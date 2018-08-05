Altice Europe N V. (ALVVF) CEO Alain Weill on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Altice Europe N V. (OTCPK:ALVVF) Q2 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2018 8:00 AM ET

Executives

Coralie Durbec - Head of Investor Relations.

Alain Weill - CEO

Dennis Okhuijsen - CFO

Analysts

Daniel Morris - Barclays

Emmanuel Carlier - Kempen & Company

Frederic Boulan - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Josh Hallet - Redburn

Russell Waller - New Street Research

Jonathan Dann - RBC

Vivek Khanna - Deutsche Bank

Louis Citroen - Arete Research

Operator

Hello everyone and welcome to Altice Europe’s Q2 Earnings Call. This is Coralie Durbec, Head of Investor Relations. In a moment, I will hand over to our CEO, Alain Weill and CFO, Dennis Okhuijsen who will take you through the presentation.

As today’s presentation may contain forward-looking statements, please read the legal disclaimer on page 2 of this presentation. The slides are available on the company’s website and a replay of this call will be available on -- for the next month.

And with that, it is my pleasure to hand over to Alain our new CEO who we are very pleased to have with us in this transformational year.

Alain Weill

Thank you, Coralie. Hello everyone. Starting with slide three where set out our strategy for Altice Europe. Since November, we have intensified how focused and important customer [Indiscernible] in Q1. The [Indiscernible] for this changes is reflected in our subscriber momentum as I will explain in the next slide.

We will continue to invest in our proprietary best-in-class infrastructure commensurate with Altice Europe’s position as a number one -- number two operator in each market. And with that monetizing our content investments, who value Pay-TV model and grow advertising revenue further. This strategy has already started paying off as you can see in our record subscriber numbers as well as in our competitor’s behavior.

This strategy will in the coming quarter enable Altice to return to revenue growth, profitability extension and cash flow generation.

Slide four sets out our key take aways of the second quarter. Our differentiated strategy focused an investment in proprietary’s infrastructure and premium and key content continues paying off as we are seeing the debt [ph] subscribers in our main geographies.

Our operational turnaround is progressing, in both France and Portugal further significant improvement has been achieved since Q1. In France, in B2C, we got more than Altice medium subscriber since the beginning of this year, while in Portugal our fixed subscriber base is now growing year-over-year for the first time in more than five years.

In France, we’ve seen new agreements to expand significantly our fiber footprint in both the medium dense and low dense areas expanding our addressable market for high speed broadband services and putting us in an ideal position to be a significant participant in the infrastructure wholesale market.

This quarter, we also set up new tower of partnerships in France and Portugal. We will create a leading European Tower business, uniquely positioned to grow and create value for the growth. We have also made progress and have a non-score asset disposal plan by selling tax in our TowerCo in France, Portugal and the Dominican Republic and also successfully positions our 2022 maturity in France strengthening our capital structure. Lastly, and separation of Altice USA from Altice N.V. became effective on June 8.

On slide five, you can see a summary of our subscriber trends in our core markets, all of them continue to grow in Q1. In France, recall we were the number one in the market for subscriber recruitment in Q1 for the new market share and we believe we are also number one this quarter and been reporting from other operators.

The momentum was further increased this quarter despite the aggressiveness of the market competition and Q2 usually being the lower point of the year from a severity perspective. We have successfully continued to reduce our churn, monthly by the improvement of operating processes and we reduced significantly our retention cost tower towards the end of the quarter [Indiscernible] first quarter.

The [Indiscernible] of lower churn ever since we took over the business and we are not done yet as you see there is still a significant gap between our French and Portugal operations. In Portugal, our investment in fiber continued to pay off and we gained more than 46,000 fiber net as in Q2 and 40% increase versus last year. We grew our fixed subscriber base for the third quarter in a row as we drove our churn burn even further reaching one of the lowest level of churn in Europe We are extremely pleased with our performance in Portugal where our churn is the best-in-class in both fixed and mobile postpaid supported by our continued network investment and operational focus on our customers.

