BBA Aviation Plc (BBAVF) CEO Mark Johnstone on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

BBA Aviation Plc (OTCPK:BBAVF) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2018 3:30 AM ET

Executives

Mark Johnstone - Chief Executive Officer

David Crook - Finance Director

Analysts

Sam Bland - JPMorgan

Rishika Savjani - Barclays

Gerald Khoo - Liberum

Joe Spooner - Jefferies

Alex Paterson - Investec

Mark Johnstone

Okay. So, formal good morning everyone. Welcome to this presentation of our first half results through June 2018 and this is my first set of results as the group’s CEO. As this is a new location to us, just little bit on health and safety. No fire drills planned as far as I a aware today. If the alarms go off, follow the exits and we will see you outside. Also here with me today is David Crook, our Finance Director, who most of you already know.

The first half of 2018 has been really, really busy for BBA Aviation and also for me personally. As I look out and took up my role, sorry, 4 months ago today and the time is genuinely flying fast. I would also like to thank Wayne Edmunds for his interim role, handing over to me after Simon Pryce left the business last June. And Wayne leaves us with good momentum in the business.

So, before we begin the formal part of the presentation, I want to offer my reassurance and some initial impressions on the business. Having worked for the group for over 10 years, I have a pretty good view across all our businesses and having been a long term member of the exec committee, I have been instrumental in the formation and execution of the current strategic plans. Our strategic direction under my leadership should be viewed as evolutionary, not revolutionary. I have spent my first couple of months visiting the FBO and Ontic locations and in particular reacquainting myself with the Signature business, a business which has undergone significant change after the transformative acquisition of Landmark Aviation, which was announced in 2015. I have continued to be impressed by both the quality of our people at BBA Aviation and our potential for future growth.

I am going to start the formal presentation with a few slides before handing to David for a review of our financial performance and then before concluding on some of the in-depth thoughts around the B&GA market in the U.S., our ability to outperform those markets, how we have been investing in this period for future growth and then some comments on the outlook. We will then open it up to questions and answers at the end.

So, I take over as the CEO position at a time when BBA Aviation is more and more focused on our key products and markets. I believe we have a very compelling investment case and I will summarize that in five key messages as follows, which you can see on the slide. Number one, clear market leadership positions, we have two strong brands in Ontic and Signature, both share common characteristics, which form the basis of our investment case namely operating in end-markets with long-term structural growth drivers. In Signature, we are the clear market leader, with a network of over 400 FBOs today. In Ontic, we have a strong position in the aftermarket and are increasingly seen as a trusted partner for the OEM licensors. Number two significant barriers to entry, as market leader, we benefit from strong barriers to entry and are able to drive cost synergies through our scale. In Signature, our long FBO leases average 17 years, with some extending out to 40 plus years. Similarly in Ontic, our portfolio of 160 licenses, many of which are sole-sourced and with terms ranging from 10 years through life of product give us a significant competitive edge. Number three, our cost base and flexible cash investment. We have a low fixed cost base, which provides significant flexibility, albeit sometimes with a lag in challenging market conditions. In Signature, around 75% of our cost base are variable, with just 25% fixed. And within that, our leases account for about 10% of those fixed costs. Number four, growth opportunities and perhaps, the most exciting for us is that having invested in both the network and our network agreements, there are multiple organic and inorganic opportunities to further grow Signature. For example, in Signature, not only will we continue to seek out to grow the FBO footprint, we will also continue to pursue growth in non-fuel revenues, more about that later.

At Ontic, we described back in March, we see opportunities for growth both through licenses and mergers and acquisition activities. And most importantly, all of this drives attractive financial returns and strong free cash flow. In half one, our continuing business has generated $160 million of free cash flow, which we will continue to invest for growth and I will talk more about this later in the presentation. We also provided – sorry, we also plan to provide further color at the Capital Markets Day we will be holding in November. The reinvestment is fully aligned with our capital allocation policy we announced in March, which David will talk to shortly.

So to half one, it’s been a productive first 6 months for Signature. The good news is our business is performing very well and continues to materially outpace the market well ahead of our long-term 200 basis point outperformance guidance. And as to the market, we showed steady growth in quarter one despite weather challenges, with movements up 2.6%. In Q2, we observed a notable softening of movements, April was up 2.1% year-over-year, May 1.7%, giving 5 months growth through the end of May of 2.3%. June data on U.S. flight movements was delayed from the FAA and actually was finally published late last night. Data to the end of May for the FAA showed growth of 2.3%. June came in at 0.1%, consistent with the alternate August track pack date for the month of June, which showed a market contraction of 0.1%, so net flat in June is both the combination of those results. This can be indicative of an overall market for the 6 months to the end of June of plus 1.9% year-over-year. It’s therefore prudent at this stage for us to plan for similar market growth in half two as for half one and then manage the business accordingly. And just a word on the European market, while they are much less significant in terms of size, it is showing good first half growth at up 4.5%.

I would at this stage like to hand over to David who will talk us through the detailed financials. David?

David Crook

Thank you, Mark and good morning. As Mark said, BBA Aviation performed well during the first half against a softer than expected U.S. B&GA market, delivering an overall operating profit of some $180 million. Outperforming that market by just over 300 basis points, reflecting on the FAA data that Mark just referred to that came out overnight putting the market at just under 2% growth. This was driven by our network agreements, which we put in place during 2017 and they started to gain traction during the third quarter of 2017.

