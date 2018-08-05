Arkema ADR (ARKAY) CEO Thierry Le Hénaff on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Arkema ADR (OTCPK:ARKAY) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2018 8:00 AM ET

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Arkema's Q2 2018 Results Conference Call. I will now hand over to Thierry Le Hénaff, CEO.

Thierry Le Hénaff

Thank you, very much. Good morning. Welcome to this conference call. With me today are, Marie-José Donsion, our CFO; Thierry Lemonnier; and the IR team. As usual, we have posted on our website, in addition to the press release, a set of slides, which detail the second quarter performance. So I propose first to comment the set of results and then to answer your questions.

As you have seen from the press release this morning, Arkema achieved another very strong performance with a record high EBITDA in the quarter at €430 million and up 8% year-on-year. This percentage is even more important while we restate at constant exchange rate. The increase year-on-year becomes quite significant at 12.5%.

For the first time since our spin-off and we are very proud about it, EBITDA exceeded €400 million in the quarter and this is the 15th consecutive quarter in which we delivered EBITDA growth. This remarkable and consistent performance delivered quarter-after-quarter confirms the strong momentum of the company, as well as the quality and balance of its portfolio of product lines with a combination of resilient and high value-added specialty businesses, and its intermediate chemical businesses delivering excellent returns, as you know.

Achieved in a volatile macro environment, marked by a significant oil price raise and geopolitical tension in different parts of the world, these financial results underline the value of Arkema's long-term strategy, which aims at continuously reinforcing its profile through a three-dimension growth strategy including innovation focused on sustainability, targeted industrial investments in higher growth regions and bolt-on value-accretive acquisitions.

Looking now more specifically at the second quarter results, I would like to attract a few highlights from the press release. First of all, we have again delivered a strong sales growth with nearly 7% year-on-year growth at constant ethics and scope of business.

In the context of rising oil and raw materials, our ability to increase our prices was of course a major driver of this sales growth. Our pricing initiative has started, as you know, in 2016 and has developed continuously over the past quarters, both in intermediate and specialty product lines in order to pass through the higher raw material costs.

For the whole Group, much to our satisfaction, our present power in the second quarter was fully positive. Within the ongoing and significant inflation of input costs, we knew it would nevertheless take more time to fully restore the margins of our specialty businesses.

This is why we are glad to see that in this second quarter, our actions are paying off and our margin in our specialty businesses match overall the level of last year as shown in the High-Performance Materials division figures.

Nevertheless, we have still some way to go. For example, in adhesives, which is as you know is the most downstream business of our businesses to recover the full impact of raw material inflation, which started in 2016 for some raw material. So this remains still a priority for the coming quarters.

Second point, on volume, we continued to deliver solid year-on-year growth in High-Performance Materials. If we take into account the volume this quarter, where, as you know, we mentioned it in the previous conf call, temporarily impacted by strike at the SNCF, The French National Railway Company, which took place during the second quarter and affected some of our production and supply in France.

More important, over the first half of the year, which is more relevant, volumes in HPM were 4.4% up on last year. Indeed, we continue to benefit from our strong innovation rise in Advanced Materials, for which we see strong demand and are really optimistic looking at the years to come.

Demand for this solution is supported by structural trends with increasing needs for lighter materials, 3D printing, batteries, but also consumer goods, sports, electronics. We should continue to see robust and consistent growth in this area over the coming years supporting our significant organic investment plan for Advanced Materials presented at the Capital Markets Day last year.

Volume growth in Coating Solutions was also high at 9.2%, compared to second quarter 2017, which you may remember was affected to a certain extent by a maintenance turnaround at Clear Lake in the U.S.

So, turning to the EBITDA, at €430 million, which is up 8% from last year very strong baseline. This performance was achieved despite both the stronger euro, which represented an adverse €18 million EBITDA position impact and higher raw materials. Excluding the impact of currencies, EBITDA, as I mentioned at the beginning would have increased by 12.6% against the 2Q last year.

This excellent performance is driven by all three business divisions, which are each of them up year-on-year. EBITDA margin level is quite pleasing at 18.9% versus the ratio in last year 18.1%. This performance, as mentioned previously, certainly outlines a quite positive combination of pricing power, mix evolution, organic development and cost control.

As for any peer, there are nuances in the analysis of the performance when you dig at the level of each product line, but overall, and for most of the product line, this quarter demonstrates the strength of our portfolio and represent a lot of hard work and engagement for the 20,000 employees of Arkema.

First point and it's a very important point, is a very significant progression of our adjusted net income and adjusted EPS at plus 31%, which reflects both the higher EBITDA, stable G&A, a good control of financial expenses as a benefit of a lower tax rate, combination of the new legislation in the U.S. and also our geographical mix.