On slide six, we wanted to highlight [ph] a new tower of partnership we set up in France and Portugal. We are extremely excited about this new Towercos business. We will continue to provide our customers with the best network and at the same time benefit from the positive impact on revenue and EBITDA from tower mutalization.

In both geography our sites are located in strategic location and have a low colocation ratio when compared to the rest of the market. Considering the increasing market demand for mobile data, both TowerCos are uniquely positioned to grow and provide infrastructure services to operators in both markets.

From deleveraging standpoint, this transaction will bring substantial cash proceed upfront as you can see on the right of the page. We have also announced the sale of our 1049 sites in the Dominican Republic for $170 million.

Across geographies with KKR, Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners, Horizon Equity Partners and Blackstone we have found long term partners of the highest quality who share our vision to invest in leading infrastructure and growth opportunities. All this production, transaction and their lies a significant laying value of Altice Europe’s business and assets, which is also unique in its fiber proprietary expanding infrastructure as you can see on the next slide.

On slide seven, you can see an overview of our very high speed broadband infrastructure in France, Portugal and Israel. In every geography we are the market leader, we have a competitive advantage following years of continued investment. Focusing on France in particular, I would like to emphasize as you can see on the left hand side that most of our infrastructure is owned, which is not the case for most of our competitors. This reflects our capacity to invest and restructure whole difference in cash flow generation in the market and there is huge value in this proprietary infrastructures.

Finally, on slide eight you can see in more details the evolution of our maturity profile over the last 12 months, with our definition [ph] strategy we have managed to push €8 billion of debt to 2026 and beyond of which €4 billion have been done successfully in the recent weeks leaving us with limited near term maturities.

To date, as you can see on the right hand side of the slide only 53% of our debt is maturing by 2025, while that number was 78% 12 months ago. We are very proud of what we have achieved in few quarters demonstrating active [Indiscernible] in term of capital structure management and cost efficient model also in the financial operation and this will continue.

I would like to tell you as a new CEO of Altice Europe that I have invested in the company. I have brought more than 10 million shares. I am confident in the future. I am confident in the Patrick Drahi’s vision. I am confident in Patrick’s know how in the Telecom industry and in Corporate Finance. After a difficult 2017 year, 2018 is a year of [Indiscernible] we are driving our strategy very efficiently. We put pressure on our competitors; we are going to operate in France with the same number of subscribers we have allowed in the past.

Finally, of course we will be more satisfied when the turnover will start again, but this year post omission is a must prior before the return to growth. And with that, I will now hand over to Dennis who will run you through the business review. Dennis?

Dennis Okhuijsen

Yes, thank you Alain. It’s a pleasure to have you join the team here and get your contribution and lead the ship for the turnaround for Altice Europe.

Turning to slide 10, starting with a more detailed review of the French business. We are extremely pleased with the commercial performance since the beginning of the year, as we believe we are again this quarter number one in subscriber recruitment.

As you recall, the seasonality in France is that Q2 is the weakest quarter in terms of subscriber recruitment than Q1, Q3 and the best quarter Q4. So the two best quarters are still to come.

On the left, you can see in our fixed B2C business we added 56,000 fiber customers with now 40% over our base on fiber. We also have positive total net ads for the second quarter in a row with a strong performance in a seasonally low quarter and anticipate strong commercial trends for the rest of the year.

In both of DSL and fiber segments, the performance was driven by substantial improvement in [Indiscernible] following the operational changes achieved by the management team which also enabled us to reduce by 30% our cost of retention towards the end of the quarter.

As customers are more and more satisfied, there is less need to move and look for alternatives. On the right hand side of this slide shows we added 211,000 new postpaid customers this quarter and close to half a million year-to-date.

Q2 was the seventh straight quarter of growth since we upgraded the mobile network and expanded 4G coverage. It’s also worth highlight the SFR premium brand was net add positive this quarter, the first time since the fourth quarter 2015 and this was supported by a significant reduction in churn.

