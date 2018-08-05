Berkshire Hathaway: May The Buyback Begin

Based on the latest quarterly results, the company is in a position to buy back up to 17% of its outstanding shares at the current price.

Introduction

In an article last month, I recommended buying Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) at the $195 level for the B shares and hedging by selling the $220 strike calls. This was after the company announced that it would buy back its stock at a level below its intrinsic value that its leaders Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger conservatively determined. Since then, the stock has gone up a bit to $200, and the covered calls are at about the same level. Any buybacks under the amended program would not begin until 06 August 2018, after the company announced its quarterly results over the weekend. Well, the date is here and the buybacks should begin! I will offer a review of the quarterly results to reassure investors that the company is well-positioned to execute on its plan.

June quarter results

Berkshire had good operating results this quarter. Earnings at the business level were up 67% over the prior year to $6.9 billion, helped by better insurance underwriting results and a lower tax rate. Investment gains were healthy, but not nearly enough to offset the losses in the first quarter. Note that in a particularly perplexing move, the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) now requires companies to take any unrealized gains or losses on securities through the income statement.

Free cash flow for the first half was on the weak side at $9.8 billion, half of last year’s level. The company bought a net amount of $11.9 billion in equity securities and sold or let mature a net amount of $40.6 billion of fixed income securities, a sign that Buffett is optimistic about the US economy. Cash and Treasury Bills held at the insurance business and parent company amounted to $103 billion. Buffett has said that $20 billion is the minimum he would want the company to keep, so that leaves $83 billion for buybacks or acquisitions. The full amount devoted to a buyback would amount to 16.8% of outstanding shares at the current price. The remaining assets are more than sufficient to cover the outstanding insurance liabilities.

The company’s book value per A share at the end of June was $217,677, a 2.8% increase for the first half of the year. In my recent note this year, I expected the company to grow its book value by 9% a year. So the company is lagging a bit, with a comparatively weak equity market in the first half (particularly for Berkshire’s financial company holdings) being a contributing factor. However, July was a strong month, so the company should be on track to reach the 9% growth target for the full year.

I believe Buffett and Munger will be comfortable buying the stock up to 1.5x trailing book value, corresponding to $218 per B share (each A share is equivalent to 1,500 B shares).

Recommendation and risk

I continue to recommend buying the B shares at the current $200 level and partially hedging the position by selling the $220 strike calls. The December expiration will fetch you approximately $2. Your gain will be limited to 11% over 4.5 months, or an annualized rate of 32%. Those unfamiliar with or averse to selling calls are welcome to skip that step.

An alternate lower risk option to buying the stock and selling the covered calls is to sell the December $190 strike puts and collect a premium of $3.50. This is particularly attractive as part of a diversified strategy if your brokerage firm requires only a low margin (e.g. 10-20% of notional value) on such trades.

As before, the major risk to this investment is if the global economy weakens considerably as a result of tariffs and trade wars.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author is a Geico customer and has an outstanding auto claim with the company, which he hopes they will expeditiously settle. He notes with interest that Geico’s underwriting profit this year is running at 4x the level of the prior year. Geico is a fully-owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway.