Nobilis Health Corp. (HLTH) CEO Harry Fleming on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Nobilis Health Corp. (NYSEMKT:HLTH) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2018

Marissa Arreola - Chief Strategy Officer and President of Concertis

Harry Fleming - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Paul Young - Chief Financial Officer

Kenneth Efird - President

William Sutherland - The Benchmark Company

Dana Hambly - Stephens Inc.

Neal Ira - Goldman Capital Management

Thank you, operator, and, good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to our 2018 Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call. On the call today are Harry Fleming, Chief Executive Officer; David Young, Chief Financial Officer; Kenneth Efird, President; and myself, Marissa Arreola, Chief Strategy Officer.

Following the formal portion of the call, we will be pleased to take your questions.

Some of the statements that we make today may be considered forward-looking, including statements regarding future acquisitions, the expected performance of our business and our long-term growth and innovation. These statement involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. For more information, please refer to the risk factors discussed in our Form 10-K for the fiscal year 2017, filed with the SEC on March 12, 2018. Any forward-looking statements that we make are based on assumptions as of today, and we undertake no obligation to update them.

During this call, we will present both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures is included in the press release that was filed today.

During this call, we will present both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures is included in the press release that was filed today.

I will now turn the call over to Harry.

Thank you, Marissa, and good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Let me begin by providing a few highlights from our second quarter. Total adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2018 was $11.4 million representing an increase of $1.4 million or 13.7% from the prior corresponding period. As a percent of revenues, adjusted EBITDA increased from 12.6% in Q2 of 2017 to 16.5% of revenues in Q2 of 2018, gaining 390 basis points.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first 6 months of 2018 increased to $16.5 million or 36.9% from $12.1 million in the prior corresponding period. Adjusted EBITDA for the trailing 12 months ended June 30, 2018 totals $45.8 million versus $37.2 million for the trailing 12-month period ended June 30, 2017.

We continue to see strong margins at per case level as well as our gross margins. For the second quarter of 2018, we saw a 35% decrease in total operating expense per case, while quarter-over-quarter gross margin increased from 8.2% of revenues in the first quarter to 15.9% of total revenue in the second quarter. Net income for the second quarter 2018 decreased to $0.9 million compared to $1.7 million in the prior corresponding period. However, net income was impacted by an additional $1.3 million of amortization related to the Elite acquisition. Excluding that impact, net income for the second quarter 2018 would have increased to $2.2 million. The year-over-year change in top line revenues in the second quarter can be attributed to the discontinuation of our Lab Testing ancillary, representing $8.3 million of nonrecurring revenue in the second quarter. In addition to driving improved profitability throughout the company, management has had 3 primary goals for the company in 2018. We have to continue growing Nobils' in-network revenues; continue expanding Nobils' continuum of care; and to diversify the strength in Nobils' revenue platform.

While our first priority is to focus on managing existing business for performance, we continue to pursue various M&A opportunities, given that they meet certain criteria, such as providing additional in-network revenues and that the operation must be already profitable.

With those updates, I will now pass the call over to David Young, our CFO, to take us through the financials. David?

Thank you, Harry. In the second quarter of 2018, we reported total revenue of $69.2 million, representing a decrease of $10.8 million or 13.5% from $80 million in the prior corresponding period. Revenues from patient and net professional fees were down $12.6 million year-over-year, largely driven by the impact of the implementation of ASC 606 and the discontinuation of the Lab business. The addition of the Elite facilities and the 2 new in-network ASCs we added late last year, all contributed constantly in the quarter, offsetting the loss of the physician group we mentioned in the first quarter and continued softness in the Houston market.

Elite alone added $6.6 million in revenues for the second quarter and is on track to meet our earnings expectations. With the implementation of ASC 606, we now record all AR ad judgments as reductions in revenue unless they are specifically credit-related.

In the second quarter, we reported $5.8 million related to this new guidance, $3.4 million of this amount related to a write-down of our Lab revenues, and the balance related to the write-off of older accounts receivable balances. Under the old accounting rules, these adjustments would have been recorded as bad debt expense.