Moving to slide 11, since November 2017 we’ve made significant progress in installation processes, network automation to detect and solve issues more quickly and other metrics that are central for the customer experience. In parallel, we have also improved customer service, few changes in our call centers and we have simplified our commercial office.

As a direct result, fixed customer complaints have come down by more than 40% this quarter and this is also true on the mobile side where complaints have been divided by two versus last year. As a result, technical service calls have significantly been reduced. We are extremely pleased with these results as this ultimately improves our customer satisfaction.

Also, the reduction in cost and complaints enabled us to reduce our cost of retention by more than 30% towards the end of the quarter while still reducing our churn at the same time, both versus last year and the previous quarter as less customers intend to churn.

Improving customer service is the core to our strategy it reduces churn and cost and we have further room to improve here in the quarters to come.

Slide 12 shows an update on our fiber deployment in France. At the end of Q2, we had a total coverage FTTH homes passed of 11.6 million adding 311,000 FTTH homes. We are committed to support the government’s ambition for a nationwide high speed broadband coverage especially as we have a competitive advantage with our cost to build.

In June, we signed an agreement with Orange to extend our FTTH development in the medium dense area to a part that was not covered under the previous agreements of 2011. Under the new agreement we will be responsible for the deployment of an additional 1.1 million access points for homes or business premises taking our total share to be deployed in this medium dense area to 2.7 million access points, where we intend to accelerate our deployments to access more customers more quickly.

We’ve also won new tenders in the public initiative network areas for the first time in a long time for more than 700,000 homes and we intend to work actively with local authorities to do more.

We also announced the launch of our commercial services on public initiative networks operated by third parties after signing agreements with Altitude, Covage and Axione, thus enabling up to 6 million additional homes to access the best SFR services.

This is expanding our addressable market for high speed broadband services by 50% on our owned infrastructure and by almost 100% throughout the country in the coming few years which should help us retain and mig rate a larger portion of our Legacy DSL base as well as increased ARPU and fiber net addition.

It will also help us reduce the data and wholesale fees we paid to Orange today and finally, and equally important this strategy will also allow us to take a significant share of the fast growing fiber wholesale market from 2019 onwards.

On slide 13, we want to highlight the recent launch of RMC Sport in July. We are rebranding our SFR Sport Channel to RMC Sport which is the reference for Sport in France with the RMC Sport Radio channel which we also own.

RMC Sport will offer several channels build around different type of sports. RMC 1 will offer all the premium football rights including Champions League starting in September. Recall to my regrets the new French World Champions are split between the Champions League, Europa League and English Premier League, which will support our success even further.

Note, RMC Sport will be made available to OCT customers as well and across all technologies including satellites potentially. If you recall, in March we stripped out the premium content and made our telecom office more simple and comparable to our competitors.

Since the launch we have seen good customer traction and strong and increasing attachement rate across all tiers including sport and cinema series with new customers beyond our initial objectives and with customers taking more than one option on average.

In conjunction with the launch of RMC Sport and the upcoming Champions League start, we have decided to increase the price of our sport option from €5 for SFR customers and €15 for non-SFR customers to €9 and €19 respectively.

are seeing strong benefits from these offers in terms of support to gross ads and we are monetizing several euros of ARPU gross ads and expect an acceleration in Q3 with the effective launch of the European Champions League.

Slide 14 breaks down the components of Altice France revenue trends. Total revenue declined minus 4.6% excluding the VAT benefits. Recall, we stopped benefitting from the more favorable VAT treatment for some press/TV bundles in March. This is the first full quarter of impact with the full year end realized impact of 240 million across fixed and mobile of which 200 million this year.

B2C revenue declined minus 4.1%, impacted by a full quarter of retention activity initiated in the first quarter of 2018 and the continued fierce market competition. Also worth highlighting following substantial reduction in churn our topline was negatively impacted by a reduction in disconnecting fees which in itself is good but that had an impact of minus 0.8 percentage points on our total revenue.

