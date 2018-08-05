Solid 10% Yield, Big Upside, Benefits From Infrastructure Spending And A Growing Economy

The stock has sold-off massively due to a recent dividend reduction. The reduction does not reflect any weakness in the business model, but to efforts to run a conservative balance sheet.

Suncoke Energy Partners L.P. (SXCP) is an unusual MLP (that issues K-1 tax forms) which traded recently at $16.00 and pays a distribution of 40 cents per quarter or $1.60 per year for a yield of 10.0%. For a number of reasons, SXCP is a very attractive investment at the current price.

The Business

We have written before about SXCP but will reiterate a description of its two businesses. What is very important to understand is that, although SXCP's businesses involve coal, SXCP is NOT a coal miner and does not in any way depend on the domestic market for thermal (electric power plant) coal.

SXCP's first business is providing coke for steel mills. It uses metallurgical coal to produce coke through a process which is environmentally superior to its predecessor processes. The coke making facilities are generally adjacent to the steel mills that they serve. SXCP has long term contracts for its four facilities with leading steel producers. The contracts provide for the pass through of the costs SXCP incurs in buying metallurgical coal. They also have take or pay provisions. The business has a high degree of predictability with the only major risk being counterparty failure. SXCP does have one of its contracts which will expire in 2020 but its coke production facilities are essential to the steel making operation so that renewal should not be a problem.

SXCP's second business is coal logistics. It has large scale terminals used in the loading and unloading of coal. Although it has not gotten a great deal of publicity, coal exports from the United States have been increasing at a furious rate. Based on Energy Information Administration data, exports in 2016 were 60 million tons and then increased by 67% to 100 million tons in 2017. Based on the first 4 months of 2018, exports are up 30% over the 2017 level. At this point, more than 15% of all the coal produced in the United States is exported. The increase in exports has allowed production to remain relatively stable despite the fact that domestic consumption is declining. SXCP's terminals are already handling a great deal of the export volume and are well positioned to handle increasing amounts going forward. SXCP operates on a fee based take or pay contract system but definitely could benefit from an increase in the volume of exports.

Financials

SXCP just reported their Q2 2018 earnings with some very strong results.

Revenue was up year over year to $228.6 million (from $200.6 million or up by 14%) and adjusted EBITDA was up by 30% to $54.7 million.

SXCP reaffirmed full year 2018 guidance with adjusted EBITDA projected to be between $215 and 225 million and DCF projected to be between $122 and 132 million.

The big story is the phenomenal year over year growth of the coal logistics business with revenue growing to $30.6 million from $18.6 million and adjusted EBITDA increased a staggering 100% to $19.2 million from $9.6 million. Coal exports are generating huge volume increases at SXCP terminals. Volume handled increased to 6,687 tons from 1,778 tons.

to $19.2 million from $9.6 million. Coal exports are generating huge volume increases at SXCP terminals. Volume handled increased to 6,687 tons from 1,778 tons. The company's main business - coke production - was solid with adjusted EBITDA increasing to $69.61 million from $65.91 million (total SXCP adjusted EBITDA is lower than the sum of adjusted EBITDA for its two units because corporate expenses must be deducted from those numbers to derive the total SXCP number). Numbers were up due to better coke yields and favorable energy prices.

Distributable Cash Flow (or DCF) for the quarter was 67.1 cents providing distribution coverage of 1.64 times (or 164%).

The results of Q2 reaffirm our thesis on SXCP. The distribution was cut to reduce debt, not because of anticipated cash flow issues. SXCP remains on track to meet full year guidance. SXCP is generating solid cash flow and will be able to increase its distribution once debt is paid down to hit the 3.5 debt/adjusted EBITDA target.

Outlook

The outlook for SXCP's two businesses is very positive. The coke business has been solid and should continue to prosper due to the current U.S. administration's efforts to strengthen the domestic steel industry. Because of its comparative advantages, SXCP's coke plants will probably be among the last to be taken off like in any downturn. But a downturn in the steel industry is very unlikely in the short term due to the booming economy as well as the administration's commitments to the domestic steel industry. SXCP will also be a clear beneficiary of infrastructure spending in the United States, and from a growing economy as demand for steel and steel products increases.

The coal logistics business should also grow and prosper. Despite the government's efforts, electric utilities continue to close down domestic coal fired power plants. This leaves us with substantial excess coal mining capacity. Thus, coal can be produced for export without opening up new mines or training new miners. The powerful trend toward increasing coal exports should continue and will continue to benefit SXCP's coal logistics business as the company is well positioned to export this commodity.

Recent Distribution Reduction

SXCP's depressed price is largely due to a recent distribution reduction earlier this year (in April 2018). It is important to understand the reasons for the cut. SXCP has explained the cut as not being due to concerns about future cash flow but rather a desire to have a conservative balance sheet and pay down debt. SXCP has recently refinanced its debt and, as part of the deal, SXCP agreed to maintain a debt/adjusted EBITDA ratio of 4 times or less. In order to play it safe, SXCP has adopted a conservative corporate policy to reduce the debt/Adjusted EBITDA ratio to 3.5 times. Once this is achieved, it would make SXCP one of the least leveraged MLPs around. Most MLPs have a debt/EBITDA ratio well over 4 times. This is also a smart move by management to reduce interest expenses during a period when interest rate are increasing.

