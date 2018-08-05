Weekly CEF Roundup: Rights Offering From ASG, RIV's Managed Distribution Plan Terminated

The Weekly CEF Roundup will be put out at the start of each week to summarize recent price movements in closed-end fund [CEF] sectors in the last week, as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions on CEFs, such as tender offers. Most of the information has been sourced from CEFInsight or the Closed-End Fund Center. I will also link to some articles from Seeking Alpha that I have found for useful reading over the past week. The searchable tag for this feature is "cildoc". Data are taken from the close of Friday Jul. 20, 2018.

Weekly performance roundup

17 out of 31 sectors were positive (up from 16 last week) and the average price return was 0.06% (down from 0.18%). Covered call (+0.91%), MLPs (+0.81%) and general equity (+0.81%) led while health/biotech (-0.90%), real estate (-0.85%) and mortgage bonds (-0.85%) lagged.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

10 out of 31 sectors were positive on NAV (down from 23 last week), while the average NAV return was 0.11% (down from 0.27%).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest premium is multisector income (3.21%), while the sector with the highest discount is New Jersey munis (-14.95%). The average sector discount is -6.83% (up from -6.99% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Global equity showed the largest premium/discount increase (+0.98%), while MLPs0 showed the largest premium/discount decline (-0.72%). The average change in premium/discount was 0.16% (up from -0.08% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest average 1-year z-score is tax-advantaged equity (+1.16) while the sector with the lowest z-score is Latin American equity (-1.62). The average z-score is -0.44 (up from -0.56 last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest yield is MLPs (9.91%), followed by emerging market income (9.37%), global growth & income (9.30%), global equity dividend (9.15%) and multisector income (8.52%). Discounts and z-scores for the sectors are included for comparison. The average sector yield is 6.82% (down from 6.82% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Individual CEFs that have undergone a significant decrease in premium/discount value over the past week, coupled optionally with an increasing NAV trend, a negative z-score, and/or are trading at a discount, are potential buy candidates.

Ticker P/D decrease Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change (RIV) -7.57% 13.06% 2.01% -0.4 -7.79% -0.94% (MFV) -5.30% 10.39% -3.89% -2.2 -5.57% -0.35% (GOF) -4.48% 10.32% 11.42% 1.0 -3.77% 0.11% (BME) -4.18% 6.07% 4.65% 1.3 -3.92% -0.08% (PCM) -3.85% 8.68% 8.22% -1.0 -3.15% 0.29% (JMF) -3.00% 9.42% -8.37% -1.8 0.47% 3.76% (NYSE:JMF) -3.00% 9.42% -8.37% -1.8 0.47% 3.76% (RCG) -2.68% % -9.18% -0.7 -2.34% 0.55% (PGP) -2.42% 9.53% 44.32% 0.7 -0.90% 0.76% (FGB) -2.39% 11.42% -2.23% -1.6 0.00% 2.45%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Conversely, individual CEFs that have undergone a significant increase in premium/discount value in the past week, coupled optionally with a decreasing NAV trend, a positive z-score, and/or are trading at a premium, are potential sell candidates.

Ticker P/D increase Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change (DDF) 4.38% 9.27% 7.73% 3.7 3.16% -1.03% (IDE) 4.34% 7.70% -1.12% 1.0 4.80% 0.20% (GCV) 4.21% 7.33% 15.32% 2.2 3.97% 0.18% (SPPP)">SPPP) 3.06% % -1.78% -0.5 -4.22% -7.20% (IRR) 2.87% 9.97% 3.50% 2.5 1.56% -1.26% (NYSE:IRR) 2.87% 9.97% 3.50% 2.5 1.56% -1.26% (PMX) 2.68% 5.68% 8.88% 1.6 2.62% 0.09% (JCE) 2.41% 7.37% 0.07% 1.5 3.01% 0.53% (ASA) 2.40% 0.40% -15.16% -1.2 -0.30% -3.12% (ZTR) 2.24% 11.66% 4.49% 0.8 2.29% 0.09%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Recent corporate actions

