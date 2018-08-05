Wall St. Says These 50 Consumer Defensive Dogs Are Tops In August

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five August top-yield Consumer Defensive WallStars showed 12.01% LESS net gain than from $5k invested in all 10. Big high-priced stocks dominated the Consumer Defensive August top 10 list.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Estimate 15.67% To 27.15% Net Gains From Top 10 Consumer Defensive WallStars By August 2019

Five of ten top dividend-yield Consumer Defensive WallStars were among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst one-year target prices (As tinted in the chart above). Thus, the yield-based forecast for the Consumer Defensive socks, as graded by those Wall St. wizards, was 50% accurate this month.

Projections based on dividend returns from $1,000 invested in the 30 highest-yielding stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2019 data points. Note: One-year target prices from one analyst were not applied. Ten broker-estimated profit-generating trades to August 2019 were:

Cresud SACIF (CRESY) was projected to net $271.49, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 44% more than the market as a whole.

Coca-Cola Femsa (KOF) was projected to net $271.34, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from 12 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 9% over the market as a whole.

Coty (COTY) was projected to net $261.48, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from 17 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 74% less than the market as a whole.

Ambev (ABEV) was projected to net $258.18, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from 10 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 64% more than the market as a whole.

Bunge (BG) was projected to net $251.85, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from 10 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 12% above the market as a whole.

British American Tobacco (BTI) was projected to net $211.28, based on a mean target price estimate from three analysts, plus the projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 7% over the market as a whole.

Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) was projected to net $181.40, based on a median target price estimate from nine analysts, plus dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 2% less than the market as a whole.

Altria Group (MO) was projected to net $166.47, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from 16 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 35% less than the market as a whole.

Kraft Heinz (KHC) netted $156.77 based on a median target price estimate from 24 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. No Beta number was available for KHC.

An average net gain in dividend and price was calculated at 22% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 16% less than the market as a whole.

Top 50 Consumer Defensive WallStars By Yield and Gains Represented All 13 Sector Industries In August

Yield (dividend / price) results from YCharts August 2 verified by Yahoo Finance for 54 stocks produced the actionable conclusions in this article.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) Paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where, and (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest-yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are in fact best called "underdogs".

50 Top Consumer Defensive WallStars By Target Gains

Top 50 Consumer Defensive WallStars By Yield

Actionable Conclusions (11-20) Yield Metrics Selected 10 Top Consumer Defensive WallStars

Top 10 Consumer Defensive equities selected 8/2/18 by yield represented four of thirteen constituent industries.

Top yielding Consumer Defensive stocks found a single beverages - soft drinks stock placed first, Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) [1].

Four tobacco representatives placed second, fourth, fifth, and seventh: Vector Group (VGR) [2]; Philip Morris International (PM) [4]; British American Tobacco [5]; and Altria Group [7].

Three packaged foods representatives placed third, eighth, and ninth, B&G Foods (BGS) [3], General Mills (GIS) [8], and Kraft Heinz [9].

Finally, two beverages - brewer issues made the top ten in sixth and tenth places - Anheuser-Busch InBev [6], and Ambev [10] to complete the August Consumer Defensive WallStars top 10 by yield.

Nine more industries constitute the sector: (1) Beverages - wineries & distilleries; (2) confectioners; (3) discount stores; (4) education & training service; (5) farm products; (6) food distribution; (7) grocery stores (8) household & personal products; and (9) pharmaceutical retailers.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Ten Top Yield Consumer Defensive WallStars Were Estimated By Brokers To August 2019

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst median price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 12.01% Disadvantage For Five Highest-Yield, Lowest-Priced Consumer Defensive WallStars To August 2019

Ten top Consumer Defensive WallStars were culled by target price and yield for this monthly update. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top 10 Consumer Defensive equities selected 6/26/18 showing the highest dividend yields represented seven of thirteen industries composing the Consumer Defensive sector.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted Five Lowest-Priced Of The Top 10 Highest-Yield Consumer Cyclical Stocks (25) Delivering 11.77% Vs. (26) 13.37% Net Gains By All Ten By August 2019

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top 10 consumer defensive WallStar kennel by yield were predicted by analyst one-year targets to deliver 12.01% less net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all 10. The very lowest priced Consumer Defensive top yield stock, Ambev, was projected to deliver the best net gain of 25.82%.

The five lowest-priced Consumer Defensive top yield WallStars for August 2 were: Ambev; Vector Group; Keurig Dr Pepper; B&G Foods; General Mills, with prices ranging from $5.09 to $47.74.

Five higher-priced Consumer Defensive WallStars for August 2 were: British American Tobacco; Altria Group; Kraft Heinz; Philip Morris International; and Anheuser-Busch InBev, whose prices ranged from $54.25 to $100.43.

That distinction between the five low-priced dividend equities and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article, this glossary instablog to interpret my abbreviated headings, and this instablog to aid your safe investing. - Fredrik Arnold

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Consumer Defensive stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance. Dog photo by: filudesign.com

Three or more of these top 50 Consumer Defensive pups by yield qualify as a valuable catches! Find them among the now 52 Dogs of the Week I found on The Dividend Dog Catcher premium site, or the 52 Dogs of the Week II that are now accumulating returns. Also, a Safari to Sweet Success (Dogs of the Week III) launched in early September now has 47 selections to peruse. Click here to subscribe or get more information. Make investing gains again. Catch your underdog on Facebook! At 8:45 AM nearly every NYSE trading day on Facebook/ Dividend Dog Catcher Fredrik Arnold does a quick live video summary of one of four or five stocks contending for a single weekly slot in his Safari To Sweet Success portfolio. Go to Facebook/Dividend Dog Catcher at 8:45 AM trading days and watch, like, comment and share The live video. Of course you're welcome to view all the replays, too, anytime. Yet always remember: Root for the Underdog

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.