Rolls Royce Holdings plc ADR (RYCEY) CEO Warren East on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Rolls Royce Holdings plc ADR (OTCPK:RYCEY) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2018 4:00 AM ET

Jennifer Ramsey

Thank you for joining us here at London Stock Exchange and for those of you who joined us online. My name is Jennifer Ramsey, and I lead the Investor Relations team at Rolls-Royce. Welcome to our 2018 half year results presentation.

Warren East

Great. Thank you very much, Jennifer. Thank you, everybody, for coming along with us this morning. So, as Jennifer said, I'll start with a quick overview, and I'm well aware of my reputation for not being able to keep the time, so I'm going to do my best this morning. So, we have quick plenty of time for questions and answers.

So, a quick summary. This is a good slide. It shows good half-year progress for 2018, and that's really what is underpinning our confidence in the full-year, which is why we've made the comments. We've made this morning about full-year free cash flow and profit at the upper half of our guidance range.

Basically, all of these metrics are moving in roughly the right direction, and it's a strong performance across all parts of the business. And I'm particularly encouraged by good control of some of our cost, particularly our discretionary costs as well in the first half. So, we're feeling pretty good about it from an overall point of view.

I'll talk about that in a little bit more detail and run around the business, and then some comments on the restructuring. So, our Civil Aerospace business, good metrics here, obviously, overshadowed by the issues we're seeing on Trent 1000. I'm going to talk about Trent 1000 in just a moment. But large engine production is up, it's up about 24%. Encouraging to see the run rate there. We're well-positioned on a run rate for the second half of the year.

We do have a change in product mix going into the second half of the year that we can probably talk about a bit later, and that's going to bring its own challenges, but it's a very good first half position to start with. And that obviously, led to growth in the installed fleet. So, we’re now up to about 4,600 large engines in the installed fleet, which is great and you're seeing the size of the fleet driving growth in engine flying hours. It's encouraging seeing that come through to the business. We also made good progress in the OE losses. And I think both Stephen and I can talk in a little more detail in a few moments about that.

Very good to see new engines launched as well. We obviously couldn't talk with you in March about our new Pearl engine that's launched in business aviation, but it's also encouraging to see some of the other new engine activity as well. So, all in all, a good half for civil aerospace, and I'll talk about Trent 1000 in a moment. Power Systems, again, a standout performance from our Power Systems overall growth of the about 13%, driven by volumes and strong growth in the target markets, particularly in Marine and Industrial sectors.

Defense was a solid performance, very good on cash and a good development of pipeline, the opportunity pipeline, which we believe can turn into orders in the second half of the year. At our Capital Markets Day, a few weeks ago, six weeks ago now, we talked in more detail about the restructuring program that we announced. And I'm pleased to say that that's going down very well inside the business, and we're making good progress on that.

Taken all together, that gives us a good platform from a financial results point of view at this half way stage in the year, growing in confidence for the full-year. And now I'm going to go into a bit more detail. And I'll start with the Trent 1000 issues, since this is really a sort of contextual backdrop that has been a big issue for us in the first half of the year. It's been an even bigger issue for our customers. And I have to say that, of course, we apologize and do regret all the disruptions caused to our customers. If you are a customer who has a large fleet of Rolls-Royce powered, 787s then there has been an unacceptable level of disruptions.

However, we are working very constructively with each and every one of those customers on a customer-by-customer almost engine-by-engine basis, so that we have the situation with each customer's engines plotted out over the next 12 to 18 months. And that is a dynamic situation, but we're working very closely with them on that. And I have to say that in spite of all the disruption caused, our customers generally are being incredibly supportive and by working together, we are achieving minimal disruption for those customers.

So, from an operational point of view, at our Capital Markets Day, we had just passed what we believe to be the peak of aircraft on the ground, and I'm very pleased with the team performance that has managed that situation. We have seen a lot of creativity, we've seen a lot of commitment and some very good results. The actions and the pace of response has been very good. We are now sitting well below that peak of just under 50 aircraft on the ground and increased MRO capacity is absolutely keeping pace. We're just slightly ahead because we are on a slight-downward trend of the inspections and the fallouts from the inspections.

More importantly, we're also making great progress on the long-term fixes here, and obviously, six weeks since our capital markets day and the update I gave then, I'm six weeks more confident in the final fixes to the situation around the Trent 1000s. So, from an operational point of view, that's good. When we stood here in March, we talked about the cash impact on 2018 and 2019, and obviously, the additional inspections that have come to light since then, and the full sort of extent of what it takes to deal with all those inspections, we were able to quantify the 2018 impact at our Capital Markets Day in June, and say that's actually increased from the expected £350 million to £450 million in 2018.

And over the last several weeks, we've been busy quantifying the cash impact in 2019 and 2020, and that's what we're talking about today. The cash impact in 2019, we now expect to be the same as 2018, £450 million. We do expect that to reduce in 2020 by £100 million and for a very significantly after that. And Stephen will talk, I'm sure, in a little bit more detail around the exact timing of that. And moving on to the expected P&L treatment of that where we've taken an exceptional charge this morning. So, we'll cover anything else about Trent 1000 in the Q&A session.

Another key topic at our Capital Markets Day was our rewire program, the restructuring and addressing significant change to Rolls-Royce across structure, across process, people and culture. And I'm pleased with the progress that we've made over the last six weeks since the Capital Markets Day. But of course, what I'm really pleased with is the progress that we've made internally since February when we kicked off this program in earnest.

So, the restructuring that we announced the three business units has taken place. We are making good progress with tightening down on what is going to be our smaller, very lean head office. We have launched group business services, organization, and generally, marching forward on that restructuring. Our executive team has been in action around the business consulting with thousands of our employees.

So, here's a summary of what’s happened. The group business services organization is bringing together about 2,000 people from functions like finance and HR and legal, to support our empowered businesses. We have established another central grouping, bringing together things like strategy and our technology group, really focused around beyond the investment horizon of our businesses, creation of genuine competitive advantage and intellectual property, and that's quite a small team of a few 100.

So, I said, the executive team's been around the business. We have face to face met with thousands of our employees around the business since the middle of June. And that's been an effort from all of our execs who've been hunting in pairs. It's been a very rewarding exercise, a lot of two-way communication. We've actually been able to use the input from our employees to help set priorities.

It's actually initiated some short-term immediate actions, which have been quite useful and helping us with our zero-based budgeting approach to making significant changes with our processes. And in terms of the headcount reduction that we announced in the middle of June, then we're on target for our goals there. We're conscious to the fact that this is about real people. It's 4,600 people leaving the business by the end of 2019, with approximately one-third of that happening during 2018. We are on target for that.

So that's restructuring. Now, I'll just do a quick run around the three businesses. And looking at Civil, it's not all been about the Trent 1000 in Civil in the first half of the year, and that's really what's quite encouraging. Trent 1000 is, I'll say, I'm being very pleased with the excellent response from our business, but we've been able to do that at the same time as a lot of other good things happening. So, it's good to see growth in usage of the fleet, and you see a significant growth half year on half year in invoiced flying hours, partly, of course, driven by the increase in the size of the fleet.