These are from the last month and are quoted from Closed-End Fund Center, Morningstar, or CEFInsight (email alerts); any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

July 19, 2018 | Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc. (NYSE: NTG) (the “Company”) today announced the results of its transferable rights offering (the “Offer”). The offer commenced on June 19, 2018 and expired on July 18, 2018 (the “Expiration Date”). The Offer entitled the rights holders to subscribe for up to an aggregate of 15,802,094 shares of common stock, $0.001 par value per share (“Common Stock”). The subscription price was $14.64 per share of Common Stock, and was determined based upon the formula equal to 90% of the net asset value (“NAV”) per share of Common Stock at the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) on the Expiration Date. The Offer was over-subscribed. Shares of Common Stock will be issued promptly after completion and receipt of all stockholder payments and the pro-rata allocation of Common Stock in respect of the oversubscription privilege. July 5, 2018 | Royce Value Trust, Inc. (RVT) (the “Fund”) is pleased to announce the successful completion of its common stock rights offering (the “Offer”), which expired on July 3, 2018. The subscription price for each newly issued share of common stock was determined to be $15.33, which under the terms of the Offer was equal to the lower of: [i] $0.25 below the last reported sale price per share on the New York Stock Exchange on July 3, 2018 (i.e., $15.58 per share); or [ii] the net asset value per share on July 3, 2018 (i.e., $17.39 per share). Based on preliminary results provided by the Fund’s subscription agent, subscription requests for over 7.1 million shares were received, with gross proceeds to the Fund being expected to exceed $109 million. It is currently anticipated that such shares will be issued on or about July 9, 2018. June 22, 2018 | The Nuveen Build America Bond Fund (NBB) and Nuveen Build America Bond Opportunity Fund (NBD) announced certain results of their Annual Meeting of Shareholders. NBB announced that shareholders at its Annual Meeting have approved the issuance of additional common shares in connection with the proposed merger of NBD into NBB, the elimination of NBB’s fundamental policy related to the its contingent term provision and the election of Board members. NBD announced that its Annual Meeting of Shareholders has been adjourned to solicit additional proxies necessary to obtain shareholder approval for the merger. Consummation of the merger is contingent upon shareholders of NBD approving the merger. Regardless of whether NBD shareholders approve the merger, NBB will conduct a 20 percent tender offer as described in the proxy materials, eliminate its contingent term provision, change its principal investment policy to invest at least 80 percent of its assets in taxable municipal securities, and change its name to Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund. These changes will become effective on, or as soon as practicable thereafter, the closing date of the merger if the merger is consummated, or otherwise upon completion of NBD’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders, including any further adjournments thereof. June 20, 2018 | Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (the “Fund”) (AEF) announced today the preliminary results of its cash tender for up to 28,470,130 shares of its common stock, representing approximately 32% of the Fund’s outstanding shares. The offer expired at 11:59 p.m. New York City time on Tuesday, June 19, 2018. Based on current information, approximately 61,362,593 shares of common stock or 68.97% of the Fund’s outstanding stock were tendered through the expiration date. This total includes shares tendered pursuant to notices of guaranteed delivery. This number is subject to adjustment and should not be regarded as final. Because the number of shares tendered exceeded 28,470,130, the number of shares that will be purchased by the Fund will be pro-rated based on the number of shares properly tendered by each shareholder. No more than a total of 28,470,130 properly tendered shares will be accepted for payment at a price per share equal to 99% of the Fund’s net asset value per share (“NAV”) as of the close of regular trading on the NYSE American on June 20, 2018. The final number of shares validly tendered and accepted pursuant to the tender offer will be announced at a later date.

