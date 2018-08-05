CENGAGE LEARNING HLDGS II (CNGO) CEO Michael Hansen on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

CENGAGE LEARNING HLDGS II (OTC:CNGO) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2018 9:30 AM ET

Michael Hansen - CEO

Rebecca McNamara - CFO

Dan Sieger - SVP, Corporate Communications

Mary Gilbert - Imperial Capital

David Farber - Credit Suisse

Ian Whittaker - Liberum Capital

Ben Briggs - GMP Securities

Nick Dempsey - Barclays

Michael Lipsky - Knighthead

Ken Silver - KLS Diversified

George Brickfield - BTIG

Masumi Nishida - Citi

Eric Bourassa - Jefferies

Sean Kelley - OFS Management

Tom Dobesh - Palmer Square

Good morning and welcome to the Cengage Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Investor Update. Participating in the call will be Michael Hansen, Chief Executive Officer; Rebecca McNamara, Chief Financial Officer; and Dan Sieger, Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications.

It is now my pleasure to introduce Dan Sieger.

Dan Sieger

Good morning and welcome to Cengage's fiscal 2019 first quarter investor update. A copy of the slide presentation for today's call has been posted to the company's website at cengage.com. You can also view the slides by going to investorcalendar.com and clicking on the Cengage Learning Conference Call on the list of today's events.

The following discussion may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to future results and events and they are based on Cengage's current expectations and assumptions. Actual results may differ materially from those currently expected and are subject to the risks and uncertainties discussed in the Risk Factors section of our fiscal 2018 annual report for the year ended March 31, 2018, the special note regarding forward-looking statements section of the same report and the risk factors section of our fiscal 2019 first quarter report for the first three months ended June 30th 2018, which will be publicly posted to Cengage's website later today.

The company disclaims any duty or intention to update or revise any forward-looking statements. This presentation, including the appendix, contains disclosures on a 3-month basis of adjusted revenue, adjusted cash revenue, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted cash EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA less prepub, adjusted cash EBITDA less prepub, free cash flow and levered cash flow, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures.

Adjusted revenues and adjusted EBITDA measures are on a constant currency basis. Definitions, rationale for the use of these measures and reconciliations of each to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is provided in the appendix to today's slide deck. We may also discuss digital product sales, which represent gross sales less actual returns of digital standalone products and bundled print and digital products.

And now, we can turn to slide 3 for today's agenda. Michael Hansen, Chief Executive Officer, will provide an update on the business, followed by Rebecca McNamara, Interim Chief Financial Officer, who will take you through the details of our financial results before we open up the call for questions.

Let me now introduce the Chief Executive Officer of Cengage Learning, Michael Hansen.

Michael Hansen

Thank you, Dan. Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining us. Today, I will discuss the first quarter results for each of our segments, Learning, Gale and International and offer more in-depth insights into the higher ed business as we approach the start of the fall semester. I will also discuss the momentum building around Cengage Unlimited, our first of its kind subscription offering, which is commercially available for the first time today.

While our main selling season for Higher Ed occurs in the fall, during Cengage’s fiscal second and third quarter, our team spent the first quarter closing out a very strong adoption season and ensuring overall readiness for the fall semester. At the end of fiscal 2018, we provided high level guidance on our expected performance and strategic initiatives for fiscal ’19. As you will recall, we signaled a moderation in top line performances at Gale, School and International following a cyclically strong year in fiscal ’18.

In Higher Ed, we projected a return to revenue growth based on the performance of the fall and spring semesters and the strong indicators pointing to a successful launch of Cengage Unlimited. We outlined our strategic priorities for fiscal ’19 with anticipated investments to drive digital growth, including the launch of Cengage Unlimited and Higher Ed and long term strategic initiatives in online skills, School and International.

Specifically, the guidance implied that the first quarter of our fiscal year, which is a seasonally small revenue quarter would be infected by our investments in Cengage Unlimited and our growth engines, while in the subsequent three quarters, the revenue will materialize and the incremental investments will start to tail off. Our performance in the first quarter is in line with these expectations.

Turning to slide 5, I will review our financial performance at a high level. For the first quarter, Cengage adjusted revenue was $290 million, down 3% from the prior year and adjusted EBITDA less prepub was 10 million. In Learning, revenue of 181 million was lower by 2%. In the Higher Ed business, revenue was aided by a higher year-over-year recognition of digital deferred revenue, as strong growth in spring semester digital sales offset lower gross sales in Q1.

Sales timing continues to shift closer to actual class start date, thus moving out of Q1 and into Q2 when the majority of sales occurs in late August and September. The phasing of sales has consolidated into Q2 and started to run into Q3 over the last several selling season, as core digital standalone which tends to be sold after students start their classes compared to print bundles which are often sold to bookstores in advance of class starts rose as a proportion of sales.