Before handing it over to Marie-José, I would like to remind you quickly a few highlights on the first half of the year. You have all the details in the financial report. So I would be brief.

First, the performance in the 1H is also quite up with an EBITDA 8% up on last year and EBITDA margin at 18.3% and adjusted EPS up 31% on last year. So we can say that after a very good start to the year in Q1, Arkema fully confirmed in the second its strong momentum.

These performance reports are confident to achieve another excellent year in 2018. This is why we decided to upgrade our guidance for the full year to reflect this confidence despite the uncertainties linked to the macro and geopolitical environment. I propose to come back to this perspective in my conclusion.

Secondly, we have been active in further implementing our strategy. As you know, we have continued to make bolt-on acquisition in adhesives, have integrated early January XL Brands in the U.S. Integration from a standpoint goes smoothly. They have delivered over the first semester a strong performance, which is probably synced for the future in a positive context of the U.S. construction market.

We have also just announced this morning, you could see it that we closed the acquisition of an industrial adhesive business in Japan. It represents only €30 million additional sales, but it will be a nice complement to Bostik's existing position in Japan. So you can see that step-by-step, we developed Bostik, not only organically, but by bolt-on acquisition we were committed to.

Several investment projects were also announced in the first semester in line with our long-term strategy. We will expand our production capacities in Asia in specialty polyamide 12, with the startup expected mid-2020, and also in France, with specialty polyamide powder with the startup expected earlier, which means next year.

Both projects are part of our major investment plan in specialty polyamides and will help us support our customers' growth for new materials and solution and sustainability. So as you can see, quite a busy and positive quarter implementing and delivering on our strategy.

I propose now to hand it over to Marie-José for the details of the second quarter figures.

Marie-José, this is to you.

Marie-José Donsion

Okay. Thank you, Thierry, and good morning, everyone. It's my pleasure to be with you today on my first call on Arkema results. So I'll take you through some additional details on the second quarter financials starting with the sales bridge. So sales have been up 3% nominally, so including an adverse currency effect of minus 4% and a positive scope effect with the XL Brands integration.

At constant ForEx and scope, revenues were up 6.7% at €2.3 billion, driven by a 5.8% price effect reflecting our actions to increase selling prices, as well as good market conditions in the Intermediate business. Volumes were up close to 1% with higher volumes in High Performance Materials and Coating Solutions offsetting lower volumes in Industrial Specialties and Fluorogases in particular.

If we spend a minute on the rest of the P&L, I'd like to emphasize that €430 million EBITDA is up 8%, compared to an already strong quarter, second quarter last year, despite, as Thierry mentioned, the stronger euro.

This increase is driven by strong demand in Advanced Materials, the smooth integration of bolt-on acquisitions in the adhesives, progressive pass-throughs of raw materials price increase, and the very good performance on all four business lines in Industrial Specialties.

The EBITDA margin reached 18.9%, compared to the 18.1% last year. The recurring operating income amounted to €380 million, up 11% on last year and it includes a stable depreciation and amortization amount of €112 million, which is basically for recurring EBIT margin at 14%.

As you know, Arkema records minimal exceptional items. So on this quarter, they amounted to a bit less than €10 million and relate mainly to the amortization of the reevaluated assets coming from Bostik, Den Braven and XL Brands acquisitions.

For XL Brands, actually the allocation of the purchase price was finalized at the end of June, which resulted into the booking of €100 million of intangible and tangible assets and in an annual €8 million depreciation charge. The financial result is lower than last year thanks to the refinancing that we achieved in 2017 at more favorable market conditions.

Taxes are down, as well on last year at €64 million, compared to €82 million on the second quarter of 2017. The tax rate including exceptional items actually is at 21% on the recurring operating income, which is significantly lower than last year, where we were around 30% and it mainly reflects the benefit from the tax reform obviously, in the United States. Consequently, the net income is up 31% from last year at €226 million, which is a bit below €3 per share.

I propose to look now at the performance of our three business divisions. So, if we look at High Performance Materials, sales were up 4% from last year at constant scope and FX with a 2.7% price effect reflecting ongoing actions to raise the selling prices. Volumes were up 1.5%, driven by good demand in our innovation drive in Advanced Materials.

And despite, as Thierry mentioned, some impact from The French National Railway Company, which affected some productions in France. At €177 million, EBITDA was up 2% on last year. We are seeing an all-time high in a quarter for this division.

This is a strong performance, taking into account a stronger euro and higher raw material costs, and it reflects a particular good demand in Advanced Materials and the smooth integration of XL Brands division in Bostik.

EBITDA margin is at 17.6% and is stable at a high level, with a growing benefit from our pricing actions to offset higher material costs and notably, the adhesives and the technical polymers.

In Industrial Specialties now, sales were up 5% at constant scope and FX. The positive - close to 11% price effect reflects the implementation of the F-Gas regulation in Europe and continuing tight market conditions in the MMA/PMAA. A strong position in Thiochemicals and a favorable market conditions in China in hydrogen peroxide.

Volumes are down 5.7% on lower selling quotas in Fluorogases in Europe and in the United States. EBITDA of the division is up 18.2% and EBITDA margin progressed further, up 29%. Both trends were supported by all of the four business lines of the division.

Finally, on Coating Solutions, sales were up 14% at constant scope and FX. Volumes are up 9% on the second quarter 2017, which was impacted by a maintenance turnaround in acrylic monomers in the United States. The positive 5% effect reflects ongoing actions to raise selling prices across the entire acrylic chain, notably to pass through the strong increase in propylene prices over the quarter.

Results of the divisions are solid with EBITDA up 6%. They are contrasted region-by-region with performance very solid in the U.S., but still disappointing in China. Over the next quarters, unit margins in acrylic monomers should absorb higher propylene cost and gradually improve.

Looking at cash flow, finally, it's a positive at €41 million for the quarter. It reflects the good profit generation, as well as the high working capital utilization, which actually comes from both the higher activity and is also linked to usual seasonality at the end of June.

It also includes actually higher CapEx in line with our €550 million guidance for the recurring and exceptional CapEx over the year, as well as a €21 million loans granted to the employees as part the share capital increase reserved for employees.

Working capital continues to be strictly managed with a ratio of working capital on annual sales at 16.5% versus the low point of 15.5% at end of June 2017 and also versus a 17.2% at the end of June 2016. At €1.372 billion, net debt is slightly up compared to the end of March, following the payments of the €176 million dividends in May taking into account also the capital increase from employees of €50 million and the share buyback of around €20 million.

Balance sheet remains very solid with gearing well under control at 29% and the net debt representing 0.9 times the last twelve months EBITDA.

So this concludes my comments and I can now hand over to Thierry for the concluding remarks.

Thierry Le Hénaff

Thank you, Marie-José. I propose now to comment the outlook for the full year. Taking into account the start of the year, we want to confirm our confidence for the rest of the year. And decided to a great Arkema divisional objective which was, as you know was to increase EBITDA in 2018, compared to the excellent 2017 performance.

As said earlier, the performance of the first half is very pleasing and the current underlying conditions seem robust, even if volatile. And obviously, in this uncertain world, as you know and ask everyone to continue to monitor closely the macroeconomic and geopolitical developments, as well as the volatility of both raw material costs and currencies.

As usual, in this context, we'll continue to focus on what we control. I mean, our internal drivers including our strong innovation driving Advanced Materials, the integration of bolt-on acquisition in adhesives and a globally robust environment in our Intermediate Chemicals businesses.

With regard to raw material, we'll continue, as we have been doing in the recent quarters to adapt our pricing policy, as I mentioned, as a beginning to recover full impact of higher input costs.

Taking into account all these elements and the ones that Marie-José mentioned before, in the first half of the year, we upgrade, as mentioned previously, our 2018 guidance assuming a continuity in the current macroeconomic environment, we now expect mid-single-digit EBITDA growth compared to the excellent performance achieved in 2017.

I wanted to thank you for your attention. But I wanted also to mention that it will be the last participation to the conf call of results by Thierry Lemonnier before his retirement at the end of the summer. So I wanted to thank him strongly for his invaluable contribution over the past twelve years, his loyalty, his engagement and what is key for a CFO, you know that very well, his reliability and financial skills.

Most of you have been in contact with him at many occasions and have the opportunity to appreciate the strong competencies of Thierry.

Now, we are ready, together with Marie-José Donsion and Thierry Lemonnier, to answer your question. Thank you for your attention again.

[Operator Instructions] The first question comes from Thomas Wrigglesworth from Citi. Sir, please go ahead.

Thomas Wrigglesworth

Good morning, Thierry, Thierry and Marie-José Donsion. Thierry, congratulations on your retirement. My two questions. You are implying just 1.5% growth in the second half EBITDA, a 5% EBITDA growth for the full year 2018. Is it just conservatism around the declines in MMA that drive that step-down in the growth rate versus in the second half versus the first half?

That's my first question. Second question is, on Coating Solutions, obviously, good sales growth, but pulled through to EBITDA, I think calculating it looks like around just 10% drop-through of that sales growth to EBITDA. Could you unpack that a little bit for me? Why wasn't there better operating leverage to the high volume growth in Coating Solutions? Thank you.

