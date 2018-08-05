Gilead Sciences Is A Solid Buy In 2018

You may love it, you may hate it, but it is absolutely impossible to ignore Gilead Sciences (GILD). Since 2014, the company has been on a roller coaster ride, as HCV franchise revenues rose dramatically and then fell drastically.

While the FY 2018 guidance numbers from the company in its latest earnings conference call are more on the conservative side, this year seems to be the trough and there is only upside to look out for henceforth. By late 2018 or early 2019, Gilead Sciences’ other major franchises are expected to significantly offset the negative impact of dropping HCV revenues.

In this article, I will be explaining my hypothesis for recommending Gilead Sciences as a solid buy opportunity for 2018.

Descovy-based regimens will continue to drive Gilead Sciences’ HIV franchise in future years.

The recently launched descovy-based regimen, Biktarvy, has been a prime growth driver for Gilead Sciences’ HIV franchise in Q2 2018. With more than 85% of its volumes (linked above) coming from patients switching from other drugs such as Genvoya and dolutegravir-based regimens, Biktarvy is on a path to become a leading oral single tablet regimen for newly diagnosed HIV patients. Till date, Genvoya has been the most successful launch in history of HIV drugs. Biktarvy is now close to making a new record by surpassing Genvoya in coming quarters. Biktarvy has also been added to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services guidelines related to anti-retroviral agents, in which the drug is recommended as initial therapy for adolescent and adult HIV patients. The updated International AIDS Society-USA Panel treatment guidelines published by Journal of American Medical Association also recommend Biktarvy.

There has been lack of resistance developed against Biktarvy, a characteristic demonstrated by data from pooled analysis and presented at the International Aids Conference. Here, patients with baseline HIV RNA > 100,000 copies per milliliter and baseline CD4 cell count < 200 per microliter, were tested for treatment emergent resistance after 48 weeks of therapy with Biktarvy. Here, while 99% patients in both subcategories demonstrated reduction of HIV RNA to less than 50, there were no reported cases of drug resistance with Biktarvy (linked above). This is a key selling point for the drug.

Gilead Sciences’ descovy-based portfolio accounted for almost 70% (linked above) of the company’s HIV treatment prescription volumes in Q2 2018. This percentage will continue to grow in coming years, as HIV patients live longer and TAF-based regimens are increasingly preferred due to their improved renal and bone safety profile. Gilead Sciences has also partnered with Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) in development of recently approved fourth TAF-based single-tablet HIV regimen, Symtuza. With the drug being the first one comprising of protease inhibitor, Symtuza can prove to be a robust alternative for HIV patients who were treated with two or more tablets daily.

At end of Q2 2018, HIV prophylaxis therapy, Truvada was being taken by around 180,000 people (linked above) in the U.S. The label expansion of this drug, which has extended its usage to at-risk adolescents, has helped in increasing usage of Truvada. With U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimating that the percentage of youth aged 13 to 24 infected with HIV were almost 21% of the 40,000 new infections in 2016, Gilead Sciences is focused on educating at-risk young people about unsafe sex and about using Truvada for pre-exposure prophylaxis, through television campaigns.

Despite the presence of generic HIV drugs in Europe, Descovy-based regimens accounted for 60% (linked above) of Gilead Sciences’ HIV franchise revenues in this market. While Genvoya is the leading Descovy-based therapy in Europe, Biktarvy is expected to witness rapid uptake in the next one year, post conclusion of pricing and reimbursement.

Gilead Sciences expects solid HIV franchise performance in H2 2018 across the world, similar to that witnessed in H1 2018.

Going beyond existing portfolio, Gilead Sciences is also working on a novel nucleotide reverse transcriptase inhibitor, GS-9131, in Phase 2 trial, for HIV patients resistant to nucleosides. Then, there is a long-acting formulation of HIV capsid inhibitor, GS-6207, being developed for subcutaneous administration every three months for patients with poor compliance to daily regimens. This capsid mostly targets 250,000 to 300,000 HIV patients in the U.S. (linked above) who are not on oral therapy, despite being diagnosed with the disease. the company is also working on finding cure for HIV with its toll-like receptor 7 agonist, GS-9620, and anti-HIV envelope, GS-9722, both as monotherapy or as a component of combination regimens.

Yescarta continues to witness solid adoption trends in 2018.

Gilead Sciences’ cell therapy, Yescarta, approved by the FDA for certain types of large B-cell lymphoma, has reported sales close to $68 million (linked above) in Q2 2018. The company has authorized more than 60 centers (linked above) for administering Yescarta in the U.S., thereby covering more than 80% (linked above) of the drug eligible patients in the U.S. The company is focused on both increasing centers as well as working with approved centers to improve their functioning. Gilead Sciences is also working on education oncologists about cell therapy. While most of the patients treated with Yescarta are covered with commercial insurance or at PPS-exempt centers, Gilead Sciences continues to work for expanding access with Medicare.

