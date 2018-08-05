Parker Drilling Company (PKD) CEO Gary Rich on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Parker Drilling Company (NYSE:PKD) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Nick Henley - Director, IR

Gary Rich - Chairman, President & CEO

Michael Sumruld - SVP & CFO

Analysts

Walter Chancellor - Macquarie

Taylor Zurcher - Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

Paul Chambers - Barclays

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Parker Drilling Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Nick Henley, Investor Relations for Parker Drilling. Thank you, Mr. Henley, you may begin.

Nick Henley

Good morning, and thank you for joining today's conference call. With me today are Gary Rich, Chairman, President and CEO of Parker Drilling; and Mike Sumruld, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

As a reminder, during this conference call, management may make statements regarding future expectations about the company's business, management's plans for future operations or similar matters. These statements are considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. securities laws and speak only as of the date of this call. The company's actual results could differ materially due to several important factors, including those described in the company's filings with the SEC. During this call, management will refer to non-GAAP financial measures. In accordance with Regulation G, the company has provided a reconciliation of these measures in its earnings release.

I will now turn the call over to Gary Rich.

Gary Rich

Thank you, Nick, and good morning, everyone. I'm pleased to report that we delivered good results in the second quarter, mostly due to sequential improvement in our Rental Tools business, which continues to experience positive momentum. U.S. Rentals in particular had a strong quarter, with significant increases in both revenues and margins, while International Rental Tools business delivered sequential growth and the third consecutive quarter of positive gross margin.

Given this momentum, we've decided to invest incremental CapEx in our Rental Tools business during the second half of this year. These rental opportunities have quick paybacks and are driven by strong customer demand. Our Drilling Services business performed largely in line with expectations, but continues to be under pressure from constrained customer spending. Although the timing of a full global recovery remains unclear, we believe in the long-term outlook for this business and liquidity will be needed to reactivate rigs as the international market up cycle begins in earnest. Given the near-term investment opportunities in our Rental Tools business and the need to preserve capital as our international rigs return to service, we are prudently managing our liquidity to maintain financial flexibility and support both businesses.

As we mentioned on our last call, we are proactively exploring options to address our upcoming debt maturities and improve our capital structure, so that we are in the best position possible, irrespective of what market conditions bring. Our objective is to increase management's flexibility to capitalize on future growth opportunities, while also protecting against potential market downside scenarios, given the cyclical nature of our industry.

As part of this process, we have hired outside advisers to assist in evaluating multiple options. And as recently announced, we have implemented a short-term shareholder rights plan, similar to those adopted by other public companies to help ensure we have the necessary time to complete a rigorous review of all our available options. In short, we believe that evaluating options to enhance our capital structure is a prudent step that supports the interest of all stakeholders, including employees, customers and investors.

In July, we also implemented the reverse stock split approved by the shareholders earlier this year. The reverse stock split puts us on track to regain compliance with the New York Stock Exchange listing requirements, so that stockholders may continue to readily trade shares of Parker Drilling on the Exchange. Mike will now discuss the second quarter results, and then I'll provide an outlook for our businesses before we open it up for questions.

Michael Sumruld

Thanks, Gary. For the 2018 second quarter, we reported revenues of $118.6 million, a net loss available to common shareholders of $23.8 million and adjusted EBITDA of $18.7 million or 16% of revenues. Our loss per share for the quarter was $2.56, reflecting the 1-for-15 reverse stock split.

Although the second quarter was a continuation of the challenging business conditions we've long seen, we have made solid progress in managing those difficulties and driving sequential improvement in our consolidated revenues and gross margins.

In our International & Alaska Drilling segment, revenues decreased by 5.0% from $56.1 million to $53.3 million, primarily due to lower reimbursable revenues from our operations in Sakhalin Island, Russia. Excluding reimbursables, which have a minimal impact on margins, segment revenues were down 2.6% from the first quarter, as a result of fewer operating days in Indonesia and a lower operating rate in Alaska.

Gross margin for the segment increased 6% to $5 million from $4.7 million in the prior quarter. The main drivers for the increased gross margin were lower operating expenses in Sakhalin, partially offset by higher operating expenses in the Kurdistan region of Iraq related to the reactivation of Rig 265. Excluding the two rigs in Indonesia, which transitioned to an O&M operation during the first quarter, second quarter rig utilization for the segment rose to 34% compared to 28% in the first quarter. The increase in utilization resulted from two rigs returning to service later in the quarter: One in Kurdistan, and the other in Kazakhstan.