We have also seen value being realized from our Ontic investments in terms of the acquisitions from 2017 and 2018 which are delivering as expected, along with a strong order book and a solid pipeline of opportunity for Ontic and we saw further improvements in ERO, which is now classified as a discontinued operation. I will return to ERO later to reconcile the change in presentation between discontinued operations and the previous continuing operational presentation. The overall performance has delivered a 3% growth in operating profit, with EPS up 3% to $0.117 per share. And then interim dividend thus increased by 5% to $0.04 per share, reflecting our continued confidence in future growth.

I will now turn to the divisional performances before coming back to the full income statement, cash flow and leverage. Firstly, Flight Support on Slide 5, which delivered organic revenue growth of some 5%, Flight Support now makes up some 87% of the continuing group. On the revenue charts, on the top right of the slide, firstly, you can see last year’s revenue number at $803 million, increased for the effect of fuel prices and foreign exchange, taking that to a like-for-like number of $882 million. The organic revenue growth of $44 million reflects both the organic growth in the U.S. B&GA market through to June and Signature’s outperformance of that market by some 300 basis points. The outperformance as I mentioned is largely driven by those network agreements that gained traction in the third quarter of last year and are performing as we would expect.

The operating profit chart shows the development of a like-for-like $161 million to a $164 million operating profit for Flight Support during the first half. The prior year number is adjusted for foreign exchange. The organic drop-through of $2.3 million is driven by the top line growth, less the impact of IT resources and technology investments being made in the year ahead of the deployment in 2019. The investments underway represent a significant upgrade of our electronic point-of-sale systems, which are implemented across our network and the build-out of linked revenue management optimization solutions to support the delivery of real-time commercial actions directly and consistently across our network.

Adjusting for that IT resource and technology investment being made, the organic drop-through at a trading level on those commercial contracts remains as normal at around 25%, cost to support this technology going forward, I expect to be quite low and certainly sub $5 million in terms of ongoing maintenance and licensing costs. During the year, we also strengthened the network with the acquisition of EPIC, a strategic release at Atlanta, which provides us with a platform to launch our Elite service at the world’s busiest hub airport, along with a new sports charter terminal at Miami. This delivered organic profit growth of some 1.4% during the year, with return on invested capital continuing to be above 12%.

Now, let me turn to the aftermarket services segment. Aftermarket services now represent our Ontic business, along with a small and ceasing ERO operation within the Middle East. In aftermarket services, operating profit increased 8% with Ontic delivering through the performance of those 2017 and 2018 acquisitions, which has been largely offset by the expected non-repetitive cyclical military orders that we delivered on in 2017. In addition, the Middle East narrowed its operating losses to $0.6 million for the first half and is expected to cease operations in the third quarter.

Turning to the revenue charts on the top right and focusing on Ontic. On the top right hand side revenue chart, you can see the $5 million contribution from the 2017 and 2018 acquisitions within Ontic, which are delivering as expected. The organic revenue decline reflects those non-cyclical and non-repeat cyclical military orders fulfilled in 2017 and more of a second half phasing to Ontic this year compared to the prior year.

Now, turning to the operating profit performance, the Ontic 2017 and ‘18 acquisitions delivered $2.7 million of operating profit in the first half, that’s a drop through of 54% margin and in line with our expectations. As indicated earlier, the Middle East losses for the first half were $0.6 million. Therefore, the overall aftermarket performance of $23.9 million reflects an Ontic operating performance of some $24.5 million, with Ontic delivering operating margins in excess of 25% and a return on invested capital of close to 16%. So, that’s the continuing business overview.

Turning to the discontinued operations on Slide 7, which represents substantially all of our ERO business other than the ceasing operations within the Middle East. We did see further improvements in ERO in the first half compared to the prior year and an increase in operating profit of some $3.8 million on a discontinued operations basis. The table on the left of the slide bridges the performance of ERO as it would have been as a continuing business within the aftermarket services segment to the reporting now required as a discontinued operation. Discontinued operation reporting has required the exclusion of the Middle East, where losses narrowed as I mentioned earlier from $2.2 million or $0.6 million, the exclusion of central support costs to support ERO, which are now reported under central costs within the continuing group at $5.7 million, and the suspension of depreciation and amortization at the point of which the ERO business was taken as held-for-sale, which was reflective of a 1-month suspension in the month of June for $0.7 million. These adjustments result in a $13.4 million operating profit for ERO on a discontinued operations basis for the first half. Please note the only outright benefit to the group as a whole from the discontinued operations is the suspension of the depreciation and amortization for $0.7 million.

Returning to the group income statement on Slide 8, we complete the operating profit picture with central costs, which now contain two elements, central corporate costs and the support cost associated with ERO. I will return to the central support costs supporting ERO shortly as part of guidance for the full year. Central corporate costs were $14.8 million, an increase of $3 million over last year. The increase resulted from additional cost of stock-based compensation and the transition of CEOs, which were as expected, along with additional costs in respect to the 2017 hurricanes being absorbed as part of our captive insurance company. The annual self-insured risk for property damage is capped and that cap has now been reached. The central costs supporting ERO were broadly flat year-over-year at $6 million. Below operating profit, net interest has decreased due to primarily to gains arising on the closeout of interest rate swaps associated with the repayments of debt following our refinancing during the first half and lower overall drawn debt offsetting higher interest rates. And the continuing group underlying tax rate stands at 21%, with total EPS up 3% at some $0.117 per share and that’s supporting an increase in the dividend by 5% to $0.04 per share, reflecting our continued confidence in future growth.