Thierry Le Hénaff

Okay. Thank you, Thomas. Thank you for your congrats also. With regard to the guidance for the year, first of all, I think in the EBITDA guidance, I think, this shows, first confidence - confidence in our resilience. As you know, we compare to a very strong second semester last year, which was up €90 million versus 2016. I am sure, most of you have forgotten.

But at that time, we had many questions about the sustainability of this very higher H2 2017 and the message we give is that we are going to be slightly up with very strong reference point. This is the first thing.

Secondly, if you look at what it would mean for the full year, especially if you integrate, add back the impact of the FX which was strong on the first semester, it's a very strong growth for the full year, year-on-year.

So what we see first is really confidence - is resilience, the fact that we can’t decide in this uncertain world confirms this confidence. So for us, it's really all positive and it's also beneficial for you because you know that you can count on this level despite the fact that we compare to a very favorable 2H 2017.

Once we have said that, as you know, at every year, we do our best. But it's very important that you have a point on which you can really build up for your own forecast and it was important for us to quantify what we could count on for the full year.

With regard to Coating Solutions, first of all, we have two part in Coating Solutions. We have the upstream, as you know, and the downstream. Because of the propylene raise which has been quite significant and following the price, which has grown strongly, our downstream, more or less, without giving unrelated figures by business unit, our downstream has been rather stable in the second quarter versus last year, which means that the full increase of profitability of – or nearly the full has been coming from the upstream.

And if you look then on the upstream, which is the acrylics business unit, the EBITDA growth is double-digit. So, I think – I know that for reasons that I don't fully understand the consensus on this specific Coating Solutions was higher, but really, when I look at the performance, when I look at also what all the recent we have last seen in the Chemical business, I think it's quite a decent performance for Coating Solutions.

It's true that because of the propylene, you have on the ratio of margin, some division. As you know, propylene price up, pricing up and then the ratio between the margin and the sales are – is a bit below last year. But overall, I think it's a good performance. But with a – from a regional standpoint, a little bit of contrast, where our U.S. is quite solid.

Europe is not soft from its cycle and China, Asia is still disappointing, but it's just a question of sequence and there will be a point where we will – Asia for acrylics will join the club of the mid-cycle. And I still believe that we have, in the mid-term, a scope for continued recovery in Coating Solutions.

Thomas Wrigglesworth

Just one follow-up, Thierry. Can you confirm that you are assuming a bit of a - some softening in MMA in the second half? Is that part of the – is that included in the guidance now?

Thierry Le Hénaff

We still believe. But for the time being, that's already in 2016. So we have been wrong and I think it's good news. We know that some already a part, it's certainly more than half of the new capacities has been commercialized and we are still enjoying currently rather tight condition in MMA/PMMA okay?

So I think it shows that's it's a – it should remain a good business even if, to answer your question precisely, we still assume that in the course of the second semester, there will be some normalization, okay. And it is the guidance.

Thomas Wrigglesworth

Okay, excellent. Thank you very much.

Thierry Le Hénaff

Thank you. You are welcome.

Thank you. The next question comes from Christian Faitz, Kepler Cheuvreux. Sir, please go ahead.

Christian Faitz

Yes, good morning. Thanks for taking my couple of questions. First of all, how do you see the acrylic markets in Europe heading into Q3? Some of your peers that operate in similar markets are flagging softer demand from coating players.

Do you share this view, especially on the coating side? And second of all, in Beaumont, is the maintenance turnaround concluded? I.e. there's no impact for Q3? And, the third, obviously, Thierry, also the best for your post-Arkema time.

Thierry Le Hénaff

So thank you for the – thank you for your comment, Christian. Thank you for Thierry. Regarding the acrylic in Europe, we don't expect any softening. There would be the seasonality and usual seasonality of coating in the second semester, which is lower than in first semester, but it is true every year. But we don't see any specific elements, which should show some weakness in the second semester.

If I put apart the seasonality we are seeing in the first semester, I would even say that in the first quarter, as you know, the weather was not very favorable for good coating business it was the case in Europe and the U.S. With regard to Europe, no, we see continuity. But there will be the seasonality, as you know, which is happening every year.

But beyond this usual seasonality, we don't see any discontinuity. I don't know if I answer your question, but we don't see any new elements that would change our mind.

With regard to Beaumont, no, I think the turnover is behind us. But you know in - we have large turnover every year in the company depending on which business unit and what we tried to mention to you, are really the one which are real outstanding. And so as you could see, for the months to come, we have not mentioned any specific ones. So, okay. But Beaumont, to answer specifically your question, is behind us.

Christian Faitz

Okay. Great. Thanks, Thierry. And again to the other Thierry, all the best for your retirement.

Thierry Lemonnier

Thank you, Christian.