The U.S. Lower 48 [ph] Drilling segment came in at the high end of our guidance. While business conditions are still in a tenuous state, we saw increases in revenues and gross margin, as the sporadic contracts that characterized this business worked in our favor, improving utilization in the second quarter. Revenues were $3.3 million, gross margin was a $1.4 million loss and utilization averaged 14% for the quarter. We currently have two rigs working, but activity remains very intermittent and conditions in the barge business continue to be challenging and are likely to remain so for the foreseeable future.

As we stated during our previous earnings calls, our larger customers tend to be more focused on unconventional [indiscernible], where they have substantially larger volumes of wells to drill, while our smaller customers are challenged to attract capital, despite current commodity prices. Our Drilling Services contracted backlog decreased to $216 million at the end of the second quarter compared with $246 million in the first quarter. Of the current backlog, 28% will be recognized in 2018 and 34% is projected in 2019.

Looking at the Rental Tools business, we saw increased activity in the U.S. and International segments, with strong demand for rentals in the U.S. land markets and healthy international demand for our tubular running services. In our U.S. Rental Tools segment, revenue growth outpaced the 7% sequential increase in U.S. rig count. Quarterly revenues increased 21% to $42.1 million from $34.7 million in the previous quarter. The increase was due to strong activity in U.S. markets as well as higher-than-anticipated offshore Gulf of Mexico activity. Gross margin was $22.8 million compared with $15.8 million for the 2018 first quarter and gross margin as a percent of revenues increased by 9 percentage points to 54% from 45% in the first quarter. This margin expansion was the result of incremental revenues combined with lower operating costs.

In our International Rental Tools segment, we saw both sequential revenue and gross margin improvement due to continued demand in several markets for our tubular running services. Segment revenues were up 14% to $19.9 million compared with $17.5 million in the first quarter. The increase in revenues was mostly the result of well construction and intervention projects in the Middle East and Asia as well as moderate activity increases in the North Sea. Gross margin was $591,000, up from $360,000 in the prior quarter. This improvement in gross margin was mainly due to a more favorable revenue mix, offset by higher expenses related to growth activities. Regarding other financial items, our second quarter G&A expense was $8.3 million, up from $6.2 million in the first quarter. This increase was primarily related to professional fees tied to our ongoing capital structure evaluation.

We expect G&A expense in the third quarter to range between $9 million and $10 million. We reported a tax expense of $1.6 million in the second quarter on a pretax loss of $21.3 million. The reported tax expense reflects the mix of results in the jurisdictions in which we operate and our inability to recognize benefits associated with certain losses as a result of our existing valuation allowances.

Our effective tax rate in the quarter was negative 8%. For 2018, we still expect our effective tax rate to be between negative 5% and negative 15%. This is largely the result of non-cash valuation allowances that restrict our ability to recognize benefits associated with certain losses. We expect our 2018 cash taxes to be approximately $8 million to $10 million, with $5.4 million paid during the first half of 2018. Our capital spending in the second quarter was $23.6 million, totaling $32.5 million through the first six months of the year. We now anticipate our 2018 capital expenditures will be approximately $75 million, up from our previous guidance of $60 million. As Gary mentioned earlier, this incremental capital spending will predominantly be directed at our U.S. Rentals business, the timing of which provides greater upside to 2019.

As we've stated before, there are a number of highly attractive projects available. However, given the efforts to strengthen our capital structure and the need to balance our near-term liquidity, we have been and continue to be judicious in our investments. We believe investing in the Rental Tools business reflects that balance.

Turning now to the balance sheet and cash flows. Total long-term debt outstanding at quarter-end was $578.8 million, which includes a principal amount of $585 million, less $6.2 million of unamortized debt issuance costs. Our net debt position at the end of the quarter was $470.5 million or 66% of net capitalization. We ended the quarter with a cash balance of $114.5 million, down $4 million from the last quarter and $27.1 million from the prior year-end. Total liquidity at the end of the quarter was $167 million, consisting of $114.5 million in cash and $52.5 million available under our revolving credit facility. Available liquidity under our revolving credit facility increased $600,000 from the prior period. That concludes the financial review.

