynamics in the industry. There is growing demand for 100 gigabit and 400 gigabit high speed Ethernet equipment and network deployments. Cybersecurity threats and concerns are prevalent, resulting in increasing demand for vulnerability test solutions. Carriers are continuing to work towards network virtualization and there is a wide variety of Connected Devices that developers and users want to connect to the network and the operators want to ensure these devices connect and operate reliably, safely and securely. And momentum for 5G wireless investments is building globally. We are well positioned to capitalize on these market drivers and to meet our customers' expectations.

We continue to serve customers who develop devices, applications, network equipment and network deployments and customers who operate those networks, communication service providers or large enterprises. Our fundamental value proposition for developers is to accelerate their time to market. We provide products, services and information to reduce the time and cost to develop and launch new products and services. Our vision is to automate testing and we continue to develop test methodologies, automate test suites and analyze those test results.

Our fundamental value proposition for operators is to reduce their operating costs while improving network performance and customer experience. As many of our customers and industry groups work towards autonomous networks, our vision is to provide autonomous service assurance. Moreover, we will also enable accelerating and transition of products, whether devices network equipment or applications, from development labs and QA activities into the operational network.

In 2017, we organized the business to have a sharp focus and a critical mass of talent, resources and technology on the business opportunities and customers in these three market segments. We provide test solutions for Connected Devices and networks. We provide test solutions for the development of device and networks and the operation of those networks and their services.

As we look forward, we expect to capitalize on the increasing demand for higher speed next generation Ethernet performance tests that will come through in the second half of 2018 and 2019. We expect to grow our cybersecurity business in enterprise and government. We are investing in new products such as data breach emulation that we will demonstrate at Black Hat in August. We are proud of our founding participation in NetSecOPEN, an open community developing security test specifications and bringing together security vendors, test tool providers and test services.

We are building our presence and business development in the United States and China. We expect our sales to grow in commercial vertical segments, where GPS is an important component in products and services. And we are exploring new business in the autonomous vehicles segment.

Let's look at the case study. The customer is a global network equipment manufacturer. Their business imperative was to accelerate their time to market of new 5G radio devices. Their 5G use cases included network slicing, requiring testing complex physical infrastructure and virtual functions. We have provided Spirent's Lab as a Service, transforming their business by consolidating multiple physical labs into one lab resource, pooling test resources and lowering their operational expenditure and capital expenditure. The benefit was significant. This automated system reduces testing time from weeks to hours, dramatically lowering their operating costs and accelerating the time it takes them for new system releases.

In Lifecycle Service Assurance, we see cloudification, network automation and artificial intelligence driving change and requiring and enabling new innovative solutions for service assurance and customer experience management. We expect our VisionWorks solution to continue to expand in our current customer deployments and win new customers. We are focused on delivering autonomous service assurance solutions, which is based upon solving customers' material economic problems through differentiated and defensible solutions, utilizing active virtual test agents.

To understand the complexity with VisionWorks deals, let's look at a typical customer adoption profile. The sales cycle is something like 18 to 24 months. Typically, the operator first discovers or identifies an opportunity or challenge. This may come from their business objectives or operations or may be enabled by solutions their vendors such as Spirent provide. We then prepare business and technical proposals. When accepted, we will conduct a proof-of-concept of the solution. And once that's completed, operators would generally conduct field trial, a limited deployment, before expanding into wide-scale deployment in their network. We ensure that value is realized through the customer training and support and the scale deployment then benefits our revenue stream at the end of this period.

Let's look at another customer's case study. This customer is a Tier 1 North American service provider. Their business imperative was to deliver high performance, reliable IT services over the mobile network. They were limited to monitoring the quality of experience of any of the top 7% of their high-value enterprise customers. They could do this every eight hours as a result of manual testing procedures and the utilization of expensive specialized hardware. This coverage of frequency was unacceptable. We provided Spirent VisionWorks, enabling virtualized and automated testing that provided a cost effective, scalable solution. The benefit to our customer was significant. They can now measure the performance of all their enterprise customers. These are tested every five minutes over 100 times faster in cycle processing. This automated process proactively ensures service quality and has radically reduced their operating costs.

In Connected Devices, we will continue with the transition, stabilizing the revenue stream and improving profits. The business is focused on new applications for 5G wireless, particularly channel emulation, video, audio and location based services. We announced the important collaboration with National Instruments to deliver performance test systems for new radio devices and 5G wireless. This has come at a time when chipset and device manufacturers are looking to accelerate the development of 5G capable devices. Through this collaboration, we will be able to provide test solutions that can validate the performance of 5G New Radio, smartphones, IoT devices in the lab without requiring access to expensive and complex base stations, while being flexible enough to quickly adapt to standards as they evolve. We will have the first prototype solutions towards the end of the fourth quarter aligned with the emerging market need for 5G New Radio device performance test. And we developed such capabilities in over-the-air performance testing for 5G wireless devices.

