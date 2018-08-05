Netgear - Arlo IPO To Provide Appealing Arbitrage Play

If shares of Netgear drop a little further or Arlo's shares move higher, I am tempted to buy Netgear and short Arlo.

Netgear (NTGR) is a company which never surfaced on my radar until I found out it was the former mother company and now major shareholder of Arlo (ARLO). Following the IPO of this business, Netgear becomes a relatively appealing arbitrage play, especially if the valuation of the remaining assets of Netgear rapidly approaches zero in case of a momentum run in the shares of Arlo.

The Company

Netgear claims to be an innovative leader in connecting the world to the Internet; that is at least the mission statement of the company. The company focuses on leadership in WiFi, LTE, and wire-free products. Other key features of its line up include the fact that intelligent software and cloud connectivity are combined with a seamless mobile experience.

Arlo is its line-up of savvy security/monitoring solutions, but more about that company in this article, as this former subsidiary just went public. Besides Arlo, Netgear reports divisional results for connected home and SMB.

For the year of 2017, the company reported a 6% increase in revenues to $1.41 billion. The company did report a 12% decline in adjusted earnings. Reported adjusted earnings per share came in at $2.74, as GAAP profits only amounted to $0.59 per share. Much of the discrepancy is due to the tax reform as stock-based compensation was a very real expense, amounting to $0.67 per share. Adjusted for that number and accepting the other changes to non-GAAP earnings, my estimate of earnings power only amounts to $2.07 per share.

Note that Arlo contributed $378 million in revenues in 2017, with connected home generating $762 million in revenues and SMB posting $266 million. It should be noted that sales of both connected home and SMB segments were on a downward trajectory, with both of them posting sales declines of roughly 10%.

As a whole the company reported GAAP operating margins of 6.2%, while adjusted margins totalled 8.7% of sales. GAAP operating profits amounted to $86 million, of which the S1-Filing of Arlo reveals a $6 million contribution from that business. Hence the two remaining businesses of Netgear report operating earnings of $80 million on $1.03 billion in sales.

2018 Developments, Sum Of The Part

Knowing that Arlo has become a separate business, I focus on the remaining connected home and SMB businesses. Connected home reported an 8% decline in first-quarter sales as revenue from the much smaller SMB business was up by 3%. Things improved in the second quarter, as sales of connected home grew by 3% and SMB growth accelerated to 7%.

What is of interest is the sum-of-the-part valuation of Netgear. With 31.7 million shares outstanding on a diluted basis, the market value of the company stands at $2.09 billion, trading at $66 per share.

The company holds $355 million in cash and equivalents. It will make a $70 million cash contribution to Arlo, reducing the net cash to $285 million. Following the IPO, Netgear still holds 62.5 million shares in Arlo. Trading at $22 per share on the opening day, this stake is valued at $1.37 billion. This means that operating assets of Netgear are valued at $435 million.

That is the value currently attached to the connected home and SMB businesses which generate about a billion in sales. The problem is that operating margins appear to be trending lower. Reported adjusted operating margins totalled 8.7% for all of 2017. Assuming similar margins for the remaining businesses, adjusted operating profits are seen around $87 million on a billion in sales.

That does not yet account for the 250 basis point margin pressure seen so far this year, resulting in adjusted operating earnings trending at levels closer to $62 million. The problem is that this number excludes stock-based compensation running at a rate of $35 million a year.

Assuming that $20 million of the stock-based compensation expense can be attributed to the remaining core business, I peg adjusted operating profits at $42 million these days. As the company is not leveraged, no interest expenses will be incurred. Assuming a 20% tax rate, I see net earnings power at $34 million. That more or less suggests that the remaining businesses (which are not really growing) trade at 12-13 times earnings, a modest valuation by all means.

What Now? Considering A Relative Arbitrage Play

The interesting part of Netgear is the interplay with Arlo. To explain this: Netgear holds 62.5 million shares in Arlo and its stock hardly moved after shares of Arlo moved higher from $19 to $22 on Friday (representing roughly $200 million in incremental value for Netgear). The lack of reaction is interesting as the move higher in Arlo added about $6 per share to the value of Netgear's shares.

The appeal in my eyes is that the valuation of Netgear's remaining assets is relatively limited, at $435 million or 12 times earnings based on the calculation above. In my eyes, there is some upside based on the cheap and unleveraged valuation, especially as margins have been trending a bit lower and corporate cost allocation for Arlo might "fall" away.

Hence I am quite attracted to buy into Netgear and sell Arlo short (in the right proportion) if the value of the remaining core assets falls further or perhaps approaches zero. Of course, it will become more clearer in the following quarters upon the effective split, as I am quite compelled to the potential relative arbitrage play which is unfolding now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NTGR over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.