Note we are not yet fully seeing the positive impacts from our premium content options as it applies on growth as only which will accelerate in the second half of the year. We also reduced our retention cost by around 30% towards the end of the quarter as the impact of our structural changes and process improvements have a positive and material impact on churn.

Turning to the B2B trends, the topline decline was 5.1%, an improvement in the year-over-year trend versus the first quarter. Our order book continues to improve and our delivery backlog keeps coming down, so you should expect further improvements here quarter-after-quarter.

Turning to our Portuguese business on slide 15, our strategy is clear and consistent with France, with continued strong commercial momentum. In the second quarter, MEO achieved a 40% increase versus last year with a number of fiber net adds of 46,000 and with more than 45% of our fixed base now on fiber.

MEO grew its’ fixed base for the third consecutive quarter adding 6000 customers versus customer losses of minus 12,000 last year with a very strong performance on the TV segment and growing its market share.

In mobile, MEO posted a strong performance too, adding 38,000 net adds to its postpaid customer base a 125% growth year-over-year. These operational results have been achieved with more gross ads and much less churn, reaching historical low levels, this is the result of our successful fiber roll-out strategy, our new commercial strategy and improving the quality of our customer service.

MEO is achieving solid customer growth which is leading to an inflection in revenue growth as you can see on the next page.

Slide 16 breaks down the components of the Altice Portugal revenue trends. Total Altice Portugal revenue grew 1.8% quarter-over-quarter which decline 5.4% year-over-year. Note that our positive performance quarter-over-quarter was driven by all segments. Total B2C revenue grew quarter-over-quarter for the first time in near two years by 1.3% which declined year-over-year 4.4%.

Year-over-year trends are still impacted by ARPU pressure which reflects the regulatory decision in the third quarter of last year to open up MEO’s customer base for disconnections which required increased retention activity as well as the absence of an across the board priced increase in 2018.

Our focus remains on sustaining our subscriber momentum. On the mobile side, growth in post paid revenue was offset by decline in prepaid and equipment revenues year-over-year. B2B in Portugal grew 1.3% sequentially, the decline 1.6% year-over-year due to the continued repricing of our legacy services facing intense competition partially offset by growth in new revenue streams with lower gross margin contribution.

Slide 18 shows the pro forma consolidated financials for Altice Europe based on the new parameter post split for Altice Europe and the IFRS new accounting standards. For the second quarter of 2018, total group revenue of €3.5 billion was down minus 3.8% year-over-year on a constant currency basis. If you strip out the effect of the VAT law change in France, the revenue decline for the group would be minus 2.3%.

Group adjusted EBITDA decreased to €1.3 billion down 9.1% on a constant currency basis but 5.5% excluding the loss of the VAT benefit in France which is about €60 million per quarter.

Altice France EBITDA decline by 7.4% impacted by the loss of the VAT benefit as well we just mentioned the subscriber momentum that had led to higher subscriber acquisition cost impacting EBITDA. Excluding the VAT benefit loss France EBITDA was down minus 2%.

Portugal EBITDA declined 12% compared to last year reflecting the gross margin erosion in the B2B segment and B2C ARPU year-over-year comparison. In Israel, EBITDA declined by minus 4.5% year-over-year on a constant currency basis due to the intensification of competition in both fixed and mobile markets. The group operating free cash flow for the second quarter was €542 million.

Slide 19 provides an overview of the European pro forma capital structure including the separate Altice France, Altice International debt silos the Altice looks -- the Altice corporate financing and the separate Altice TV silo.

Pro forma, the reorganization and the solid M&A transactions but excluding the 2.5 billion proceeds from the Tower sales, Altice Europe net debt was approximately 32 billion at the end of the second quarter with a pro forma leverage of 5.8 times on a last 12 months basis.