Lab revenues in Q2 2017 were approximately $8.3 million. Case volume for the second quarter increased by 35.8% year-over-year to 6,241 cases. With the addition of the Elite business as being responsible for most of the gain, revenue per case was $11,086, a 36.3% decline over last year as the addition of new in-network volumes from Elite, the elimination of Lab Testing revenues, which added top line revenues without adding case volume, and the impact of the new accounting pronouncement led to a lower overall revenue per case figure.

Adjusting for these factors, revenue per case had a 13.6% increase year-over-year. We also saw a return to growth in our marketing and factoring revenues as well. Contract marketing grew nearly 47%, and factoring revenues were up nearly 19%.

Year-to-date, we recorded total revenues of $133.5 million, representing a decrease of $14.7 million or 9.9% compared to the prior corresponding period. The primary contributor to shortfall in year-over-year revenue was a $15 million decrease in patient and net professional fees. This was driven by the same factors as we saw in Q2: the discontinuation of the Lab business, and the impact of the change in accounting.

Lab revenues in the first half of 2017 were $13.8 million. And the 2018 full year impact of the change in accounting is $6.8 million. Also consistent with our quarterly results, the positive results from our 2 in-network facilities and the Elite facilities helped offset the loss of the physician group previously mentioned and the continued softness in the Houston market.

Case volume for the year totaled 11,516 cases, again, with the addition of the Elite facilities providing the bulk of the year-over-year pick up. Revenue per case for the first 6 months of 2018 declined 29.4% year-over-year to $11,595, while total OpEx per case fell at a similar rate, 29.3% year-over-year to $10,182.

Gross margin for the second quarter of 2018 was 15.9% of revenues compared to 17.6% of revenues in the prior corresponding period. Gross margin on the year is 12.2% of revenues compared to 12.3% of revenues in the same prior corresponding period.

On a per case basis, we saw a year-over-year improvement in the following areas during the second quarter: salaries and benefits, down 22.7%; drugs and supplies were down 38.5%; general and administrative, down 44.87% - 44.8%, resulting in total operating expense per case decreasing by 35%.

During the second quarter of 2018, corporate spending was relatively flat but increased to 10% of total revenues compared to 18% - compared to 8.4% in the corresponding 2017 period. Increases in G&A and legal expense were partially offset by a decline in corporate S&B. Interest expense was $3.3 million in the second quarter of 2018. Net income for the second quarter of 2018 was $0.9 million versus $1.6 million in the prior corresponding period, largely impacted by the increase in amortization expense associated with the Elite acquisition.

Income tax totaled $495,000 in the second quarter of 2018 versus $2.2 million in the prior corresponding period. Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2018 rose to $11.4 million or 16.5% of revenues versus $10.1 million or 12.6% of revenues in the prior corresponding 2017 period.

For the first 6 months of 2018, we experienced a net loss of $3 million versus a loss of $800,000 in the prior corresponding period and was also negatively impacted by the increased amortization for the Elite acquisition.

Adjusted EBITDA on the year is $16.5 million, representing 12.4% of revenues compared to $12.1 million or 8.1% of revenues for the same corresponding period.

On the balance sheet, total cash at June 30, 2018 was $16.5 million compared with $22.5 million as of December 31, 2017. Accounts receivable as of June 30, 2018 totaled $143.7 million compared to $144.5 million as of December 31, 2017. Accounts payable decreased slightly from $24.3 million at year-end 2017 to $23.8 million as of June 30, 2018.

The balance on our revolver is $26 million, with an additional $4 million still available.

Given the results of the first half of the year and the factors outlined today, we are lowering our 2018 revenue guidance to $315 million to $330 million and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $56 million to $59 million. The business has shown consistent margins based on an improving product and patient mix as well as success in our cost containment initiatives. And this has given us confidence that we will be able to deliver the results in the ranges we have provided.

I will now pass the call over to Kenneth Efird, our President, to discuss our marketing operations.