Thierry Le Hénaff

Thank you, Christian.

Thank you. The next question comes from Alex Stewart, Barclays. Sir, please go ahead.

James Stewart

Hi guys. And Thierry, congratulations again. I've got four questions that they are all very straightforward, I hope. Firstly, the XP40 distribution agreement you have with Chemours, could you indicate whether you expect that to lead margins next year, I imagine? And secondly, could you just quantify the impact on both volumes and earnings, the French rail strike, particularly in High Performance Materials?

Third, if you could possibly give some idea of what the transaction or currency impact was in second quarter. I think, you said it was about €10 million in the first quarter, but I’d be interested to know that was in Q2. And then finally, there has been some news that your joint venture plant, your acrylic joint venture plant in China was down at the beginning of July.

Could you give any indication whether that that had an impact on the Q2 results? And whether you expect it to have a material impact on Q3? Sorry for the slightly long list of questions.

Thierry Le Hénaff

Sorry, on the Q2 and Q3 was relating to?

James Stewart

So, there was some news that you and Sunke joint venture, the two acrylic or three acrylic lines in China were offline at the beginning of July unexpectedly. If you could just confirm whether that was the case and whether it had an impact on Q2 and what the impact on Q3 might be?

Thierry Le Hénaff

Okay. With regard to Chemours, so as you know, we don't disclose any contract. Other than that, any contract, we will not do it for this one. I think it's a good contract. It's the top of our strategy, as you know to get position on the Chemours. And in Fluorogas, there are – it's current and to have partnership. And so this one, I think we believe it's a right and good move, but we don't disclose the volume and margin.

With regard to the French Railway impact, well, we maintained the €10 million – around €10 million impact, which says that most of it is in HPM, okay? With regard to the transactional impact on the second quarter or so we have 18 in terms of translation, which means that transactional you could take one-third.

So if you agree with me, you don't see it. But so it's about €5 million to say something, okay, which is mostly in HPM. So when we look at the – to take back the last two questions, when you look at the performance of HPM, where we were happy to maintain the 7.6% EBITDA margin, you have to take into account that we have three things.

We have the – most of the French Railway impact. We have the translation and transactional impact, and we have also to manage increase of raw material. With regard to our plant in China, we have – I think, we have, for maintenance purpose, there has been one line which has been still which happen regularly in order to maintain.

As you know, this plant is working not with full capacity, because we have three lines. So we manage it with our partner most of the time with 2, 2.5 lines. But – and this was a technical shutdown. There has been absolutely no impact in 2Q on the performance of Coating Solutions. So, on the previous question of Thomas, at the end, if you look purely at acrylics worldwide, it has been a very good growth compared to previous year.

James Stewart

That's great. Can I just go back into the French Rail strike issue? You guided to €10 million back in April, which is very helpful. I suspect also there was an impact on volumes as well. Do you have any idea what the volume growth may have been in the second quarter without those strikes? That'd be great. Thank you.

Thierry Le Hénaff

That’s difficult to – really to answer precisely. What I can say is that, if you look at the first semester for HPM, which is one way to look at it. We were at 4.4%, okay, with 7% in the first quarter and in the second quarter 1.5%. You have two elements which are specific.

One was the molecular sieves, which as we mentioned, was at seasonality. So with strong seasonality in the first quarter and low seasonality in the second one. So what is important is to look at the full semester and then, you have this strike.

But I would say so, if you assume that the 4%, 4.5% for the first semester is more relevant than the 1.5% of the Q2, you could assume that the three points is coming mostly from the strikes, something like that, to give you an idea, okay? It's not accountability, but to give you an idea, okay? The 1.5% is less relevant than the 4% of the semester.

That’s really helpful. Thank you so much.

Thank you. The next question comes from Emmanuel Matot, Oddo. Sir, please go ahead.

Emmanuel Matot

Hello to the team. Congrats for your Q2 figures. Several questions from me please, Thierry. First, do you think there are some risks for you regarding the trade war between the U.S. and China? Do you admit there will be some production close between those two regions in terms of raw materials or finer products? Could that change your CapEx projects?

What's your latest view about that? Second, could you come back on the situation in acrylic in China? You are talking about the disappointment in Q2. But if I'm right, you remain confident for the near future. What will drive up unit margin in China in the coming quarters? And maybe, your third question on fuel gases.

Do you expect high market conditions to remain in the coming years, because if I am looking to the level of margin you reached on fuel gases, sometimes, I'm thinking about what happened few years ago and I want to feel confident about that. Is that the case for you also? And my last question for Marie-José may be what is your annual tax rate assumption for 2018? Thank you.

