Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 8/3/18

Includes: IFF, MHK, MX, PDVW
by: InsiderInsights

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 8/3/18, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise, and to educate investors that -- though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence -- it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: We're entering another particularly fertile period for using insider data in your investment process, as companies open trading windows to their insiders again after earnings are released. The volume of Form 4s is already increasing, will ramp up throughout August, and stay strong until the end of September.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Intl Flavors (IFF).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Pdvwireless (PDVW);
  • Magnachip Semi (MX), and;
  • Mohawk Ind (MHK).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Liberty Tax (TAX);
  • Sunrun (RUN);
  • Palo Alto Net (PANW);
  • Ollie S Bargain Outlet (OLLI);
  • Live Oak Bancshares (LOB), and;
  • Lilly Eli (LLY).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

    It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

    Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

    Insider Purchases

    #: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

    1

    Winder Investment Pte

    BO

    Intl Flavors

    IFF

    B

    $16,847,340

    2

    Tiger Global Mgt

    BO

    Sunrun

    RUN

    B

    $6,913,200

    3

    Balcaen Filip

    DIR

    Mohawk Ind

    MHK

    JB*

    $4,586,185

    4

    Vintage Capital Mgt

    BO

    Liberty Tax

    TAX

    JB*,B

    $2,533,060

    5

    Reeg Medical Industries

    BO

    Fuse Medical

    FZMD

    JB*

    $1,981,853

    6

    Brigade Capital Mgt

    BO

    Magnachip Semi

    MX

    B

    $1,270,218

    7

    Mahan James S Iii

    CEO,DIR,BO

    Live Oak Bancshares

    LOB

    B

    $1,183,224

    8

    Dallas H James

    DIR

    Strategic Education

    STRA

    B

    $200,850

    9

    Owl Creek Asset Mgt

    BO

    Pdvwireless

    PDVW

    B

    $188,873

    10

    Moran William J

    DIR

    Bgc Partners

    BGCP

    B

    $110,900

    Insider Sales

    #: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

    1

    Orix Hlhz Holding

    BO

    Houlihan Lokey

    HLI

    S

    $26,462,852

    2

    Kao Min H

    CB,DIR,BO

    Garmin

    GRMN

    AS

    $25,645,620

    3

    Butler Mark L

    CEO,DIR,BO

    Ollie S Bargain Outlet

    OLLI

    AS

    $20,244,000

    4

    Lilly Endowment

    BO

    Lilly Eli

    LLY

    S

    $18,919,938

    5

    Xie Michael

    VP,CTO,DIR

    Fortinet

    FTNT

    AS

    $12,173,439

    6

    Cirne Lewis

    CEO,DIR,BO

    New Relic

    NEWR

    AS

    $9,060,126

    7

    Ryder Thomas O

    DIR

    Amazon Com

    AMZN

    AS

    $8,919,061

    8

    Damelio Frank A

    VP

    Pfizer

    PFE

    AS

    $6,019,360

    9

    Zuk Nir

    VP,CTO,DIR

    Palo Alto Net

    PANW

    AS

    $5,998,240

    10

    Steinert Langley

    CEO,CB,BO

    Cargurus

    CARG

    AS

    $5,162,929

    Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes : B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