So, it's encouraging to see the ramp-up in volumes. We've been on this journey of 300, 400, 500 and hopefully, this year about 600 engines being -- large engines being produced. We're on track for that. And encouraging as well to see progress on the OE losses, driven by XWB, but Stephen will show a bit later some of the other engines contributing there to reduction in cash losses.

In terms of fueling that in the future, encouraging to see the new engines coming through, so Trent 7000 achieved certification and those of you who visited Farnborough a week or two ago, will have seen the Trent 7000 on the new A330. And again, on new engines, very good to see the launch of Pearl. Obviously, it's been in development for some time.

We haven't been able to talk about it. It's a very well-kept secret. But good to see a resurgence there and at the time was when we see a little bit of uptick in the business jet market as well. I mean, it isn't all about the current activity. We're also seeing good progress on new technology, looking further ahead and our UltraFan core demonstrated we have some very good results in terms of testing there.

On Power Systems, as I said, another standout performance, really, very encouraging momentum at Power Systems, the pipeline for the second half and for 2019 also looking good, driven by strong markets, particularly Marine, Industrial. And that extra volume has been helping our margins, looking ahead to clean the technologies, demand there for gas power.

And in terms of what we've been doing inside the business, then a continuation of the simplification I've talked about several times, standing in this very spot. We're continuing with the reduction in the number of product variants. We've now reduced about 30% of the product variants.

Obviously, progress is bit slower at that because you get the low-hanging fruit first. But we're continuing on that journey. I also talked before about Power Systems and service and the massive installed base we have out there and how we aim to do a much better job on service in our Power Systems business pushing digital, pushing connectivity. Obviously, we are prioritizing the relevant applications there.

We have actually seen the first, really, digitally driven applications in people's hands to help with the service there and the replication of the service center model that's in our Civil Aerospace business, up and running in Power Systems. It's good. And looking ahead, Power Systems, we also, again, driven by underlying fundamentals cleaner, fewer emissions, more efficient engines, and also system solutions that we're working on in Power Systems. So, all in all, a good first half year there.

Defense. So, what we can describe as solid progress, I mean, actually we haven't any huge announcements to make about what's been going on in Defense in the first half of the year. And clearly, there were some work upfront on the structure, putting together different pieces of our business, all related to Defense under one umbrella. That's been encouraging. We're seeing actually some early signs of first customer contact where that's actually becoming quite useful to join up.

Good to see the F-35s appear in the U.K., from a U.K. perspective. Good to see the MT30 getting outside of the U.K. and the U.S. traditional navy, so in Korea and in Japan. I mentioned before the pipeline in Defense looking good for the second half of the year and again, those of you who are at Farnborough saw us on the platform alongside BAE and others with the U.K.'s new combat program that was announced there.

Just one tiny bit to finish on the overall shape of the portfolio, so we've talked about cleaning up the portfolio and we talked about the elements of that before. So, as of the half year, pleased to be able to talk about the bottom half of this slide there where the sale of commercial Marine has been announced. We rearranged a few of the pieces in our formerly Marine business before we embarked on this process, which meant that we had essentially just a Commercial Marine operation to sell. I'm very pleased that we found an excellent buyer in Kongsberg for that business and a good result financially.

And with that, I'll hand over to Stephen. Thank you.

Stephen Daintith

Great. Thank you, Warren, and good morning, everybody. So, Warren's kept his on time, and I'll do my best to stick with that. So, thanks for joining us for the half year results. And as Warren said, I think an encouraging start to the year certainly ahead of our own internal expectations. We don't issue half year guidance numbers for consensus, but it's certainly ahead of our own internal expectations. So, just running through the numbers. There's the agenda: the half year results, a quick counter through the business units, accounting policy updates and then guidance for the balance of the full-year 2018.

So, the half year results. First of all, we'd like to introduce a new format, that we're going to be using on a go-forward basis to how we present the Rolls-Royce numbers. Highlighting what we consider now the core business, so we've announced the sale of Commercial Marine, we completed the sale of L’Orange. So those are coming out of our core numbers.

Late December last year, we completed the transaction for ITP, so that comes into our core numbers. And that's how we've arrived at our core business. So, this is when you see the expression core business throughout the presentation and in the RNS. That's what this is all about. And in fact, we've shown our guidance, updated our guidance to show this new format as well, which is consistent with the treatment that we adopted audit for the group in March earlier this year with the full year results.

So, the group underlying numbers. First of all, revenue growth, 26% growth in revenue across the group, and we'll see that some very strong contribution from Civil, Power Systems and ITP as well. And – sorry that was 26% for Civil Aerospace, that was 14% across the group. Civil Aerospace growing at 26%, that was growing in OE, long-term service agreement revenue, but also in time and material revenue as well. So, good growth across all 3 revenue streams.

Power Systems growing at 13%, ITP growing at a very nice 19%. That's largely driven by its share on the Rolls-Royce engine programs. Core business, therefore, growing at 16% and the group underlying results of 14%. So good revenue growth, and as we'll see in a couple of slides, across all our core three revenue streams of OE, LTSA and time and material revenue.

And then looking at the profit on a business-by-business section. And the underlying operating profit or loss in Civil was a £112 million, but that's £149 million improvement on the equivalent period last year. Defense was pretty much flat. Power Systems, nice profit growth in Power Systems. So, £56 million on an organic basis to £80 million, and that's good flow through of profit from revenue growth into profit.

ITP growing by £32 million to underlying operating profit of £40 million, and you get to the group perspective, their core businesses growing by £183 million. And as a strapline there, just as to remind us on free cash flow, we'll see in a little while, £211 million growth in organic, free cash flow to £72 million negative, but a significant improvement on the first half last year. And group free cash flow at £267 million improvement there as well. So, good progress across the group.

Looking at the core business underlying results, when you add all up and take into account R&D and C&A and bring us some details in there. So, there's a 16% revenue growth, gross profit growing by 12%, R&D costs are down slightly by £100 million or so, 28% organic change. But just to make the point, and I'll show a slide little later that really demonstrates this clearly. Our cash spend on R&D is actually up on last year. So, we are spending more than last year, but the hit to the P&L account is lower, largely driven by the increasing capitalization in line with our new policy, and I'll show you that detail in a second.

C&A costs are up by 4% to £479 million, this is the indirect expenditures across the group. Most of our businesses, in fact, are flat, if not down on C&A. And it is in Power Systems that was said is really driving this increase at a group level, and that's largely a phasing difference, which we expect to correct yourself to an extent in the second half of the year. So, core underlying profit growing by £183 million and core free cash flow at the bottom there, which I'll explain in a second growing by £214 million.

Looking at the three revenue streams that I mentioned a little while ago. So, whilst we were reporting core underlying revenue growth of 16%, it is not as though it’s just one of our revenue streams that’s sort of driving that 16% growth, it's pretty much, it's good growth across our three core revenue streams. OE revenue, 19% organic growth, largely driven by the Civil Aerospace ramp up, which we'll talk about in detail and the growth in Power Systems.

LTSA service revenue, again, the flying hour growth is a big driver of that, but also the shop visits growth as well and LTSA service revenues, and again, largely Civil Aerospace. And then other service revenue, time and material revenue, we see this growth in Power Systems, but also in Civil Aerospace, which you'll in a little while, the growth there on legacy engines, the old-fashioned time and material parts and so on high margin business growing very nicely. So, it's encouraging to see a balance of growth across the group and not just in one particular area.

Key point here, we actually have a good visibility of revenues as well. We have a very clear order book around Civil Aerospace. And as we'll see in a little while, Power Systems as well has good visibility around its order book and, indeed, a strong order book as well. And we'll go into that. And you can see the mix there on the types of revenue streams: OE 49%, growing at 19%; LTSA 25%; and other service revenue 26%. So, a good balance of revenue streams as well.

Here's the chart on R&D. So, R&D actually increased by £43 million on a cash basis to £663 million. Third-party contributions represent government funding and so on to contribute towards our R&D programs. So, our net cash spend is up by 14% to £518 million. We're capitalizing £239 million of that spend. And if you recall, when we highlighted our new accounting policy, we're capitalizing a little earlier and stopping capitalizing a little later than previously and the comparative for the first half of 2017, did not have that new accounting policy in place. So, that's why you got a bit of a disconnect between those two numbers.

So, the core R&D P&L charge for the first half £296 million. What else do I have to say on this slide? I think, well, there is increased investment in Civil Aerospace largely, the advanced-development programs, the UltraFan progress continues as Warren talked about. And we've got the new business aviation family, the Pearl 15, which we announced earlier this year. There's an increase spend in Defense as well, which you will see shortly, explains the Defense profit before tax, operating profit coming down slightly, and that's on future program investment to support those new orders that Warren talked about they were expecting in the second half of the year.

So, restructuring. And Warren's talked quite a bit about this already, but let me just put this sort of the financials on this. The exceptional P&L charge that we're reporting today for the first half of the year is a £132 million and the test for this, this is largely headcount-cost related. The test for this is that our employees have a reasonable expectation of being impacted by this program and that's the test when you – there's the trigger for preventing the provision in place for that headcount reduction.

And as a Warren mentioned, we've carried out, I think, every ELT member – executive team members, probably the 40 to 50 town hall sessions around the Rolls-Royce Group over the last four weeks, not just U.K. but across the U.K., but also Singapore, Germany, the U.S. around all parts of the global Rolls-Royce, and explained in detail the restructuring program, the implications of it, but also what we're looking to try and achieve out of it from a cultural and a process change across the business. So, it's been a good start on delivering plan.

The next five months is a critical time when we then start implementing on those headcount reductions. Just as a reminder, we have highlighted that we're expecting around a third of the headcount reduction to be in 2018 and the balance in 2019. The benefits of this reaffirming the benefits, £400 million of net savings run rate by the end of 2020 around fixed cost and headcounts.

I came back to my point about process, a much simpler, more responsive business structure, improved efficiency and effectiveness. And what's been encouraging, just to reinforce Warren's words, it's the degree of enthusiasm across the workforce to get involved in this restructuring. So, we've been delighted with that reaction.

Total costs of £500 million, so the £132 million is a proportion of that £500 million. I think we guide this for around 25% in 2018, so we're kind of a broadly on track with that, maybe a little bit ahead of it. But on its own way, that's good news because it demonstrates the progress that we're making on the restructuring.

Just as a reminder as well, the underlying profit and free cash flow excludes the one-off restructuring items. So, this £500 million cash cost is excluded from our underlying cash flow and profit numbers. This Trent 1000 and 900, I have combined the two engines on this chart, but the numbers, particularly as we get into sort of 2018 through to 2020 and beyond, a very large majority of those are in respect to the Trent 1000.

So, the March 7 guidance that we gave was £350 million cash cost for the Trent 1000 and 900. Since the Pack C and Pack B worthiness directives, that cost has increased to around £450 million. As Warren mentioned in his presentation, we’re now expecting 2019 to be broadly flat with 2018 at around £450 million, 2020 falls by £100 million to about 350 million and then, we have a material reduction into 2021 and 2022 beyond that.

The updated impact, what does this extra cost reflects. It reflects the cost of the compressor rotor blades and the significant ongoing customer disruption over a period of time as these worthiness directives remain in place. We'll talk about that in a second. I should say as well, that all the cash costs for the Trent 1000 or 900 are included in our underlying free cash flow guidance and targets that we've given for the years ahead, just to make that point. So, whilst the accounting treatment, we'll get to in a second is around the accounting of it, in cash, Trent 1000 and the 900 in-service cash costs are included.

So, the triggers for the exceptional treatment and over the last few weeks, we've exercised a lot of brain cells on this treatment with our auditors, with our audit committee, with our brokers, and we have all landed on this accounting treatment that we're highlighting today for the Trent 1000. A £554 million provision that we're setting up for the exceptional costs of the Trent 1000 total costs over the next 5 years that's 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022. So, what are those triggers?

Well, first of all, and we prepared these words very carefully because these are the sort of triggers that we will use going forward, should we ever be in the position again. We're certainly not expecting that and what we have is a pretty unique event with the Trent 1000, but this is just to clarify exactly what has triggered this treatment. So, first of all, a series of abnormal events, given rise to a significant level of cost of a nature not normally expected. And most importantly, it's not reflected in the contract price, not included in the original long-term contracts.

The abnormal events, I think the material technical issues arising from the regulatory airworthiness directives and the airworthiness directives fleet wide is an important trigger as well. It's a wide-ranging impact across the fleet of an entire product type, Trent 1000 and is causing significant disruption to our customers. In these cases, and the cost of disruptions, wasted material, labor, et cetera in respect of the abnormal events will be treated as exceptional in the P&L.

When we do [indiscernible] that item comes out at £554 million and that represents around 40% of the total cash cost resolving the Trent 1000 issues for the period over 1 January 2018 through to 2022. So, it's a multiyear provision, 40%. The balance of around 60%, therefore, will be recognized over time in the P&L through our normal contract accounting margins over the next 15, 20 years, that balance of around £800 million also.

Final bullet point is just reinforcing my earlier comment, the cash costs will continue to be fully reflected in underlying free cash flow as they are being for 2018. The drivers of the growth in free cash flow, and we're reporting a £267 million improvement on the prior year and a number of drivers that get us to that number. First of all, increased cash inflows from civil aftermarket and engine flying hours. Flying hours growing at 20% on an underlying basis, a good strong growth there and a good cash generation from there.