In the first half, we continue to strengthen our operational excellence initiatives. We have completed a talent review across the whole organization. We have implemented the requirements of GDPR, which strengthened our focus on top accounts, putting in place senior account executives to develop relationships and business and expanded our solution selling training. We launched a Global Partner program to expand our sales coverage. We launched our new Promise. Assured brand and established market awareness of 5G wireless capabilities for Spirent. We sustained our cost effectiveness and efficiency programs and we will continue to do that as part of our commitment to continuous improvement in the business.

Our new Promise. Assured brand highlights our reputation and commitment to work closely with customers. We developed innovative products and services to enable and ensure our customers fulfill their promises to their customers. Spirent has long been recognized by our major customers for our technical expertise, product quality, consultative sales teams and our approach of working closely with them, helping them and being passionate about their success. We want to leverage this and strengthen our reputation and become their trusted adviser.

In summary, we expect the activity level to be higher in the second half of the year. We expect to strengthen our operational and financial platform and we expect to see the increase in demand for 500 gigabit Ethernet performance testing to come through. We expect our VisionWorks solution to expand its customer base and we expect our cybersecurity business to expand into new enterprise and government customers. And with the resolution of the U.S./China trade disputes, we expect the orders delayed in the first half will be placed in the second. We expect to catch the wave of new 5G wireless development project investments. As a result, our expectations for the full year performance are unchanged.

So thank you for your attention and now we will open up for discussion, questions and answers. Thank you.

A -Eric Hutchinson

As we are being webcast, kindly say your name.

Janardan Menon

Hi. Good morning. It's Janardan Menon from Liberum. A couple of questions for me. One is, could you give us an update on the strategic review on Connected Devices and what your plans are there? And secondly, if the ZTE issues did not happen, roughly can you give us an idea what kind of revenue was lost in the course of that? And lastly just on the Ethernet testing. Have things moved at all? Is it in line with the plan in terms of your second half? Are you seeing things going a little slower or faster than previously? And you seem to be talking more about 100 gig this time around compared to perhaps more of a 400 gig around previously. So I was just wondering what the change in language on that was?

Eric Hutchinson

Okay. You have a multi-strand question, we will start with this one. Connected Devices, the future of the business is absolutely essential that we develop a 5G wireless proposition. We were looking for a network emulator platform on which to do that. To develop ourselves was uneconomic. And we are very pleased with the link with National Instruments as a partner, because their platform is widely deployed across the industry. Many of our existing customers also already utilize that technology and building in our software tools and building their network emulator into our systems is quite a natural thing for us to do. That was the way that we started the business years ago anyway. So we now have a good prospect for 5G wireless.

The main part of our strategic review was, what was the future profile for the business? We have now given it a good healthy future and therefore we are investing in increasing the value of Connected Devices. So we will plan to execute on that.

In terms of the impact of China, directly we can see there is about $4 million of business that some of that we had already in order book, but we couldn't ship, so we couldn't get that in revenue. The other part was normal business levels that we would normally expect to do normally directly with the customer. There was a slighter wide on impact in the market. So it may have been up to about $8 million impact on the first half and we have started to see those orders coming in already in July in the second half of the year.

And in referring to the growth in next generation Ethernet performance testing, I think I am just emphasizing the fact that a 400 gigabit test sale actually pulls through a lot of 100 gigabit business, because you need the full 100 gig feeds into a 400 gigabit switch. So it actually pulls through as much business, if maybe not more, in revenue terms on a 100 gigabit platform. The way that we score our internal win rate is against the higher speed. So we will track it as a 400 gigabit win, but actually the bundle of solutions will actually pull through quite a lot of existing 100 gigabit test capability.

Will Kirkness

Thanks. It's Will Kirkness from Jefferies. A couple for me, please. Firstly, we saw bit of a pickup in the second quarter. You have got a whole another month now. So I just wondered kind of how much visibility you have on the second half for the pickup that is expected and needed there? And then secondly, just if you had any views on the longevity of the 400 gigabit cycle? So pickup into the second half, you said and then into 2019. Just wondered if you have any kind of early views on how long that's drawn?

Paula Bell

Yes. Obviously, we did our half year results today and as you say, we have got a month under our belt now into the second half that's opened very strong. And as Eric mentioned, the pent-up demand for our products from China, in particular, has already started to come through, which is good news. So we don't disclose our year-to-date July figures, but they are good, strong. And that's further evidence to support our pickup in the second half of the year which is a crucial proof point. And your second point was?

Eric Hutchinson

It's on the view of 400 gigabit Ethernet.

Paula Bell

Length of 400 gigs.

Eric Hutchinson

Yes. So we certainly see the buildup of the business in a three-year timeframe. Certainly, we will be selling quite reasonable volumes of 400 gigabit in year four and five. So I see that as the same sort of technology cycle that we have seen in all of the other versions of Ethernet. Needless to say, I have probably said before, we are already working with customers who are doing terabit developments. So that will be coming on the back of 400 gig Ethernet fairly quickly. It's all driven by the growth in data and how the world handles data. So exponential growth in data requires extraordinarily high levels of capacity in networks, network devices. It's not stopped yet.