Altice Europe did receive €900 million from Altice USA as a dividend and it will use 625 million to partially repay the Altice corporate financing facility and other €275 million were retained on balance sheet to support the capitalization of Altice TV division. Post split Altice Europe also retains the stake in Altice USA over approximately 3.5%.

Slide 20 sets out the maturity profile for the debt in Europe and following our successful refinancing at Altice France there are now no major maturities in France until 2024 and at Altice International there are no major maturities until 2023.

The Altice corporate financing facility is reduced with the U.S. dividend proceeds and matures in 2021. In addition, we remain to have a strong liquidity profile of €2.8 billion, our weighted average life is over six years and our average cost of debt in Europe is 5.6% and 80% of the interest bill is fixed.

Finally, on slide 21 we have reiterated our guidance for 2018 under the IFRS 15 Accounting Standard. For the full year Altice France is expected to generate operating free cash flow of €1.5 billion to €1.6 billion considering our current and expected very strong commercial momentum we are generating higher acquisition cost in client CapEx to benefit our future growth.

As such it is likely we will end 2018 at the low end of the €1.5 billion to €1.6 billion range. Altice Europe is expected to generate an operating free cash flow of €2.3 billion to €2.5 billion excluding the Altice TV segment. Over the medium to long term we are confident we can grow revenues as well as further expand Altice Europe adjusted EBITDA and cash flow margins and certainly 2019 we will see additional de-leveraging both from EBITDA as well as from real free cash flow coming back.

And I think with that, operator we are happy to take questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Daniel Morris from Barclays. Please go ahead.

Daniel Morris

Yes. Good afternoon. Many thanks for taking the questions. I've got two please. The first is just on the commentary in your press release around French infection in the coming quarters. I just wonder if you can be a bit more specific around the timing. I think consensus was looking for some sort of stabilization towards Q4 this year, but maybe given VAT headwinds, it could be Q2 next year, but any color on that would be very helpful?

Second, can you provide a bit more color on the Dominican Republic decision not to sell that asset? I mean, clearly they look to be a couple of trade buyers interested who could deliver synergies. So I just wonder maybe what late -- what you think they were missing in terms of getting to the right valuation? Thank you.

Dennis Okhuijsen

I think we're not going to be specifically guiding on our inflection point, I think with respect to France for the third and fourth quarter. We are very confident that we continue the strong commercial momentum that we have in the first and second quarter so that will continue. We clearly are not calling an inflection point on the B2C and we've not giving any guidance on that. I think on B2B it's fair to say that as we are having a good order book and we are installing clients faster, the B2B is very rapidly going into more positive for territory. And we are confident that with this strategy of further churn reduction by selling more content options and bringing more content options to the subscribers with the launch of the Champions League, and I think in 2019 where we will capture fiber wholesale revenue, we think we're very well positioned in 2019 to continue to go back to growth with a story that is deleveraging again and really capturing market growth.

I think on the DR, we decided not to pursue because of probably for two reasons; one, the offers were not really attractive from a valuation standpoint. At this stage they were not achieving much deleveraging and that was the reason why we were selling off the DR. As you know the DR is our highest EBITDA minus CapEx multiple business so we clearly think that requires a better evaluation than what was on offer.

And then finally I think we achieve much better pricing on the tower sales that we done. In the multiples we achieve, we did realize much more proceeds at that end which was good I guess vis-à-vis the deleveraging target that we had, we felt that we didn't need to sell of the DR at a discounted value in our analysis.

Daniel Morris

That's very helpful color. Many thanks.

Operator

Our next question comes from Emmanuel Carlier from Kempen & Company. Please go ahead.

Emmanuel Carlier

Yes. Hi. Good afternoon. Four questions; One for Alain Weill. Would you mind disclosing at what price you have bought your 10 million shares in Altice Europe? Secondly, the fiber expansion agreements would that imply some CapEx hikes, as of 2019? Thirdly, could you explain the free cash flow movements below the operational free cash flow line for Q3? And then finally on your churn rate, why there's still such a big gap between France and Portugal? Thank you.