I'll turn it back to Gary for comments on the outlook. Gary?

Gary Rich

Thanks, Mike. Looking towards the third quarter, we expect our consolidated revenues to be roughly flat with second quarter levels, while gross margins will likely decline moderately, primarily due to a rig in Alaska coming off contract, which I'll discuss momentarily.

For the U.S. Rental Tools segment, we expect revenues to increase by the low single digits. The slower pace of revenue growth compared to the second quarter results from the recent easing in U.S. land growth and reductions in deepwater Gulf of Mexico due to timing of certain projects. Gross margin dollars should also grow in the low single digits, supported by moderate increases in the U.S. land markets flowing through and driving profitability.

In the International Rental Tools segment, we anticipate revenues will be relatively flat with the second quarter, as gains in Latin America, Europe and Saudi Arabia will be offset by lower sales in the United Arab Emirates. However, gross margins should show sequential gains due to favorable mix in revenue and lower operating expenses.

For our U.S. Lower 48 Drilling segment, we expect revenues to increase in the third quarter as a result of improved utilization. Therefore, we are projecting an improvement in gross margin between a $2 million loss and breakeven. Despite the sequential utilization increase, we continue to experience a challenging price environment and limited contract opportunities. A brief uptick in permitting earlier this year lacked follow-through, and permitting activity has remained low for the quarter. Further improvement in this business will likely be limited in the near to medium term, due to the customer challenges Mike mentioned earlier. As a result, we continue taking steps to deliver cash flow breakeven results, while ensuring equipment and resources are ready to reactivate quickly when this market recovers.

In the International & Alaska Drilling segment, we anticipate that revenues will continue to decline in the third quarter to a range between $45 million and $50 million and gross margin for the segment will contract to a $1 million to $3 million loss. The main reason behind the decrease in revenues and gross margin is the completion of work for one of our rigs in Alaska. Although both Alaska rigs are now idle, we continue to explore opportunities to put them back to work. Activity in Alaska is picking up and we feel there is a high probability for one rig to return to service in early 2019, and possibly as early as late in the fourth quarter of this year. Our second rig in Alaska also has the potential to secure work in 2019 as well.

In the international markets, we continue to field a high volume of tenders and anticipate additional rigs will return to work later this year or early in 2019. However, gross margin will likely face pricing headwinds, as there remains significant idle rig capacity competing for a limited number of opportunities. Consistent with our first quarter guidance, we believe our full year 2018 gross margin, less G&A, which is effectively adjusted EBITDA per our earnings release, will be in the range of $65 million to $75 million.

The fundamentals in our Rentals business support solid momentum through the remainder of the year. Although the rate of increase in the U.S. land rig count has eased recently, we continue to see strong support for long-term growth in the onshore sector as well as offshore, as this market rebounds. International E&P companies are largely maintaining a cautious stance, as investment levels remain constrained. However, there are signs that their confidence may be growing, as the number of opportunities and tenders are increasing.

Given the air of uncertainty that still characterizes this market, we continue to approach our spending and investments with a high degree of prudence. As Mike mentioned earlier, in the near term, our Rental Tools business gives us the highest degree of confidence for investment, given the strong returns and quick payback periods.

As the drilling business rebounds, particularly internationally, greater levels of spending will be needed to bring rigs back online. The breadth and magnitude of the recovery is unknown. So we have to preserve our capital and leave room to invest in our rigs, all while maintaining our ability to support the Rental business, as well as the increasing working capital requirements of a recovery market. Balancing these requirements is challenging, but I believe the discipline we've shown in reducing costs, boosting efficiency and maintaining financial flexibility bodes well for the long-term well-being of the company.

That concludes my comments. Operator, we are ready to take questions from the audience.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Walt Chancellor, Macquarie.

Walter Chancellor

So I guess just off the bat on the capital structure, you certainly covered it in broad brushes, but is there anything additional you can share in terms of timing or structure of the option that you're exploring?

Gary Rich

I think that the best I can say is we do have some advisers engaged and that we are looking at a variety of different options and we clearly would like to get it done sooner rather than later. But I don't want to -- the process and fail to explore things the way that we would need to.

Walter Chancellor

And then I guess, just drilling down, then, into the cash flow; I believe you have an interest payment this quarter. Are you expecting to generate free cash flow in the fourth quarter? Or when will you see that turn?