Thank you, David. As Harry and David mentioned, we have seen marked improvement of our operations, resulting in improved margins throughout the company. This improvement has also occurred in our business development division, specifically the direct-to-consumer marketing and physician development programs. Our unique direct-to-consumer marketing program allows the Nobilis system to actively develop and grow case volume revenue for our facilities and providers in desired specialties.

Our commitment to this program continues to generate more efficient operations, resulting in year-over-year case volume and revenue growth, while reducing our direct marketing expenses.

In the second quarter of 2018, direct-to-consumer marketing case volume grew by 23%, revenue by 16%, and total related marketing spend decreased by 3% year-over-year.

For the first 6 months of the year, direct-to-consumer case volume increased by 17%, revenue by 10% and total spend increasing by only 3% year-over-year. The results have been achieved by implementing detailed quantitative analysis of dynamic marketing trends and patient demographics.

Our sales division has experienced similar improvements in total revenue-to-spend metrics in 2018. Our per case margins improved by 5.8% year-over-year on a year-to-date basis. Together, our sales and marketing divisions experienced a 5.5% gain in per case margins in the second quarter of 2018 and a 3.7% gain in per case margins on year.

I expect that business development sales and marketing divisions will continue to perform at these rates throughout the remainder of the year. With the continued development of the Nobilis system, the addition of new business lines and new physician groups, we'll continue to improve case volume, revenue and margins.

With that, I will now pass the call over to Marissa for some updates on the Nobils' growing in-network business.

Thank you, Kenneth. As Harry mentioned earlier, 1 of our 3 goals for 2018 is growing Nobils' in-network revenue. The major payer contract at First Street hospital that became effective May, 2018 has resulted in a 25% increase in procedures for patients with that insurance at that facility.

Our desire to add to our in-network revenues continues to be a significant focus of our joint venture acquisition and contract negotiation strategy. We expect to announce additional sources of in-network revenue in Q3, 2018.

Another of management's 2018 goals is strengthening Nobils' revenue platform through a diversification of revenue stream. We introduced the 360 Concierge platform last summer as a proprietary IT tool, developed to coordinate patient care across the continuum of care. This product allows referring and treating divisions the ability to track patient's progress through Nobilis' continuum of care in real time.

The transparency and ease of use the platform offers has led to a significant number of new physicians adopting the platform, subsequently expanding Nobils' division network.

Year-to-date, the 360 Concierge platform has contributed approximately 338 surgical cases, $3.7 million of revenue and is comprised of over 190 physicians.

With those updates, I will now pass the call back to Harry.

Thank you, Marissa. At this point, we'll now enter the Q&A portion of our call.

Thanks. So, good morning, everybody. The first question I had relates to the revenue - and the trajectory revenue based on a couple of the factors that, I guess, are continuing. One would be the Houston softness. And then the remaining amount of Lab revenue you're - you'd be comparing against last year.

Kenneth Efird

So first starting with the revenue of the Houston market. We have seen good growth organically within the market with our latest initiatives and facilities, and as stated, the Elite facilities are coming in on budget and on line with our forecast. So we feel very confident we can continue to build upon that chassis. And then going forward on the Lab exposure for subsequent quarters, David?

Paul Young

We'll get that - I'll get that number to you. I don't have it right on the tip of my fingers. You're asking about what Q3 is?

William Sutherland

Right, because you discontinued in the beginning of the year or fourth quarter?

Paul Young

I'm sorry. Say it again.

William Sutherland

You discontinued in the first of the year, the Lab business or in the fourth quarter?

Paul Young

We - it was phased down in Q4. There were 0 in Q4 of last year. In Q3, there was a little bit of revenue, not significant, about $1.5 million in Q3 of last year. So the Lab revenues have pretty much just blend out at this point. So your comps for Q3 and Q4 may not include any more Labs.

William Sutherland

Okay. So just trying to understand, I guess, it would be helpful, I think, to understand a little bit more on the - as you got into this year, what were the factors that most impacted the change in the revenue guidance.