Thierry Le Hénaff

So, on the first one, Emmanuel, so thank you first congratulation. On the trade war, first of all, the impact is not material for us at this point. But, we are looking carefully at what is happening. We have a few polymers, which are impacted from U.S. to China and China to U.S. But it’s limited. So I don't think -- hopefully it is a long-term, I cannot imagine, but we don't know and you don't know, it's a long-term issue but we'll see.

But at least for the time being what we are doing, is that we – as you know, for most of our product lines we are now global with production in Europe, in Asia and in U.S. We are reorganizing our production by grades, so by SKUs in order to make sure to minimize this impact. So, at the end – otherwise we would have mentioned it more precisely, it is not material for us.

But we are watching carefully and hopefully this kind of measure, which are not good for the chemical industry as a whole, I am sure our peers are saying the same as we are saying, will – which is that you have no – the only effect is quite limited for the time being. So we are not at all thinking of changing our CapEx strategy whatever I think.

All these things are very volatile. It can change tomorrow, new things can happen. So what we try to do in terms of CapEx footprint is really to be balanced and this is really the common strategy that we have expressed at the Capital Market Day and confirm in the recent months . With regard to the situation in acrylics, as you know, we tried to give you some granularity.

And so what we are seeing in acrylics is, compared to what we saw at the end of last year. We are in a situation where we are not so far from the mid-cycle. It's a margin percentage. It's a bit misleading, because what I mentioned before you have the increase of the price, which dilutes the margin. We have a situation where we are a little bit above mid-cycle in the U.S., in a solid market.

We are in Europe, not so far from mid-cycle despite the fact that, you add some restock, for example, from BSF, et cetera. So it's a situation, all in all U.S. plus Europe, which is really consistent with what we thought. We are late in China where the market is still changing and China is more volatile also. So sometimes it is in your advantage and we are waiting certain product lines.

Sometimes it's your disadvantage, what we still think, we don't see necessarily near future, but what is clear is that mid-term, even if we are disappointed by the situation currently in China in acrylics, we see that mid-term, we maintain what we think is that step-by-step, there will be some recovery in China to account – I don't know if it is a couple of years, but in mid-cycle in acrylics in China.

But overall for the acrylics, because we have three regions. We have different positions, different end-markets for our acrylic acid. We think that this year, we should not be far from our assumptions that we are at the beginning of the year or at the end of last year, which was to be at mid-cycle. So we should be close to mid-cycle. And we still think that there is scope for improvement in the coming years.

So gradually coming really at mid-cycle and going beyond in the years to come, okay. So we have to be maybe a bit patient – more patient than expected. But it's a good product line, growing with contrasted - contrast, depending on which region is part of the game. I think we have a family with different regions, different business units.

And for us, it's okay, because we don't want necessarily for the time to be at peak. So I think you should take it as an upside and positive point. With regard to fluorogases, first of all, as we have mentioned several times in the past two years, our split of profitability with fluorogases coming both from legislation, new business development and the evolution of the market itself is far more solid than it was a few years ago, because we have the profitability which is far more split, balanced between North America, Europe, and Asia.

In the old time, it was very, very dependent on one product in China and two products in the U.S. Now we are depending on far more products and in far more regions. So, from this standpoint, we confirm what we said when we started the year 2018 is that, because we look at the intermediate chemicals as a whole, you have about 30% of Arkema, which is made of low intermediate chemicals versus a specialty part. It flows as a MMA/PMMA and acrylics.

We tried to manage a sort of stability. We can count on it for this year and the coming year on this more intermediate chemicals and as you see, what is happening with the family of three different business units with different momentum.

We saw some normalization coming in MMA/PMMA to a certain point, but still remaining at a good level. And on the other side, we saw the scope for recovery – in terms of recovery in acrylic acid and intermediate fluorogas for which we manage sort of stability for the coming year. So this is where we are and we confirm what we think. So now I propose to have Marie-José answering further.

Marie-José Donsion

So, on the annual tax rate, actually, as you know, we've guided on a 23% tax rate for the year-end. We are currently a bit below. So we are still working on some assumptions and basically the impact of the tax is also in France and so far, basically, we don't see the need to change the guidance for year-end and we will keep you updated as we progress on that work. Fair enough, the current level seems to be clearly supporting this type of rate for the year-end.

Emmanuel Matot

Okay, thank you. And maybe what is your other authority you are using for your new EBITDA guidance for 2018?

Thierry Le Hénaff

I said, it would mean, in fact, we are very close to what we said at the beginning of the year, which was 120 in average. So if you take the first half and you combine with the current level for the second half, it gives you more or less 120. So, I think, no real difference of our previous guidance, if it is your question.

Emmanuel Matot

Okay, it makes sense. Okay, thank you very much.

