Assicurazioni Generali Spa ADR (ARZGY) CEO Philippe Roger Donnet on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Philippe Roger Donnet

Good morning, and welcome to our 2018 First Half Results. I am proud to say that the first 6 months of 2018 have confirmed that the Generali Group is executing its strategic plan with discipline and success.

There are now five months left to the completion of our turnaround. We are on track to reach our targets, and in some cases, we even over deliver. The 2015-2018 plan is an industrial strategy with the aim to strengthen Generali's business leadership.

My first key message to you is that in the first half of this year, we have made further progress. For instance,, we continued to steer our portfolio towards capital-light solutions. This and many of the other actions we have undertaken contributed to our operating profit and net profit both of which continue to grow.

The second key message is that we nearly completed the optimization of our geographical footprint. We want to be strong in the selected markets, where we are convinced that we can have a role as a leader. The third key message is that we are confident, we will reach our 2015-2018 targets by the end of this year.

I would like to focus on a few high-level KPI that highlight the group's profitability in the first 6 months. Shortly, Luigi will give you a more detailed overview of our financials. The disciplined implementation our strategy was reflected in the operating results, which rose by 2.7% compared to the same period last year to more than EUR 2.5 billion.

The net result rose by nearly 9% to €1.3 billion. This is the best first half net result in 10 years. Our technical performance remains excellent. Our property/casualty combined ratio improved by 0.8 percentage points to 92%. This positive trend was achieved even with significant natural catastrophes in France and in Germany.

Excluding the nat cat impact, the underlying improvement was even higher at 1.3 percentage points. In the Life segment, our new business margin has been steadily improving and it's now at 4.5% from 4.1% in the first half of 2017.

Let me update you on where we stand relative to our key strategic targets. I am pleased to report that we are either on track to meet them or we have already met them and are looking to exceed them.

Let's go through them one by one. To optimize our International footprint, we have signed deals for about €1.5 billion in total, well above our €1 billion target. I will give you more insight on this shortly. As part of our plan to rationalize the operating machine at the end of 2017, we already achieved our target of €200 million of net cost reduction in mature markets, 1 year ahead our revised plan.

We were able to take advantage of many synergies and consequently we are more efficient and agile. As regards the enhancement of our technical capabilities in the first half, our combined ratio improved significantly as we saw before.

Also we shifted our Life business mix away from guaranteed policies. Our average guarantee on new traditional business is now only 14 basis points, with a decreasing trend and very close to our 0% target.

In the euro area, it's only 1 basis point. As part of our portfolio rebalancing, we said we wanted 30 basis points reduction in the average guarantee of our entire portfolio to 1.5% by the end of 2018.

I am happy to show you that as the end of June, we exceeded this target. The average guarantee was down by 42 basis points compared to the end of 2015 and stood at 1.39%. We are also making our reserves more capital light. In fact, from 2015 to June this year, the portion of capital-light reserves has increased by 8.4 percentage points, exceeding our initial target. Both of these targets were significantly accelerated by the agreement we recently announced regarding Generali Leben, to which I will return in a moment.

Our Asset Management business plays a key role and we expect it to contribute to EUR 150 million of additional profit to the group by 2020. We are on track to meet this goal. In the first half of this year, our asset management activities in Europe generated €88 million of that result, an impressive 56% increase compared to the same period last year. This resulted in an additional contribution of €36 million to the group compared to the first half of our base year of comparison 2016.

Moving onto the next strategic pillar, I would like to give you an update on our innovative programs to increase customer retention. We continue to implement our Net Promoter Score initiative to reach out to clients, collect their feedback and act upon it.

As of today, 90% of our customers are covered by the program. On average, the number of promoters of our brand has improved by 15% in the business units, where the program has been live for more than 5 quarters. We also started the dedicated NPS program for our distributors.

With the Mobile Hub, we allow clients to perform insurance inductions on their mobiles. And with the digital agent, we quip distributors with a platform that leverages social media data and artificial intelligence to boost their business opportunities and improve their communication with clients.

Coming to our last strategic pillar, we are strengthening our brand to increase preference by 3 percentage points in mature markets. The plans we are executing to accelerate these targets, such as the shift from traditional to more cost efficient and engaging digital marketing, have proven effective with a positive momentum on brand preference. Recently, we have signed an important deal with Germany's largest distribution network, DVAG, which will sell only Generali branded insurance products going forward.

