ConocoPhillips - Finally Done Selling?

With shares having traded in close proximity to benchmark prices I see no real appeal at these levels, as a reasonably attractive earnings multiple is held back by challenged cash flow conversion.

With exception of the Canadian deal last year I would like to see Conoco focus a bit more on growing production.

The divestment multiples are not so high, so I wonder why the company is in such a rush to sell assets as its balance sheet is more than fine.

ConocoPhillips (COP) is making further efforts to reduce leverage and focus on core assets, by selling natural gas and NGL assets in the Barnett, in what is a very small deal. Nonetheless, Conoco continues to follows the divestiture strategy with relatively modest sale prices. With exception of the multi-billion deal in Canada last year which I really applauded, I am not big fan as the ¨rush¨ to sell assets is not necessary, with leverage being very modest.

Conoco´s shares have largely been tracking WTI prices and while earnings multiples seem reasonable (just a multiple or two below that of the market), cash flow conversion remains below the 100% mark. With free cash flow yields only approaching 4-5%, and production being down, I do not see the automatic appeal at these levels. This makes that I have neutral stance on the stock unless shares really start to lag versus benchmark oil prices.

A Small Barnett Divestiture

Conoco has reached an agreement with Lime Rock Resources to sell its interests in the Barnett shale in a $230 million deal. Little was told about the deal other than that production averages about 9,000 barrels of oil-equivalents per day. No oil production will go out the door, as production is split roughly 50/50 between natural gas and NGL.

Based on the simple production number, Conoco fetches about $25,000 per barrel of oil-equivalent produced each day. To put the number into perspective, all of Conoco´s remaining assets are valued at roughly 3 times this valuation.

Recovery In Full Swing

Conoco has managed to return to solid profitability in recent quarters, driven by a combination of higher oil prices and a reduction in break-even costs. In fact, the company reported an operating income of $1.8 billion in the first quarter of this year and grew operating earnings to $2.6 billion in Q2, driven by profits in most regions and the fact that operations in Canada now break-even. Another driver in the second quarter earnings report were the unrealised gains on equity of Cenovus Energy which the company obtained when it sold most of its oil sands assets last year. The move higher in the shares of Cenovus added about $0.30 per share to reported earnings, equivalent to roughly $350 million. Note that already included in these ¨operating¨ numbers is the interest bill just shy of $200 million a quarter.

The company has re-positioned its portfolio in a big way through getting out of most of the shale business. To put the numbers into perspective: production totalled 1.59 million BOE per day in Q1 of 2017, averaged at 1.38 million BOE for all of last year, fell to 1.27 million BOE in Q1 of 2018 and dropped to 1.25 million BOE in Q2. The deal in the Barnett makes that production will drop by another 0.7% on a pro-forma basis.

Divestitures have helped a great deal in cutting debt. Cash holdings stood at $3.5 billion in Q2 of 2017 as debt has been cut to $15.0 billion, for a $11.5 billion net debt load. This makes that net debt has been cut in half compared to Q1 of 2017, as the Barnett divestiture will only aid to reduce leverage further.

This debt load is no big concern given that the business has returned to solid profitability. Operating earnings totalled $4.8 billion in the first half of this year. Including $2.8 billion in depreciation and amortization in these numbers, EBITDA runs at $15 billion a year, for actually very modest leverage ratios.

Thoughts About Valuation & Earnings

Shares of Conoco have pretty closely resembled WTI prices as the company has made some reasonable moves during the crisis, avoiding the dilution pitfall seen by many others. Shares peaked at $85 in 2014 and fell all the way to the low thirties in 2016, before gradually rebounding to a current high around $71 per share. The 1.18 billion shares outstanding value the company at $84 billion, for an enterprise valuation of roughly $95 billion.

Adjusted for the gain on Cenovus, Conoco is earning about $4.40 per share on an annual basis in the second quarter, for a 16 times earnings multiple while leverage stands at less than 1 times EBITDA. Note that investors do not fully see this earnings yield as capital spending comes in at $7-8 billion a year, while depreciation charges run at just about $5.8-$5.9 billion. Net capital investments of $1.6-$1.7 billion are quite substantial, cash flows in relation to reported earnings by about a third.

With net capital spending being substantial, net cash flows to investors are somewhat more limited at around $3 per share, for a multiple in the mid-twenties. The much more modest current dividend of $1.14 per share, for a 1.6% yield, does allow to fund these net investments, bolt-on deals and share repurchases. Furthermore, there is no really the need to cut debt further as leverage ratios come in below 1 times, and further cash might come from monetising the Cenovus stake as well as potential settlements coming out of Venezuela.

Updating The Thesis, A Neutral Stance

About a year ago, Conoco announced another divestiture in the Barnett for $300 million as I wondered why Conoco was in such a hurry to sell these assets. After all, the company sold the assets at just 0.3 times book as the deal came after the company sold $3 billion worth of assets in the San Juan basin, and made a great deal with the sale of its Canadian assets in a $13 billion deal. I really liked that later deal as it allowed the company to sell out of challenged oil sand assets, actually at a premium to book value.

I really applauded the company for making the latter move, but felt the company was too eager/rushed to sell assets at a big discount as the Canadian deal pretty much solved the debt overhang concerns. Shares have continuously risen over the past year, although this is of course driven by the increase in oil prices. Unless I see a significant underperformance vs. benchmark oil prices, I continue to hold a neutral stance on the stock.

Please subscribe to Value In Corporate Events - Marketplace Checkout to obtain premium research on all the latest IPOs, M&A activity and other corporate events. Reviews of situations will be made upon request!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.