So, turning to exceptional and other items on Slide 9. Mostly non-cash here in terms of amortization at $43.5 million, plus restructuring cost of some $8 million relating to the restructuring to address the cost of previously supporting the ASIG business and the closure cost associated with our Abu Dhabi facility in the Middle East, which is scheduled to close in the third quarter. Impairments of Sloulin Field FBO which is set to close in 2019 when the airport relocates to the Williston Basin International Airport, Signature will participate in the RFP process for the FBO rights at the new airport. And on a discontinued basis, the exceptional charges represent the completion of the Dallas Fort Worth consolidation of our ERO footprint.

Now, let me complete the overall picture with cash flow and leverage on Slide 10. In evaluating the cash flow performance for the first half, it’s important to distinguish between the continuing and discontinued operations. Turning to the continuing operations first, we see the continuing group EBITDA of some $205 million after absorbing the support costs associated with ERO. On working capital, we have an inflow of some $29 million, reflecting timing of payments within Signature and inventory days within Signature. CapEx stands at $33 million and is favorable compared to the run rate expectations for the full year, due to timing of spend on FBO development projects. Net interest payments were $21 million benefiting from the $5 million gain on interest rate swaps closed out as a result of our debt refinancing during the first half and cash tax payments amounted to $10 million. This is in line with our expectations for the full year. Exceptional and other items cash flows primarily relate to the restructuring costs I referred to earlier, in relation to ASIG support costs and the closure of the Middle East. All this delivered free cash flow from continuing operations of some $160 million in the first half. You can see the dividend payments along with the acquisition funds, predominantly for Ontic license deals completed during the period.

Turning to the discontinued operations, we have a $48 million working capital outflow on ERO, which largely reflects the delays in completion of engine overhaul events due to the availability of parts from the OEMs. This is a cash timing matter and not a trading matter for ERO. CapEx of $11 million primarily related to whole engines purchases to support demand from customers for lease engines during overhaul events. Exceptional cash flows here represent the cost to complete that footprint consolidation in Dallas to bring our activities into our Dallas-Fort Worth facility. Overall, that results in net debt of some $1,197 million, with stable leverage at 2.6x, this clearly demonstrates the strength of the fundamental cash characteristics of the continuing business to support growth and further value creation.

The half year net debt is reflective of the refinancing that we undertook during the first half and this is summarized on Slide 11. As previously communicated, the group successfully completed the refinancing of a substantial proportion of its debt during the first half with the issuance of a new revolving credit facility at $650 million and the issuance of $500 million of senior notes during the first half. This note provides BBA with the financing structure that supports the business strategy and with a debt maturity profile that better reflects the long-term nature of the assets being financed, primarily our long-term lease positions in Signature and our long-term IP protected portfolio of licenses within Ontic.

Now let’s turn to Slide 12, in terms of guidance, we expect the acquisition of EPIC to be broadly neutral on earnings for 2018, with the second half contribution being offset by acquisition and integration costs, which will not be treated as exceptional items. On central corporate costs, we expect these to be around $27 million for 2018 compared to previous guidance of $25 million. This reflects those additional insurance charges that we have picked up in the first half. In addition, we are now reporting the costs associated with supporting ERO as part of central costs and these are expected to be $12 million on a full year basis. These costs have not changed, having been previously absorbed by ERO within aftermarket services. The developments of these costs will clearly depend on the timing of disposal of ERO and the extent of any transitionary service period that any buyer would require. Beyond any such period, we will take action to remove those costs as we did under the ASIG disposal.

We continued to expect group CapEx in 2018 to be in the region of $100 million to $110 million. This reflects FBO projects in part carried forward from 2017 and our investment plans for 2018 plus the increased investment we are making in technology and mobile service units to support our developments of line maintenance within Signature TECHNICAir. In the medium-term, I continued to expect 1x depreciation to be a good guide and for that to deliver some organic growth. This excludes the ongoing investment in Ontic licenses, which we continue to expect to be in the range of $30 million to $35 million per annum. The underlying effective tax rate for 2018 is expected to be around 21%, as reflected in the half year. Cash tax for 2018 is still expected to be around 10%, this reflects the changes under U.S. tax reform, which facilitates our 100% capital allowance in the U.S. on non-real estate investments for the next 5 years.

Interest for 2018 is now expected to be around $65 million, which now reflects the stated capital structure as previously communicated, with target leverage held at 2.5x to 3x, revised debt structure following the refinancing as previously communicated. The investment in EPIC, which is a second half cash flow, not reflected in this half year of some $88 million and that $5 million swap gain that is reflected in the first half of the back of the refinancing. The net deficit on pensions reduced significantly in the period as a result of increased discount rates. No change to our cash contributions in respect to pensions and the latest actuarial review effective end of March ‘18 is underway and I expect to be able to speak to this at the time of the full year results in March.

Finally, if we look back to the capital allocation policy I set out in March, it is clear to see that we are delivering against that. Capital expenditure at $44 million and on track for $100 million to $110 million for the full year, free cash flow of $160 million from continuing operations in the first half, Ontic license investments of some $22 million so far this year, the acquisition of EPIC at $88 million remembering this is a second half cash flow, an active pipeline of opportunity in both FBOs and Ontic M&A, a further 5% increase in the dividend to $0.04 per share for the interim and first half leverage at the lower end of our target range at 2.6x.

That concludes the interim results for 2018. I would now like to hand back to Mark, who will provide some further detail on our markets and growth opportunities within our businesses.

Mark Johnstone

Thank you, David. So just briefly closing out half one as well as driving the organic growth David has been just speaking to, it was a busy first half across a number of growth opportunities I referenced earlier. The Signature network is now 400 after the acquisition of EPIC, which added 208 branded locations and a further 109 unbranded locations. We continued to expand the quality and breadth of our network, expanding Atlanta from 5 years to 20 years and launching our new Elite terminal there. We have also added one more facility at Gary Airport in Chicago. David referenced the mobile service units we have expanded on the TECHNICAir side. At Ontic, we spent $22.5 million on four new licenses in the period.