Standalone has grown from 19% of Higher Ed units in fiscal ’16 about two years ago to 27% of units in our last fiscal year ended on March 31st. This trend in the phasing of fall semester sales was further amplified for Cengage in Q1 by the pending launch of Cengage Unlimited. We are partnering closely with our channel partners to reflect potential changes to student purchasing preferences with the introduction of Cengage Unlimited. So while the first quarter is not very predictive of the full year results, we are encouraged by overall Higher Ed unit growth of 9%, driven primarily by the expansion of our rental partnerships, but also by standalone digital sales growth and lower actual returns, which declined 19% in the quarter.

While it is too early to draw conclusions from these data points, we are encouraged by the progress on our goals, even in this seasonally smaller month. The school business, which is coming off a year of record growth in fiscal ’18 declined 8% in net sales impacted by the timing of orders in the prior period when a large state adoption order shipped. This variance will unwind as we move through the year and we are already seeing evidence of that in July sales.

International also coming off a year of record growth had revenue of $58 million, which was lower by 1%. Revenue growth in EMEA and North America was more than offset by lower growth in Australia, following last year's robust market share gains in Higher Ed. Gale reported revenue of 51 million, a decline of 6%.

In the prior period, Gale had a large deal signed in Latin America, which impacted this year's growth rates. Lower sales in Latin America were partially offset by growth in the US and EMEA regions. We continue to invest in strategic initiatives across Cengage, led by Cengage Unlimited and including other growth areas such as online skills training, School and International. The timing of incremental spend in fiscal ’19 is front loaded in the first half of the year before leveling off in the second half. As a result of revenue flow-through and these targeted investments, EBITDA less prepub was $10 million, lower by 26 million versus prior year.

Slide 7 provides a bridge of the key drivers of profitability. The flow-through of revenue was $7 million in Q1, while investments aligned with our core strategic initiatives drives the remaining year-over-year variance. In Learning, we invested a total of $9 million to drive Cengage Unlimited through three key priorities.

First, investing in product technology to support the launch and customer experience. Second, the introduction of an enhanced sales force incentive to drive digital adoption and share gains. And third, expanded marketing activities to raise the awareness of Cengage Unlimited to both faculty and students in the fall.

We also continue to invest in our online skills capabilities and our school initiatives, two areas of significant long-term growth opportunity for Cengage. In International, we expanded our go-to-market capabilities in key regions to drive long term growth as well as new English language teaching products.

Finally, we invested $4 million into enterprise wide business infrastructure initiatives. These initiatives provide benefits across the organization and include investments in upgrades for HR, Royalties and CRM systems, all critical to the long-term success of the company and Cengage Unlimited specifically.

Moving to slide 8, I want to provide an update on Cengage Unlimited. As a reminder, Cengage Unlimited is a subscription offering that provides students with all you can learn access to more than 22,000 digital products covering over 675 courses and courseware platforms for $119.99 per semester, no matter how many Cengage courses students take or how many products they want to access.

It gives students total on demand access to all our digital learning platforms, eBooks, online homework and study tools, plus free learning related offerings from a select set of partners. We are also offering a 12-month subscription for $179.99 and a 2-year subscription for $239.99. This unique offering is designed to drive digital penetration of the classroom and drive unit gains from four sources.

First, we are winning back units in our existing adoptions from the secondary market. As our price point is attractive to students who are currently cobbling together used rental or even counterfeit materials or foregoing purchases altogether. Second, we are winning share from smaller low price print publishers and OER offerings. Third, our offering compares favorably to other digital courseware providers and adoption data shows share gains against these traditional competitors. And finally, Cengage Unlimited compels instructors to move to digital, improving the learning experience and retention of those units, a fact that has been well established over the last 5 years.

When we provided our previous update on Cengage Unlimited in May, we were just over half way through our adoption season when faculty selects the course materials, they will be teaching with in the fall. In May, as you may recall, we reported a double digit increase in both takeaway adoptions as well as progress in maintaining our existing adoptions.

We are now nearly all the way through the adoption season and pleased to report that we carry the momentum into the summer months, maintaining a double digit increase in takeaway adoptions, while retaining our base of existing adoptions at rates well above prior year’s performance. With most of the adoption season behind us, our go-to-market teams have shifted from winning adoptions to focusing on actions to drive implementation and usage in the classroom.

The creation and customization of digital courses coupled with training on how to administer digital courses for teaching faculty results in significantly improved adoption sell through to student. At the institutional level, we continue to offer our customers traditional inclusive access, but we now also offer Cengage Unlimited as an enterprise wide solution and we are seeing significant interest from our customers. Partnerships like the ones recently announced with the University of Southwest and Warren County Community College provides students with Cengage Unlimited subscriptions starting on day one of classes and enabling significant savings for each student.

