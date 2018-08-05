L Brands: A Classic Value Trap

L Brands (LB) is a classic yield trap, in my opinion. This stock whipsaws between being a consumer darling and a highly hated stock, with a highly variable short interest. I think it’s important for long-term investors to be highly critical of this company because of the structural headwinds against brick and mortar retailing, as well as a lack of execution from the company causing margin compression. As a result, the dividend’s coverage has been squeezed to less than 1x and with a 7.66% current yield, that’s quite a dangerous proposition for investors running simple current income screens. I think this is a stock worth passing on for the foreseeable future unless a large strategy shift occurs or the company cuts the dividend and shores up its balance sheet.

Evaluating The Dividend

The current yield of 7.62% is quite enticing, especially as it’s difficult to find liquid, US-listed stocks that yield anything above 5% and aren’t REITs or energy companies. However, investors need to pump the brakes. First, the company hasn’t grown the dividend since late 2015 because of cash flow constraints. In fact, the five-year dividend growth rate is now -13.9%. They also haven’t paid a special cash dividend since early 2016, which they were doing nearly every year post-crisis beforehand. That’s an immediate red flag, so allow me to break down the company’s cash flow profile.

Operating cash flow have been deteriorating since 2016 and stands at $1.32 billion in the last twelve months. That squeezes dividend coverage, but that’s far too generous of a level to evaluate dividend safety. Free cash flow, rather is at $618 million in the last twelve months relative to dividends paid of $682 million. There’s another red flag – dividend coverage being below 1x. In order to keep paying this dividend, absent changes in same store sales trends, the company is going to have to start dipping into its cash balance or taking on an extra source of liquidity, most commonly debt. However, debt-funded dividends aren’t sustainable in my opinion and I personally would rather see the dividend cut and a negative price reaction before even considering going long this name.

To make matters worse, the company’s balance sheet is quite fragile. They have $5.7 billion in debt and while it’s not stressed, this is definitely in the high risk category. Net leverage currently stands at 2.38x and gross leverage stands at 2.89x. They don’t have any maturities until 2020, which does buy them time to build up a liquidity position and refinance some of the debt to outer years (fully accepting higher duration risk in a rising interest rate environment), but I’m unsure how the company can deleverage with a negative free cash flow balance after dividends are paid. I think one of the few things they have going for them is a $1 billion cash balance, but that’s not something that can just be easily depleted. There next best source of liquidity is their revolver with $991 million in capacity, but again, debt-funded buybacks aren’t sustainable and I think they’d be met with significant shareholder disappointment.

Performance reflects these concerns but it’s tough to say there isn’t further room to fall. I understand that a 7%+ dividend yield provides some insulation to the risk you’re taking on, but stocks like these can react negatively to earnings prints and be down 15-20% in just a single morning. I think valuation, too, at this point becomes really important to discuss. The stock is cheap at 11x forward earnings, especially with a 7% yield backing that. Close peer Chico’s (CHS) trades at 13x earnings and has only a 4% yield that also isn’t properly covered. We can compare it to a broader global consumer discretionary ETF (RXI), as well, which trades at 17.2x earnings. Then, there’s Foot Locker (FL), which while much more of a specialized retail vertical, trades at 10x earnings and has a 3% yield, so there’s ground to give still to L Brands.

Although, I’m beginning to think that evaluating these companies on an EV/Sales basis is actually a more appropriate metric to use because it speaks volumes about how confident investors are in subsequent cash conversion. Chico’s trades at 0.4x EV/Sales, Foot Locker trades at 0.6x EV/Sales, while L Brands trades at 1.0x EV/Sales and the Consumer Discretionary ETF trades at 1.18x Sales. I’m surprised that L Brands is closer to the ETF’s EV/Sales multiple considering the current state of its financials. So, while it’s cheap on a P/E basis, I don’t think it’s a screaming buy at 1.0x EV/Sales.

What’s Been Going On At L Brands?

The problem at L Brands has been a lack of execution. I’m looking at the margin profile first and that’s perhaps the most disappointing element of this company’s financials. In just the last two years, the company has seen gross margin contraction of 360bps. At an operating income level, we’ve seen significant contractions across all business lines except Bath & Body Works. Victoria’s Secret, their flagship product as saw sales fall 48% YOY. I could understand a single digit contraction in sales, but a near halving of EBIT represents outright execution failure. That’s another red flag that investors should stay away because dividend coverage is adversely affected with such a material drop-off in EBIT. That brings me to an interesting point with this company. Bath & Body Works actually posted +5% same store sales growth for Q1 2018, which is a bright spot in the brick and mortar world.

In fact, management's recent commentary has been centered on Victoria’s Secret weak performance in low-performing malls across the country. That’s a long-term structural headwind considering just the general boom in e-commerce that has occurred post-crisis and I, as well as nearly every other investor, don’t see that fading any time soon. The way to at least offset some of the damage from that headwind is to have more price-sensitive sales, better promotions and marketing in general, as well as significant cost takeout. Yet, with L Brands, we’ve seen quite the opposite as the margin profile paints a challenged picture of the business today.

Conclusion

The company’s current debt profile and lack of security for the dividend lead me to believe that L Brands isn’t a suitable stock for current income investors at this time. I think the dividend is the one support against this stock falling back to 2009/2010 levels. A change in strategy is clearly needed and the dividend needs to be covered well in excess of 1x in order for investors to have comfort in buying this stock. Additionally, while the stock may be cheap on a P/E basis at 11x earnings, it exceeds peers on an EV/Sales basis at 1.0x, which is closer in line with the broader consumer discretionary sector that has far healthier fundamentals. Investors should avoid L Brands.