SXCP presently has a $700 million note at 7.5% due in 2025, a floating rate revolver with $130 million out as of 3/31/18, and a small $12.1 million obligation. With adjustments and discounts, this debt comes to $821.0 million. SXCP's TTM adjusted EBITDA is $219.1 million and 3.5 times that number is $767 million. This implies a need to pay down some $54 million of debt to reach the target debt level. With distributions at $1.60 per unit, DCF should exceed distributions by some $44 million per year. SXCP has some capital expenditures under way, but management has suggested that the debt/adjusted EBITDA target should be reached by the end of 2019. At that point, we believe it is likely that SXCP could hike its distribution back to where it was before the reduction.

The stock pulled back significantly following the dividend reduction in April of this year, most likely as some investors did not understand the reasons behind it. Usually, when a company cuts its dividends, it is the result of lower earnings or expected lower cash flow. This is definitely not the case for SXCP. SXCP's Q1 2018 earnings were solid at the time when the company announced the dividend reduction:

Revenues were higher by 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Adjusted EBITDA was up by 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Most importantly, Distributable Cash Flow (or DCF) is expected to be between $122 to $132 million which is in-line with 2017 DCF of $127.6 million. As we know, DCF is the best measure for MLPs to evaluate the sustainability of the dividend.

So the dividend reduction was a choice by SXCP's management in order to achieve its objective to have a stronger balance sheet. The shares have pulled back significantly - by 27% from their most recent highs achieved in January 2018:

We view that the pullback is definitely unjustified given that the profitability of the company is the same as it was just before the dividend reduction. This pullback has created a unique buying opportunity.

Incentive Distribution Rights ('IDRs')

It is always nice to buy an MLP (or other similar entity) knowing that one will earn a very attractive return on the original investment before having to share profits with management. In this case the incentive distribution rate ('IDR') structure makes investment at this price quite attractive.

There are no IDRs until quarterly distributions exceed 47.4375 cents per quarter, at that point the 15% IDRs that SXCP has to share with its manager kick in. Then, at a distribution level above 51.5625 cents, IDRs move up to 25%. Finally, when distributions exceed 61.875 cents, IDRs reach the 50% level.

What this means is that distributions can go up to $1.90 for a yield of 12% on the current price before unit holders have to share with the general partner.

Merger Uncertainty

SXCP's general partner and manager - confusingly named SunCoke Energy (SXC) - tried to arrange a merger in 2016 and then abandoned the idea in 2017. SXC owns more than 60% of the common units and appears to be adding units on a steady basis. Since the beginning of 2017, insiders (including the general partner SXC) purchased a net of 3.15 million shares at open market (or approximately 7% of the total float of SXCP).

This does not mean that SXC could orchestrate an abusive take over by simply voting its units in favor of the deal. Any deal would have to pass muster with SXCP's conflicts committee, probably would have to be justified in a "fairness" opinion, and could be subject to litigation. SXC's strategy may be to buy up more and more units and then make a relatively generous deal to the few remaining unit holders at a very low cost due to the fact that such a small number of remaining units remain to be bought out.

Risks

There are always risks in the equity market. There could be operational problems at one or more of the facilities. The US steel industry could enter a downdraft and this would affect the terms available upon renewal of SXCP's coke contracts. However, this is unlikely - at least during the current administration.

Another risk is an attempt at an abusive merger with SXC. This risk is limited by the fact that the most recent attempt was at a higher implied price and failed. It is more likely that SXC will slowly buy up units and then make a reasonable generous deal - probably with a 2 handle on the number.

Price Target

Making some pessimistic assumptions, it is still hard to see SXCP continuing to trade below $20 a unit. Assuming that over the next two years, SXCP pays down its debt by $44 million to the desired debt/EBITDA ratio of 3.5 and assuming that the interest rate savings equal $2 million, DCF would increase by some 4 cents per unit. Then, assuming no increase in coal logistics revenue (a very pessimistic assumption given the fact that coal exports are growing rapidly) and no increase in coke net revenue (despite the fact that Q1 2018 was negatively impacted by unique factors - weather and maintenance), we get to a DCF per unit of $2.59. With the debt pay down behind it, SXCP should be able to increase distributions to at least $2.20 per unit. Assuming that SXCP then trades at a 10% yield, this would suggest a price of $22.00 per unit by the year 2019 - suggesting roughly a 40% upside from the current price which can be achieved within a period of 2 years. This price would reflect a very reasonable price/DCF ratio of 8.5 for a company still generating more cash flow that necessary for its distributions.

About the short-term price target that can be achieved in 2018, we can get an idea by looking at analysts price targets. Based on the latest data from the Wall Street Journal, there were 3 analysts who cover the stock with an average consensus price target of $20.00/share, suggesting a ~ 22% potential upside from the current price (source: wsj.com). This price target is very reasonable and we believe it could be achieved during the year 2018.

Analysis & Conclusion

Now trading at 6.2 times using the lowest and most conservative of three possible ways to calculate DCF, SXCP should get investors' attention. At this kind of price/DCF ratio, MLPs with reasonable leverage and stable income are generally very attractive. In addition, SXCP's 10% yield is probably one of the safer double digit yields available because of its 164% distribution coverage. SXCP's value should be enhanced by the debt reduction which is underway and it stands to benefit from increased coal exports so that there is potential for growth in cash flow. The risks associated with SXCP are not likely to be correlated to the risks associated with fossil fuel MLPs or other high-yield equities such as REITs so that SXCP should fit well into a high yield portfolio.

At the current price, SXCP is a strong buy with an upside potential of 22% to 40% over the next 12-24 months, in addition to its highly generous yield.