Upcoming corporate actions

These are from the last month and are quoted from Closed-End Fund Center, Morningstar, or CEFInsight (email alerts); any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

July 20, 2018 | The Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Liberty All-Star® Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ASG) (the “Fund”) has authorized and set the terms of an offering to the Fund’s shareholders of rights to purchase additional shares of the Fund. Shareholders on a record date to be established by the Fund’s Board would be issued non-transferable rights entitling them to subscribe for one additional share for every three shares held (the “Primary Subscription”), with the right to subscribe for additional shares not subscribed for by others in the Primary Subscription. If such over-subscription requests exceed the number of shares available, the Fund may, in its sole discretion, elect to issue additional shares in an amount of up to 25% of the shares issued in the Primary Subscription. The subscription price per share will be 95 percent of the reported net asset value or market price per share, whichever is lower on the expiration date. Market price per share will be determined based on the average of last reported sales prices of a share on the New York Stock Exchange on the expiration date and the four trading days preceding the expiration date. The offering is subject to the effectiveness of the Fund’s Registration Statement to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and will be made only by means of a prospectus. July 20, 2018 | Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK), Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund II (NYSE:AGC), and Advent/Claymore Enhanced Growth & Income Fund (NYSE:LCM), each a closed-end fund (together, the “Funds”) announced today that shareholders of the Funds approved the mergers outlined below. Acquired Funds Ticker Acquiring Fund Ticker Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund II AGC Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund AVK Advent/Claymore Enhanced Growth & Income Fund LCM Subject to the satisfaction of certain customary closing conditions, the mergers are expected to be effective with the open of the New York Stock Exchange on August 27, 2018. The mergers, if completed, would occur based on the relative net asset values of AGC, LCM and AVK.

Recent activist or other CEF news

These are from the last month and are quoted from Closed-End Fund Center, Morningstar, or CEFInsight (email alerts); any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

July 18, 2018 | RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (the “Fund”) (RIV) announced today that its Board of Directors approved a change in the Fund’s fiscal year end from October 31 to July 31. In addition, the Board also approved the declaration of monthly distributions of $0.21 per share of common stock, payable on the dates noted below. Based on the Fund’s current net asset value share price of $18.89 (as of market close on July 17, 2018), the distributions represent an annualized distribution rate of 13.34%. Further, the Board approved the termination of the Fund’s managed distribution plan, effective following the close of business on July 31, 2018. Beginning August 1, 2018, the Fund intends to make regular monthly cash distributions of its net investment income to common stockholders at a level based on the projected performance of the Fund, which rate continues at a fixed dollar amount that may be adjusted from time to time. Dividends and distributions may be payable in cash or shares of common stock, with stockholders having the option to receive additional common stock in lieu of cash. The Fund may at times, in its discretion, pay out less than the entire amount of net investment income earned in any particular period and may at times pay out such accumulated undistributed income in addition to net investment income earned in other periods in order to permit the Fund to maintain a more stable level of distributions. As a result, the dividend paid by the Fund to common stockholders for any particular period may be more or less than the amount of net investment income earned by the Fund during such period. The Fund’s ability to maintain a stable level of distributions to stockholders will depend on a number of factors, including the stability of income received from its investments and the costs of any leverage. As portfolio and market conditions change, the amount of dividends on the Fund’s common stock could change.

Distribution changes announced this month

These are sorted in ascending order of distribution change percentage. Funds with distribution changes announced this month are included. Any distribution declarations made this week are in bold. I've also added monthly/quarterly information as well as yield, coverage (after the boost/cut), discount and 1-year z-score information. I've separated the funds into two sub-categories, cutters and boosters.