At this point of the year, we have strong feedback from our customers that Cengage Unlimited resonates with faculty and administrators. In the coming week, students will be returning to campus and making their purchasing decisions on learning materials. Students put considerable time into trying to find the best value for their learning materials. According to recent survey of students performed by Morning Consult, 86% of current and former students spend a few hours to a week searching for required course materials. The time and the cost of buying text books is so high that roughly one-third of students have opted not to buy the required textbooks or course materials for a course, resulting in lower grades and higher dropout rates.

Cengage Unlimited addresses both the time and the cost crunch for students by providing access to all course materials they need for Cengage courses, no more searching for a week at an affordable price. We have been listening to students’ concern and are confident that students will embrace Cengage Unlimited. Student Research provided by the Morning Consult indicated that 3 in 4 students say that having access to needed course material is more important than having ownership. And again 3 in 4 students also say that they're interested in a subscription based digital learning platform with real time access to grades, study guides, offline reading and study quizzes being the most important and appealing features.

While we fully expect the launch of a revolutionary new business model to create operational challenges, we are encouraged that so far everything has gone largely according to plan and our adoption performance and student reactions have been better than expected. We look forward to providing you with an additional update on the four performance during our second quarter call.

Turning to slide 9, at the end of fiscal ’18, we introduced recurring units as an important metric in our business. We define recurring product sales as core digital e-books, print rental and course subscriptions. When students opt for any of these product types, Cengage receives revenue and the sale are not subject to after-market disruption and are therefore much more repeatable and predictable. In Q1, which as we mentioned is a seasonally small quarter for Higher Ed, 87% of sales would rise from those recurring products, up from 82% in the prior period. The larger driver of the increase in Q1 was the expansion of our rental program over the last 12 months.

If you recall, in fiscal ’18, the expansion of the rental program had an adverse impact on revenue as we traded up fund sales to rental providers for a revenue share model. As a reminder, Cengage rental program spans our entire catalog and was launched 2 years ago in partnership with the two largest rental providers in the market. In fiscal ’19, the headwinds of rental recedes receipt and it is a net contributor to revenue growth.

Moving to slide 10, I want to provide a quick recap from our last call. In fiscal ’18, our School business grew 23%, International grew 12% and Gale grew 2%. In fiscal ’19, we anticipate these businesses will see a reversion to a more moderate performance. The first quarter performance is largely in line with expectations, given the impact of several large one-time deals in the prior quarter.

In our School business, we leveraged Cengage Higher Ed content at the National Geographic brand name to drive growth in very clearly focused areas of the K-12 market. This approach is an important distinction as it drives higher profitability, lower volatility and lower upfront investments, setting us apart from our major competitors. Our net sales into the School channel in fiscal ’18 were driven by cyclically robust sales into both California and Texas. In Q1, net sales into the channel were lower by 8%, due largely to the timing of orders in the previous year. We expect to make up these sales as we go through the year and are already seeing evidence of that.

In International, first quarter sales were lower in Australia where the Higher Ed business had grown 104% in the previous year and Asia more than offsetting solid growth in both EMEA and North America. We will continue focused investments on selected regions where we believe we can obtain meaningful market share. At Gale, adjusted revenue declined 6% with US domestic sales up 2%, while international was impacted by a large one time deal in Latin America last year. Excluding the impact of that deal, Gale total sales grew 3% in Q1.

In summary, the first quarter revenue performance is in line with our expectations, driven by the cyclical timing in School, Gale and International and the shift in ordering patterns in Higher Ed. Given that Cengage Unlimited accelerates the growth of digital, we expect revenue will continue to shift later into the season, specifically towards the end of Q2 and beginning of Q3. We still anticipate growth in Higher Ed in fiscal ’19.

From an investment and cost perspective, our spend is in line with our internal plans and we are making strong progress towards our priorities to drive long-term top and bottom line growth, with run rate EBITDA less prepub margin targeted in the mid-20s, as we exit fiscal 2020. This plan is achieved through a combination of positive revenue contribution from each of our segments and a realignment of our cost base to support a simplified digital business model. We have maintained optionality in our cost structure to ensure we have additional levers to achieve margin improvement, if there is variability in the longer term revenue outlook.

Now, let me hand it over to Rebecca who will provide a detailed view of the financials by segment.

Rebecca McNamara

Thank you, Michael and good morning, everyone. Starting with slide 13, I’ll review our results based on adjusted revenue and adjusted EBITDA less prepub focusing on the segment performance. The cash field is included in our appendix.

Learning adjusted revenue declined 2% in Q1, gross sales were down 13% due to order shifting from Q1 into Q2 with the significant impact on traditional print and bundle products as well as timing of school shipments. The decline in gross sales was partially offset by higher revenue recognition of deferred revenue as a result of growth in digital sale in prior periods and a lower returns provision.