Michael Sumruld

Walt, this is Mike. Yes, we do have our -- actually, our interest payments for the back half of the year just went out. So that's $21 million that will have gone out in the last couple of weeks. If you look forward into the -- you know, certainly, as you shed $21 million in a particular quarter, it's going to be a challenge to get to cash flow positive under that scenario. The guidance we gave for the year, along with EBITDA, along with the CapEx, of course, interest and tax expense, should hopefully give you some indication on where we'll be on the forward quarters. It continues to be a challenging environment and we'll continue to, certainly, invest in the Rental Tools business and our challenge -- the international activity picking up.

Walter Chancellor

Understood. I guess, to try to put a dimension on the amount of capital for these rig reactivations, all in, is there a range you can provide, mobilization and reactivation, maybe some maintenance cost around that?

Gary Rich

Walt, this is Gary again. I think that -- probably going to be very rig specific. We have a couple of mobilizations that have taken place in the second quarter as part of our utilization improvement that we've seen on the International & Alaska side and I can say, in the case of -- they haven't required a significant amount of capital. So it really depends on the normal mobilization costs that weren't covered largely by the customers. The situation just really is dependent on where you're at, and what's required for the -- that they're going into.

Walter Chancellor

There is a lot of concern around the Permian takeaway, clearly. I think the fears in the stock market are being more manifest in the pressure pumping industry, and it generally feels like the impact has not been felt on the drilling side in terms of the rig count or some of the, simply leading-edge views on demand still looks pretty strong in the Permian. You get a pretty good view on real-time or even leading demand via your rental pipe business. What are you picking up out there? Are there signs of slowing on the drilling side? I guess, what's your view on that situation, just based off the demand you can see?

Gary Rich

Well, first of all, I am really proud of our Rentals team here in U.S. and what they have been doing to manage the business. All along the quarter, we had revenue growth that exceeded the delta in the rig count relative to prior quarter quite a bit and also delivered, obviously, pretty handsome incremental [indiscernible] at the same time. As far as the Permian is concerned, there is a lot of noise out there. And I wish I had the crystal ball that said exactly what is going to happen, but our sense right now is that there's probably not going to be a lot of growth from this point, but I'm not so sure that we see a lot of decline either in the conversations we are having with clients. So that's why we are guiding to low single-digit improvements in Q3 relative to overall for our U.S. Rental business. But it's not that we are anticipating a decline.

Operator

Our next question comes from Taylor Zurcher, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

Taylor Zurcher

Starting in the U.S. Rental segment, the Q2 number, obviously, is really strong and I guess, could you just -- as to how much, I'm guessing most of that was volume. But if you're getting any additional price in that business today, at least in the U.S. land piece? And I think in the prepared remarks, you talked about Gulf of Mexico providing a positive benefit during the quarter, if you could just frame for us how much additional utilization you got in the Gulf of Mexico during Q2? And how you see that piece of the business trending over the back half of the year?

Gary Rich

Well, again, I think we got a great team that's doing some good stuff with the Rental business. There is some price improvement, but slight -- a lot of the incrementals has to do with utilization and coverage of fixed cost, like -- there's also some costs that were in Q1. The deepwater, if you remember, we had a decline in our Q1 because we had some deepwater costs that were catching up with us from the previous quarter, or work that stopped early in the first quarter, and those didn't repeat, so it helped show also some pretty significant incrementals going forward, or at least in Q2. But again, we feel good about the business, there's a little more uncertainty about what's going to happen in deepwater in the third quarter. We'll just have to see how it plays out. But my -- or our view right now that we'll still see some growth, and that's going to be in the low single digits on both revenue and margin in Q3 for the U.S. business.

Taylor Zurcher

As we think about the growth investments you made year-to-date in the U.S. Rentals business and it sound like some of that investment, or a lot of that investment, will be back-end weighted in 2018, how quickly does that show up in revenue, in terms of when you make the capital investment and then when that equipment can be deployed?

Gary Rich

Well, it's already showing up. We are seeing some of that benefit, but clearly, the full impact of that benefit won't be felt until we get into sometime in 2019. Now the band that we are giving for the full year, our EBITDA of the $65 million to $75 million, doesn't change significantly from what we gave this last time. But that doesn't mean there's not growth within the U.S. business and the International Rentals business, as a result of the additional CapEx, because there's some of the other locations that maybe are coming down a little bit from what our expectations were. And then of course, there's some additional G&A that we have to absorb, because of the stuff we explained earlier. So all in all, it might not show the improvement, but the improvement is really there and it's both U.S. as well as International.