Alain Weill

And as speaking, concerning my investment in Altice shares, I have both normally as a shareholder market and all the acquisition that been declared to the authorities, so I have not more information to give but everything is official.

Dennis Okhuijsen

I think on the other three questions, I think on your fiber question we do think that CapEx is going to spike from here onwards, so any of the programs we are discussing today even if we are accelerating some of the fiber build out, we do not think that that CapEx is going to spike. We are also very pleasantly surprised I guess by the valuation of our infrastructure assets as part of the tower disposal process which also implies that people put a real value not only on towers but also on fiber infrastructure. So we feel that there is significant room for us to optimize. And as a result we feel that there is no risk that CapEx is going to be spiking as a result of these ambitious, it might be earlier to the contrary of that.

I think the main items below the line still to be expected I think for the remainder of the year are probably the reorganization expenses that we still have to pay out. Remember, that was a 500 million numbers for France as a whole. I think the first six months we paid 210 million out, so there's still 290 million of cash out to go with respect to that. And then there is a spectrum fee, the last installment that is due in France of about €150 million, but those are the one-off items I guess below the line. And I think you probably have seen in our disclosure that we have exercised the call option to fully consolidated the Altice Technical Services entity and increasing our stake from 51% to 100% which is clearly very beneficial not only from a fiber rollout perspective but also that has tax advantages for us.

And then on your last question, why is the churn in France not where we are in Portugal as there is still a meaningful difference. I think structurally we think France will also always be a bit higher as it's today your four player market versus Portugal, the three player market, but that will mean that churn is a slightly elevated in France. I think the other reasons for the differences I think that the customer satisfaction and the perception of the MEO service as the market leader in the country in Portugal is stronger than in France today. Although in France we are improving and so we clearly have something to do there. So we have the ambition to get close to the true levels of France, but we will not be as close because of the structural market difference.

Alain Weill

And to complete what Dennis is saying, in France you can be sure that work, which has been made concerning the churn is really extraordinary. It has been made so quickly and the level of churn has reduced at a so important level that we can't predict for the future, but really work which has made in France in a so short time is really very impressive.

Emmanuel Carlier

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

At time, we ask you limit yourself to one question and re-queue for any additional questions. Our next question comes from Frederic Boulan from Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Please go ahead.

Frederic Boulan

Hi. My question is on France, if you could clarify your strategies. You mentioned number of KPIs, the expense of a significant drop in ARPU. Do you think this is sustainable or you also seeing less pressure on pricing with churn levels are lower, so is there's scope to reduce the pressure you're applying going forward concerning better momentum? Or do you saying you want to continue to get subscribers as a key priority?

And then I have second one, despite the announcement. Broadly when you look at opportunity to sell assets, what are the considerations you have in mind especially when you look at the value of SFR and basically you're probably be overall at the group level still heavily free cash flow negative. How do you look at the value SFR inside Altice versus the disposal during the financial milestone in the medium term that's going to hit and that will help your decision? Thank you.

Dennis Okhuijsen

Yes. I think on France, I think we are one. We are not leading the promotional activity, so we are not the ones that are providing the lowest price point in the market. We are also not the ones that are promoting in the market for very long durations during the quarter. So we clearly don't need to go there in order to achieve the commercial momentum that we have. It is fair to say that initially the commercial momentum was supported by retention activity, but as we have done quite a bit of work on the operational side, churn is coming down because of operational improvements and customer satisfaction improvements and less customers calling in to be retained that the retention cost in June we could already reduce by around 30%. And we think that that is a trend that will continue.

So, we feel that we are very well positioned from that standpoint and that – as our churn comes down we can afford to sell less and still have this good commercial momentum. And if you have to sell less than the incremental customer you need to acquire is clearly coming at a higher price. So we feel very good. We also feel very good about the levers that we have that are still playing out on the content side that others don't have. And then the second question was the -- I don't think you know from my perspective, let Alain comment as well, but I think we are shifting [ph] our two major assets. I think France and in Portugal have a very accretive standalone structure and outlook that we are very bullish about.

