Behind The 'Knee-Jerk' Sell-Off In T2 Biosystems

We revisit T2 Biosystems and what appears to be a 'knee jerk' sell-off in its shares in the paragraphs below.

There are many factors behind the recent decline of the stock.

The stock of T2 Biosystems has dropped some 40% since the FDA approved its potentially game changing panel to detect sepsis in late May.

The late summer continues to see a dismal market for many small biotech and medical device stocks. The third quarter is often the worst quarter of the year for this sector as volume dries up, there are few major healthcare conferences and traders take a good portion of the summer off.

There always seems to a be a good deal of knee-jerk reactions during this time of the year as many small caps see a 'buyer's strike' in their shares. T2 Biosystems (TTOO) is an excellent example of this short term mentality. The company posted solid second quarter results after the bell Thursday. The stock was up over seven percent in after-hours trading and open up in the regular market on Friday. Enthusiasm soon led to profit taking and shares ended the day down four percent.

This caps a remarkable 40% sell-off since a nice rally after FDA approval of a new panel on May 29th for the company took the stock to over $9.00 a share at one point.

Source: Company Presentation

This does not change the fact that this panel is a game-changer in the industry as it reduces the time it takes to detect sepsis (which kills nearly 100,000 people a year in the United States) from several days to several hours. It will eventually be the standard in hospitals throughout the country.

Let's quickly review second quarter earnings report and snippets from the conference call that followed.

Earnings Highlights:

The company posted a loss of 32 cents a share, right in-line with the consensus. Revenue came in just under $4 million for the quarter, approximately $1 million above expectations.

The conference call that followed the earnings report contained some encouraging snippets including the following.

'Overall, product revenue grew 71% from the second quarter of 2017, driven by growing sales of the T2Candida Panel and the T2Dx Instrument. This included increased T2Candida usage on a same-store basis over last quarter, a positive sign that utilization is growing overtime.'

'We secured 10 contracts for the placement of the 9 T2Dx Instruments, ahead of our guidance for 6 new contracts and 8 new instrument placements during the quarter. This will provide an estimated over 45,000 high risk patients with access to T2Dx, ahead of our target of growing by 35,000 patients in the quarter.'

'We delivered 20 proposals in the second quarter following 17 delivered in Q1 and 24 delivered in Q4, which is 2x to 3x higher than the average number of proposals delivered per quarter earlier in 2017'

'We now have 73 instruments placed or contracted to be placed covering 158 hospitals in the United States and worldwide. We estimate that each instrument in the U.S. may generate approximately $300,000 in recurring revenue every year, once hospitals go live and ramp-up testing the patients with T2Bacteria and T2Candida which could take 12 to 18 months'

'We estimate that we will achieve cash flow breakeven between $65 million and $75 million in annual revenue.'

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

The company did a recent equity raise bring its cash total to around $60 million. T2 leadership stated on the conference call that 'cash and financing sources are sufficient for at least the first half of 2020.'

Only one analyst firm chimed in Friday but I expect more to follow next week.

H.C. Wainwright reissued its Buy rating and $14 price target yesterday on T2 Biosystems. Here is the commentary from Wainwright's call.

Valuation and risks. Our price target is derived from a market value of the firm at $643M, which includes a discounted cash flow analysis based asset value of $685M for T2Dx and test panels, with a 15% discount rate and 0% terminal growth rate, excluding $42M debt and assuming 46M shares outstanding at the end of 2Q19. Investment risks include: (1) failure of to achieve commercial success due to market size, penetration rate, and/or competition; and (2) dilution risk. T2 Biosystems, Inc.”

Bottom Line:

Investors should keep in mind that society in general and investors in particular place WAY too much focus on the short term as instant gratification has become the norm thanks to the likes of Amazon.

Investors should remember that less than four months ago, investors were abandoning Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA) after the stock had fallen by a third to $20 on one bad trial result. As can be seen from the chart above, the stock has more than rewarded long term orientated and patient investors.

Perhaps more pertinent is the tale of another small cap testing concern Invitae (NVTA) which sold off to under $5.00 a share in late March of this year despite consistent over 150% year-over-year revenue growth. The shares have since rebounded ~70%. I think T2 Biosystems is now offering an entry point that many will wish they would have actioned by the end of 2018.

