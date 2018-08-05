Why Aren't You Buying Gold? SchiffGold Friday Gold Wrap 08.03.18

By SchiffGold

The SchiffGold Friday Gold Wrap podcast combines a succinct summary of the week's precious metals news coupled with thoughtful analysis.

You've probably seen the headlines - gold demand is way down. So, why aren't you buying gold? Perhaps you're caught up in the mainstream's economic euphoria. But as Mike Maharrey discusses in this episode of the SchiffGold Friday Gold Wrap Podcast, the economy may not be as great as everybody thinks, and this may be the time to invest in gold. He also looks at what's actually really going on with gold demand. It's not quite what the headlines suggest. Some people are in a buying mood.

Tune in to the Friday Gold Wrap each week for a recap of the week's economic and political news as it relates to gold and silver, along with some insightful commentary.

You can also listen on SoundCloud: