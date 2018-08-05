Aquestive: Awaiting Phase 2-3 Results From FDA In August 2018

Aquestive sold shares at 4.5x forward sales, which is a bit expensive as compared to other large competitors.

If the FDA is positive about the future development of Sympazan, the stock price could run higher.

On August 31, 2018, the company expects to receive information from the FDA about a new drug application for Sympazan.

Aquestive has a late-stage proprietary product pipeline focused on the treatment of diseases of the central nervous system.

With traders expecting the results from the FDA about the New Drug Application for Sympazan on August 31, 2018, Aquestive (NASDAQ:AQST) seems a must-follow stock. With that, the company seems a bit expensive trading at 4.5x forward sales as compared to peers. Additionally, with debt equal to $45 million and high interest expenses after the IPO, the financial risk of Aquestive is another caveat to be kept in mind.

Business Overview

Founded in Delaware in January 2004, Aquestive has a late-stage proprietary product pipeline focused on the treatment of diseases of the central nervous system.

The following are the product candidates at Phase 2-3 of development:

Libervant: It is a buccally administered soluble film formulation of diazepam. It is expected to treat recurrent epileptic seizures. A New Drug Application ("NDA") is expected in 2018.

Sympazan: It is an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of a form of epilepsy called Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome. The company filed a New Drug Application in October 2017. On August 31, 2018, the company expects to receive information from the FDA about this NDA. The market will study the stock closely around this date. If the FDA is positive about the future development of Sympazan, the stock price could run higher.

AQST-117: It consists of an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole. It could serve as a treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, for which Aquestive expects to file NDA in the first half of 2019.

The image below provides further information on the company's portfolio of treatments and the stage of development. Please note that Aquestive is already making revenues from the commercialization of several drugs:

Employees: 10% Work On R&D

With 21 employees working on R&D and 132 working on manufacturing, Aquestive doesn't seem to be a typical pharmaceutical start-up. Aquestive is much more mature as it owns commercialization rights and is already making revenues.

Management Team

Aquestive is led by executives with an average of over 17 years of leadership experience in large corporations like Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), GlaxoSmithKline PLC (OTCPK:GLAXF), Novartis AG (NVS), Midatech Pharma Plc (MTP), Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX), and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK).

In addition, many of the directors have brilliant academic credentials. The company's employees hold MBAs from Harvard University, St. John's University, Pace University, New York University Stern School of Business, and Duke University.

Assets and Liabilities: Loans and Warrant Liabilities

With the asset/liability ratio under one, the balance sheet is the part of the financials that shareholders will like the less. The cash on hand as of December 31, 2017, was equal to $17 million, which seems beneficial. However, the loans payable worth $45.5 million and warrant liabilities equal to $7.6 million are worrying. The images below show the assets and liabilities prior to the IPO:

With large long-term debt, Aquestive's contractual obligations must be given due consideration. The company will need to pay $55 million in debt principal and $2.8 million in operating lease obligations in one to three years.

According to the prospectus, Aquestive will not use the proceeds to repay the debt, which is beneficial. With this information in mind, investors should expect a new sale of equity to repay the debt in one to three years. Bear in mind that the equity transaction may lead to share price depreciation. The following lines provide information regarding the use of proceeds from the IPO:

31% Revenue Growth y/y

With the revenue reaching $66.9 million in 2017, a 31% increase, the manufacturing and supply and selling expenses are responsible for the company's operating losses of $0.1 million. It is beneficial that Aquestive expends $22 million in R&D. The image below shows the P&L account:

In addition, the company pays $7 million a year in interest expenses. With net losses equal to $8.9 million, if the company pays out the debt, net profit can be achievable. With that in mind, investors will need to check whether Aquestive reduces its debt in the next quarters. It can be very positive, and can lead to share price appreciation.

Cash Flow Statement: Positive and Growing CFO

The cash flow statement is even better than the P&L account. The CFO in 2017 was equal to $5.8 million, much better than in 2016, which is equal to -$8.1 million. This change was due to the changes in trade receivables of $4.6 million, debt amortization of $1.8 million, and changes in fair value of warrants of $1.1 million. Have a look at it in the image below:

New Capitalization

Aquestive provided some information about the state of capitalization after the IPO. The company expects to have $75 million in cash, $45 million in debt, and no convertible stocks or warrants. Regarding the debt, it was noted in the prospectus that the interest rate paid is quite high. The minimum rate is as high as 11.75%, as shown in the image below:

Debt holders believe that the risk is quite high on this name as the interest rate is elevated. Shareholders need to know that they usually bear more risk than debt holders.

Valuation and Competitors

With $75 million in cash and $45 million in long-term debt, the net debt equals -$30 million. The number of shares outstanding after the IPO equal 24.5 million. At $15, the market capitalization equals $367 million. In total, the enterprise value is $337 million. Assuming revenue growth of 15%, the 2018 forward revenue would be $75 million, and the company would trade at 4.5x forward sales, which seems a bit expensive compared to peers.

It is quite difficult to find a peer with a size similar to that of Aquestive. According to the prospectus, its competitors are large corporations. Have a look at them in the image below:

Reviewing their multiples may provide some useful information to assess Aquestive:

Novartis trades at 3.84x sales with a pre-tax margin of 16%.

Mylan, Inc. (MYL) trades at 3.02x sales with a pre-tax margin of 7%.

GW Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) trades at 160x sales with revenue growth equal to 67%, but a negative pre-tax margin.

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:ESALF) trades at 3.24x sales with a 13.61% pre-tax margin.

Aquestive's sales multiple seems a bit large if we compare the company with Novartis, Mylan, and Eisai. Investors may note that the company has several product candidates at Phase 2-3 of development, which could push the share price up if they are successful. With that rationale being very logical, 4.5x forward sales seem to be much for Aquestive. The debt seems too large. Is the market taking into account the financial risk of Aquestive?

Shareholders: Institutions Bought This Name

The analysis of shareholders reveals that the company has been quite successful in selling securities prior to the IPO. It is a beneficial feature. There seem to be three different venture capital investors with large stakes on this name. Investors will also appreciate that none of the investors owns sufficient shares to control the Board, which will remain independent.

Finally, please note that directors and executives own considerable amount of shares of Aquestive. So, it seems obvious that the market will study their trades. If they sell or buy, the share price will move accordingly. Insiders will need to wait 181 days to sell their stock, so the risk of a share price depreciation will increase after this time period.

Conclusion

Aquestive sold shares at 4.5x forward sales, which is a bit expensive as compared to other large competitors. With several candidates at Phase 2-3 and others currently being commercialized, Aquestive could trade a bit overvalued as compared to peers. If those candidates are approved by FDA, the share price could explode up. However, the company's debt and the high interest rate being paid don't seem to justify the overvaluation.