In print, gross sale declined 23% with impact of lower new print text sales, partially offset by revenue from the rental partnerships. In core digital, gross sales of standalone products grew 7% while the gross sales of bundles declined. We have been actively partnering with channel partners to plan for the impact of Cengage Unlimited on student purchasing behaviors. As a result of these conversations, bundle sales are shipping later in the season compared to last year.

In addition, many customers who may have previously purchased a bundle or standalone product will now opt for Cengage Unlimited subscription. So we anticipate a migration from these product types to Cengage Unlimited. These patterns are an extension of ordering shifts that have been occurring over the past several years. In fiscal ’16, the first quarter accounted for 15% of full year net sales. In fiscal ’18, the first quarter accounted for just 11% of full year sale. Consistent with these trends, we're experiencing strong ordering in July.

Finally, we continue to see improvements in returns activity with actual returns in the quarter improving by 19%. Learning EBITDA less prepub of minus 1.1 million was impacted by the flow-through revenue and investments in Cengage Unlimited online skills training and School initiatives. Gale revenue declined 6% with growth in the U.S. and EMEA markets more than offset by lower sales from our large customer in Latin America. EBITDA less prepub of 9.5 million was driven by flow through revenue, higher royalties related to product mix and the impact of enterprise wide technology initiatives.

International revenue was down $1 million with growth in EMEA and North America more than offset by lower sales in Australia. EBITDA less prepub of 1.2 million was impacted by revenue-flow through, the expansion of go-to-market teams in targeted regions and new product investments as well as the impact of enterprise wide technology initiatives.

Turning to slide 15, total quarterly SG&A and prepub expenditures represent a $19 million increase year-on-year with a decline in run rate from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018. As we move through the year, spend will continue to increase over prior levels at a lower rate compared to the Q1 increase for the next few quarters before we see a modest reduction in the Q4 spend versus prior year. These investments are aligned with the strategic initiatives we've laid out for the year to drive top line growth for Higher Ed in fiscal 2019 and across the entire portfolio in fiscal ’20.

We will continue to closely monitor our spend priorities as we move through the key fall selling season and adjust our spend levers as appropriate based on performance. Looking past fiscal ’19, the one time spend associated with the launch of Cengage Unlimited will be gone. And the digital subscription model will enable a simplified cost structure to our business, providing unified platform to leverage across the entire spectrum of discipline and across institution. We will be well positioned to streamline our operation to drive revenue growth, while rationalizing cost to improve profitability in fiscal ’20 and beyond.

On slide 16 is a summary of cash flow. Levered free cash flow, which represents free cash flow from operations after interest and tax payment, but before share buyback, dividends and debt repayment, was negative 123 million, down 58 million from the same quarter one year ago. The first quarter typically represents a use of cash for Cengage, given phasing of revenue as well as the timing of bonus, commissions and royalty payments. The key drivers of performance were adjusted EBITDA less prepub and CapEx, down 29 million and the payment of fiscal ’18 management incentive plan of $30 million variance to prior period.

Finally turning to slide 17, we remain in a strong liquidity position. As of June 30th 2018, we had cash on hand of $189 million and borrowing capacity available under our revolver of $98 million for a total liquidity of $286 million.

And now, I will turn the call back to Michael.

Michael Hansen

Thank you, Rebecca. As you can imagine, we are all eagerly anticipating the start of the fall semester in the US Higher Ed business. While all signals are pointing in the right direction, the ultimate proof will be the student choice at the checkout counter. This proof will manifest in our financials during the second and third quarter, as we realize digital sales and see the season conclude with returns in the third quarter. We are ready and well prepared for the season, which will usher in the new era of affordable high quality learning materials.

I will now turn the call over to the operator for your questions.

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Mary Gilbert with Imperial Capital. Please proceed with your question.

Mary Gilbert

Good morning. I wondered if you could provide more metrics around Cengage Unlimited, what kind of double digit increases did you see in the adoption period. Was it in the teens, was in the 20s? And when you talked about the retention rate being well above the prior year, could you be more specific or provide a metric around that, just wanted to try to understand where that is?

And also just kind of compared to what you're seeing from your competitors, Pearson, also had some favorable commentary on their conference call, except for going forward, they do expect to see flat to down sales and you are saying, no, we're going to see an increase in sales, sounds like really driven by Cengage Unlimited.

And then finally the investment impact on post plate EBITDA going forward. So it sounds like it's going to be less than what we saw in this quarter, but I wanted to try to understand going forward with the possibility of revenue increases, offset in part by the investment, if you could just help us think about that?

Michael Hansen

Sure. Mary, this is Michael. Good to hear your voice. Let me take the Cengage Unlimited progress question first and let me say, I obviously can't comment on what Pearson has said in terms of their adoption season, I don't think they said anything specific about the adoption season, but I do think your conclusion is right in terms of the guidance that we are giving is different than the guidance that Pearson is giving.