David spoke to our continued investment in technology investment on EPOS and revenue management, which is important for our future growth. And lastly, just wanted to touch on a portfolio perspective, we completed the strategic review of ERO, which we concluded and we have now decided to allocate, as you heard from David, that we will hold that business for resale. That process is continuing. As soon as I have anything more to say on that, clearly we will let you know, but nothing more today. So all-in-all reflecting on that, very excited about the long-term opportunities and growth prospects for the group.

So turning to the U.S. market, if we can I touched on some of the points earlier, but historically the chart shows that since 2009, we have been steady growth in both GDP and FAA flying hours and we still believe this GDP growth driver remains intact. You will recall our goal for some time has been to outperform flying hours growth by some 200 basis points. I mentioned earlier that while the market showed steady growth in Q1 despite some weather challenges with movements up 2.6%, in Q2 we observed a softening – a noticeable softening of movements despite positive GDP and business confidence indices. We interpret this as a temporary anomaly, in part due to uncertainties pertaining to the ongoing geopolitical trade disputes we see. We do take some encouragement from other positive indicators including a bullish Bizjet OEM delivery forecast and then also tightening of the aftermarket for the secondary Bizjet market.

As we looked ahead to 2018 at the beginning of March, we guided to market growth as measured by U.S. B&GA flying hours of around 3% for the full year, following on for the market growth of 3.7% in 2017 and against an average B&GA movement growth of around 2.5% across 10 years. I spoke earlier about some of the detailed reference points on the data, but we are looking at announcing the six months through June at a shade under 2% or around 1.9% growth year-over-year. And as I have said earlier, we continued to plan for that continuing through half two.

Against this market backdrop, let us now take a look at how we have been leveraging our Signature network and delivering our outperformance to the market. You have seen this slide before. We first showed it back in March. It demonstrates how we look to outperform the market and execute our own growth initiatives on top of the organic market performance. To the left in block 1 is the organic growth mentioned on the previous slide and also by David. Each of the initiatives in the remaining three blocks to the right will underpin our ability to continue to outperform the market. In particular, David spoke earlier about the network agreements, which are delivering as we intended, shown in block 2. Blocks 3 and 4 start to build the multiple growth levers incremental to the network agreements already delivered. I look at each briefly in turn.

In block 3, we continue to focus on our expansion of non-fuel services. Under real estate for example, we are approaching completion of our new hangar capacity at Nashville alongside our new FBO. In San Jose, we have agreed further hangar constructions. At Miami, we have recently opened a dedicated sports charter terminal on our FBO leasehold. This brings exclusive – the new exclusive service to the FBO, which enhances our customer experience and meets the growing demand for commercial category private charter aircraft services. And I also spoke earlier about the mobile service units, absolutely critical to our customers when they have an aircraft on the ground, AOG issue.

Finally, in block 4, we highlight new services and asset utilization. I will pickup on the EPIC acquisition in a moment, but David talked earlier about our investment in data analytics and we are now actively building out this technology to drive market share and value optimization across the Signature network. For example, our systems today only allow us to update fuel prices once a week. Why not have a more dynamic pricing model in response to daily demand or indeed weather or sporting events or even intraday pricing, many opportunities to look at things differently.

So to EPIC, we are very pleased with the EPIC acquisition in our first 4 weeks, a mere 4 weeks of ownership. It’s another great example of adding to our growth platform. So what did we acquire? A network of 208 privately owned EPIC branded locations to complement 20 existing Signature Select. It adds card transaction processing and data capture not only from the Signature EPIC card, but also the EPIC fuel purchasing, perhaps well, absolutely outside of the network. The business enhanced its fuel procurement buying power, adding 200 million gallons to our existing 300 million gallons we buy annually. Lastly, it adds an interesting technology angle with QTPods for AvGas self-fueling stations. So, why did we buy it? Through the link to the Signature brand, we will work with the EPIC FBO owners to develop and grow the value proposition. EPIC offers a larger data capture pool to further enhance our customer experience. It will enhance our own Signature Select proposition by adding fuel services and transaction processing and EPIC delivers economies of scale both in the fuel I mentioned earlier, but also through purchasing and back office costs. All-in-all, this is a great way to extend our brand across the network in a very efficient asset-light manner.

So, let’s just spend a few minutes on Ontic. Less of a hidden gem now that ERO is shown as discontinued yet the truly great and growing business. Today, it’s a $200 million revenue business, with 15% plus return on invested capital and operating margins above 25%. Ontic provides aftermarket services for aviation parts ranging from manufacture to supply chain management for aircraft platforms via licensing rights for some of the major global OEMs, including Honeywell, GE, Pratt & Whitney and Rolls-Royce. In the business, we hold intellectual property rights, usually sole-sourced to a wide portfolio servicing primarily commercial and military customers and with a small part less than 10% business is its general aviation.

Our expertise here lies in the astute technology and license evaluation. And through our product adoption processes, we have grown to become a trusted and reliable partner for the OEMs. Product management and data analytics are core competencies in supporting and appropriately pricing end-of-life programs for our customers, some of which you can see on this slide. One current example would be the B52 as evidenced by the orders we referenced in 2017. The B52 is an aircraft that’s been flying for over 70 years, a prime example of the increasing average age of the U.S. Air Force fleet, with the government investing and upgrade programs as the cost of all new replacement programs becomes increasingly challenging.

