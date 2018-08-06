STAG Is A High-Risk Investment

With a low average remaining lease term, very old properties, Class B locations, and high vacancy risk, STAG is far from being “best-in-class”.

I have been covering STAG Industrial (STAG) for a little while now. Until fairly recently, the share price had been materially lower - making the valuation very compelling. Back in February, I noted that STAG (along with many other REITs) was a “ high yielding opportunity” priced at around $23.50 per share.

Five months later, the share price is up by approx. 18%; an increase that warrants a new evaluation of this investment opportunity.

Is STAG still a bargain after the run-up? Does the current share price still warrant a new investment?

I do not think so. The original thesis was that while STAG has a higher risk profile than average, its cheap valuation makes it a compelling BUY. Today, the valuation is getting more aggressive and yet, the risk profile is not changing for the better.

As a result, I am downgrading STAG from a BUY to a HOLD... a weak HOLD... Let me explain why:

Very Short Remaining Lease Term

The market may not be perfectly efficient, but it is rarely completely wrong. In the case of STAG, the market is correct to price it at a discount to peers. This is because of its elevated vacancy risk.

STAG has a very short weighted average remaining lease maturity. It means that in the near term, many of its leases with tenants will expire; allowing tenants to stop paying rents and vacate properties if desired. As such, STAG is exposed to higher uncertainty, cost volatility and the risk of a sudden drop in NOI.

The remaining lease term is one of the most overlooked metrics by analysts and readers here on Seeking Alpha. Yet, it is one of the most important metrics for private equity real estate investors. Back when I used to work on the buy-side of a small private equity investment firm, we would always seek to mitigate risk by mostly investing in properties with long term leases (10+ years). This is a more defensive approach and this is why most high-quality REITs including Realty Income (O), Agree Realty (ADC), STORE (STOR) and WPC (WPC) follow it.

STAG, on the other hand, is much more aggressive in its approach and often targets properties with much lower remaining lease terms. As a consequence, STAG has today ONLY 4.7 years left on its leases; which puts it at an elevated risk of cash flow loss. To put this into perspective, higher quality peers often have at least 6 years remaining. Gramercy (NYSE: GPT) for instance has 7.2 years and WPC close to 10 years remaining today.

source

This is concerning, and yet most readers here on Seeking Alpha seem to completely ignore this high risk. From my experience, any single-tenant property with less than 5 years left on the lease is speculative. Think of it this way: if a property owner decides to sell a property with a short lease, it often means that there is high risk that the tenant will vacate. Otherwise, he would prefer to keep it as no buyer will be willing to pay top dollars for a property with a short lease term anyways. Only aggressive investors with higher risk profiles are willing to buy and own these properties. STAG is part of them.

On page 17 of STAG's annual report, the management is very open about this issue and makes the following note:

A significant portion of our properties have leases that expire in the next three years and we may be unable to renew leases, lease vacant space or re-lease space as leases expire. As of December 31, 2016, leases with respect to approximately 37% of our total annualized base rental revenue will expire before December 31, 2020. (emphasis added)

The management is well-aware that they have significant lease maturities in the near term, and that it could lead to bumpy cash flow. Keep in mind that when a tenant vacates, the landlord not only loses the rental income, but it also becomes responsible for all on-going expenses including taxes, utilities, and many others. In addition, to find new tenants, the REIT is often required to invest in its properties (capex), offer tenant improvements and pay brokerage fees. This combination of lost income and higher expenses results in negative cash flow and can be very painful to investors. This is why most investors prefer to avoid such properties and why short lease terms are considered to be speculative.

The management has done a good job so far at retaining tenants and releasing space, but this may not always work out this well. STAG has to constantly deal with significant lease expirations and there is no guarantee that it will always manage to release quickly and at reasonable cost.

Old Properties in Class B Locations

STAG is heavily invested in lower quality properties and commonly defends its investment strategy by stating that it is not any riskier than Class A investments.

This is just non-sense to me. Class B properties sell at higher cap rates; and there is a reason for that: they are riskier. I agree that part of the differential may be alpha, but at the end of the day, if sellers are willing to sell their assets at higher cap rate, this is because they must compensate buyers for higher risk. You cannot have it all. STAG predominantly targets older properties located secondary or tertiary markets...

Source: Gramercy

The properties owned by STAG are the oldest in its peer group by a wide margin. Industrial properties are not built to last forever, and 24 years is old… very old… – causing obsolescence risk in case of tenant vacancy.

The problem is then exaggerated by poor locations which may experience more volatile demand and supply dynamics. The demand for industrial space in a top location tend to be strong and steady. If a tenant moves out, finding a new one is without major difficulty. However, if the property is in a less desirable location, the demand situation is much more uncertain. Moreover, the future risk of overbuilding may be greater in B locations due to the higher availability of land as compared to in-fill class A locations that are already built out.

There is nothing wrong with investing in Class B locations, but one must be aware of the higher risk. Arguing that old properties located in Class B locations is just as safe as Class A assets is just irresponsible.

What if…

A short remaining lease term would be less of an issue if the properties were new and located in Class A locations which tend to benefit from greater demand throughout cycles. This is however not the case for STAG.

So , an important question here is: where are we in the real estate cycle today?

To be honest, I have an idea but I am not sure about it. However, what I do know is that older properties located in less desirable locations with short leases are expected to underperform in a recession. In this sense, STAG is today doing fairly well at dealing with lease maturities; but if tomorrow we went into a recession, it may become much more difficult to retain and find new tenants.

If you believe that a downcycle is approaching, you would better invest in REITs with higher quality assets that will provide predictable cash flow throughout the cycle. STAG would not be a right fit here as it largely depends on the cycle continuing.

Still a Bargain?

I have been looking at STAG since it traded at a low $15 a share. At that time, STAG was indeed a true bargain. Everything has a price, and despite the higher risk profile, investors were well compensated for taking the risk back then.

Today, at close to $28 a share and a higher FFO multiple, the opportunity is not as compelling as it once was. The industrial REIT peer group continues to trade at high relative valuations, and there still exist a discount to peers. I would however argue that the peer group is overvalued, and that STAG is today fairly valued.

Source: NAREIT

The industrial REIT sector trades today at ~20 times FFO which is too high in my opinion. In comparison, STAG trades at about 16 times FFO which is more reasonable, but NOT a bargain either given the elevated risk.

Prologis (PLD), Rexford (REXR) and Terreno Realty (TRNO) are not even comparable to STAG. The investment strategy is different. It is really apple to oranges in my opinion. STAG is cheaper, but it does not make it a BUY.

My favorite picks among Industrial REITs continue to trade at much lower valuations simply because they are not pure-play industrial. We currently hold 3 industrial investments in our "HYPO Portfolio" at High Yield Landlord -targeting higher yields than STAG can offer us.

Final Thoughts

STAG is not a SELL, but not a BUY either. If I would own shares, I would probably hold on to them until I find a better replacement, but certainly not buy more.

I have heard too many horror stories of investors who bought properties with short leases and end up in financial difficulties during my time in private equity real estate. Take this as a warning. Don't fool yourself into thinking that STAG is a very predictable and safe REIT, because the quality of the assets paint a very different picture.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WPC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.