Now let me talk you through the optimization of our geographical footprint. Since the start of our plan, we have signed or concluded a number of important deals. We have put into runoff our operations in Japan and signed deals to dispose our operations in Tunisia and Belgium as well as to sell Generali Worldwide and Generali Link.

We have completed the disposals of Generali PanEurope and of our operations in Guatemala, Netherlands, Panama and Colombia. As a result, the cash proceeds that we have received or we are going to receive, amount to approximately €1.5 billion, well above our announced target of €1 billion. My colleagues and I will provide you more details on the use of this proceed as part of our presentation at the Investor Day, next November in Milan.

As previously announced, we have signed an agreement to sell a majority stake in Generali Leben. The disposal of Generali Leben was not part of our geographic optimization program. We are clearly committed to the German market, where we remain the leaders in capital-light products, and we want to strengthen our position as the second largest insurer.

Generali Leben accounts for approximately €37 billion of traditional capital-absorbing policies with high-guaranteed rates. This transaction, if approved by the German regulator, will have no precedent in the insurance industry and has a positive impact on the risk profile of the Generali Group, reducing exposure to interest rate fluctuations and shifting the business mix to capital-light solutions as per our strategic framework.

This transaction benefits us and the policy holders, the buyer of your regime is an industry player with a proven track record to manage this type of portfolio. We will seek the best opportunities to range as part of this proceed to innovate and grow our German business.

Generali is nearing the completion of its industrial turnaround. The group is working with passion and dedication to deliver on its targets. At the same time, we are designing the next phase of our journey. From 2012 to 2015, we completed our financial turnaround and strengthened our capital position. From 2016 to 2018, we have been focusing on our industrial levers to improve the operating performance and to create long-term value.

The goal we are pursuing is not to become the biggest, but the best. The goal we are pushing is excellence. Next November, at our Investor Day in Milan, we will present a new plan for value-creating growth.

We are defining a 3 year strategic plan around 3 key pillars: One, capital management and financial optimization. Two, profitable expansion. Three, innovation and transformation. We will show you how we will improve the management of our balance sheet and allocate available cash and capital in the most value-creative way possible.

We will also show you how we intend to grow our business by developing our offering in innovative business lines as well as by launching disruptive solutions that employ digitalization in ecosystems. We will show you how we will further enhance our operating model and cost control and strengthen our human capital, brand equity and corporate culture of sustainability.

We will build our new strategic plan based on our strength, including best-in-class technical profitability, solid risk capital position and the rightful distribution network and strong driving innovation.

I very much look forward to unveiling our next chapter and welcoming you all to our 2018 Investor Day in Milan, on November 21.

In conclusion to this financial show that we are delivering the result that we promised and that our performance trajectory is healthy and robust. We are confident that we will meet our stakeholders' expectation. I would like to take this opportunity to recognize the managerial talent that we have around the world.

Thanks to the contribution of more than 70,000 colleagues. We aim for excellence in everything we do, every day, everywhere. I'm very proud of the results we have achieved thus far.

Next, our group CFO, Luigi, will give you more details on our financials. Thank you.

Luigi Lubelli

Good morning, everyone. Today, I have the pleasure of guiding you through the main figures of our 2018 first half results. As Philippe has already commented, Generali is entering the financial phase of its current strategic plan with a solid set of numbers.

Before I begin, let me remind you that as usual comparative results have been restated to reflect current changes to the group's consolidation scope and the application of IFRS 5, which in this year's first half have a larger impact due to the strong momentum of the disposals process over the last 12 months.

The figures for those entities which we have agreed to sell, but are yet to be transferred to their new owners, are presented as discontinued operations, specifically in the first half of 2018. So the largest numbers of this kind of disposals due to transactions that were either announced in 2017 and close this year or that have been agreed so far in 2018.

On one hand, this requires devoting a bit more time to understanding the figures. On the other, this quarter can be seen as an especially significant intermediate step towards the improvement of risk-adjusted profitability going forward.

Let me also remind you that since January, the ACEER region includes Austria, CEE and Russia. I will begin with a summary of review of our performance in the first 6 months of the year. Firstly, let's have a look at growth. In Life, our net inflows closed the semester at EUR 5.7 billion in line with last year's strong result.

This figure, to me, is especially significant. As such, a large volume of new inflows was achieved while continuing to drive the composition of our portfolio towards our target products and despite the more volatile markets observed during the second quarter.

Premiums are growing faster than in the first half of 2017. In the Life business, they are compounded by €2 billion from a specific in-force management initiative in Italy. In P&C, growth accelerated to 2.1 percentage points with positive momentum in both Motor and non-Motor. This was achieved while continuing to improve the combined ratio.

Life technical reserves grew by 1.8%, reflecting the strong net inflows and despite the market volatility, I mentioned earlier. The operating results increased by 2.7% to over EUR 2.5 billion, translating into a 12.5% operating ROE. This KPI continues to remain on average at 13.4% from the end of 2015, which is above its 13% target.

The redeployment of the proceeds from the disposals into higher-yielding investments will contribute to the growth in the group's results going forward. This is a topic that will be covered at the Investor Day in November.

The net result of €1.3 billion was up 8.8% from the previous year, including some special items, which I will come back to in a moment. Our distribution effectiveness and careful underwriting approach bore fruit again this year. On one hand, we further expanded our new business margin on the present value of new business premiums even higher to 4.5 percentage points.

Likewise, our combined ratio improved by 0.8 percentage points, reaching an excellent 92%. The underlying improvement without considering the impacts from natural catastrophes would have been even better at 1.3 percentage points. The development of solvency is especially pleasing, given that despite market volatility, we only lost 10 percentage points since the first quarter of this year.

This is a testimony to the many initiatives taken to control the group's capital requirements and enhance the resilience of its solvency levels. The operating result reached €2.53 billion, with a 2.7% increase that has been achieved, thanks to good performance across all business lines, which I will explain in greater detail later on.

The comparatively larger consolidation adjustments are mostly driven by the recognition in the first half of intra-group proceeds from investment funds, which, in 2017, were booked in the second part of the year. Therefore the magnitude of this adjustment should level downwards by year-end.

To move from operating result to net result, we'll start with the nonoperating investment income, which had a EUR 20 million positive contribution compared with a €7 million negative balance last year.

This result includes €113 million positive gain from the disposal of our participation in Italo and has been more than offset by our decision to reduce harvesting on other financial instruments, while market volatility persists.

Nonoperating holding expenses decreased by €3 million to €388 million, driven by marginally lower interest expenses on our financial debt. Net other nonoperating expenses slightly decreased by €4 million to €171 million. This variation is the balance of a number of positive and negative impacts.

The main positive item was a realization gain from the disposal of our Panama operations of €77 million. Among negative items, we saw slightly higher restructuring expenses at €68 million and additional local project and IT costs in Switzerland and Germany. In addition, the first half of '17 saw €26 million of positive adjustments in defined benefit pension schemes, which were not repeated this year.

The overall effective tax rate of the group was 32.4%, 1.6 percentage points higher compared to last year. This increase is mainly explained by an additional amount of around €10 million from the U.S. repatriation tax as well as the absence of positive tax refunds we experienced during the same period of 2017.

In the discontinued operations line, we have €103 million profit, which includes a €49 million gain from the sale of our Irish operations in addition to the profit arising from other operations whose disposal are still to be finalized.

These are Belgium, Guernsey and Generali Leben in Germany. Minority interests were in line at €104 million and this takes us to a net income for the year of 1 point -- €1,329,000,000, up 8.8% year-on-year.

Let us now turn to the look at the balance sheet. Shareholders equity decreased by 5.8% to €23.6 billion. The positive contribution from the net result has been more than offset by the 2017 dividend paid in May and by €1.3 billion negative development of our available-for-sale reserves, reflecting primarily market volatility during the second quarter of the year. Our Solvency position remained above 200% on both the regulatory and internal model views confirming its resilience.

Let's focus on the regulatory ratio and the movements since the beginning of the year. On the positive side, we have about 2 percentage points coming from the disposal of nonstrategic subsidiaries and 8 percentage points from internal capital generation.

They were offset primarily by a negative variation of 13 percentage points, mainly coming from the higher spreads plus a further 3 percentage points coming from the accrual of dividends.

Now, we'll turn to look at the performance of the individual business segments during the first half of the year. Starting with Life. We will look at these figures in detail in the next pages.

On this one, I would like to explain the growth in premiums. The total increase was just shy of €1.8 billion. Of these, €1.2 billion came from in-force management activities of group business in Italy. The remainder came, primarily, from France, which is experiencing good growth across all lines, especially in linked and from Asia, especially savings and protection business in China and Hong Kong.

We recorded a €47 million increase in the technical results, which reflected the positive contribution of hybrid product sales and associated fees, especially in Italy and business growth in Asia, mainly related to China.

These positive developments were partially offset by a larger amount of profit share in the Generali employee benefits and the [indiscernible] acceleration of a required adjustment to new mortality tables in France.

The investment result decreased slightly due to a still declining current income and lower realized gains. The expense results contributed positively with savings from mature markets outweighing ongoing investments in Asia.

Our net fee inflows were at €5.7 billion for the first half, in line with last year's strong results, but with an even better business mix. The stability in these figures was especially significant.

As such, new inflows were achieved while continuing to drive the composition of our portfolio towards our target segments with a further increase in the weight of unit linked and protection and despite more volatile markets during the second quarter.

In Italy, net inflows decreased from €3.1 billion to €2.3 billion, mainly driven by lower traditional savings and pension product sales, but with a significantly improved business mix.

France experienced a very strong progression of net inflows, up to almost €1 billion from less than €200 million 1 year ago with strong unit linked and protection sales, which offset traditional savings and pension flows that remain negative.

In Germany, we also saw a 5.3% increase, while the lower inflows in ACEER were mainly driven by maturities in Austria. In our International business, the second quarter saw strong growth in life insurance in China and a further positive contribution from the development of the new company in Hong Kong. At cumulative level, however, this could not yet fully offset the impact of the net outflows of traditional savings business in China in the first quarter of this year.

Due to the strongly positive net inflows, our Life technical reserves increased by 1.8 percentage points over the first 6 months to €342 billion. We are steering the mix of liability as planned.

Capital light business has increased its weight on total reserves by 8.4 percentage points since the baseline of year-end 2015, so already outperforming the 6 percentage points shift we promised to deliver over the 3 years from then until 2018.

The organic change has been so far equal to 5.2 percentage points with the rest coming from the disposals we announced in the recent past and, in particular, from the reclassification as a discontinued operation of Generali Leben.

Moving to new business, let me first clarify that IFRS 5 does not apply to embedded value indicators, and our new business figures have, therefore, not been adjusted to reflect those disposals that have been announced but not executed yet. This is consistent also with the Solvency II position of which the new business from start.

The overall present value of new business premiums declined by 3.9% to EUR 21.4 billion with the mix that marginally improved from the good one already achieved during the same period of last year.

The overall margin increased even further up 33 basis points on a like-for-like basis, to 450 basis points, which represents a new high. This improvement has been driven in equal terms by management actions on business mix steering, product enhancement and minimum guarantees as well as by improved financial market inputs.

Margins in unit linked were broadly stable. Protection margins increased by 75 basis points year-on-year, mainly due to a strong improvement in France, reflecting new products, better operating assumptions following positive experience and some other refinements.

The margin in savings business also increased by 39 basis points, mainly due to Italy as a result of ongoing product development initiatives and further reduced guarantees. This margin expansion overcompensated the reduction in volumes, leading to a new business value that reached €965 million, up by 3.6% of the previous year.

Even if the figures were adjusted for the discontinued businesses, the new business value would still slightly exceed €0.9 billion, and the new business margin would be slightly higher since the businesses earmarked for disposal have lower margins.

By region, we see further margin expansion in Italy, France and International, mitigated by reductions in Germany and ACEER. Although, the latter remains at very good levels and indeed is the most profitable region of the group. The decrease of new business you can see in Germany is explained by the run-off process that has been started at Generali Leben, a company that is still included in these numbers, as I explained before.

With a full integration of the sales force into DVAG, a reverting trend is expected going forward. The margin erosion on the other hand was related to worsen operating assumptions.

Let's look now to the Life investment portfolio. General account investments remain substantially flat at €301 billion. In terms of asset mix in the context of very tight spreads, we continued with the risking activity by marginally reducing the weight of corporate bonds, while the weight of government bonds and equities slightly increased. Cash balances within the investment portfolio were moderately lower at the end of the first half as compared to year-end 2017.

Current investment returns stabilized at around 1.6%, even if current income in absolute terms continued to decline by €138 million gross of policyholder share. The new minor investment rate in Life amounted to 2% compared to 1.9% during the same period of last year.