As you've seen we think Portugal is inflecting its revenue. France is already inflecting on it commercial momentum. We also have understood what the value of the infrastructure is that we're owning as we have an extensive fiber network already available and we have the ability and the exclusivity to continue and expand that fiber network, we think is very attractive. And we think you know with the standalone operational business in France and our views on that how that is developing in 2019 we think there is -- that there's certainly an asset. We are very excited about.

Frederic Boulan

Exactly. I mean, if I can follow-up, I mean, there were some commentary this morning quoting view that consolidation was, I think an obligation, so what do you mean by that? Is it something always we'd have to do?

Alain Weill

We would consider that the situation is more difficult for our small competitors, compared with us. We consider that the consolidation is coming. We don't know when. We think that it would be a good opportunity for us, but it's not an obligation, because we are confident that development in the future of SFR in the organization of the market that we know today. But we are sure that the consolidation is more important for our competitor, so it will be an opportunity and we will be ready when the time will come.

Frederic Boulan

Which combination you think is most likely would you have in mind?

Alain Weill

We don't know, all the combination not possible, but we have no point of view today.

Frederic Boulan

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Josh Hallet from Redburn. Please go ahead.

Josh Hallet

Hi. Thanks for taking my question. The first one is just on asset launching the prices for the reattribution of frequencies, and that should take into November this year. So that's setting assets that means there can't be any discussions about M&A in France until at least November 2018. And is that something you'd agree with? And then if you could update us at all the color with a Goldman Sachs? Thanks very much.

Dennis Okhuijsen

Yes. I think on the ARCEP, I think we cannot comment I guess, what that would mean. I think in terms of M&A, we're clearly not guiding here that any M&A trade is imminent nor there are any discussions. So as that is quite a complex operation in itself the November timeframe that you are mentioning is not too far away. So I would be not superbly focused on that as a real data point, so I would not focus on that too much.

Alain Weill

November is tomorrow [ph].

Dennis Okhuijsen

Yes. And I think with respect to the color, I think you probably mentioned the color that Patrick had done with Goldman Sachs two to three years ago. That color clearly has been adjusted I guess with respect to the dividend that has happened where we spin-off Alice USA. So the color has been adjusted accordingly.

Josh Hallet

Thank you very much.

Operator

Our next question comes from Russell Waller from New Street Research. Please go ahead.

Russell Waller

Yes. Thank you. Just a quick clarification on the guidance please, so you've said France is going to come in at the bottom of the operating free cash flow range. Does that mean that we should think that the group will come in at the bottom of the range as well? Or will you makeup the shortfall, if you like, in France and elsewhere?

And then, just secondly you've said you're hoping for growth next year in France. I think I'm right in saying before of the new content and the new packages, I mean, if one were to strip those out, so if you look at the businesses is today, should we think of growth return in next year? Thank you.

Dennis Okhuijsen

I think on the guidance, I think we are saying because we are expecting strong commercial performance in the second half for France that were going to be at the bottom end of the guidance. I think we're not changing our guidance. I think in Europe its probably fair to say that shortfall is not going to be made up by the older assets in the group, but we're still comfortably I guess with the range that we've given on the European level. So that is okay.

Yes. I think it's not only a question for us about -- the content I guess that is going to drive growth for next year, because remember if your churn is going down even further from where it is today you have to sell less and every incremental customer you don't need to promote as much so the promotional activity we will have to give will be reducing overtime as an addition lever in itself. Remember, then we have to continue with DSL to fiber conversion which leads to an increase in ARPU that is supportive of growth.

Then we have a B2B business which you can see on the year-over-year trend I think you see very good trends, and I think quarter-over-quarter the B2B and the wholesale trend is already doing well. So that business in itself is well-positioned for having an accretive performance in 2019. And then I think we are still very focus that we think the fiber wholesale will also be an additional revenue stream for 2019. So we think we have many levers and we're not solely relying on people buying into content in order to have the financial momentum back next year.