Thierry Le Hénaff

With the second half, which is a bit better than the first half.

Emmanuel Matot

For sure.

Thierry Le Hénaff

Or at least from the first quarter, because – the big difference was the first quarter.

Emmanuel Matot

Okay. Thank you.

Thierry Le Hénaff

You are welcome.

Thank you. The next question comes from Patrick Lambert, Raymond James. Sir, please go ahead.

Patrick Lambert

Hi, good morning everybody. Thank you for taking my question. Congratulations to both Thierry and Marie-José. Two questions for me, and they are pretty much related to the bridge of EBITDA in both High Performance Materials and Industrial Specialties. So in HPM, it's basically trying to understand a bit better the stability of the margins between additives and technical polymers.

If I look at my underlying numbers, basically we still have a sort of 50 basis point dilution in margins in additives. Is that the correct assumption in the Q2 numbers? So that's for HPM, a bit more clarity on the moves of margins inside the division.

And in Industrial Specialties, it's just to confirm the broad-based movements in the EBITDA. €30 million – €32 million plus versus Q2 2017. That EBITDA bridge is broad-based, meaning that it's not just driven by PMMA/MMA and gases, but also as – I think you mentioned that it's more than that. Thank you.

Thierry Le Hénaff

Okay. Thank you, Patrick. With regard to – as you know, I will not dig into your model and I will certainly not comment detail-by-detail. What I could say is, first of all, on the EBITDA of HPM it's quite already in performance. It's important to sustain it, because it's not the case of all Specialty Chemicals business.

So, I think, for us, it's a stable at 17.6 performance, which is a combination between Bostik and Advanced Materials in the context of negative FX and in the context of negative raw material with the impact of the French Rail. So you have to take that into account, which means that the underlying performance, even if we don't going to be getting, is quite good.

So once we have said that, appreciating this resilience it's clear that Bostik because of the raw material is lagging a little bit below last year in percentage. The good thing is that, we start to see now margin percentage. We compare to – at the end of the semester, at the end of last year, which means we start to see really the impact of price increase, knowing that this price increase, especially in adhesives for certain raw material, starting in 2016.

And that target is not only to be year-on-year comparable in the second semester, but to go beyond that and to recoup – or to recover or so what we got in 2016. That I'm sure you have understood the full mechanics. So overall, Bostik has suffered a little bit. But I think, as I mentioned, we appear to see that we are getting closer to last year step-by-step.

And that it's also second – it's very important sequential raise between Q2 and Q1. So, Bostik margin has improved from 1Q to Q2. And EBITDA of Advanced Materials, which is HPM, if we took out Bostik, is quite sustained and it's a very good performance coming from our product mix innovation, our ability or pricing power. Many, many good news is on that.

With regard to Industrial Specialties, you are right to say that it's not just driven by MMA/PMMA and fluorogas. It's really the four business units, which are contributing with an increase in EBITDA. This means also Thiochemical H202. And also I would like to mention again, that you all know this, that Industrial Specialties is not only Intermediate.

We have two business units which are Intermediate, and two which are belonging to the specialty world. Thiochemicals and H202, and which have demonstrated over the past ten years very resilient performances.

Patrick Lambert

Thank you, Thierry.

Thank you. The next question comes from Geoff Haire, UBS. Sir, please go ahead.

Geoff Haire

Good morning. Just most of my questions have been asked. I just have one final question to ask, and that's on working capital. Clearly, we've seen a big move up in receivables and inventories in the half year. I was wondering if you could give us some idea of what levers you've got to recover that in the second half of the year?

Thierry Le Hénaff

Okay. So two things on the – first of all, we are confident to recover, also to see a reverse trend in the second half. And we really think we will be very consistent with, as you know, our long-term ambition of 35% conversion rate.

No, when we have said that, you have three elements. You have the usual seasonality that we have every year, that you did not see last year for once – it was in the year, I think, in the past five years that you did not see the seasonality.

The reason that was – last year is that we took down the working capital percentage from 17.2% to 15.5%, and because of that, you have one positive one-off where you change of – you go to a lower rate, but we said last year, it was a bit low.

So if we take that out, really we are – like every year, you have the seasonality of the working capital, because we are far higher sales in the mid of the year, compared to the start of the year and this will reverse in the second part of the year like every year.

The second thing, which is more specific to this year is that, you have a huge increase in selling price. You like our pricing power, but you have it or so in the receivables and in the stock, okay? So, this is mechanical. There is nothing you can do about that except not passing price increase. But this is certainly not what we will do.

So, you have that and this, obviously, we keep it up until the end of the year, because raw materials will continue to stay high. So you have it on the stock. You have it on the receivables, you have it on the payables.