Paul Young

Yes. I think, well, clearly, the ASC 606 that's obviously a big component of it. Year-to-date that number's about $7 million. I don't have anything in my projection for the balance of the year, but obviously that's something we did not provide in our original guidance. The other part is the replacement of the physician group that left in Q4. Our original guidance assumed we would still backfill those guys in the first half of the year, and that's been slower than we anticipated. And we expected a recovery here in the Houston market, and we have seen that yet. So we'll see how it goes here in the balance of the year, but those are the primary factors.

William Sutherland

Okay. And then as far as Houston, I - can I get your answer - but all right. Are you kind of just in the same boat as all the other providers in Houston? Or have you had particular issues with your in-networks and stuff?

Paul Young

No, I mean, I think, from a market perspective, yes, I think you're - this is an across the market. When you see the economic reports and you talk to physicians, we don't think we're unique in this aspect.

Harry Fleming

Absolutely not.

William Sutherland

The revenue per case decline, can you parse kind of the relative impact of the - impact from more in-network revenue versus - again what the other factor was?

Paul Young

Yes, I think it's more of the Lab component. I don't think it's an in-network, out-of-network mix when you look at that because the labs, last year, were about $8.4 million as I mentioned. When you spread that across 4,000-or-so cases, I think that's where you're going to get the majority of difference. The combinations add in the AR, an adjustment that we booked. Those yield $14 million. So you're looking at $14 million across 4,000. When I pull out those 2 factors and even when I pull out Elite and just look at the core, you see actually a nice increase on a revenue per case basis.

William Sutherland

But the number you gave us was with the Elite, wasn't it? The increase?

Paul Young

Yes, it's the fully banked numbers. Yes. It was [indiscernible].

Kenneth Efird

But Bill, what are you saying is if you were to strip out those variances and purely look at revenue per case on existing facilities year-over-year, you're actually seeing rounded double-digit 10%-plus improvement of revenue per case.

William Sutherland

Right. Okay. Very, very impressive job on the cost side. Are the various initiatives that you've been pursuing largely complete? I know it's never complete, but I guess incrementally, how much more improvement are you hoping to achieve?

Paul Young

Yes, I would - I mean - and I've said it before on these calls, I mean, cost containment is not an event. And so what you see is consistency in the margins, and that's really - that's - now that we've stabilized margins and improved margins, I don't see step gains, I see incremental gains. So we will continue to focus on that area and really try to keep improving it. But I wouldn't say you're going to see big, massive adjustments in that cost side.

William Sutherland

Okay. And then last one for me. Ken, I just want to make sure I understand your DTC commentary. Is that crossover to both your in-network and out-of-network business?

Kenneth Efird

It does. So when we're talking about the efficiencies in the marketing program, it's really on the infrastructure and the chassis in our process. And because of our ability to nail, take the patients through a broader treatment algorithm in and out of network, inpatient and outpatient, it allows us to open up the funnel of patients that we accept in the system as well as it improves our ability to convert them in our - and thereby, reducing our acquisition cost. So it is a combination of the evolution of the system and the great work that our marketing team has done.

William Sutherland

Got it. That's it for me. Thanks everybody.

Thanks.

Dana Hambly

Good morning. Thanks for the questions. Marissa, could you repeat what you said on the new in-network contract at that First Surgical? When it became effective and what the increase in volume was there?

Marissa Arreola

Sure. So it was with a major payer at our First Street hospital at Bellaire, Texas. It became effective May 1, 2018, and we've experienced a 25% increase in patients at that facility with that payer's insurance.

Dana Hambly

Okay. And how does the pricing on that in-network compare with that payer when you're doing business on an out-of-network basis?

Marissa Arreola

It does vary from payer to payer, but with this payer in particular, we only needed a few dozen cases to make up the delta between the overall in and out of network for the facility. And we're almost there. They were confident that we'll be there by the end of the year.

Dana Hambly

Okay. So the volume is more than offsetting any price discount you would have to take? Is that the way to think about it?