Higher spare engine volumes. We have a much better mix of spare engine volumes, first half, second half, compared to last year, which is very much second half weighted. So, there is a growth, therefore, in the first half this year compared to what was a relatively low number in the first half of last year, as the spare engine volumes were very much second half weighted. So, there is a benefit and what is at the moment a very buoyant spare engine market, and not just because of the Trent 1000 issues because there are so many engines going through a number of operators who like to build up an inventory of spare engines for their new fleet.

Defense and other business working capital improvements. You might recall from the Capital Markets Day, we're encouraging all of our businesses to work harder, working capital in inventory, in debtors, in creditors. We still have a large balance of old debtors to be collected. We still have some supplies that we tend to pay a little earlier than the terms than we ought to. So, there are old-fashioned opportunities for working capital improvements.

Inventory remains at two higher level as well, which I talked about it is good opportunities there. And then mitigation actions are contributing as well to the Trent 1000, as Warren alluded in his presentation, managing discretionary we spend very tightly, particularly on travel costs, which have come down quite significantly over the last few months and in capital expenditure as well.

On the other side of the coin, the outflows, Trent 900, 1000 engines in service costs, we've guided to the number around £450 million in 2018 for the full-year. Power Systems is modestly lower, due to the order book composition, but also if you recall Power Systems last year had a particularly good cash flow performance, and particularly, in the first half of the year, which of course, you can't tend to repeat that year-after-year. And then we've talked about the higher future program R&D investment across Civil and Defense. And that gets us to the numbers in the middle of the page there.

Slightly higher tax, slightly lower pension cost reflects in the surplus that we have on our pension scheme, and there's the out turn below of group free cash flow, but also highlighting the core free cash flow. And all of these items gave us confidence, therefore, around the full year 2018 cash flow. Hence, the updating to guidance today to be in the upper half of our guidance range for cash, and indeed, profit as well.

Looking at working capital a bit of detail, we tend to have a bit questions on working capital, so we put this slide in just to help that analysis. Inventories have grown by £427 million. One shouldn't be surprised at inventory growth with Civil Aerospace and Power Systems and the volume growth that we're seeing in those businesses. And Of course, I think there's an argument we had around the efficiency of our inventory balances, but that's another story.

The increase in trades and other receivables, again, largely volume driven. And then increase in trades and other payables, there's been a material increase in the Civil long-term service agreement creditor balances, which has been driven by the engine flying hour growth in advance of revenues recognized. And within that number, there's also the £154 million prior year contract catch-up adjustment, which is a debit, a cost to our P&L accounts in the first half of the year, which I'll talk about in a second.

We've got phasing ahead of the H2 volume ramp-up. The Power Systems, again, as you would expect that given the order book and growth expected in the second half of the year. And you got underlying volume growth in Civil Aerospace as well. So, an equal and opposite match for that inventory growth that we're seeing up above at the top of that chart.

The group balance sheet, just reinforcing our ambition to return to a single A rating category. Single A ratings, I should say. And just a couple of things, during the first half, we completed the disposal of L’Orange, we announced the sale of Commercial Marine, and at the same time, we successfully issued EUR 1.1 billion bond at attractive rates to pre-fund the existing debt maturities until the end of 2018.

So, our view that 2018 is probably going to be a better year than 2019 for debt maturities, and so we pre-funded that. And just on these point on a balance sheet on these disposals as well. I mean what I liked about these two transactions is that we end up with broadly £1 billion extra cash on the balance sheet, but [0 loss to profit] or cash in our numbers, which is a nice piece of the portfolio management from a financial perspective.

Shareholder payments, we're holding those flat for the interim payments of 4.6p per share, cost of that is about £86 million. We are committed, we mentioned this at the Capital Markets Day to restoring shareholder payments to an appropriate level over time. And 2.5x free cash flow dividend cover through cycle, this is sort of a rough guide that you should be using to think about how we're approaching dividends. We view dividends in the context of our overall capital allocation going back to the Capital Markets Day and the source of cash return on invested capital that we're looking for across Rolls-Royce.

So, the business unit review, much of this I've touched on already, so I will try and run through these slides. Underlying revenue growth in Civil 26%, right in the middle of the chart there. And you can see the growth in OE revenue, there's a benefit there in that number related to those spare engine volumes in the first half of the year, which sell a list price, of course, rather than the post-concession price that we see in the deliveries to the airframers and then subsequently on to the airlines. Long-term service agreement driven by the growth in flying hours and shop visit growth and then services time and material around often legacy engines and sales of spare parts.

So, revenue growth of 26%, good profit flow through, improvement profit by £149 million. Within these numbers, the operating loss, there's a net capitalization increase of £174 million. But at the same time, in that middle bullet point, there's a £154 million negative contract catch-up in our numbers, which are broadly awash those two things. And you recall it in roughly May and November of every year, when we have our material contract pack reviews to look at things like what are the operational assumptions for our fleets, what our assumptions around retirements, what are we seeing about what visibility are we getting on the cost of shop visits and how much they're aligned with the plans that we have for those long-term contracts, and we adjust our contract margins for any changes in all of those things. This year, we have had times when this has been a positive number. For the first half of this year, it's a negative number to the tune of £154 million.

Engine deliveries grew by 24% to 259, wide-body engines in the first half of the year. And again, with reinforcing Warren's comments there looking at a number there in the high 500s, if not getting towards 600 on a full-year basis, therefore. Looking at the mix of the revenues there, 45% Trent XWB, you can see a few more Trent 700s and 900s and around the quarter we'll saw 28% Trent 1000s. The order book profiles on the left-hand side, and again, just reiterating the increase spare engine deliveries. A growth of 7 business aviation engines, so there's an improving market for business aviation, Pearl 15, we believe is arriving at the right time.

The OE loss on our engine, there's a 15% improvement, a bit of this is mix improvement. XWB-84 continues to make good progress towards its break-even target by 2020, which we're -- again, which we're reaffirming today. It's both cost and price reductions improvements, I should say. This Trent 900 has a temporary pricing impact, so please don't read too much into the 15% for the first half. I think that's going to be completely replicated in the second half. The mix will change significantly in the second half. We have a large ramp-up in the Trent 7000 production in the second half, and traditionally, our newer engines have a higher OE deficit than our older engines.

Engine flying hour growth grew 20% over the period, one of the standout numbers in today's results, I think. We have a growing fleet, but we also have a growing flying hour growth as well, represents invoiced flying hour, representing good passenger traffic. But also, our fleet is getting younger. And as our fleet gets younger, the utilization of our fleet gets better. And that's also driving flying hour growth as well. And that's the fleet now just short of 4,600 wide-body engines.

Shop visits. On the left-hand side, are the regular overhauls that take place, the major shop visits, they've grown by 46, from 91 to 137. And then the right hand-side of the check and repair type visits, the unanticipated shop visits for various items. And as you might imagine, the key driver that significant growth in the first half was around the accelerated maintenance activity on the Trent 1000 that Warren has talked about.

