Marriott Appears To Be Underappreciated Ahead Of Earnings

Well-known hotel operator Marriott International (Nasdaq: MAR) is scheduled to release earnings on Monday, August 6, after the closing bell. And despite strong fundamentals and a solid 23% gain over the past year, investors and analysts alike appear rather pessimistic ahead of the earnings report.

Let’s start with the fundamentals for the company. Marriott saw earnings grow by 40% in its most recent quarterly report and they have grown at a rate of 18% annually over the last three years. Analysts expect the company to grow earnings by 27% in the current year and at a rate of 17.8% for the next five years.

Sales for Marriott only grew by 2% in the most recent quarterly report, but have averaged 20% growth annually over the last three years. This suggests that the company is increasing earnings by improving its margins. The company boasts a profit margin of 27% and an operating margin of 47% with a return on equity of 36%.

Slight Dip Could be a Buying Opportunity

Looking at the technical picture, we see that Marriott’s stock has been grinding sideways with a slight downward tilt over the past six months. Of course the stock may have needed a breather after gaining over 125% from October ’16 to January ’18.

The recent sideways action has allowed the 52-week moving average to catch up to the stock price and now the trendline appears to be acting as support for the stock with the price hovering around the moving average for the past six weeks.

Another thing to take note of on the chart is how the 10-week RSI and the weekly stochastic readings have been below the midway point now for a month and a half. We haven’t seen both of the oscillators down at those levels for such an extended period since the fall of 2016, right before the big rally started.

The Sentiment Doesn’t Match the Fundamental and Technical Performance

Despite the strong fundamentals for Marriott and how the stock has outperformed over the past year, the sentiment toward the stock is one of indifference to slightly bearish. First, the short interest ratio is at 4.24 currently and that is higher than I would expect for a company with Marriott’s numbers. I normally consider anything over 5.0 high, so in this case it isn’t extreme but given the performance of the stock I will consider it higher than it should be.

Analysts are also somewhat indifferent on the stock. There are 25 analysts covering Marriott with 13 “buy” ratings, 11 “hold” ratings, and one “sell” rating. Once again we see a lack of enthusiasm for a company and a stock that has performed well in recent years. I have seen other companies with similar earnings and sales growth and out of 25 analysts you might have 17 or 18 “buy” ratings. So like I said with the short interest ratio, the analysts aren’t as bullish as they should be in my estimation.

Finally, I looked at the put and call open interest for the options that expire next week and combined them with the traditional monthly options that expire on August 17. There are 7,025 put options open and 4,284 call options open. That gives us a put/call ratio of 1.64 in those two option series. That is a decidedly bearish signal from the options crowd.

Looking the entirety of the three sentiment indicators, we see the put/call ratio is decidedly bearish while both the analysts’ ratings and the short interest ratio are not as bullish as they should be given Marriott’s performance as a company and a stock.

Earnings Expectations Have Been Stable

The consensus estimate is for Marriott to report earnings per share of $1.38 and it was at that same level 30 and 60 days ago. This suggests that we aren’t seeing an increase in optimism or pessimism ahead of the report. Analysts expect the company to report revenue of $5.84 billion on the quarter.

Like we saw with the sentiment indicators, there seems to be a certain amount of indifference toward the EPS estimate—it isn’t going up, it isn’t going down.

In the company’s last four earnings reports, the company has beaten estimates by around 10% each time and the reactions have been mixed after the reports. I looked back at the sentiment indicators when those previous reports came out and there seemed to be more optimism ahead of the reports than there is for this one. What that suggests to me is that Marriott could see a nice rally after its earnings report.

I don’t think you need to hurry and buy Marriott before the earnings report—it isn’t really the kind of stock that gaps higher or lower after its earnings reports. But I do think Marriott is a stock worth owning for the next six to nine months and maybe longer. The fundamentals are well above average and the trend is still to the upside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.