In June 2018, CHMP gave positive opinion for Yescarta in EU for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B lymphoma and third line plus primary large B-cell lymphoma indications. The company expects approval in EU for Yescarta in Q3 2018 (linked above), and plans to focus first on Germany and France. By end of 2018, the company will complete authorization of 20 centers in EU (linked above).

Gilead Sciences has also leased a new facility in Netherlands for manufacturing Yescarta in Europe. This facility is expected to become functional by 2020 (linked above) and lead to shorter turnaround times due to higher geographical proximity in Europe.

Gilead Sciences is currently evaluating Yescarta with current standard of care in second line diffuse large B-cell lymphoma indication in ZUMA-7 trial. If successful, this trial can position Yescarta in earlier lines of therapy in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. Since current standard of care is salvage chemotherapy coupled with stem cell transplant, patients may be keen to opt for cell therapy if proved effective.

The company boasts of a broad research pipeline across multiple therapeutic areas.

To bolster its presence in hematological malignancies and solid tumor areas, Gilead Sciences has completed seven acquisitions since September 2017. The company has also collaborated with Gadeta for developing novel immunotherapies based on gamma delta T cell receptors. The company has entered a new Cooperative Research and Development Agreement or CRADA with National Cancer Institute for development of personalized therapies targeting tumor neoantigens.

Gilead Sciences is evaluating investigational ASK1 inhibitor, selonsertib, in Phase 3 trials, STELLAR 3 and STELLAR 4, in NASH patients with fibrosis scores of F3 or F4, which is bridging fibrosis and cirrhosis, respectively. Data from these trials is anticipated in H1 2019 (linked above), while FDA filing is expected mid-2019 (linked above). The company expects to enter the NASH market with the first FDA approved product, thereby enjoying first mover advantage in this largely underserved segment.

Gilead in collaboration with Galapagos announced that investigational therapy, filgotinib, reached its primary endpoint measure with American College of Rheumatology 20% improvement score, after 16 weeks of therapy, in Phase 2 trial, EQUATOR, in moderate-to-severe psoriatic arthritis indication. The Independent Data Monitoring Committee or DMC has also conducted futility analysis of Phase 2b/3 trial, SELECTION, evaluating filgotinib in ulcerative colitis indication. Based on the recommendations of DMC, filgotinib will be explored in Phase 3 trial as previously planned in both biologic-naive and biologic-experienced patients (linked above).

Gilead Sciences is also exploring filgotinib in combination with disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs or DMARD in FINCH 2 trial, in rheumatoid arthritis patients with insufficient response to biologic therapy. The company expects data from this trial in late 2018 (linked above). In FINCH 1 trial, the company is comparing efficacy of filgotinib – methotrexate combination with methotrexate monotherapy and with adalimumab plus methotrexate in in rheumatoid arthritis patients with insufficient response to methotrexate. Finally, Gilead Sciences is comparing filgotinib monotherapy to methotrexate monotherapy to filgotinib – methotrexate combination regimen in FINCH 3 trial, data of which is anticipated in H1 2019.

In HBV, Gilead Sciences is working on two novel programs, one with TLR8 molecule and other with capsid. The company is exploring multiple mechanisms of action to prevent viral replication in HBV patients.

Certain company specific risks cannot be ignored by retail investors.

Although a leader in HIV segment, Gilead Sciences is also facing multiple challenges in this segment. Unlike the commercial-government payer mix of 45%- 55% that has been long the norm in HIV segment, it was 50% - 50% (linked above) in Q2 2018. In case the payer mix reverts back to 45% - 55%, the company expects to witness drop in revenues by around $150 million (linked above) as compared to the revenues earned in Q2 2018.

In Q3 2018, Gilead Sciences is also anticipating increased competition from generic HIV drugs in European markets. And then there is a drop in demand for both HIV and HCV drugs in European markets, during the holiday season. This seasonality is expected to negatively affect the company’s Q3 2018 HIV franchise revenues.

The expiry of Letairis patent will also have an unfavorable impact on the company’s H2 2018 sales.

But the biggest risk is nevertheless, the gradual erosion of the company’s HCV revenues. Even in times of phenomenal revenues, the risk of revenue decline for the company’s HCV franchise had been a constant challenge for Gilead Sciences. Gilead Sciences continues to witness gradual and steady decline in revenues, despite increasing focus on advancing Epclusa across market segments and geographies.

Then we have the very potent R&D failure risk that can significantly hamper the company’s share price trajectory. One such recent event relates to discontinuation of development program for selonsertib combined with prednisolone in severe alcoholic hepatitis indication, after the regimen failed to meet primary endpoint of improving mortality rates in Phase 2 trial.

Despite these risks, I strongly believe that Gilead Sciences is a solid buy in 2018.

At end of Q2 2018, Gilead Sciences had cash balance close to $31.7 billion and $29.05 billion debt (linked above) on its balance sheet.

Wall Street analysts have projected the 12-month consensus target price for this stock to be close to $87.22, almost 12.4% higher than the company's closing price of $77.63 on August 02, 2018. I believe that this target price is more reflective of the true potential of this stock.

Hence, I believe retail investors should add Gilead Sciences to their portfolio in 2018.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.