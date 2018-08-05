Orchids Paper Products Is Already A Zero

Orchids Paper Prodcuts (TIS) has been losing money for over a year, stopped making payments on its loans, and is being forced by its banks to sell itself (metaphorically) at the point of a gun. The company's history of losses, failed attempts to obtain new financing and poor industry conditions indicate a sale of the assets for less than the company's outstanding debt. The sale may have already occurred on July 31, but even if delayed, Orchids stock is still worthless.

1. Background and State of the Business

Orchids sells store-brand toilet paper and tissues to companies such as Family Dollar and Sam's Club. The business is competitive, capital-intensive and subject to cyclical margin pressures. After several profitable years in 2013-15, Orchids borrowed money to build a new plant in Barnwell, South Carolina. Unfortunately because of cyclical factors and lack of capacity, this period represented a plateau in margins. 2016 was profitable, but after that, rising pulp and energy costs and new capacity drove margins negative and turned profits to losses. Suffice it to say this was the exact wrong time to borrow $150 million to build a new plant.

2. History of Losses

Orchids has been losing money for well over a year. On May 1, 2017, the company had a market cap of almost $250 million (over $20/share) when it suspended its dividend. At the time, the company said it wanted to use cash to help fund the construction of the new facility, but it was already clear to industry observers and analysts that margins were collapsing. The company continued to operate at loss throughout 2017, but losses in the second half of the year were identified as reducing future income tax liabilities which the company recognized as "income" at the time. (According to the 3rd quarter 10Q and other filings, this was not a cash transaction and won't effect taxes or cash flows until future years.)

3. Dealing with Debt

Throughout 2017 and into the beginning of this year as the company's financial condition deteriorated, Orchids entered into loan amendments from its lenders. These amendments typically deal with loosening covenants or requiring increased financial reporting. Until the March amendment which required an imminent paydown of $50 million of the company's $170 million in debt, these agreements were typical parts of an "amend-and-pretend" strategy by the lenders which seek to avoid recognizing losses on non-performing loans while "kicking the can down the road" and hoping future conditions improve.

Going back to last fall, the Orchids' quarterly and annual reports tell a depressing tale of trying desperately to sell equity or obtain new financing from any other outside source. For at least nine months, they tried to raise money and failed. This failure is not only documented but even quantified; this is the only company I've ever seen try to take an EBITDA adjustments totalling over $1 million for "failed debt refinancing costs."4. Out of the frying pan, into the fir

According to a loan amendment dated April 19, but not filed until April 25, the company missed its April loan payment. As part of the lenders' reaction, the company agreed to an extreme series of steps including hiring a restructuring adviser on one day's notice, submitting weekly cash flow projections and reconciliation, and agreeing to conduct a fire sale of the assets. The schedule included in the filing required the company to receive letters-of-intent by June 15 and accept one by June 30. (Incredibly enough, accepting a letter of intent to sell your entire company may not require an 8K). The deadline for a final purchase-and-sale agreement was three days ago on June 31, and 8K would be required on the fourth business day after, August 6.

5. "How much is that doggy in the window?"

The company's history of losses, inability to pay its debt, failure to obtain new financing or sell equity and the extreme, forced timeline for a sale should all be indications that the value of shareholders equity is negative and the company's lenders are trying to minimize their losses and move on. But a case can also be made from understanding the assets.

Bulls argue that the replacement cost of the capacity of the company's two facilities could be $220 million (in excess of the $180 million in debt), but this assertion doesn't hold up. The old facility is not profitable and depreciates rapidly. While it could cost $80 million to replace the capacity at Pryor, the fact that factory is underutilized, unprofitable and costs up to $12 million per year in capital expenditures to maintain and operate (extrapolating from earlier quarterly reports), no one would pay the full amount to replace it. I think it's more likely the plant will be liquidated and its machines sold for scrap, which I believe could be worth $10 million. The new facility cost $140 million to build, but it is similarly under-used in an industry that is over-supplied. What price would a competitor pay today for assets that have a negative carry for several years until they become marginally profitable, keeping in mind that he has to pay interest? I think 2/3 replacement cost is a reasonable proxy, but the real amount could be lower. Together, that makes $102.5 million in assets for sale to satisfy $180 million in debt. (Even if someone paid 1.5 times that, they're still buying the assets from the bank and not the Orchids shareholders.)

I should add that if you are familiar with conditions in the industry, the overcapacity is clear. Clearwater Paper recently reported that they've seen a decrease in price year-over-year in the segments in which they compete with Orchids. The only optimistic-sounding management team in the whole business is Orchids, and they're on the the third CFO in less than two years.

6. Deal or no deal

I've presented facts from the company's filings showing that they had to do a deal on this past Tuesday and disclose it on this coming Monday. I just want to be clear that the failure to get a deal done does not indicate that anything has improved. If you skipped your third mortgage payment, the bank starts a foreclosure proceeding but puts the sale off until the next month, you might stay in the house a while longer, but you don't own anything more than you had the month before.

Thanks for your consideration.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TIS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.