Looking at the XWB, we talked a lot around on the Trent 1000, quite rightly, given its financial impact and customer disruption. But as a reminder just on the XWB-84, now entering its fourth year over 2 million flying hours now, 99.9% dispatch reliability and the one or two engines that we have brought in for routine inspection carries something out are performing very well at this stage. So, it's a case of 4 years in, but at this stage, the XWB-84 is performing extremely well. And this is important, given its significance to the order book and what the fleet would look like in 5 years' time. So, it's an important health indicator for us.

Power Systems, moving on to that business, again, using Warren's words, a standout performance for Power Systems. Very much showing the conviction that Andreas demonstrated during the Capital Markets Day, and these numbers reinforcing those statements around the strength of that business. 13% growth and good profit flow through, £26 million operating profit growing to £80 million. And this growth is across pretty much all end markets. And the one market, which is down slightly is Power Generation markets, which is largely due to a very good first half of the sale of engines into China to support the growing data center market in China. A good operating margin improvement as well as 330 basis points.

On Power Systems, again, growth across both of its core revenue streams of OE and services are pretty much talked to those words. Just on the order book as well, there's good visibility at the order book, but also a very good order coverage, as well as it's over 80% coverage of the order book right now, and that's well ahead of where it was this time last year. So, it gives us confidence, therefore, around the Power Systems revenue performance in 2018.

And then finally, sorry, not quite finally, penultimately, Defense, a solid performance in Defense underlying revenue flat on an organic basis, operating profit, down slightly, but largely due to higher R&D spend. There's partly offset by reduced C&A costs. And looking at Defense. And again, reinforcing Warren's comments, we do have a good pipeline of orders that we're expecting to flow through in the second half of the year, the orders are very much weighted in that direction. And we remain confident on the outlook that we've given for 2018 for our Defense business.

Quick word on ITP. We completed the transaction at the end of December. ITP is a very important partner to Rolls-Royce. It has shares on all our key engine programs, particularly the newer engine programs and it has where it has, for example, shares of around 10% or so on the XWB. The underlying revenue growth is driven by the growth in Rolls-Royce Civil Aerospace program. The margin shows good improvement, higher aftermarket volumes and improved OE mix and some good growth in operating profit as well, growing from £8 million to £40 million. Organic change of £32 million, and there's a 19% revenue growth.

Quick accounting policy update IFRS 9 is effective 1 January 2018, small adjustments to reserves on that date, no restatement of comparatives and has no material effects on our first half numbers. And this is just accounting for financial instruments. IFRS 16 will come into play on the January 1, 2019. We'll update you on this later on the year on the impacts on Rolls-Royce, but all of our leases, including operating leases, we'll come on to the balance sheet.

So, for example, leases for our car fleet, for example, will come on to the balance sheet. And we'll update you more on that one, we're making good progress on the policies. The impact assessment working with a very good software tool to capture all the data. So, we'll be in a position later this year to report you what that looks like for Rolls-Royce. The property and aircraft engines are the most material item. Interesting enough, the car fleet cost has the most complication with all the details that's attached to that, but that's a different story.

So, the guidance for 2018 that we are updating today. This is just a reminder of where we were, free cash we guided £450 million that excluded ITP at that stage on the March 7. Updated free cash flow guidance on a like-for-like basis, so the red bar there shows you where we think we're going to be on a like-for-like basis comparison to where we were on March 7. So, we now think we're going to be somewhere in the top half, the upper half of the range. The core business, if we then add ITP in and take out Commercial Marine and L’Orange, free cash flow there is at £400 million. Because as we highlighted at our full-year results in March 7, we expected ITP to have a £50 million cash outflow in 2018.

Profit outlook. The guidance we gave was £400 million, plus or minus £100 million for profit. Again, that excludes ITP. On a like-for-like basis, again, similar to the free cash flow guidance, we're highlighting now we expect to be in the top half of the range. And then if we look at our core business, so we throw in ITP, take out commercial Marine and L’Orange, we're now expecting to be £450 million because we guided this ITP we deliver around £50 million of profit in 2018. So, just hopefully, you can get your hands around that matters. So, a little complicated, but I hope you can see now how we're looking at Rolls-Royce.

And that's it for me, and I'll hand over to Warren for some concluding comments.

Warren East

Great. Thanks, Stephen. Right, I’ve got three slides here and I'm going to cheat a bit. So, we can get on to Q&A, and I'm going to flip through and go slightly in reverse order. So, first half results, obviously, the emphasis is very much around 2018. And we put this slide in because we wanted to say that, yes, we are concentrating a lot on what we're doing this year. We've got a lot of things on our plates in terms of restructuring, in terms of Trent 1000 and so on. But the future doesn't just happen.

We have to make it happen. And you saw this slide at our full-year results, but you saw it with different pictures. And so, we're putting it up here, same slide, to show that our approach to the future is very consistent, hasn't changed, and we're executing according to plan. But in spite of everything that is happening and that we're doing in 2018, we have an eye on the future. So, yes, it's about the balance portfolio, and we just talked about restructuring the portfolio. But starting on the left-hand side of the slide, clearly the inescapable theme towards more electrification, okay. We're actually doing things about it.

Those of you who visited us at Farnborough would have seen us investing in pure electrical, seen us investing in small-scale hybrid and seen an update on the large-scale hybrid activity that we're doing in conjunction with Airbus, and so the picture changes a little bit there. Are we reinventing with digital? Yes, we've been dealing with this Trent 1000 issue this year. Actually, we've been deploying R2 Data Labs team to work on that program, and the Trent 1000 team have been benefiting from the data analytics that we've been deploying through R2 Data Labs.

So, the reinventing with digital is starting to be real. And transforming our business in terms of production. A couple of weeks ago, those of you who look at these things very closely will have spotted us announcing a little robot developed in conjunction with Nottingham University been doing that for a little while, but now we're actually bringing that into use, so that we can automate some of these inspections that are costing us a lot of time and effort and people and if we can automate that a little more, it can be both cheaper, faster, and more reliable.

And down at the bottom, the picture here is a picture of composite fan, which will be used on UltraFan in the future. As these fans get larger and larger, you just can't make them out of the titanium anymore because they get too heavy. And clearly, we need to be working. This is one of the ingredient technologies for the future. So, I just wanted to put that in. Coming back to 2018 at our Capital Markets Day, we talked about restructuring. This is a fundamental big thing that we really need to get done over 2018 and 2019.

And the must do’s that we put on the slide in June. This is a reminder we're working on all of these must do’s now. And you heard from both Stephen and I, how we are pleased we are with the start of that progress. And continuing in reverse order on the slides, our priorities for 2018 completely unchanged in terms categories or priorities, good start to the year in the first half.

In the second half of the year, we absolutely need to continue to think about our customers, we need to make sure that our production ramp-up continues to happen. We're well positioned at the half year for it to happen going forward. There is a change in engine mix. We do have some challenges producing significant quantities of new engines, 7000s and 97Ks in the second half of the year. We think we're well-positioned to do that.

With that growth in the fleet now 4,600 large engines out there, as Stephen mentioned, we have been expanding the service network. Again, the eagle-eye would have spotted a few press releases about joint ventures and licensing out there. So that we can build the MRO capacity in-line with the demand. And we continue to deal with the Trent 1000 issue, both the operational management of the inspections and the customer issues and the long-term fix or fixes that we're working on for the Trent 1000 engines.

So very much priority there. Not forgetting the future, the technology pieces I spoke about, not forgetting resilience, the future of the business built very much around the transformation program, the restructuring that we're doing, pleased with the progress there. Put all that together, that's why we're confident in tone this morning with the financial outlook for 2018. But this is only half time, and we got a lot of work to do in the second half.

So, with that, I'll let you ask us some questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Warren East

So, I'm not sure who want to go first. Who wants to go first? In the middle, Jaime.

Unidentified Analyst

It's Andrew, I'm sorry. Three, if I may. One is on the 20% flying hour growth, which I think was a standout number this period. Can you tell us how much visibility you had on that in June, particularly in relation to guiding around mid-term targets? The second one is on working capital, clearly there's been a substantial benefit in the half year. A lot of that came from organic flying hours growth, but there are clearly other moving parts around that. And there's been limited discussion around the concessions, which we thought would unwind after a pretty favorable position in December. So, perhaps give us a little bit more color around that and how those that evolves in the second half. And then, finally on the Trent 1000, you've taken a charge representing around 40% of the overall costs. Can you tell us to what extent that sort of de-risks program margin on the rest of the Trent 1000s, as we look ahead and as we try and kind of model it on a P&L basis over the mid-term?

Warren East

Sure, I'll do the first one and...

Stephen Daintith

I was scribbling down on question for number two, [indiscernible] number three, when we get there, but I'll come back to it.

Warren East

Okay. I mean, yes, of course, we have some visibility of flying hours. We're in daily communications with our customers, and we haven't got 1,000s of customers, there are several hundred. In terms of being precise about this, then we can't always model accurately and when we talk about invoiced flying hours then we can see significant growth over the next several years. I think Stephens comments about the age of our fleet, particularly pertinent. And so, if you consider airline customers who have a mixed fleet, but want to retire some airplanes, they're going to retire the older airplanes first.

So, the Rolls-Royce share of the underlying growth in the market will tend to increase because of our younger fleet. And of course, we are growing our fleet and compared with competitor, we're actually shipping more large engines, and so you got the underlying growth in our fleet as well. So, there's three things.

Stephen Daintith

Okay. And on the working capital guidance. I think, first of all on the concessions item. Well, in the first half of the year, we actually again had some Trent 700s and 900s that we delivered that again have the concession that it gets paid in subsequent periods. So, we were able to offset that potential headwind. We still expect it to flow through ultimately, as the Trent 700 in particular wind down. And that may very well be in the second half of the year. As it stands, working capital as a contribution to free cash flow for a variety of reasons. I still expect it to be a modest generator of cash flow for us going forward each year. And inventory levels, we have around £4 billion of gross inventory on our books, there's opportunities there. Less than three turns of inventory.

So, I think there's a really good opportunity to improve that one. Debt, as I've talked about and, indeed, payables as well. So, I think there are working capital opportunities. So, we shouldn't expect that it should not be contribution going forward. But certainly, that headwind on the concession item, I'm expecting it to be second half of this year, but it may move into the first half of 2019, very much dependent on the profile of the 700 and then 900 deliverers. And sorry, your third question was?

Unidentified Analyst

Was just on the Trent 1000 charge and the extent to which taking that charge upfront now basically de-risks program margin for the [indiscernible]?

Stephen Daintith

Yes, to an extent, it does. I mean, clearly, if we're taking £554 million of cost now through the income statement that would otherwise flow through the contract margin. And if I try to put this sort of financial terms what it means in 2018, for example, it would have been about £32 million hit to profit through in the contract pack margin in 2018, had we not accounted for that £554 million. So, trying to put in financial terms for you.

Jaime Rowbotham

Thanks. Jaime Rowbotham from Deutsch Bank. Three questions, very similar topics, I'm afraid. So, Stephen, on the working cap in the first half, if we ex out the benefit from the increase in the contract creditor, there was an underlying working capital outflow. I think not perhaps as big as we might have seen in previous years, despite the seasonality of the business, did that benefit from some of the work you've been doing around bad debtors or that factoring or sale in leaseback-type stuff or is that all still to come? Secondly, I was grateful for Slide 24 on the Trent 1000. The comments you made, so you'll spend an extra £200 million roughly than what you previously thought over the course of 2019 and 2020, and that does not affect your confidence in the ability of the group to deliver around the £1.2 billion of free cash flow by 2020 from what I understood, but perhaps you could clarify. And then lastly, cash costs of restructuring, were there any in the first half that were excluded in the £72 million free cash outflow? Apologies if I missed it, what was the cash costs on the Trent 1000 in the first half? And presumably, having now identified some of Trent 1000 is exceptional, you're not about to start ex-ing that out of the underlying free cash flow?

Stephen Daintith

Okay. So, the short answer to the first question is, yes, they’re pretty much flow through. There might be some impact, but it's not material on those first few items that you mentioned, the washout and in terms of working capital. On the Trent 1000, yes, we are reaffirming our confidence in 2020 free cash flow, getting to our £1 billion number. I mean, clearly, as we're indicating today, not 2019 and 2020, are each £200 million more than we had anticipated on the March 7, but our visibility and confidence around the rest of the group, across Civil, Defense and Power Systems means that we still feel confidence around that £1 billion around – £1 billion by around 2020 that we've highlighted earlier.

Clearly, it means, of course, that number might be a little lower than it might have been a few – a couple of months ago, but it's still nice – we're still mostly confident around the overall conviction around that number. And indeed, the £1 of cash flow per share by – in the mid-term. The cash cost of restructuring in the first half of the year, no, there were no at all, in fact, cash cost in the first half of the year on the restructuring.

Jaime Rowbotham

Trent 1000 cash cost, is there some?

Stephen Daintith

Trent 1000 cash cost, we don't actually disclose that number, and we're choosing not to. I will give you an update on the full-year cash cost at the end of 2018.

Christian Laughlin

Christian Laughlin from Bernstein. Good morning, gentlemen. Just two questions for me. Firstly, starting with the XWB-84. Just broadly speaking, how do you think about the drivers of the unit cost improvement year-over-year with respect to pricing getting better and getting through launch customer pricing, if that's applicable or how much of that is applicable? And versus, say, reduction of unit cost from learning curve improvements and benefits from any other initiatives. And the second question is around the, say, for lack of a better descriptor, the legacy portion of your aftermarket portfolio, Trent 800s, older 700s that are may be on their second contract or in time and materials and then RB211. How has performance of that group over the last half changed your outlook going forward, for the rest of this year and beyond just at least in general trends, positive, same, negative?