In terms of the CU adoptions, I think it's important to note that what we're talking about as adoption is essentially the rights to sell into a seat at an institution, in other words, you win the rights to then approach the student and say, do you want to buy our product, whether that is our subscription product or whether that is one of the traditional products be it the book or a digital product. And, we have said consistently since the launch of Cengage Unlimited, to faculty that the reception was very strong, we are gaining access to adoptions that we typically did not have the chance to gain access to and we wanted the double digits and we also saw the retention of our base, so to speak, i.e., adoption that we had won, we saw an improvement there.

So we're very encouraged by that, but to keep in mind, the reason that I said that in the beginning is that is just the right to sell. So what ultimately will happen will start over the next few weeks when students return to campus, they will make a decision as to what product they're going to buy, what is the price point and in our case, will they opt for the unlimited subscription service that we believe has the most compelling price point.

I will hand it over to Rebecca to talk about sort of the flow of the investments over the next few quarters.

Rebecca McNamara

So Mary, I think you were specifically looking for guidance around how the top line will flow through, given how we've laid out the investment, is that the right question?

Mary Gilbert

Yeah. It sounds like top line is going to be growing, because I think as Michael was talking about, you have the adoptions, now the student chooses what they want to do and it sounds like they're going to choose either to buy the standalone product or to buy the unlimited, which is going to be -- that's going to have the impact on the top line and so if you could just talk about what that means because if it's Cengage Unlimited, how that impacts the top line verses the standalone product, the mix associated with that.

And then also, and that's what I was asking earlier, so when you say the increase in adoption being in the double digits was very strong and I just wondered if that was in the teens or the 20s, that kind of a thing and then how we think about the expense because obviously we have the investments that you incurred, which was about 9 million I think in Q1. And then how we would think about that going forward because it sounded like it's not going to be as high as this quarter, maybe is, I don't know, if it's as a percent or as a dollar amount and then the investment will still be there, except in Q4 and I just wanted to understand that whole flow through dynamic?

Rebecca McNamara

Got it. First on the sales side, it is a small quarter for us this -- our fiscal first quarter, just to provide a little bit better comparison to how some of our peers report, our net sales for Higher Ed for the calendar first half were up 6%. So while we saw sales shifting out of the first quarter, that was in line with our expectations, particularly given the launch of Cengage Unlimited and we are not coming off the call for growth for a full fiscal year for our higher ed business. So you will see a benefit from that revenue flowing through to the bottom line. We haven't given specific guidance, but we -- based on how we have performed in the adoption season for the fall, we feel really good about the projection for growth in higher ed.

In our other businesses, we've been pretty clear that fiscal ’18 was particularly strong, cyclically strong for both international and the school business and that we should expect some moderation to performance in those businesses. So as you think about the mix of businesses and how they contribute for full year, that's the right way to see it through our segment.

On page 15 in the slide deck Mary, we've laid out fairly clearly what we expect to spend on operating costs and prepub over the next four quarters. So the increase on a year-over-year basis in each quarter will not be as great as they were in the first quarter, but we will continue to invest on those initiatives that we talked about on the call and even last year.

Our next question comes from the line of David Farber with Credit Suisse.

David Farber

I had a couple of questions. I first wanted to touch about the Unlimited as well. I appreciate all the commentary in the Investor Deck which was helpful, but I guess I'm curious to hear what you're seeing that's giving you the confidence and success within the next one to two years? And then is there anything you can share with us more qualitative perhaps and to be clear, I think, our focus is maybe in terms of market share or convincing professors to add on additional Cengage textbooks, anything you can talk about within those two, maybe this year or next year that would be helpful and then I had a couple of follow-ups?

Michael Hansen

Yeah. David, happy to do this. I think that in terms of the reaction to Unlimited and taking a longer time perspectives, i.e., not only this adoption season, but what we're hearing in the market is that faculty, as they have said to us time and again when we spoke to them or did surveys, are indeed so concerned about the cost of course materials for their students that they are willing to put, so to speak, their decision where their mouth is, in other words, that they are willing to switch the providers of course materials if the provider of the course material can actually provide a better value for high quality materials than what they currently using.

And know frankly going into the adoption season, we were not quite sure whether faculty would actually put their decisions where their mouth is and that's where we were cautious going into the season, convinced that this was a good offering, but faculty still had to decide. Now coming out of the adoption season, we know that they actually made the decision in the way that they -- that we hoped and we expected they would make that decision.

In terms of a longer term outlook, what we find as interesting is that you have a bit of a -- if you want, grassroots network effect, in other words, faculty are talking to other faculty about Unlimited and about how compelling is this to the students and to what extent this could benefit the other faculty students as well. So we actually remain confident that this will be an offering that is gaining hold in the market and will be gaining a hold in the market over the next few selling seasons.