David Mulholland

Hi. It's David Mulholland from UBS. There was a couple of comments you made in the presentation around the shift towards a more recurring business model and success in subscription licenses. Is there anything tangible you can give us as to where that's got to in terms of revenues at this stage? And then as a second question, it seemed like there was quite a lot of progress on deals on Lifecycle Service Assurance in Q4 and Q1. Can you comment on progress in Q2 and your confidence on further deals into H2? And I have couple of follow-ups.

Paula Bell

Yes. On our subscription model for security, it's advancing quite nicely into enterprise and government. I mean, you remember our security business is quite a small part of the portfolio, but growing at quite a fast rate. And to put a number on it, it's about $7 million in the full year, would be the deferral into future years as we stand today and look at the traction thus far. So half of that in the first half, if you will.

Eric Hutchinson

In terms of the VisionWorks, we are actively negotiating a $5 million-plus deal that we expect to win in the third quarter. We have got a number of other contacts and proof-of-concepts that are starting on others. We may win a contract, significant with a new customer in the fourth quarter, but that wouldn't probably turn to revenue this year. So we are building the pipeline now as we look into 2019 and beyond. So it's mainly about driving adoption in our major accounts that we have currently got. So we have got five customers who are deploying VisionWorks, so that's scaling that and then building the pipeline for 2019 and 2020.

David Mulholland

You have mentioned a bit about the shift towards autonomous network solutions and/or automated networking testing or network management solutions that all the operators are trying to put in place and how you can support that. How confident are you that testing remains a discrete opportunity within that automated network that it doesn't get built into the solution? Or how do you play in if it does get built into the network solution?

Eric Hutchinson

Yes. So at the moment, an independent verification of the systems that are being deployed is still extremely important to service providers. And as they become more of a system integrator, if they are going to go down the bare metal switch route then they have to have a way of doing that services assurance. It's much more convenient for them to use tools from a company like Spirent to do that than it is to build the codes to do that service assurance.

If you are looking at deploying proprietary systems, more of that assurance capability gets built into proprietary systems over time. There we are looking to actually be the test elements that are built into those solutions. So we have got discussions going on with the companies that are doing that. I think over time, experience has shown that having an independent way of assuring is critical and if you rely on building into the network and have the idea of a self-healing network and what happens is that when traffic levels increase and the network becomes overloaded, most of the time when the self-monitoring system can't actually do the self-monitoring, because it's working up to capacity and it's the assurance system that gets blocked out. I don't see any fundamental change to that dynamic. It may have a few bumps all the way through as people work out again.

David Mulholland

My final question is, as you head towards the end of the year and sort of thinking about your cash position and think about shareholder returns again plus you disclosed a sizable special dividend last year. Is there any consideration that cash position is still very healthy at the end of H1 for anything incremental this year? Or are there M&A opportunities that you are looking at as well?

Paula Bell

Yes. We will continue to look at our cash and the deployment of and you quite right. We gave our commitment to our policy which was, as we continue to make profit, we continue to convert that to strong cash balance and we look at the deployment of that. We have followed an agenda so far of driving our organic growth. We are very focused on that in 2018. But as you mentioned, driving and building M&A pipeline is also of interest should it be necessary to drive some of our technology growth areas faster. So we always have an eye open to that possibility as well. So obviously, we are not declaring any intentions at this stage, but we continue to have our options open.

Eric Hutchinson

Anymore questions from anyone? Yes? Janardan?

Janardan Menon

I just want to clarify on the $7 million, is that you have $7 million of recurring revenue in future years from security?

Paula Bell

So, yes, $7 million all deferring to future years building that into 2019 and 2020, yes. Yes, that might grow. That would actually grow. So to keep the short term numbers intact one has to win more to feed the short, but the value point is that we are driving a more sustainable, predictable revenue model, because it phases out on a recurring business over time. So $7 million would be the impact this year and it would build in the future.

Janardan Menon

And on Connected Devices, the $4 million profit that you reported is completely organic. At similar levels of revenue, one can assume a similar level of profitability, right?

Paula Bell

Yes. I mean it's a good question around the direction of Connected Devices. The first step was to get it into profit, which we did. Entering the 5G arena would allow us to mitigate decline. We switch from 4G to 5G, mitigate decline and then we will see how we can maintain our margins at a sensible level. The first half was very good. It was very strong. It gets us off to a good start for the full year. It keeps the business at the potential for revenue to be level and then in the short for the potential downstream, we will have to look at in terms of the 5G market. But it's a strong margin for the first half, yes.

Eric Hutchinson

Any other questions? If not, well, thank you very much for your attention and attending the results presentation. Thank you.