At Ontic, we have identified growth opportunities to expand across a large number of aircraft platforms. The Ontic team talked about a goal of having a part on every flying aircraft. We have to-date grown the business through license acquisitions, 24 in recent years and 4 this year already, but firmly believe there to be plenty of opportunities to acquire further licenses and also to deliver inorganic M&A opportunities for smaller aftermarket firms to expand and reach its products, technologies and airplane platforms.

In half one, we continued investment in Ontic to deliver long-term results. And the four new license investments we have made and delivered are great examples of the diversified product opportunities we see with Honeywell with its legacy avionics, UTAS AV-8B which is the Harrier fuel control products, Ultra Electronics follow-on legacy avionics and cockpit controls, and then Esterline, legacy military and civil avionics products. You will see that these all relate to flight-critical parts, with an electronic focus. We will explore Ontic and its growth prospects in more detail at the Capital Markets Day this coming November. In the slides I have just talked to we have shown examples of our leadership positions, our competitive advantage and attractive growth opportunities. It’s also worth highlighting in particular, number five that David spoke to earlier is capital allocation slide namely that on a continuing basis, the group generated $160 million of free cash flow in half one.

So, turning to the outlook, overall, we are pleased with the progress we have made in the first half of 2018. We are continuing to invest in both our Signature network and technology, which will underpin the future growth and longer term market outperformance of our business. And the continuing group is focused on high return on invested capital and strongly cash generative businesses. Ontic also continues to have a strong pipeline of growth opportunities and the board is confident of modest growth in 2018 through continued outperformance against the soft U.S. B&GA market backdrop.

I would now like to take any questions that you may have. Thank you. You can just get the mic over here.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Sam Bland

Hi, there. It’s Sam Bland from JPMorgan. I have got two please. I think you have said in the – just now, I think the way you are seeing some softening of the market for fly volumes in the U.S. that you thought that was probably a temporary anomaly. I mean, I know you mentioned a couple of things around corporate confidence in GDP growth. I just wondered if you could expand on that or gives you a little bit more confidence that, that really is temporary and we are not entering into kind of a permanent slowdown. And then the issue in Signature here where I think you had some higher IT spend in the first half of the year, which kind of tempered the profit growth. Was that IT spend anticipated, will it be there in the second half of the year and will it be there in 2019? And if it’s not there in ‘19, are you expecting a kind of abnormally large jump up in profits in ‘19 as that drops away?

Mark Johnstone

Thanks, Sam. I will take the one about the market and then David will pickup the one about the IT spend if that’s okay. It’s interesting, I mean on Friday, the U.S. government came out with their GDP numbers for Q2, 4% or 4.1%. So, if you read behind some of the commentary on that. There seemed to be about 1% of those 4% seem to be attributed, should we say to exports of agricultural products to China before the trade tariffs came in and then there was consumer spending driving another chunk of it. So, I think if you sort of adjust those back down, you probably get back down to something not too dissimilar to perhaps what we are seeing today. I did say that we see it as an anomaly mainly because the other indicators are positive and continue to be positive. I think business confidence just talking around talking to customers with this trade sort of spat or war, whatever you want to describe it as going on. Some people are clearly deferring decisions about what they are going to do and therefore perhaps deferring some of their flying. And the market sort of bounces around day-to-day at this point in time, but net-net, June was flat. First time, it’s really been without growth since July 2016. So, I think that’s – I would love to have a crystal ball I could tell you, but I think that’s probably the best of my ability just to really give you some insights as to my personal belief of what’s going on at the moment. David, IT?

David Crook

Yes. In terms of IT, yes, we did plan to make those investments in our EPOS systems and optimization toolsets for Signature. In terms of those costs, yes, something similar through the second half. And I think as I spoke to earlier, as we go forward, we would expect the support costs of this to be the natural maintenance and licensing type arrangements you would get with technology deployment and be something sort of $5 million or so in terms of support costs. So yes, we would expect there to be a shift in that as we go year-over-year. And clearly we are working to deploy those systems in ‘19 and those systems to bring value in ‘19 in deployment. Ladies first.

Rishika Savjani

Hi, good morning, it’s Rishika Savjani from Barclays. Two questions for me, the first one, you talked about kind of the non-fuel revenue opportunity, can you maybe just give us a bit of color in terms of how that revenue model works, I mean what is the kind of penetration of the FBO customers that are actually kind of purchasing non-fuel and how does that work as well with the contracts that you have now in place with that part of the business. And similarly it was talking about kind of acquisitions and so on the kind of non-FBO side and with EPIC, you talked about it increasing your overall brand within the U.S. network, are you saying you are going to re-combat the EPIC brand into Signature and how does that work again in terms of the projects, roughly can you get EPIC customers or people who use EPIC FBOs onto the existing BBA contracts and platforms, that will be very interesting? Thank you.

Mark Johnstone

Okay. So on the non-fuel, primarily today a lot of that pertains to real estate. It’s the hangar inches the 10 million plus square feet of hangars we have around the network and I referenced earlier that we were continuing to invest in that and build further hangars, San Jose and Nashville, we spoke about earlier. So that is a key part of it. In terms of how does that work with the customers, it really kind of depends. At their home base I guess they have got real estate wrapped into their value proposition and pricing. On the road, they we will be paying whatever rates supply and demand is locally for that particular location that they are attending to. David, anything to add to that before I flip on to the acquisition piece?