Kenneth Efird

That's correct, and we actually experienced that the first month. Obviously, this is something that we worked on for quite a bit of time so it gave us the opportunity to reengage the physicians across the system but specifically at that facility. And that's why we saw such a quick ramp-up of the case volume.

Dana Hambly

Okay. All right.

Paul Young

Yes. And Dana, just one last comment on that. What we saw in terms of volume, to me, that break-even point, we're already 2/3 of the way through with half the year left. So it's much better than our expectations.

Dana Hambly

Okay. So I mean that this would seem like a no-brainer if you could do this with other payers. So it - does this become a blueprint where you can go out? And is this kind of the - a snowball gathering momentum? Or is every engagement as difficult as your most - as your first engagement?

Marissa Arreola

Well, the short answer is, yes. We are gaining momentum. Payers do still like to negotiate on a region-by-region and facility-by-facility basis. That said, we expect to be announcing additional in-network revenue opportunities at our facilities in queue.

Dana Hambly

Okay. All right. And then, obviously - and this is not new news, but to get guidance for the year, it would require pretty steep ramp in the second half. And I know, fourth quarter, in particular, is a very important one for the company. So when do you start getting better visibility to know - I know a lot of these operations are planned in advance. So how far in advance? And then when do you start to get comfortable that the guidance is achievable for the year?

Paul Young

Yeah, I think, they are not paying as far advances as you would think, Dana, I mean, we'd love it if they did that more frequently, but I think, as you pointed out, Q4 is a significant area. Typically, it's 35%, 40% of our revenues and sometimes half of our adjusted earnings. So I'm not trying to dodge the question, but you really won't know until you get into October kind of a sense of - late October, mid-November really to kind of how - the way that all shakes out.

Dana Hambly

Okay, okay. Last one for me. David, operating cash substantially lower than where we were last year. Can you - I would think with more of the business moving in network, but the cash collection cycle would shrink, I'm not sure. We're seeing that yet. So can you just talk through that? And then when do you think operating cash should start to look like the growth you're seeing in EBITDA?

Paul Young

Yes, I mean we - on the in-network side, we are seeing nice turns on the receivable. So you're exactly right. It's just not - you're not seeing it. As you've said, weren't we through just yet. We are expecting improvement in the cash flow here in the second half of the year. It's a key area of focus for us. As you pointed out, it's down, our operating cash, down here in the first 6 months. But the second half of the year, we're expecting improvement in that.

Dana Hambly

Okay. Thanks very much.

Paul Young

Yeah, thanks.

Neal Goldman

Good morning, guys. Your current guidance is, what, $56 million to EBITDA?

Paul Young

$56 million to $59 million, yes.

Neal Goldman

I'm sorry. So if I take the receivable write-off of $5.8 million, which you didn't expect, obviously, when you made your original, you would've had increasing earnings over EBITDA over what you initially forecasted. It would have been $61.8 million to $64.2 million, and you were $57 million to $62 million, if I remember.

Paul Young

Yes, absolutely.

Neal Goldman

Okay. And so the margins are significantly better by definition than you...

Paul Young

That's right.

Neal Goldman

Okay. The receivable amount today is how much?

Paul Young

$144 million - $143.5 million.

Neal Goldman

And what would be your expectation in terms of reduction in the second half?

Paul Young

We're talking about a $20 million reduction here in the second half.

Neal Goldman

Okay. [indiscernible] was in place to achieve that? Or where is that coming from?

Paul Young

I do think we have - we've got some new leadership there. We've got there - we're working some third parties or a specialist in out-of-network collections and focusing on processes. So we feel good about the results we're starting to see. Yes, we're already starting to see improvement there.

Neal Goldman

Okay. So that would be a significant change in the fourth quarter also.

Paul Young

It would be. Yes.

Neal Goldman

Alright, guys, thank you very much.

Paul Young

Thank you, Neal.

Harry Fleming

Thank you everyone for listening to our call today, and we look forward to hosting on our Q3 earnings call in a few months from now. Until then, thanks again.