Stephen Daintith

So, the XWB-84, and I think that we mentioned previously, the improvement in the deficit still the majority is price driven rather than cost driven, but cost increasingly paying a contribution. So, I would kind of think about sort of 70, 30 in that mix in terms of its percentage contribution to the deficit improvement, but moving much more in the cost direction, as the volumes pick up in particular. So, that's where we are today. And then Warren, the second question.

Warren East

Yes, so on the second question, basically, the older engines and the service revenue that we derive from the older engines, it's not being a material change that I want to highlight in the first half of the year. I think the confidence that we are portraying about the full-year is not really driven off. I was asked a question earlier this morning, what's the one thing? And there isn't a one thing. It's across the piece. And the fact that there is effectively no material change in those legacy engines, doesn't affect our confidence in the second half. I think Celine is next.

Celine Fornaro

Sorry. Thank you. Thank you for not showing the videos about the snake robots and the bugs robots. I hated that. So, two questions, if I may. The first one would be on the 787-10, if you could talk about that one a little bit? And I guess, you may have done some checks on that engine, too, how is it flying? How is it behaving? And if there is any charges there or any risk there from a technology perspective or what you've had on the other 787s? And the second question is related to the business jets, if you could just give us a little bit overview on how should we think about the deliveries of the BizJets and also commercial interest on the Pearl engine and may be getting another OE backing. What's the time frame on that?

Warren East

Okay. Right. So, on the TEN, it is a different engine but it is clearly – it's a Trent 1000 and there are common components. And so, couple of things. When the TEN was originally certified, there was some life limitations on some of the components built into the certification. Those life limitations have not all been alleviated yet. And so, I think there will be some overhauls, as a result of those life limitations, as we get into the fourth quarter of this year and the first half of next year.

As a precautionary measure, then we are changing the design, we're taking the lessons out of the Pack Bs and the Pack C's around the compressor that we're dealing with at the moment. And rather than wait for potentially those issues to arise on the TEN, we are redesigning the corresponding blades on the TEN as well. And part of the costs that we've talked about and fully scoped out this morning, include both the expected additional overhauls from the life limitation on the TEN that we have at the moment and on the precautionary redesigns.

The Pack Bs and the Pack Cs also have some issues that we're dealing with in the turbine section of the engine as well. And we're not anticipating those issues to occur on the TEN because they're already a different design of turbine blade and they already have different coating. But the turbine blade lighting is something that we attend to in terms of putting engineering effort into taking cost out of the whole engine maintenance program, if we can extend the life of turbine blades generally, then we will. And we're doing that on the TENs, as we speak, but it's rather separate from the question that you asked.

On the business jets, then, yes, we're seeing a little bit of an uptick in the market at the moment, which is good. And Stephen mentioned, from sort of sentiment point-of-view, it's a good time to be launching a new family of engines. On the Pearl 15 on the Bombardier planes, Bombardier really hoping, I think, to have those planes entering into service around the end of next year. And so, in terms of sentiment, and how they're being taken up is really a question for them right now. But we're seeing positive signs from all our business jets, airframers in terms of demand signals, as we look into 2019. So, then, I think, we had a couple in the middle.

Jeremy Bragg

Jeremy Bragg from Redburn. I've really only got one question please and it's on Trent 1000 again, sorry for that. You've described the situation as dynamic and without me need to be sort of abrasive about it, the cost estimate has increased a couple of times. And at what point -- what needs to happen for it to stop being dynamic, i.e. at what point do you think, okay, we can draw a line under this, it's not going to increase anymore? Or is there a risk that as we get through 2018 or 2019, you say, well, actually 2020 is a bit worse?

Warren East

So, first of all, let me caveat the whole thing. On all of these engines, and so you actually get a sustained period of operation between regular maintenances with no issues, then you can't guarantee that there won't be some other issue. Okay. And so, I'll say that. Everything I'm now going to say about the Trent 1000 is about the identified issues. The identified issues, it came to light the back end of 2016 through 2017, and it was described as a dynamic situation because we were learning about what those issues are. And that culminated in discussion with the airworthiness authorities just before Easter this year when we agreed with them, airworthiness directives around compressor.

The turbine section was pretty much understood by that stage, but we had issues with the compressor, which frankly, weren’t really well understood until we got to around by the first quarter of this year and realized that we had to basically redesign these blades. I am, as I said, six weeks more confident in the final solution than I was at the Capital Markets Day. And in terms of the diagnosis of the problem, and the manifestation of the problem that has now not really evolved since around the end of last year.

So, it's pretty stable. So, you can never say never. But as far as these issues are concerned, that we're dealing with at the moment, we think we have them fully scoped. We have a maintenance program agreed, as I said, with the airworthiness authorities and we have an operational program agreed on a customer-by-customer basis with each of our customers. And so, as far as these set of issues is concerned then, I think, we have a very good handle on it. And that's why it's sort of ceasing to be a dynamic situation.

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham from Agency Partners. Couple of questions, nerdy working capital one and then a more general question. On the working capital, short-term trade payables went up a lot and long-term trade payables fell. Now, I'm just struggling a bit to understand that because you would have thought if the payables are reflecting the increase in LTSA receipts that you've received ahead of overhauls, that would be a long-term issue. So, I wondered if one could get inside that a bit. And should I go on to the – and the second question is a much wider one, and slightly odd, but CFM and IATA announced a deal to liberalize the aftermarket for CFM56 is in LEAPs, early this week, so nicely time for the [indiscernible] world to be at the beach, I think. But one suspects to fend off European Commission enforcement action and that would seem to be quite a monumental event, which might undermine the business model at least for them, but maybe for the industry. I mean, do you see other OEMs, including you having to do similar deals. It's one question and then the second question is, would you go after the CFM aftermarket, if it effectively opens up to you? Thank you.

Stephen Daintith

So, working capital. Yes, you're right, it is a nerdy question, and I anticipated that, and I've got a pretty nerdy answer as well, actually. So, I'm happy to talk on the telephone with you later, if you like, Nick. But right now, I'll just go through the key drivers of each and then without specific numbers. And if you want to follow up, we can do that. So, on the increase of £1.4 billion in the current liabilities, we move Commercial Marine's assets held for sales. That's a big chunk of the adjustments. And the Civil and also it includes Civil LTSA revenue on shop visits that are greater than the cash received.

So that's two of the big drivers in there. And then the £1.7 billion increase on the Delta on the other side, on the current liabilities, it represents Civil and Defense deposits, the AE 1107 in particular. Then the Civil LTSA's cash received has been greater than shop visit revenue for certain items there at – in advance of the shop visits. We've also included in that movement is the Civil LTSA catch-ups of around £150 million that I highlighted earlier. There's also some risk and revenue-sharing partner deferred income money that's in there. And finally, there's quite a significant movement on the region in business jet, LTSA movements as well. So, there's a lot of things going on in this classification. Again, if you'd like to have a follow-up, then I'm very happy to do that, but that's the best answer I can give you at the moment.