Now in terms of market share, you know how very scarce data is around market share and really the only thing is self-reported data by the major publishers and it's literally only revenue dollars and then returns, which are phased in a different way. So it's notoriously hard to come by revenue share and as we said, we will see in the fall season how students decide between the subscription service on the one hand versus a standalone service, but what I can tell you with a high degree of certainty is that based on the data that we have in our CRM, we have woe significant adoption share in the adoption season that just concluded.

David Farber

And then I guess using some of your commentary, my next question is, as we see this uptake in the Unlimited and becomes more integrated perhaps in the financial statement, so we can’t see yet, at least not a material amount, I guess how do you think about the payback period for you guys, so obviously, you're trading up front price for sort of sustainable subscriptions as well as getting the added benefit perhaps of taking out some of the secondary markets, so how do you think about the payback period there? And then I had a final after that.

Michael Hansen

Yeah. David, I think that the way we're thinking about the payback period is consistent with the guidance that we've given, even in the last call, in other words, the fact that we are turning the business, the higher ed business this year to revenue positive growth is largely a factor of the introduction of Unlimited where we're making up the decline in price and the better value for the students through the share gains that I've described in the various categories, so the payback is actually within the first twelve months of introduction, which is pretty remarkable I might add.

David Farber

Just on the higher ed piece, you mentioned in the prepared as well as the deck that your expectation is for growth in your fiscal year ’19. And I guess I just wanted to better understand, is that on a revenue basis, an EBITDA basis and then do you think that’s specific for Cengage or perhaps is that just a general sense of how the market's doing and then that's it for me? Thanks.

Michael Hansen

Well, I can -- Rebecca can provide some additional commentary on the breakdown, our comment was primarily focused on revenue, so revenue growth in the quarter, obviously, it's a very profitable business so that will flow through to the bottom line, but we're making the investments at the same time in Cengage Unlimited and the start-up of this new business model.

In terms of your question, David, does it reflect the overall market? We think that headwinds in the markets are really largely unchanged, in other words, there is pressure on enrollment, it's not as pronounced as it was. It eased up a little bit, the latest figures show a 1.3% decline in enrolment across the board, but we really see, in terms of enrollment, no real silver lining or like a turn that all of a sudden we're going to see positive enrolment growth. I think the pressure will continue and most notably, and I think the recent study that Morning Consult published I think is very powerful evidence of that. The pressure is around the cost of materials and the cost of materials that students find extraordinarily stressful and extraordinarily hard to deal with and therefore they have been looking for many years for alternatives.

Well, now we have an alternative for them that actually guarantees access day one at a reasonable price with high quality materials. So we believe that we are firmly on the right side of history here, but we don't believe that the market is all of a sudden turn into a high growth market in and of itself.

Rebecca McNamara

Just to clarify one point that Michael was making, he was talking about adjusted cash revenue growth. In the subscription model, right, we’ll be deferring more revenue and so depending on the mix of four month or 12-month subscriptions, we will be deferring more revenue than we have traditionally. So as we look at the second quarter specifically, and the timing of the sales that occur largely in late August early September, we’ll be deferring a lot of that revenue out of the quarter, so we'll be talking mostly about gross sales, which kind of represents what's going out the door in August and September in our second quarter call as well as the number of subscribers so those are the key metrics to think about around whether we're getting traction with the new model.

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of Ian Whittaker with Liberum Capital.

Ian Whittaker

Just wanted to follow up on a few things. First of all, I guess in terms of institute correction, again as an industry, sort of wide of trend, it seems as though sort of yourself, sort of Pearson mentioned returns have got a lot better. I wonder of how much longer that positive effect can last, so given the improved inventory management, are we at a stage where it's coming to an end or do you think there's another potentially two, three years of benefit of that to come through.

Also as well, I just wanted to check, just in terms of your, I guess it implies both to your guidance, but also what you thought it for this quarter, you talked about learning being down 2% in terms of adjusted net sales, but if you look at the appendix, sort of, it talks about net sales been down 12% and then you've made some adjustments including what seems to be sort of obviously the sales returns reserve. I think for most of us, we would think about net sales have been included in the effect of return, so could you just sort of explain what exactly is happening there and I guess also as well, whether your guidance in terms of positive net higher education sales, so that includes the effects of that adjustment or not?

Rebecca McNamara

Okay. So first on the returns improvement, the first question, our expectation is, we will continue to see an improvement in returns, not at the same rate that you saw from ’17 to ’18, because ’17 was amplified returns with some of the channel issues out there and ’18 was a return to a more normal state. But going forward, we'll continue to see an improvement in the returns rate due to two issues. One, we're working more closely with our channel partners to understand their ordering patterns, what they have in the store, what we expect the sell through to be and our learning consultants are out there every day working with the channel partners on that. So that is part of the improvement.