David Crook

No, I think that’s clear. I mean I think it’s been a growing area for us in terms of business. And yes there is clearly a concept of bundle here as well in terms of how those services are packaged in terms of fuel and non-fuel, because there is still an anchor in fuel for non-fuel opportunities to bolt-on. So they are…

Mark Johnstone

Yes. In many locations, so it just isn’t sufficient hangar capacity. So you may have a network customer who at home is kept in a hangar. And they will get sort of going first dibs on the hangar spot if it comes up for their end destination, but there just isn’t enough capacity in certain places, particularly as the aircraft gets larger in our base. There is a lot of old real estate out there dating from post war and the main issue it turned out is not the width, it’s the height, getting up to 28 feet plus to get a big Gulfstream or Global in there and there aren’t many things that can handle that nowadays. So I think it’s an area that we can continue to invest by throwing money and in partners. And in some instances, we will allow people to construct hangars on our own real estate and they can use their capital. We get the fuel deals out of it and we get the network deal with them, flying around the network in the U.S. or indeed globally. On EPIC and branding, I mean we have acquired – I mean it’s an interesting question because when we acquired Landmark back in 2016, when we finally closed we did re-brand overnight, almost immediately. That was a direct competitor with us. I personally see some intrinsic brand value in EPIC at this point in time. We made a clear statement that we are going to keep it separate in terms of branding perspective for the first year. We have tried to develop our own Signature slope model. It’s taken us 6 years to get to 20 locations, yet along comes EPIC with sort of 200-plus. I think there is some value in that. We need to make sure that we sort of listen to that and learn from it before we make any decisions. So it’s something we are going to be looking at closely. Is it EPIC by Signature or is it Signature – I don’t know, we need to look at that. I have an open mind at this point in time. And one of the things I would like to do particularly now, just four weeks in is actually go and meet some of the owners and go and talk to the independent owners and find out what their views are and where they see it and how we grow that.

Gerald Khoo

Thanks. Gerald Khoo from Liberum, I will start with a couple, first on the FBO impairment, I was just wondering whether you could add a bit more detail there, it sounds like if I am right, the City or the Council decided they are going to move the airport and have left you and no doubt others with a whole load of stranded assets, I mean I suppose that is again likely scenario for the most part important portfolio, but do you have or why did you not have contractual protection against that, what else – what can you do to provide protection elsewhere. And secondly going back to the hangarage points, is opportunity there about adding capacity or better use of current hangarage and are you able to give some sort of occupancy statistic on your current – on that sort of I think you said 10 million square foot of hangarage space?

Mark Johnstone

Sure. So on the FBO impairment, now let me just talk a little bit about what happened there. The airfields in North Dakota, it’s the shale – one of the shale gas areas. What’s actually happened is the runway subsided. No idea why but actually it’s being deemed unsafe by the FAA. So actually they have actually had to close the airport and move it not far down the road to Williston. They are building a brand new airport, it’s an opportunity for them to reinvest. It’s a bit of a volatile market there where sort of shale comes on and goes off, depending on what’s going on in the crude prices elsewhere. In terms of a contractual relationship, we are looking into that further at this point in time. They have invited us to tender for the new airport and clearly we have got assets moving also where we are, which is why we have taken the decision to impair them. David, anything to add on the actual financial side?

David Crook

Yes. I think the impairment, this is a Landmark base and the impairment is essentially intangible, small amount of tangible in terms of fixture and fittings on the base. So now the tangibles are clearly movable, whether it’s a tug or something of that nature that you can transfer. But it’s largely the intangible anchored back in the right to operate that we acquired under the original Landmark transaction. And clearly, that right to operate term has narrowed to less than a year before the airport that has to move. So that’s the origins of it. So non-cash and it’s marginal in the overall network for Signature. This is not a big field by any stretch of imagination.

Mark Johnstone

And then on hangars, I mean the question was is it about adding or better using. I think the simple answer is both. At certain locations, you can actually get occupancy figures well over 100%, like a busy hotel near an airport where they sell the same room more than once in a day. We have effectively, tenants. When the tenants are on the road, we are able to sell that space. So your occupancy can go north of 100%. In terms of the network figure across the network Gerald, I don’t have that. I mean I know what it used to be many years ago, but I think it would be remiss of me to give you that figure now. We can follow-up on that afterwards, if that’s okay, but it’s high. Now clearly, the other part of your question, you can’t with 139 locations, you are not getting the same statistic everywhere. Boston or San Francisco is going to probably be 100-plus. You might get somewhere perhaps in the Midwest where it’s not so high. And equally, you have planes in there sometimes, hangar queens as we sometimes call them, that just don’t fly and we need these aircraft moving and buying fuel. So the way I perhaps look at that is more of a yield management, almost putting a real estate hat on. How do you get the most of this real estate, which is highly valuable to you, not only in terms of when the aircraft is there but also on the fuel and when they are on the road.

Joe Spooner

Good morning. Joe Spooner from Jefferies, obviously you have put ERA into classification as an asset for sale and they have got the news on that today, but if that is so that’s clearly going to advance the net debt to EBITDA and I guess there is a question as to when that actually happens in terms of timing and perhaps not by the end of this year, but maybe the first half of next year, how do you think about that and would you apply that test of net debt to EBITDA at the interims next year or actually would you look at that advancement in terms of the ratio to increase your treasure chest for maybe more acquisitions and investments, how would you think about the timing of that cash inflow and use of that cash? Thanks.

Mark Johnstone

So in terms of timing, I mean I can’t really comment other than say it’s ongoing at the moment. It depends on a number of things, including competition clearances, if they are required and such that we need to go through. In terms of the technical outcome, I will let my Finance Director, David to talk you through that slide. But I would draw you back again to the comments we have made both today and back in March on the capital allocation policy. David?