Russell Waller

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question is from Jonathan Dann from RBC. Please go ahead.

Jonathan Dann

Here there. Thank you for taking the question. It's becoming popular amongst French management teams to discuss porting. Would you help us on both ways you're gaining subs on the mobile side? And also with DSL, sort of what proportion of spinning up to cable fiber versus I guess leaving away – leaving?

Dennis Okhuijsen

I guess we are probably not concurring so much with the other French management teams to make that data available because I think we -- I think we focus on ourselves and our own commercial performance and we do not necessarily want to message what other people are doing one way or the other way.

Jonathan Dann

And on the DSL up spin to cable, I mean, what proportion of subs that staying within the brand?

Dennis Okhuijsen

I think in the second quarter about half of the fiber net adds are coming from DSL.

Jonathan Dann

Excellent. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Vivek Khanna from Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead.

Vivek Khanna

Hi, good afternoon everyone. Thanks for taking my question. It's really related to – I think you mentioned that by the end of the last – by the end of the quarter you've reduced retention cost by about 30%. I was just wondering, where would we see that benefit? Is that a benefit to ARPU? Or is that lower subscriber acquisition costs? Where we would see the reduction and where would it flow through? And then, related to that, have there been any changes in trend, KPI trend on the back of the reduction of the retention activities? Thank you.

Dennis Okhuijsen

You will see the ARPU effect in – the retention has an impact on ARPU, so they'll flow to ARPU and it has direct impact on EBITDA as a result as well. And we clearly have done less retention in terms of absolute amounts in June by about 30% and that has no impact on our ability to get to the net adds that were in the market and that we wanted to have, supported by the fact there are less people calling in to be able to be retained because we have to is more happy customers more satisfied customers and as a result, we are – we can reduce retention, but we have elevated retention course, I think the first two quarters that were not there last year in 2017, but we feel that number can come down because we are just in a better place from an overall customer satisfaction standpoint.

Vivek Khanna

Thank you very much, Dennis.

Operator

Our next question is from Louis Citroen from Arete Research. Please go ahead.

Louis Citroen

Hi. Thanks for taking my questions. I had a couple on ARPU, so I'm trying to understand the different moving parts in the ARPU revolution in France. And I was wondering on the B2C mobile postpaid side I assume the share SIM-only in to your base is growing. Can you quantify the drag from the year-on-year change on ARPU from that specific effect? And also both on fixed and on mobile postpaid what is gross adds ARPU at which you're getting those new customers in? Thank you very much.

Dennis Okhuijsen

Yes. I think on the ARPU side, I think we're not splitting out I guess the ARPU between the SFR premium brand and the RED brand. It is fair to say that as I said in the presentation this was the first quarter that we have also positive net adds on the premium brand for the first time since the fourth quarter of 2015, so that's clearly has a mix effect I guess on the ARPU as the RED brand is clearly lower ARPU, but also lower cost to service and lower cost to acquire customer vis-à-vis the premium brand which is clearly a higher cost to service, higher acquisition cost subscriber. So the profitability of both might not be that far apart despite upon one has a higher ARPU versus the lower ARPU but we're not providing that data.

Louis Citroen

And on the SIM-only drag, I think that's something you gave the last quarter?

Dennis Okhuijsen

Yes. I don't think we're going to give that on constant basis, because we think that is clearly commercially sensitive information that the other operators are also not disclosing in detail. And it's similar for the gross ARPU level. I think the only way for us to comment this is that our gross ARPU level is much higher than of the two smaller operators in the market because we are not leading the promotion and we don't need to lead the promotion because we have an better products but we also have more sophisticated sales infrastructure as we have many more shops et cetera to do the sales we're using more sales channels in an diversified way than some of the others.

Louis Citroen

Okay. Thank you very much.

Operator

We would like to thank everyone for attending today. This does conclude our conference call. And you may now disconnect.