The second part of the improvement and probably the greater impact is the shift to digital, right. So digital product, when it’s sold direct to customer does not get return -- it gets returned at a very low rate, so almost a nominal rate of return. So as we shift to digital, the returns rate will come down naturally as part of the product mix. So this is the first question.

The second part, so there's – on the net actual sale, that is what happened in the quarter. So that is, gross sales shipped out, actual returns that came in. On a GAAP basis, we report revenue, which takes gross sales, applies a returns provision, so that is what we expect to be returned from what we sold in that quarter and it also shows an impact of deferred revenue from previous quarters, so that is the difference between net actual sales and revenue performance is actually one is on a GAAP basis and one is just activity in the quarter.

So hopefully that clarifies it a little bit and we try to provide some guidance on what was driving the difference in performance between the two.

Our next question comes from the line of Ben Briggs with GMP Securities.

Ben Briggs

I just have a quick one here on the capital structure. Most of my other questions were answered. Regarding the RP basket, can you just give us the size of that and are there any debt or equity buybacks authorized?

Michael Hansen

So I can talk about the authorization. We have authorization for $100 million in debt buyback. We have capacity for $50 million in equity buyback, but no current authorization, Ben for equity buyback from the board.

Rebecca McNamara

Right. And that 50 million is what is allowed under the current RP basket.

Our next question comes from the line of Nick Dempsey with Barclays.

Nick Dempsey

First question, in the past, has your share of adoptions through this adoption period correlated pretty well to your share of sales? I guess I’m trying to understand whether the unit of an adoption could be very small or very large and whether this is a useful guide to what you tend to then to do in the selling season?

And maybe just a follow on, David talked about Pearson before, they’ve said that they have done as well as the previous year, probably a little better in terms of adoptions. I'm reckoning there circa 40% of the market, you may be just under 30, if you've done well and they've done a little better, doesn't that imply that everyone else has been crushed?

Michael Hansen

Yeah. Nick, this is Michael. Let me take the first question first. In terms of the adoptions, they typically correlate pretty well with sales and in fact what we are seeing in this particular adoption season that the size of the adoptions that we have won has actually increased, so they should even have a more positive correlation to sales.

In terms of the whole industry, I mentioned before there is such a dearth of objective data out there that there's a lot of statements people can make with various levels of position. What I can say is clearly referring to us and the data that we have that is in our CRM system and as I said before, we are very confident that on an adoption basis that we have gained share and I would also add that we've gained share pretty proportionate from different players. I can’t speak to their data or on which they are basing their assertions.

Our next question is from the line of Michael Lipsky with Knighthead.

Michael Lipsky

You mentioned that you're going to offer your sales force a special incentive to rollout Cengage Unlimited as part of that spend. You had 500 sales people in the March 2018 Annual, how big an incentive as a percent of the normal commission are you offering to your sales force?

Michael Hansen

Michael, I think I have to get back to you on the exact percentage, to be honest, I don't have that on my fingertips, but it's not sort of like doubling or whatever, it's an added percentage. I can get back to you with regards to the specific percentage, but the -- I just want to speak to the reason why we're doing this, because if you think about a traditional sales force, I want to be very clear, traditional sales force in the traditional model, they were incentivized obviously on revenue in their given territory, given their product bag that they had.

And now, we want to incentivize them because we are offering an Unlimited subscription service that benefits a lot of students across the campus, we don't want them to think just about their own book bag or their own product bag and their own territory, but also about the benefit of selling a subscription to an individual adopter. And this is something that we are doing in the startup of this new launch, it's not something that we would expect to continue doing in the next season. So this is really a one-time, a one-time incentive for the sales force and happy to get back to you in terms of the magnitude specifically.

Our next question comes from line of Ken Silver with KLS Diversified.

Ken Silver

I just wanted to clarify some of the comments you made on adoptions, you mentioned a double digit increase in adoptions, and it sounds like, the course you have before was better than in the past, but I guess like what's the net change, what I mean, can you give a sense of, is it still double digits, up on a net basis as well?

Michael Hansen

Yeah. It’s on a net basis. It’s still up double digits.

Q - Ken Silver Q

And then, is that in terms of seats or is that courses?

Michael Hansen

That’s in terms of seats.

Thank you. Our next question is from the line of George Brickfield with BTIG.

George Brickfield

Just going back to slide 21, can you elaborate on the core digital year-over-year performance? I think you mentioned something about this already in the comments, but could you just go over again why that was down 15%?

Rebecca McNamara

So, our bundles, the timing of the shipment and how we’re working with channel partners to understand, the Cengage Unlimited essentially replaces a bundle sale for students, right, because they'll have access to a courseware through Unlimited and they will have access to a rented print text. So we expect for the full year, bundles actually will go down, they should go down as our subscriptions go up, and in the first quarter, we're working through the ordering patterns with their channel partners around what’s the right amount of bundles to order, because we will still be selling some bundles and so you saw the timing of those sales go from Q1 to Q2, but just to be clear, we do expect bundles to go down on a full year basis and be replaced by Cengage Unlimited subscriptions.