David Crook

Yes. So this talks, yes, that’s there today and clearly that puts us into a window where we expect to work on the conclusion of an ERO disposal. Any disposal will sit within the overall framework of our stated capital allocation policy. So in terms of any proceeds resulting from that disposal, those will fall squarely into policy. So again, a reminder of policy in terms of where we sit, if given everything we are looking at and our M&A pipeline and the cash generative nature of the business and the forecast we see ahead of us, tells us that with those proceeds, we will fall out of our target range of 2.5x to 3x. We will then start to act to maintain ourselves within target range at the lower end of range, around 2.5x by mechanism of obviously returning that value to shareholders as we said we would do to maintain target range. So, it will sit squarely in that and be a function of when it happens, where our investment pipeline is at that time and our forward cash profile to judge that target leverage range.

Gerald Khoo

Thanks. Gerald Khoo from Liberum again. Two more for me. Starting with revenue management, I find it slightly staggered where you can only change prices once per week. I think my local corner shop that still uses sticky labels can move faster than that. But at the moment, how are pricing decisions reached? Is that essentially a decision process and then obviously how are you reaching those decisions and how are they going to be made in the future? I am assuming that in the future this is going to be do what it needs to phase? And secondly on Ontic, you hinted a bit about the pipeline, do you have anything that you would equate to an order book as in something that’s firm to be delivered this year or beyond and what would be the sort of shape and size of that order book? I mean, how much of this year’s revenue might be covered? How far into the future does that extend? And also finally, on Ontic, you talked about the acquisition drop through being 50% percent. I was wondering why is that so high, is that the margin of what you are buying or is that because you are able to strip out overheads or something else?

Mark Johnstone

Okay. Let me take the sort of revenue management ones and I will let David just perhaps close out on the revenue management and then lead into the Ontic piece. So yes, we set price once a week, why. We typically buy fuel once a week. So actually, there is a natural hedge there. We have never got into sort of any speculation nor do we need to. We also hold roughly a week’s inventory of fuel, so it’s kind of a natural cycle we have got ourselves into. In terms of how we set price, yes, it is led from the center and then it sort of flows back through the customers. Now, general managers do have some small discretion, particularly picking up aircraft that may or may not show up, which we may or may not have a relationship with for example so sort of the long tail we are referring to. So that is dealt with locally. David?

David Crook

Yes. In terms of Ontic, yes, those acquisitions, they do vary, every acquisition sort of stands on its own merit, but it’s a model whereby I think as Mark spoke to in presentation, we are looking at those flight-critical parts, these are high-quality, high-value parts and they do have a high margin profile. The nature of what you see coming into Ontic is not necessarily a function of synergizing the whole situation. What Ontic is really doing here is taking on a part that’s on a plane platform that’s been around for some considerable time. It may well have some supply chain challenges, which Ontic is great at unlocking and stewardship of this IP in the aftermarket. And over time, these volumes will gradually work off, so that’s got to value price itself. If you are making 100 units every other month versus making runs of thousands of units when it’s in its growing phase in the early part of the lifecycle with new technology. So, it’s all relative to the space and not relative to a synergizing effect going on within Ontic that is the nature of what they are buying. Order book, yes, Ontic has a strong order book. It probably comes in two elements. There is true orders through into the book and then there is the, what we would call the maintenance and repair side of the business. Remember, Ontic is sometimes involved in manufacture, sometimes in maintenance repair, sometimes in managing the supply chain. All of those three things are in play. Ontic’s order book certainly in terms of 2018 has good visibility of that and there will not be much of our 2018 plan that we either don’t already have line of sight to in terms of orders or a modeling view given our maintenance and repair profiles that we would expect to drop into the maintenance shop over the course of the second half. And in certain cases, we already will have orders going out into the following year that are ready to be planned for and shipped on key plane platforms, so very good visibility and a high degree of a fulfilled profile to that order book.

Alex Paterson

Just two quick questions for me, please. It’s Alex Paterson at Investec. Just on the more dynamic pricing, have you got any contractual arrangements with your customers, which would prevent that from being sort of fully passed on, i.e., is there a proportion of customers where they have a deal with you at a discount or so on, so that your pricing changes aren’t going to impact them or is it all going to flow through one way or the other to everybody? And secondly just on ERO, obviously early days, but have you had any interest here? Are you in discussions with anybody?

Mark Johnstone

So on pricing, you are absolutely right, where we have the network agreements, we have spoken about before, your ability to pass our flex price like that is clearly likely restrictive, depending on each contract. But then again, there is a lot of the customers and lot of the business that we don’t get as well, which we can perhaps attract. It’s not just about perhaps premium pricing for high capacity, it also is perhaps discounting to attract market share when it’s the low time of the year. I think, this is all stuff that coming into the business with a fresh pair of eyes just asking some basic questions and thinking about things differently. It’s no different than getting on a train in the morning and coming to London, is it, it’s two different prices. If you want to travel at peak time, it’s one and lunch time, it’s a lot cheaper. So, that’s that piece. In terms of ERO, we had strong interest. Yes, there is a process ongoing. I think let’s just leave it at that today, if that’s okay, Alex. David, I think on the first point.

David Crook

No, I think that’s clear. Yes, it’s clearly an opportunity that presents itself to the earlier comments. There is no long-term logical reason to live in a weekly pricing cycle.

Mark Johnstone

I mean, I am told, if you go through gas stations or petrol stations in Holland and elsewhere, changes are you are looking to drive down the road and so the numbers are clicking up and down and depends how long the line is. Our world is changing in it with technology and everything now that transparency is so much more today than it ever was in the past. So I think we have kind of got a bit of catching up and there is some opportunity there. Yes?

