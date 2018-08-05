July 2018 - Passive Income Update

Man, Oh Man, I'm having a very busy and excellent summer. It is seriously non-stop. We just returned from another camping trip for 5 days. This time we camped at the Wheatley Provincial Park. The park is fantastic, and is up there with the Pinery as one of our favorite spots.

We kept busy, and I didn't even have time to make a couple casts. One day we decided to check out Pelee Island by taking the ferry over. The wife and I decided we would walk the dog there with the kids; I thought the island was smaller and we could do the full loop. Boy, was I wrong.

The cool thing is we were walking where there was literally no one... At one point my dog stepped on this snake (It was basking in the sun along the lake). Soon enough we saw tonnes among the rocks. Low and behold they actually are an endangered species, the Lake Erie water snake. It's sad that us humans keep creating new endangered species, but really cool that we were lucky enough to see a lot of them.

The island was fantastic, and we will definitely be doing a weekend trip there in the future, just us 2. The island has Pelee Island Winery and a bunch of brew houses, so that would be cool.

Other than that, July was filled with parties, wonderland, house work, the pool and beers with friends and family. Another great month in the books. On to the dividends!

Raises Or Cuts

July was very uneventful on this front. From what I know, our portfolio got 0 raises or cuts. Better than last month's cut I guess.

Dividend Income

16 companies paid us this month:

Stocks July 2017 Income July 2018 Income Totals 182.22 416.99 Restaurant Brands (NYSE:QSR) 4.90 19.42 Boardwalk REIT (OTCPK:BOWFF) 5.44 2.42 Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) 0 30.55 Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) 0 10.66 Disney (NYSE:DIS) 0 16.80 Altagas (OTCPK:ATGFF) 5.25 5.48 Sienna Senior (OTCPK:LWSCF) 2.40 2.40 Auto Properties 3.62 0 ZDY ETF 3.29 7.67 Aecon (OTCPK:AEGXF) 24.00 (One Drip) 0 Corus Entertainment (OTCPK:CJREF) 9.79 19.86 (3 Drips) Telus (NYSE:TU) 17.24 47.78 (One Drip) TD Bank (NYSE:TD) 70.20 (One Drip) 89.11 (One Drip) Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) 0 43.89 (One Drip) Shaw (NYSE:SJR) 2.17 30.51 (One Drip) Riocan (OTCPK:RIOCF) 18.80 39.60 (One Drip) Extendicare (OTCPK:EXETF) 15.12 (One Drip) 16.60 (2 Drips) Algonquin Power (NYSE:AQN) 0 34.24 (2 Drips)

Mmmmmmmmm. I love seeing this. A bunch of new companies paying out this time. I love that we have received our first payments from Disney and BNS. It was also the first time we hit that $400 mark in this set of the quarter payments. Woot, Woot! Seems to be a nice chunk of stocks dripping, too; that may be my favorite thing.

July 2018 Dividend Total = $416.99 (128.83% higher yr over yr)

July 2017 Dividend Total = $182.22 (Previous Dividend Income)

Our Drips (Dividend Reinvestment Programs) added $14.13 to our yearly forward dividends this month (This number will change once Corus initiates its dividend cut in Sept.).

Other Income

This is my first payment from Amazon. Thanks to whoever bought the new shoes and car parts. Nothing I promote, but they got to Amazon through one of my links for books. I really appreciate the support. Feel free to use one of my links whenever you buy anything from Amazon, it costs you nothing, but I get a small percentage of your purchase and a big smile on my face! Thanks again.

(Shout out to Dividendgeek for getting me to make a pie chart to show where the income is coming from as a percentage. Pretty even this month! Thanks man, you continue to make me better).

Total July 2018 - Passive Income - $1,341.92

Total Passive Income Increase Over Last Year - 13.5%

On a side note, last July, we received a $500 bonus from RBC for switching our mortgage to it. Without that $500, we would have an increase of 96.69%

Totals For 2018

Dividends Year To Date Total - $2,874.48

Other Passive Income Year To Date - $5,270.57

Total Passive Income For 2018 - $8,145.05

Year End Goal - $15,000; 54.30%

July 2018 Purchases

13 Shares In Bank of Nova Scotia

Conclusion

Was it a good month? I'd say so. These dividend totals keep creeping up. The sun is shining so the panels are throwing down some watts. The private investment keeps pumping out, and Amazon threw down for the first time ever. Thanks again.

The year-over-year growth as a percentage isn't in the 1,000 area anymore. ha-ha, but we all saw that coming.

The weather is fantastic, bugs have kind of dwindled down, we are all healthy, and life is good. Crack a beer and enjoy it!

Cheers

How was your month? Did anything cool? How are your dividends?

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.