Cutters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality (MUS) -20.5% 0.0635 0.0505 4.98% -9.52% -1.7 106% 7/2/2018 7/13/2018 BlackRock Municipal 2020 (BKK) -19.5% 0.0395 0.0318 2.53% -1.18% -0.5 98% 7/2/2018 7/13/2018 BlackRock Enhanced Global Div (BOE) -19.2% 0.078 0.063 6.80% -8.55% -1.8 29% 7/2/2018 7/13/2018 Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opps (JMLP) -16.7% 0.225 0.1875 9.46% -5.82% -3 0% 7/2/2018 7/12/2018 Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return (JMF) -16.7% 0.3 0.25 9.42% -8.37% -1.8 0% 7/2/2018 7/12/2018 BlackRock Muni Inc Inv Qty Tr (BAF) -14.6% 0.0685 0.0585 5.20% -9.82% -1.7 101% 7/2/2018 7/13/2018 BlackRock CA Municipal Income (BFZ) -14.5% 0.055 0.047 4.33% -12.44% -1.1 110% 7/2/2018 7/13/2018 BlackRock MuniYield Qty III (MYI) -13.7% 0.0585 0.0505 4.78% -9.76% -0.9 107% 7/2/2018 7/13/2018 BlackRock Muni Target Term Tr (BTT) -13.1% 0.0718 0.0624 3.49% -9.62% -1 108% 7/2/2018 7/13/2018 BlackRock NY Muni Inc Qty (BSE) -12.9% 0.0465 0.0405 3.90% -13.84% -1.2 108% 7/2/2018 7/13/2018 BlackRock Muniyield Inv Qty (MFT) -11.9% 0.067 0.059 5.49% -7.39% -1.3 100% 7/2/2018 7/13/2018 BlackRock NY Municipal Income (BNY) -11.9% 0.0505 0.0445 4.23% -13.44% -1.5 106% 7/2/2018 7/13/2018 BlackRock MuniHoldings NY Qty (MHN) -11.9% 0.0505 0.0445 4.25% -12.73% -1 109% 7/2/2018 7/13/2018 BlackRock MuniHoldings NJ Qty (MUJ) -11.8% 0.0595 0.0525 4.84% -15.01% -1.7 107% 7/2/2018 7/13/2018 BlackRock MuniHoldings CA Qty (MUC) -11.2% 0.0535 0.0475 4.31% -12.45% -1.1 108% 7/2/2018 7/13/2018 BlackRock MuniYield Quality II (MQT) -11.1% 0.054 0.048 4.78% -11.00% -1.1 106% 7/2/2018 7/13/2018 BlackRock MuniYield Quality (MQY) -11.1% 0.063 0.056 4.82% -9.66% -1.1 107% 7/2/2018 7/13/2018 BlackRock Municipal Income II (BLE) -10.8% 0.065 0.058 5.10% -6.63% -0.8 106% 7/2/2018 7/13/2018 BlackRock MuniYield NY Quality (MYN) -10.5% 0.0475 0.0425 4.25% -12.98% -1.2 107% 7/2/2018 7/13/2018 Templeton Global Income (GIM) -9.9% 0.0343 0.0309 5.22% -13.31% -1.4 98% 7/2/2018 7/12/2018 BlackRock Taxable Muni Bond (BBN) -9.9% 0.1318 0.1188 6.48% -4.81% -0.7 101% 7/2/2018 7/13/2018 BlackRock Municipal Income Inv (BBF) -9.0% 0.0665 0.0605 5.52% -5.26% -0.8 105% 7/2/2018 7/13/2018 BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II (MUH) -8.9% 0.0675 0.0615 5.35% -9.57% -1 104% 7/2/2018 7/13/2018 BlackRock MuniYield MI Quality (MIY) -8.8% 0.057 0.052 4.80% -13.85% -1.8 105% 7/2/2018 7/13/2018 Putnam Municipal Opportunities (PMO) -8.0% 0.0461 0.0424 4.34% -10.56% -1.1 108% 7/11/2018 7/23/2018 First Trust/Aberdeen Global (FAM) -6.7% 0.075 0.07 8.33% -13.17% -1.6 92% 7/19/2018 8/1/2018 MFS Municipal Income (MFM) -1.6% 0.0305 0.03 5.33% -7.27% -0.2 104% 7/2/2018 7/17/2018 Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div&Inc (DEX) -1.2% 0.1042 0.1029 10.88% -5.34% 1.1 26% 7/2/2018 7/12/2018 MFS Intermediate Income (MIN) -0.6% 0.02959 0.02942 9.24% -7.51% -0.9 26% 7/2/2018 7/17/2018 MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) -0.5% 0.04725 0.047 10.39% -3.89% -2.2 28% 7/2/2018 7/17/2018 MFS Intermediate High Income (CIF) -0.5% 0.02068 0.02058 9.80% -2.33% -1.5 59% 7/2/2018 7/17/2018 MFS Multi-Market Income (MMT) -0.5% 0.04185 0.04165 8.97% -10.45% -1.4 50% 7/2/2018 7/17/2018 MFS Charter Income (MCR) -0.5% 0.05873 0.05845 8.98% -10.54% -2.1 52% 7/2/2018 7/17/2018 MFS Government Markets Income (MGF) -0.3% 0.02913 0.02904 7.76% -6.07% -0.8 39% 7/2/2018 7/17/2018

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date Clough Global Div and Inc Fund (GLV) 0.3% 0.1135 0.1138 10.95% -7.83% -0.6 15% 7/10/2018 7/19/2018 EV Floating-Rate Inc Plus Fund (EFF) 1.3% 0.075 0.076 5.43% -7.59% 0.2 98% 7/2/2018 7/23/2018 Clough Global Opportunities (GLO) 1.6% 0.1 0.1016 10.88% -7.43% 0.5 -3% 7/10/2018 7/19/2018 EV Float-Rate 2022 Target Term (EFL) 2.4% 0.042 0.043 5.48% -2.89% 0 75% 7/2/2018 7/11/2018 BlackRock Corp High Yield (HYT) 2.9% 0.07 0.072 8.23% -11.32% -0.8 95% 7/2/2018 7/13/2018 EV Senior Income Trust (EVF) 3.2% 0.031 0.032 6.05% -12.05% -2.2 100% 7/2/2018 7/11/2018 Clough Global Equity (GLQ) 3.6% 0.1234 0.1278 10.36% -3.83% 1.8 1% 7/10/2018 7/19/2018 BlackRock Float Rate Strat (FRA) 5.7% 0.061 0.0645 5.65% -7.87% -1.9 102% 7/2/2018 7/13/2018 BlackRock Floating Rate Inc Tr (BGT) 6.0% 0.0583 0.0618 5.67% -8.72% -2.3 101% 7/2/2018 7/13/2018 Liberty All-Star Growth (ASG) 9.1% 0.11 0.12 7.01% 10.84% 1.8 -2% 7/16/2018 7/26/2018 BlackRock Science and Technolo (BST) 15.4% 0.13 0.15 5.15% 8.91% 1.7 -4% 7/2/2018 7/13/2018 Ellsworth Growth and Income (ECF) 36.4% 0.11 0.15 6.22% -11.80% -1.1 5% 7/12/2018 8/23/2018

Commentary and actionable takeaway

A few pieces of news to comment on this week. The Liberty All-Star® Growth Fund (ASG) announced a non-transferable rights offering last week, in another case of fund managers being eager to monetize a shrinking discount. In the case of ASG, its valuation rise has been incredible, with the discount narrowing from about -8% all the way to par and then expanding to a premium of +15%.

We don't have the relevant dates yet, but we do know that the subscription formula will be the lower of 95% of the NAV on expiration date or the average market price per share on the final five days of trading before expiration. This formula may trigger a "vicious cycle" of a widening discount precipitating further dilution causing a further widening of the discount, so my advice to ASG holders would be to sell now, and enjoy those fat capital gains you accrued over the past year! ASG's premium is currently +10.19%, down from a 15-year high of +15.05% that was reached just before the offering is announced, but I expect that the premium/discount valuation will drift lower as the offering gets under way.

As expected, Tortoise MLP Fund's (NTG) rights offering was fully subscribed. As I discussed in "Quick Notes On Tortoise MLP Fund's Rights Offering", I estimate the NAV hit to be around -2.50% as a result of expanded share count, or -3.62% once all estimated expenses are included (thanks again UBS for the sales load!). Hence, NTG's current discount of -4.42% should really be viewed as a discount of only -0.82% once the NAV hit and expense are factored in. In the public article, reader beabaggage had an insightful comment how about the run-up in NTG's price caused by Jeffrey Gundlach and others promoting the fund in Barron's created conducive conditions for the managers to pull the trigger on the rights offering. Let's have a look at the premium/discount chart of NTG over the past year. Indeed, a valuation range of between a discount of -4% discount and a premium of +12% is very substantial and I am not at all surprised that the managers jumped for it when the opportunity presented itself.

