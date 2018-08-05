Rounds Report: Progenics Rallied Subsequent To The Azedra Approval

The overall bioscience market traded on a downtrend in the midst of negative investor pessimism. Several firms under our coverage still posted further gains for investors.

Trading Analytics

Welcome to the edition of Integrated BioSci Rounds Report for Aug. 03, 2018. As usual, we'll elucidate notable trading analytics for the day, recent insider transactions, and interesting market developments. Without further ado, let's check the specific equities. That being said, Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) won the highlight spot of the day. Accordingly, the stock appreciated by $0.75 to conclude the trading session at $9.18 for over +8.9% profits.

Figure 1: Notable BioSci movers. (Source: Yahoo Finance)

Headquartered in Tarrytown, NY, Progenics is a specialist in the innovation and commercialization of targeted radiopharmaceuticals for the detection and management of cancers. As depicted in Figure 2, the pipeline is powered by both approved and molecules in development. Methylnaltrexone bromide (Relistor) is approved for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation. Progenics licensed Relistor to Salix Pharmaceuticals, a company that was acquired by Valeant Pharmaceuticals (now Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC)). Under the agreement, Progenics will receive 15% to 19% in royalty sales in the US, whereas it can earn 60% of revenues of Valeant from ex-US sub-licensees.

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline. (Source: Progenics investor presentation)

Asides from Relistor, Progenics recently gained an FDA approval for ultratrace iobenguane I-131 (Azedra) to manage malignant pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma as we prognosticated. We noted in the Integrated BioSci Research for IBI members:

Leveraging our Integrated BioSci framework of "molecule analysis" - that took into accounts different scoring variables, including available trial data ("TDV"), comparative molecular analysis ("CMV"), structural design ("SDV"), clinical trial setups ("TSV"), and disease specificity (DSV) - we prognosticated that there are over 70% chances that Azedra will gain the FDA approval on July 30. Of note, the percentage would have been higher if the data came from a phase 3 instead of 2. That said, the qualitative variables are also quite strong.

The 70% chances of a positive clinical binary entail "strongly favorable" statistics. As alluded, the approval news came on July 30, 2018, as the agency gave Progenics the nod to commercialize Azedra. Notably, pheochromocytomas are rare tumors of the (adrenal) glands - sitting on top of the kidneys - that secrete excessive fight-or-flight hormones (epinephrine/norepinephrine), which causes dangerously high blood pressure, weight loss, trembling, chest pain, etc. In light of the approval, investors should subsequently assess the potential market size and penetration as well as the value in other pipeline prospects.

Moving toward the assessment of the overall bioscience space. The iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) traded down $0.88 (-0.75%) at $117.17. Moreover, the SPDR Biotech ETF (NYSE:XBI) exchanged hands $1.27 lower at $94.71 (for -1.32% losses). It seems that investors finished out the trading week with a sense of pessimism. Regardless of the daily inclination, there are substantial prospects in the bioscience sector: one that is delivering hope to patients while rewarding supporters with substantial wealth in the long haul.

Bioscience Catalysts

On Aug. 03, 2018, the FDA Commissioner (Dr. Scott Gottlieb) announced new steps that the agency is embarking to encourage companies in the development of novel nicotine replacement therapies ("NRT"). This will ultimately help patients in quitting cigarette smoking. This is part of the overall effort to create a world where combustible cigarettes could no longer create or sustain addiction. Despite that nicotine itself is addictive, non-combustible forms have far less toxic effects. And the shift toward this development is quite encouraging. According to the press release:

We know that about 70 percent of adult smokers in the US want to quit. In fact, nearly half try to quit each year. But few succeed. Use of FDA-approved NRT products is generally considered to double the likelihood of a successful quit attempt (with variations between products). Our ultimate goal is to help more smokers completely quit cigarettes. But most of the existing NRTs - such as gums, patches, and lozenges - have been approved for more than 20 years. With novel forms of nicotine delivery being developed, it's possible that new kinds of NRTs - with different characteristics or routes of delivery - can offer additional opportunities for smokers to quit combustible tobacco.

There are several ramifications to the aforesaid catalyst. First, it underlies the overall stellar FDA efforts in bringing to the market novel therapeutics and medical devices that, in and of itself, offers hopes to patients. Second, it foretells the lower regulatory hurdles and industry tailwind in supporting therapeutics innovators. Third, it raises the chances of approval for NKTR-181 of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) (the silver bullet for the prescription opioid abuse epidemic) due to the improved industry tailwind, as said. Interestingly, the new drug application ("NDA") for NKTR-181 was accepted on July 30, 2018. And the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date was set for May 28, 2019.

Final Remarks

In all, the bioscience market ended the week on a pessimistic note despite that the Dow traded up. It's the norm to witness volatility in bioscience. Interestingly, the longer-term horizon showed that bioscience is a lucrative sector that is delivering high growth. All that being said, several firms under our coverage still rallied to procure more profits for shareholders. Progenics topped our feature list due to its robust appreciation subsequent to the Azedra approval. While the market size of Azedra is small, upcoming sales can deliver a meaningful revenue stream to power further pipeline innovation. That aside, Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) enjoyed significant insider purchases, thus warranting a consideration by investors. Last but not least, the stellar FDA due diligence delivers hopes to patients while unlocking value for bioscience investors.