Taylor Zurcher

Okay, one more for me, just around Mexico. It looks like you may have picked up an incremental contract there for the fleet in June. I'm just curious, for the rest of your rigs in Mexico, how you view that market progressing moving forward?

Gary Rich

That's the biggest question mark I have, to be honest with you, as to what's going to happen in Mexico. Of course, we have the elections, you're well aware. And the indication to us is it doesn't change, really anything, in terms of what we are expecting. We do have some conversations that give us some favorable feelings about how things will progress as we move into the latter part of this year and perhaps mid of next year. But generally, we're still -- because we will have some additional activity in Q3.

Taylor Zurcher

Is it fair to assume that some of the visibility towards -- or at least the tendering activity you talked about in your prepared remarks on the international side, I mean, does that include some opportunities in Mexico as well?

Gary Rich

That's correct. That's correct. But not just Mexico. Again, that's -- we are seeing -- of course, we have been saying this for a while, we are seeing tender activity pretty broadly across all of our geographic areas.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Paul Chambers, Barclays.

Paul Chambers

Gary, questions on Alaska. We've seen some asset consolidation recently, where historically, your primary customers have left, but you're familiar with all the companies up there and this company in particular recently had a field tour up there kind of highlighting a lot. I'm just kind of curious, what's your interaction with the companies in Alaska post -- I mean, you said there might be a chance to get one of the rigs working this year, but optimistic, first quarter second year, but really, the implications for that second rig?

Gary Rich

Good questions, Paul. First, our primary customer up there has not left Alaska. They have traded some property, but they still have a very substantial position up there and we anticipate continuing to work for those -- for them as we go forward in the future. We are also, simultaneously, working with several of the other potential clients up there, we [ph] headed up there next week to visit with some potential clients and we feel very optimistic about where Alaska is going to be, particularly in, at 2020 and beyond. But we've said all along, we feel pretty confident we'll have at least one of our rigs working, coming back, early, at least by early 2019 and there is a good prospect for the second one to be working as well.

Paul Chambers

In the first quarter call, I think CapEx guidance was around $60 million, and as you've raised it now to $75 million, and as you pointed out, the EBITDA guidance is reiterated in the $65 million, $75 million range. Of that increment, of say, the $15 million, is there any -- is the bulk of that going to International Tools or...?

Gary Rich

The bulk of it is going to Rentals. Some of it's International, some of it's U.S, but it's almost all of it's going to the Rentals business.

Paul Chambers

Okay, but at this point, no bias on U.S. or international of that, that you can share?

Gary Rich

No.

Paul Chambers

And then finally for me, the International Rentals, with the international rig count kind of flat sequentially, up 2Q-over-2Q, I'm just curious, I would have thought tubular running would have been a bit more rig sensitive or the Tools business in general being a little more sensitive versus the 14% sequential improvement and 40% year-over-year. Is there something else that's -- or is it market share, you think, in tubular running? Is there something else that we should be thinking about with that business?

Gary Rich

Well, I'm sure that there's -- the numbers say that it has to be market share, because there's certainly not pricing. And just as I'm very proud of our U.S. Rentals team and what they're doing and I'm very proud of our International Rentals team and what they're doing and working hard to take care of business and I think the operational performance has been outstanding and as a result, we are getting the benefits of that through the awards we've got from various clients. And some of those markets that we work in, we're working for easy clients, they're pretty discerning clients and so I'm quite pleased with the progress we are making there.

Michael Sumruld

Yes, Paul, this is Mike. Just to add on to that, too. Part of that is the continued cost restructuring that we had done throughout the downturn coming to fruition over the last 12 months.

Gary Rich

From a margin perspective.

Michael Sumruld

Yes, from a margin, not revenue.

Operator

I would now like to hand the call back to Nick Henley for final remarks.

Nick Henley

Thank you, operator. That ends our second quarter earnings call. Thank you for your time today and your interest in Parker Drilling. Please contact us if you have any questions regarding material covered in our earnings press release or during this conference call. Goodbye, and have a great day.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your participation. This does conclude today's teleconference. You may disconnect your lines, and have a wonderful day.