Unidentified Analyst

Maybe just one short-term follow-up, given that you obviously went through that contract renegotiation process and the benefits started to come in from Q3 last year, how should we just think about how you perform ahead of the market for the remainder of the year and if kind of this pace continue or do we need to be adjusting expectations just so that we have a sensible starting point in terms of H2 organic revenue?

Mark Johnstone

David, I think we are looking in new direction.

David Crook

Yes. I think clearly, everything is anchored in market and we have talked about where that market is at and some of the drivers around that. If you look at the outperformance, yes, the network agreements were executed this time last year and we are seeing the traction of those. Some of those are 1 year agreements. Some of those are multi-year agreements. So, some of those are around now for reset and reevaluation, but the company would look at that in a positive vein in terms of customers received this well last time out in terms of the proposition we were making and subscribed to that proposition. And as you have seen through the organic development, have gone on to perform against those contracts. It’s one thing agreeing to a pricing agreement. It’s then putting the planes on the ground, taking the fuel and honoring and working within that agreement and you have seen that happen. So that would give us confidence that we can continue to work at these sorts of levels with that sort of acceptance from the markets of the network proposition we are making.

Sam Bland

Two more quick ones from Sam at JPMorgan. If you look at the head office cost now, I think they are probably – I think it maybe $39 million I think you are going forward, which is basically $27 million of I don’t know sort of what original plus $12 million from stranded ERO costs. Is it your intention to basically manage down or get rid of all of the $12 million of stranded ERO or just part of it? And might there be an exceptional cost needed to do that? And then on this Ontic license then, I think it’s $30 million to $35 million you talked about. Is that truly – it is through the acquisition line, is that truly growth or acquisition driven or is it more something you need to spend standstill because the value of existing licenses is always declining as those products age? Thanks.

Mark Johnstone

David, do you want to have a crack at those?

David Crook

Sure. Yes, on central costs, yes, the $27 million we have guided to for 2019 absent a bout of hurricanes in the hurricane season in the sort of third, fourth quarter this year, then that would normally be anchored around the $25 million central cost. Yes, we have got those $12 million of ERO costs coming through. I think as I touched on in presentation just as we were with ASIG, all of that’s a function of deal completion, anybody wanting a transitionary service agreement to help them with back office processing or other associated matters. But at the appropriate time, we will look to take those out. So either the buyer needs to take the transitionary service agreement that we have and we then can only act off the back half of that service being delivered and any buyer being standalone, but we will take them out I am sure as we transition through that. As there was with ASIG, you probably recall, I talked about $5 million getting caught on the bottom line during that transition and then being actioned out in the year that followed. If one was to theorize about that transition taking place across 2019, then I would expect some portion of that $12 million to drop to the bottom line, while we are working through and rolling off, but for that to then be dealt with as we move out into 2020 and beyond.

In terms of the Ontic spend, yes, that spend in terms of Ontic acquisitions for the $30 million to $35 million, I think what you have seen and Mark spoke to a chart earlier where you could see those licenses coming on, you can see the revenue building for Ontic. $30 million to $35 million is effectively our last decade through average. That tells you that $30 million to $35 million grows this business. So although we will always accept there is an element to the legacy plane platform that naturally rolls off over time. The key judgment in the Ontic business is what does that time end up being before those platforms roll-off? And as you saw last year, we were supplying parts into a B52 platform and therefore, we are talking at the thick end of 70 years of that plane platform flying. So, that’s where the judgment comes, how long is the tail, how does the fleet gradually roll off over time, but at $30 million to $35 million, which is our 10-year average, that has seen this Ontic business grow to the business you are seeing for the first time today in its own right within aftermarket services.

Mark Johnstone

And I think just building on that, one of the key things as volumes go down is actually pricing and what is the value pricing to keeping that fleet flying, if you are only making 1, 2, 10, 50 of these units a year versus perhaps hundreds of your own parts. So I think that whole in a way revenue management piece in pricing optimization within Ontic is increasingly important.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. And I appreciate that ERO is not to put down as discontinued, but there was $45 million of working capital outflow in the first half. Is that something we should expect subject to ownership I guess as well, but is that a timing thing that should all else equal rebound or is that kind of an investment that kind of stays there from this point forward?

David Crook

No, we would expect that to be timing matter. Nature of overhauling a jet engine if you don’t have the last part to complete the overhaul, the engine isn’t leaving the factory floor it isn’t going to the test cell to be tested. You are then not shipping it back to the customer or executing your billing and ultimately getting paid for that. So, you ultimately have a supply chain issue that affects cash, not trading, but clearly affects the flow of the engines through the facility. In terms of that, it does take time obviously to unblock that, get the engines through the line, get them out, get them build and subject to terms, get paid. So, I would expect to see some improvement in that in the second half. And to the extent we are still the owners of ERO into 2019, then for that to truly work itself back in 2019. As regards to the fact that its held-for-sale, like any sale process, that sale process would be anchored in a normalized working capital, not the working capital you see today, so one way or another, that value will unlock itself.

Mark Johnstone

I think what we are seeing is the consequence of a number of the OEMs going through some various restructuring themselves, rationalizing their supply base and it hasn’t gone as well as perhaps they have hoped. And it’s not just us and I think it’s the other customers who are ultimately flying the planes with these jet engines on as well. So, it will come back. It will take a little time to wash through. Any final questions?

Mark Johnstone

Okay. Well look let me just wrap up and say thank you for your attendance this morning. And I look forward to seeing, I was going to say sort of 6 months, but it will actually be November at the Capital Markets Day hopefully. So, thank you. All the best.