Our next question is from the line of Masumi Nishida with Citi.

Masumi Nishida

I have one question. So with your implementation of Cengage Unlimited, I was wondering what the total digital implementation cost is, so if you can break down between staff incentive and infrastructure cost. That would be great.

Rebecca McNamara

So, we haven't provided the specific detail on what those breakouts are, but we did say in the quarter, there was 9 million of Cengage specific costs that were – or Cengage Unlimited specific costs that were related to increased marketing, the sales incentive and actual product technology and technology infrastructure cost, so that was the cost related to Cengage Unlimited in the quarter.

Our next question comes from the line of Eric Bourassa with Jefferies.

Eric Bourassa

I just had one quick one. I was just hoping you guys might speak about what the working capital impact to be associated with the, not only the way they're selling season, but as well as the adoption of Cengage learning and what could be the impact on the printing costs, assuming students are more incentivized to ask for a physical copy versus just the standard digital that they might have bought before?

Rebecca McNamara

Sure. So, the biggest impact to working capital will actually come through accounts receivable. As we go more direct to consumer, the timing of payments is much more favorable to Cengage than working through the traditional channels. So we will see a working capital benefit from the launch of Cengage Unlimited around AR. On inventory, there is a little bit of impact as we rev up for the incremental rentals associated with Cengage Unlimited, but inventory has been coming down year-over-year for the last several years and we don't expect this to be particularly disruptive to that trend, so we'll continue to see inventory improvement as we move forward, even with the launch of Cengage Unlimited.

Our next question comes from the line of Sean Kelley with OFS Management.

Sean Kelley

Slide 29, could you just help me bridge the $68 million swing in cash flow from operation? I recognize about 30 million of that is from reduced performance and higher interest expense, but what else is going on there?

Rebecca McNamara

Yeah. So, the biggest impact in cash flow is our performance year-over-year was down, EBITDA less prepub was down 26 million. We had another $3 million of CapEx increase, mostly around internally developed software and then the timing of the fiscal ’18 bonus payment is in the first quarter of the following fiscal year, right, so we paid $30 million dollars in bonuses associated with our previous year performance in the quarter. The year before, if you recall, we did not pay bonuses on fiscal ’17, so that there was no increase, there was no bonus payment in the prior period on a cash impact, so that's that the main drivers of what's going on with the cash on a year over year basis.

Our next question is from the line of Tom Dobesh with Palmer Square.

Tom Dobesh

Quick follow up on or even asked that the decline in core digital shown on page 21 and just a little better understanding of how, I guess, the shift in the bundle impacts the core digital? Are you saying that in the past, you were booking -- so in first quarter ’18, you were booking digital sales that were parts of a bundle that had been pre-sold to distributors that was then actually sold by the distributors in the next quarter?

Rebecca McNamara

Yes. So the difference -- the physical shipment, when we physically ship a product is when we record the sale. So as book stores get ready for the fall quarter and we physically ship out inventory to them, that's when we move core of the sales. So in the first quarter of last year, as book stores got ready for the fall semester, the typical ordering season for that fall for physical inventory is June through August, it's been moving closer and closer, even the physical inventory piece of it has been moving closer and closer to start date, as our ability to fulfill quickly has improved, as the channel inventory management systems have improved, but there still are shipments that happen in June. So the difference here is that, as we move to a digital world, those sales occur after the school starts, after students are in classes versus the physical inventory that was shipping in Q1 and July and early August of Q2 in the old world.

Our final question comes from the line of [indiscernible].

Unidentified Analyst

Yeah. I thought you kind of touched on this a few times and I don't mean to be dense, but I'm just trying to understand the difference, the performance of cash EBITDA year-over-year was much worse than the performance of regular adjusted EBITDA and I understand, I guess, it's because some of the digital adoptions got pushed, is that the rationale? Could you just walk me through that and how to understand that? Thanks.

Rebecca McNamara

Yes. So the main impact on the gross sales line is the timing of sales pushing from Q1 to Q2. The other impact is that on a GAAP basis, revenue includes the deferred revenue from the prior period. So when we had large digital growth in Q4 of fiscal ’18, we're now seeing that come through on a GAAP basis in the first quarter of the year. So we're getting the benefit from the previous quarter’s growth. If you think about what I said on a fiscal year – on a calendar year basis, net sales are up 6%, essentially that's what you're seeing, the difference here between the adjusted GAAP and adjusted cash revenue, so hopefully that helps clarify it and then the performance below the top line is essentially the same between the adjusted cash and the adjusted performance that we spoke to.

Michael Hansen

Well, thanks everybody for your questions and participation in the call. We're looking forward to update you on our second quarter performance hopefully shortly and have a great day. Thank you.