In my opinion, this serves as another reason why selling a CEF when its premium inexplicably and rapidly rises is often a good move. Not only do you lock in substantial capital gains (to rotate into a more undervalued CEF to "compound income on steroids"), but you can also avoid being hammered if management can't resist monetizing that fat premium into more AUM (and fees). While some rights offerings can be accretive, most are dilutive (NTG's included) and the share price reaction is nearly always negative.

NTG data by YCharts

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund (RIV) announced the continuation of the $0.21 monthly dividend for the next three months, but also that the fund's managed distribution plan would be terminated following the close of business on July 31, 2018. Beginning August 1, 2018, the fund "intends to make regular monthly cash distributions of its net investment income to common stockholders at a level based on the projected performance of the Fund, which rate continues at a fixed dollar amount that may be adjusted from time to time."

As RIV's NAV has been eroding over the past year (down -9.30%), this suggests that a distribution cut is very possible, even likely. The market agreed, pushing RIV's share price down -7.20% on news of the announcement (note that because RIV invests in both equity and fixed income CEFs, its listed coverage of 40% doesn't help in evaluating distribution sustainability).

RIV data by YCharts

Nick Ackerman had an excellent article discussing RIV's policy change here. In the comment stream, TomAtko made this incisive comment:

I agree with Tom in that management fully knew that the purpose of raising the distribution was to raise the premium/discount of the fund. In fact, they expressly stated that that was the purpose in their press release announcing the dividend raise last year:

The primary purpose of the managed distribution plan is to provide shareholders with a constant, but not guaranteed, fixed minimum rate of distribution each month. The managed distribution plan is intended to narrow the discount between the market price and the NAV of the Fund’s common shares, but there is no assurance that the plan will be successful in doing so.

Now whether or not the execution of the rights offering constituted "very questionable activity", I'm not sure I agree. The formula used for the rights offering was dilutive, but not overly so, as I explained in "Strategy For RIV's Upcoming Rights Offering (+Comparison With UTG)". As the subscription price was equal to the higher of 92.5% of NAV or 95% of the market price per share, the maximum NAV hit was capped at just over 2% per share. We've seen CEF managers conduct much more dilutive rights offerings over the past year that hurt shareholders much more. As long as rights offerings are not too dilutive, and not conducted too frequently, I think they can be tolerated by most CEF investors.

Unfortunately, performance-wise RIV has not executed as well as investors in this well-regarded activist's fund-of-CEFs might have hoped. Over the past 1 year, RIV has lost -9.30% in NAV, compared to -7.70% for the YieldShares High Income ETF (YYY), a passive basket of high-yielding CEFs. On a NAV total return basis, RIV has gained +3.36% compared to YYY's +0.15%. It would be remiss not to mention that our very own Income Generator CEF-only portfolio has done much better than both RIV and YYY over the past year.

Remember CEF investors, don't just look at the yield!

Shareholders of Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund II (NYSE:AGC), and Advent/Claymore Enhanced Growth & Income Fund (NYSE:LCM), approved their merged into Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) this week. As discussed originally in "Weekly CEF Roundup: A Rights, A Tender, A Merger", it was not surprising that AVK was chosen to be the accounting surviving due its stronger historical performance compared to AGC and LCM, whose inferior track records conveniently disappear. Current discounts are AVK: -9.90%, AGC: -10.78%, LCM: -11.90. So you could buy AGC and LCM and possibly get 1-2% of alpha when the shares convert to AVK, assuming that its -10% discount stays the same. However that is a big "if", as there is no guarantee that owners of AVK would decide to value the combined fund like how AVK used to trade, rather than how AGC and LCM used to trade. Not that AGC or AVK particularly interest me in the first place, as I think they are underperforming convertibles funds as discussed in Illogical Pricing In Convertible CEFs. I much prefer Bancroft Fund (NYSEMKT:BCV) which we own or Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund (ECF) fund for any convertibles exposure.

