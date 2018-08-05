Shell Takes A Shell-Acking After Earnings, Was It Justified?

Shell has been transforming it's business model in recent years, and may now deserve a higher multiple.

In late May it reached an all time high stock price. It has since back-tracked about 10% and we are dipping our toes in at present levels.

Introduction

We were a little shocked at Shell's, (RDS.A,RDS.B) decline on it's Q-2 earnings release. Any serious review of operations could have foretold it. When you sell off $30 bn worth of assets that produce oil, you're going to see a decline of this type. I mean seriously, we're talking about 40K BOPD essentially on a company that produces over 3.5mm BOPD.

Perhaps large investors were wondering if the company is allocating capital in sufficient amounts to maintain and grow production. When we look we see that the company has been investing at a consistent rate to maintain production longer term.

Source

We see this as an incremental blip that will be more than made up going forward as new fields come on line. Jessica Uhl's, Shell's CFO, comments on production.

Production was 7% lower than in Q2 2017, largely as a result of divestments. Excluding divestments, production was up 2% over the same period. In our integrated gas business, earnings excluding identified items increased by $1.1 billion or 97% compared to Q2 2017 as a result of higher prices, a particularly strong contribution from trading, and higher LNG sales volumes. Production was 16% higher than in Q2 2017.

I have worked for large integrated oil companies like Shell (note-I have actually worked directly with them as a tech adviser on several occasions), and these companies periodically 'high grade' their portfolios. What this means is that assets that no longer fit directly into the company's core strengths, are monetized. In Shell's case this was done to reduce debt, along with strengthening their project portfolio. This is a normal business practice, and investors shouldn't take them to task for a quarter or two while this works its way through the system.

Further, as Shell's gearing is reduced from reductions in LT debt it should become even more attractive as additional profits hit the bottom line. Currently Shell is trading at 18X earnings. Chevron, (CVX) and BP, (BP) trade at 33 and 32 X earnings respectively.

Source

ROACE is climbing as pricing improves for it's products.

Free Cash Flow is trending down in the current quarter, and was likely another reason for Shell's sell-off on earnings. This was due to a change in how working capital movements were handled on the cash flow statement from 2017.

Shell had planned after the BG acquisition for 30 bn in divestitures that were deemed non-core assets. This is largely complete now.

The stock has been under pressure the last few years due in part to the large debt taken on in the BG acquisition. This is on the decline now along with it's debt to capital ratio.

The 25 bn share buyback increases the value of the remaining shares and should be reflected in improved share prices.

Given all of that, I think there is room here for Shell to trade higher with sustained oil pricing in its current range.

Upstream

At the pre-FID stage Shell has a robust portfolio of development opportunities. Here is an FID map from their 2017 investors presentation,

Source

If you factor in natural field declines of +/- 4.5%/year, you can see that Shell needs to generate significant production from present levels to maintain its current production of 3.5 MM BOPD. Better yet it is on track to move production higher with the FID pipeline shown above, which represents about 500K BOPD.

This year the company took FIDs on about 200K BOPD in 2018. The Vito and Fram redevelopment in the North Sea are examples included here.

Integrated Gas-LNG

Shell is the major global player here, with first mover advantage on a number of fronts. I have discussed a lot of this in detail in past articles if you would like to read in depth on this. "Shell A Deepwater And LNG Powerhouse..."

Source

In the pic above you see a representation of a major West Coast, Canada opportunity under review by Shell. It's getting close and got a major boost earlier this year when Malaysia's NOC, Petronas signed on as a 25% equity partner.

Shell is determined to adhere to capital discipline going forward, and LNG projects have a history of cost overruns. Having just finished the Australian Prelude LNG project, where original costs quadrupled over time, they are a little sensitive about this in the new era.

The commentary on Kitmat coming out of Shell is very positive though. Again, Jessica Uhl's comments on Kitmat.

In Integrated Gas, we are expected to take a go/no-go decision on LNG Canada this year. As you know, we expect a supply gap in the LNG market in the early 2020s. We have an attractive portfolio of new supply options including new projects, expansion of existing projects, and third-party supply opportunities. We want to select the most competitive source of supply. LNG Canada is the most mature of these options. The strategic benefits of the project are well established. LNG Canada has access to abundant and low cost gas and a short shipping distance to North Asia. It also has lower greenhouse gas emission intensity than any comparable operating LNG plant. We now have a clear view on construction costs as the joint venture has awarded a conditional lump sum contract for the engineering, procurement and construction of the project. In short, LNG Canada looks very promising and, together with our partners, we need to finalize consideration of a few key items before we can take a positive final investment decision. Firstly, affordability. We know that the funding of our share of the project fits within our existing capital ceiling. Secondly, competitiveness. Can the project deliver LNG to North Asia at a cost that is competitive with LNG projects in the Gulf of Mexico? Thirdly, resilience. Will this project generate positive free cash flow across a range of commercial and energy transition scenarios? And lastly, attractiveness. How does this project compare against other investment opportunities over a similar time span? As you can see, we are taking a very disciplined approach and are being thorough in our evaluation of LNG Canada as we are with all of our major investment decisions. We see great opportunities, but we also have clear expectations when it comes to competitiveness, affordability and returns.

Source

There's that "capital controls' stuff at the end. As investors we have to like that. If you haven't followed closely, Shell has been a champion in getting LNG contracts from China and India, and the African countries that show a shortfall.

My guess is with the very positive commentary seen here, this project will go forward and contribute to Shell's dominance in LNG.