Let us now turn to P&C, and on this slide, I would like to focus on gross written premiums, which increased by 2.1% to €11 billion, trends were positive in both Motor insurance, driven primarily by Latin America and Eastern Europe and by non-Motor, which benefited from growth in Europ Assistance, Eastern Europe and France.

The operating results show a 3.8% increase. Looking in more detail at its components, we see that this positive performance is driven entirely by an improved technical result, up by EUR 67 million, which, in turn, reflects the favorable development in the combined ratio.

The investment results remain stable with higher proceeds from investment funds making up for the fall in current income.

Lastly, the results from other worsened by a €24 million, mainly due to decreased margins on service activities and higher indirect taxes. Italy's top line was down 3.3% at €2.6 billion.

Motor decreased by 4.1%, still affected by soft market and by reduction in the number of policies due to our persistently strict underwriting criteria. Primary non-Motor is down 2.7%, particularly driven by the evolution of the Global Corporate & Commercial business, partly due also to some pruning activities to product profitability.

Notwithstanding these top line numbers, we are starting to see underlying improving trends. In terms of profitability, Italy again confirmed its outstanding levels with a 90.1% combined ratio. France is having a good top line performance with premiums up 2.7% to over €1.4 billion.

Motor grew 2.1%, thanks to tariff optimization and new commercial initiatives. Primary non-Motor performed even better with premiums up by 2.7%. The combined ratio worsened by 0.6 percentage points to 98.9%, mainly due to increased nat ca losses and other weather-related large claims not reaching the nat cat definition threshold.

In Germany, premiums increased by 0.6%, this was driven by the combination of a stable Motor business and primary non-Motor increasing by 1.1%. The combined ratio experienced 0.4 percentage point deterioration, entirely due to higher nat cat losses, which were not fully compensated by the improving underlying trends. ACEER delivered a very strong performance once again showing a 4% premium increase driven by CEE countries. The combined ratio was outstanding at 88.2%, 1.7 points lower than the previous year.

Our International business delivered strong growth of 7% on a like-for-like basis, reaching almost EUR 2.7 billion of premiums, mainly thanks to the strong performance of the Americas and of Europ Assistance. The overall combined ratio here stood at 94.5%, down 3.1 percentage points year-on-year.

The loss ratio improved by 0.6 percentage points, notwithstanding a 0.5 percentage points higher impact from nat cat losses at 1.4 percentage points. The counterbalancing improvement came from the current year results, down 0.9 percentage points, which is a particularly pleasing result, although as we mentioned, the first quarter was particularly benign in terms of large losses outside of nat cat. The contribution from prior year development was essentially in line with the previous year at 4.8%.

The expense ratio also improved by 0.2 percentage points, driven by a lower administration expense ratio.

P&C investments increased slightly compared to the end of last year to EUR 39 billion. There has been a slight increase in both corporate and government bonds, counterbalanced by increasing cash instruments. Total P&C current returns on a 6-month basis were relatively stable at 1.6%.

The stability has been driven by improved current returns on equity investments with higher proceeds from investment funds, while fixed income returns have continued to decline slightly reflecting the persisting low interest rate environment. The average reinvestment rate in P&C during the first 6 months of this year was 1.5%, in line with what was achieved last year.

Let me finally turn to our holding and other businesses segment, whose overall contribution to the group operating result improved from €39 million last year to €74 million in this closing. This result has been driven by the strong performance of Asset Management Europe, only partially mitigated by 7% decrease in Banca Generali's operating results.

Asset Management Europe saw an increase of 53% in operating result and 56% growth in the net result as compared to the first half of last year. This notable increase in profitability reflects a larger volume of investment into real estate, a review of insurance-mandate pricing, the development of the third-party business and increase of internally managed unit linked assets under management.

Larger revenues drove our cost income ratio down by 9 percentage points to 54%. These positive developments positioned Generali well to reach the target we announced for 2020.

In summary, we have produced another strong set of results with growing profitability, industry-leading technical KPIs and a strong balance sheet, which has comfortably been able to absorb the market volatility of that in the second quarter.

Moreover, we have made very significant and transforming steps towards the achievement of all our strategic initiatives, which place Generali well to close successfully its current plan by the end of 2018 and lay the ground for profitable growth under the new plan that will be announced in November. Thank you for your attention.