Warren East

Okay. And on the general question, I’ll try to be brief because we could go about that an interesting topic. So, the EU inquiry that came to light, although it was launched a couple of years ago, that this appears to be related to. Yes, we did respond as requested to the inquiries. We've eventually heard nothing about this since. At the time, we said we think it's rather more to do with the narrow-body section of the market than the wide-body section of the market. And indeed, that looks like that's the case. To sort of then broader question about what happens to the service market.

Well, there is a profit pool there, and you know the relevant interested parties are the airlines themselves. Independent repair and overhaul operators, airframers and engine manufacturers. And our hook to maintain a claim on that profit pool is the knowledge that we have of our engines and the intellectual property that's embodied therein. And I see that profit pool and the different players as a sort of normal market evolution.

You take a snapshot today, and this is how it works. Clearly, there’s scope there for evolution as different players jostle for different shares of that over the future, and all the engine manufacturers have the same hooks as we do in terms of knowledge and intellectual property in the engines. And so, I can't predict exactly how that will play out over multiple years.

What I could say short term, about our intention to go in service-loaded CFM engines and vice versa is that we all are playing battles with the boundaries with the laws of physics. We've all got what you might call issues with our engines and our customers in terms of durability of components and reliability and so on. And I don't think – I think all of us are pretty occupied with dealing with our own issues for now.

Nick Cunningham

Thank you.

Harry Breach

It's Harry Breach from Raymond James. And just two, firstly, I was really struck by the strength of T&M revenue growth of Civil in the first half. Can you give us a feeling about the particular engine programs driving there? On the margin impact of the TNM revenue growth being so far in excess of the LTSA growth and how you're thinking about T&M in the back half of this year. Is it sustainable? Was there some big lump in overhauls scheduling, given how you're seeing the lives of those T&M engines. And then just turning on to maybe a much simpler thing. The R&D capitalization resulting from the policy changes, clearly, very significant in the context of operating profit overall. As we look to the sort of second half, should we be thinking about roughly double that number in the second half and can you give us some feeling for how that net capitalization number is going to be evolving, given its sort of looking like about £350 million on annualized run rate?

Stephen Daintith

Okay. So, on the time and materials, the two key engines that are generating revenue there are RB211 and the 700, and these are the more mature engines that are not necessarily long-term service agreement, the margins are good margin on this business and it's a business – it's a revenue stream that we don't probably talk about as much as we should do. It's a nicely profitable, and clearly over time, it will become smaller over a long period of time as we move to a very ambitious total [indiscernible] agreement-type basis. But then, it's going to be where there's quite a bit of time to come and in a very healthy margin. And I think I've answered the sustainable questions with there as well.

R&D capitalization, you should be thinking around £400 million or so on a full-year basis, the capitalization and then that will be a pretty good sort of steady state amount for the next few years, particularly as we go through relative new engines, finally getting certified, finally getting on wing, and then we'll start to tail down as we get into sort of, I would say, the 2021-type, 2022-type time period, and you would naturally give – as the engines becomes more mature, the capitalization will cease and we move into a steady state.

Harry Breach

Thank you.

Stephen Daintith

Okay.

Warren East

And then we must remember, we got a couple coming through online. So, let's go just there first and then down to the online ones.

Rami Myerson

Rami from Investec. Three questions, on the free cash flow guidance. In the AGM statement, you talked about a similar cash outflow to H1 2017, and you've obviously done a lot better than that commentary provided at the trading statement in Q1. But guidance is still – the change is smaller than we would have anticipated. Is there something we need to be concerned about in H2 – you concerned about in H2, which limits the upgrade to guidance? Second on Trent 1000, we understand that part of the compensation and some of the engine manufactures have provided to airlines has been through credits on future engines, sales and on maintenance events. Does the £1.4 billion include the credits that you may provide to some of the airlines for future engine sales and maintenance? And the last one, just on the French, German, the [indiscernible] program, would you be able to bid for that via your German facility in the future? Thanks.

Stephen Daintith

Okay, so free cash flow on a full-year basis. I think Trent 1000, the cash costs in particular will be more second half weighted than first half weighted, so that's another reason. And then I don't want to raise – I come back again to this sort of the working capital subject, but I think it's just – it's difficult to be precise around working capital, given the very nature of the sort of items that take place. You got concessions, you got customer deposits, you got repayments of customer deposits, you got collection or payments, or risk and revenue-sharing partner fees. And so, we naturally building a degree of estimation around working capital, therefore. So, as it stands, we're comfortable to give the guidance, the updated guidance that we have given to finish in the top half of the range, and nothing more beyond that. And then the second question, the short answer is no.

Warren East

And the third question, the short answer is yes. I think Jennifer, we have to come to some online, just to be fair.

Jennifer Ramsey

Yes, there's a question from Chloe at Exane. How should we think about the margin profile of the Trent 1000 aftermarket? Arguably at this stage, you put a quite a lot of costs on a small margin. So, going forward, does that mean than margin improve – could improve slightly with time, as the risks are retired or will the margins remain depressed to the life of the engines, which are affected by the current issues?

Stephen Daintith

I think – well, the Trent 1000 margin has a lower aftermarket margin than, for example, the Trent 700, which has a good aftermarket margin and XWB and so on. But we do, as the questionnaire asked, we do expect that to improve as we retire the risk and the cost that are attached to the remediation of the current issue, around 2021, 2022, we will start seeing improvement there.

Jennifer Ramsey

Another question. In terms of the restructuring, Warren, how do you plan to keep the restructuring in-line with your current long-term strategy post 2020? I guess, this is in with regard to increasing development cost of new products, post 2020, and keeping a cap on our indirect costs.

Warren East

Yes, so what we're doing with the restructuring at the moment is basically a bit of long-term maintenance on the organization. We are modernizing a lot of behaviors and processes and simplifying, we're moving activities that perhaps were appropriate at one stage in the past that are no longer appropriate going forward. And behaving a bit more like a sort of modern competitive company. I think that is a one-off change, and we hope to get through most of that change during 2018 and 2019. Of course, then companies, such as ourselves, that depend on technology, as the sort of the light bulb of our future products and business.

Of course, we have to spend money on that. And that's the reason why we're doing all this effort on transformation. We have to generate a sensible, competitive amount of cash. So that we can reliably continue to invest in R&D at the sort of levels that we need to invest in. I don't anticipate any great kick-ups in investments in R&D after 2020. It's business as usual, and you'll see us investing a sensible competitive proportion of annual turnover in R&D, generally, going forwards. Right, we don't have any more from online line?

Jennifer Ramsey

We have one – we a few from David Perry, but some of them have been answered already. So, this is his third question. He's just suggesting that he wondered Stephen whether you answered Jaime's question around if any of the Trent 1000 cash cost would be treated as exceptional items in free cash flow.

Stephen Daintith

No. Sorry, just to absolutely clarify our underlying free cash flow will include all the cash cost outflows in relation to the Trent 1000.

Warren East

Thanks for that clarification question. Any others in the room before we wrap up. No? Great. Well, in that case, thank you very much, everybody, for your support, and we'll be back with some full year results early next year.