Upstream project portfolio and FID inventory

At the pre-FID stage Shell has a robust portfolio of development opportunities. Here is an FID map from their 2017 investors presentation,

Source

If you factor in natural field declines of +/- 4.5%/year, you can see that Shell needs to generate significant production from present levels to maintain its current production of 3.5 MM BOPD. Better yet it is on track to move production higher with the FID pipeline shown above, which represents about 500K BOPD.

This year the company took FIDs on about 200K BOPD in 2018. The Vito and Fram redevelopment in the North Sea are examples included here.

A few other FID milestones

In February 2017, we took the FID to execute Phase 1 of the Kaikias deep-water project in the USA, and Phase 2 was approved in April 2017. Kaikias (Shell interest 80%) is a subsea tie-back to the Shell-operated Ursa platform. Phase 1 will include three wells and Phase 2 will add an additional well, which collectively are expected to reach a peak production of approximately 40 thousand boe/d. First oil is expected in June 2018 for both Kaikias Phase 1 and Phase 2.

In December, Maersk Oil, as operator, announced the FID for the redevelopment of the Tyra gas field (Shell interest 36.8%) in Denmark. When completed in 2022, peak production is expected to be around 60 thousand boe/d.

In January 2018, we announced the FID for the redevelopment of the Penguins oil and gas field (Shell interest 50%) in the UK North Sea. The decision authorises the construction of an FPSO vessel, which is expected to have a peak production (100%) of around 45 thousand boe/d.

Also in January 2018, we announced one of our largest US Gulf of Mexico exploration finds in the past decade from the Whale deep-water well. Whale is operated by Shell (60%) and co-owned by Chevron U.S.A. Inc. (40%). It was discovered in the Alaminos Canyon Block 772, adjacent to the Shell-operated Silvertip field and approximately 16 kilometres from the Shell-operated Perdido platform. Evaluation of the discovery is ongoing.

Source

In my view, Shell is punching above its weight in upstream project development. Meaning, that it might be ready to move up in weight class. We'll have to see.

The Permian

Shell is not the biggest player in the Permian. They do have a substantial position though, and look to be in the process of optimizing it. I wouldn't be surprised to see an acquisition in this space, subject to their over all investment strategies. Uhl's comments-

At Upstream, I would like to highlight how we have significantly improved our shales business in the Permian. After significant restructuring between 2013 and 2015, we have adjusted the delivery model of this business with a strong focus on competitiveness and value. Our Permian asset has delivered significant growth to-date, achieving some 85% production growth since 2016. We expect production to grow more than 30% annually through 2020 with similar levels of capital investment. We are actively developing our 260,000 net acre position in the Delaware Basin and have been enhancing our position with swaps, allowing us to consolidate our blocks and further optimize our development plans. Delivering this potential will yield strong free cash flow growth well into the next decade. As I've already touched on, we're developing the Permian following an improvement in cost competitiveness. For example, we've reduced drilling and completion costs for new wells. We realized an overall 40% cycle time reduction in our well delivery process since 2017, and we expect we can still do more and reduce costs further despite supply chain pressures. We're confident that we can deliver strong organic growth from our shales business.

The U.S. shale activity is becoming an assembly line process. Companies have pretty well figured out how to produce these reservoirs efficiently. You can see from Uhl's commentary that cost control will be key going forward.

Shell New Energies

This is becoming increasingly important. As much as I believe that hydrocarbons will play a major role in the energy picture for most of this century, it's also obvious that a change in the energy mix is underway.

There is a view in some that old-line traditional oil companies are just going to dry up and blow away as "low carbon" technologies take larger, and larger shares. This is simply not true, particularly of Shell. CEO Ben Van Beurden's comments on New Energies.

We announced the final investment decision for the 630 megawatt Borssele wind farm in the Netherlands. And we completed the acquisition of a 43.8% in Silicon Ranch, a solar energy developer within an existing portfolio of approximately 880 megawatts. Beyond our generation capacity, we have also strengthened our position at the customer-facing end of the new energies business with the acquisition of NewMotion, one of Europe's largest providers of charging stations, which we did at the end of last year; and the acquisition of First Utility, a leading independent UK household energy and broadband provider. And these developments are consistent with our strategy to develop a differentiated position in power. We are a building a low carbon offering that stretches end to end from customer all the way back from generation. And we are doing so by using the advantages we already have because of our existing power trading position, retail, and gas businesses.

Your takeaway

I am moving past this production decline, as I think it is a one-off. Further I think my earlier caution about Shell reaching all time highs in stock was an over-reaction. As you can see from the commentary from the company and myself, Shell is positioning itself for growth in key areas and markets.

I like the moves Shell is making to capture near-term low carbon sales opportunities, and broaden its portfolio beyond hydrocarbons alone.

I am long RDS.A and looking for opportunities to add. Shell has proved very resistant in recent months to dips below $66.00 share. That's has been little high for me, as I established my initial position in the 50's. Now I recognize we aren't likely to see $62.00 again in this oil development cycle, and have added at current levels in the past week.

Disclaimer: I am not an accountant or CPA or CFA. This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.

A last favor. If you enjoyed this free article, please give it a like by clicking orange 'like button that will appear just below this verbiage. And, of course please give me a 'follow'.

The Daily Drilling Report I hope you will think about a subscription to this service. I am different than anyone else covering the oilfield on Seeking Alpha. I have spent years on drilling rigs, working with oil companies, and intend to put this knowledge to work for all of us. Like many of you, I am a retiree. I live on social security, a pension from my employer, and savings. Savings supplies over 50% of my present income, so you can bet that I am looking for ways to maintain, and increase it. I want safe, secure dividends from my big-cap companies, along with some price appreciation. I want to score some long-ball home runs from my small caps - companies that have the potential to double or triple within a couple of years. Those are things I want, and I expect you want them too.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RDS.A.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.