But frankly speaking no, there is no – any concern or whatever on that. It's purely mechanical effect of the usual seasonality and the second thing is mechanical effect of the pricing on the – pricing on the sales price and raw material increase.

Geoff Haire

Okay, thank you very much.

Thierry Le Hénaff

Thank you, Geoff.

Thank you. The next question comes from Georgina Iwamoto, Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Georgina Iwamoto

Thank you. Good morning everyone and I've got two questions. The first one is on your outlook for fluorogases and maybe you feel like you have answered this question already given your comments on trade wars and fluorogases’ profitability outlook.

I was just wondering if your outlook for stable earnings in fluorogases takes into account the risk of rising raw material prices, because of the trade wars. We've seen commentary from fluorspar producers highlighting strong pricing for this raw material which maybe that could be expected to continue given the ongoing tariff disputes between the U.S. and China.

And then, the second question, very simply, the volume impact from French rail strikes. Well, it's difficult to quantify, do you think you can recoup that over the course of the year? Or is that just lost volumes? Thanks.

Thierry Le Hénaff

So on the second question, no it’s lost volumes. I think, as you know, we are on the – it’s mostly polyamide. So I think, we are really tight. So we managed well of our pricing power. But – no, I think it has the impact on the second quarter. We gave you very precisely the impact and no, it belong to past, but it happened and there is lost volumes.

On the first one, on the – on raw material effect on the fluorogas, which is a different question in contrast to what we had before under you could say on fluorogas, I feel hopefully now, so – which belong to HPM. So I think it's a matter of pricing power. No, I think it's well integrated. I am not sure – I would say, that I'm not sure that the trade war will have an impact so much on the fluorspar, because the fluorspar is pretty much by region.

So, there are some movements that could impact, but – and sometimes you know, the fact that the fluorspar is more tight, is for certain of our gas positive news. So, you have at the end, this is not because the raw material base – raw materials are increasing. That is negative for the downstream.

So, to make the story short, we think that it's well integrated and that we should have compared to last year and because in second the semester we’ll compare to last year, which was really a very strong semester. We should be in the same kind of magnitude. Okay.

Georgina Iwamoto

Thanks very much. Thank you.

Thierry Le Hénaff

Thank you, Georgina.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] The next question comes from Peter Clark, Societe Generale. Please go ahead.

Peter Clark

Yes, good morning. Thierry knows, I've asked this a lot, so a bit like a broken record. So as it's your last call, I'll ask it again in a different way. The Industrial Specialties margin now at 29%, I realize that Q2 is above trend. But we've said that a lot. You're now at 1,000 basis points above the top-end of that normalized guidance you gave.

Now I've heard your comments on this and quite clearly, you are in a very different place to when you set that guidance, particularly in fluorogases. But also I guess, Thiochemicals has been beefed up. And I am just wondering, assuming there is no global recessions in the next few years, is that guidance or that normalized range pretty much redundant, which I presume it is.

And then just a second clarification on the Bostik margin, what Patrick was asking. Was I – were you alluding to the fact that the margin is now sort of stabilizing and it should be up as we go forward from here in terms of the raw material issue? Those were the two questions. Thank you.

Thierry Le Hénaff

Okay. So on the first one, I think, we shared already a lot. First of all, we gave the guidance for the full year. We said that we would be resilient on the second semester versus the last year second semester, which I remember exactly the question. The second semester, where everybody was saying do you think it would be sustainable, what is going to happen in 2018, et cetera, et cetera.

And what we are doing is that we confirmed that we are comfortable to manage a sort of a stability in the second H, compared to second H last year. Beyond that, don't forget that when you talk about 29% is fluorogas or even some other part of Industrial Specialties. Our best quarter is by far the second quarter. So, the second semester is completely different in terms of margins.

There is a clear seasonality, which happens every year. So you have to take that into account. But now it is clear that we gave – it was Capital Markets Day. Long time ago, we gave some guidance in a different world and fluorogas, you have got the F-Gas in Europe, for example, it was a completely different world. We gave some guidance for Industrial Specialties long-term.

We did not review them at the Capital Markets Day last year. It's clear that, we do now better structurally in our Industrial Specialties and we are doing in the past couple of years. We have done a lot on the business. The world is different. It is not only true for us but also for other companies. So no, I think, we have been very clear.

I think we have answered many question on fluorogas. I think what we said, and this is why we define this intermediate product, which represents 30% of Arkema including fluorogas, MMA/PMMA, and again, acrylic acid, acrylic upstream. And we say with the three that we manage as a sort of a small family inside of Arkema or we try to manage the stability and we have passed this message now since a couple of years.

And I think we have delivered well and I think we should all appreciate that. It's certainly more volatile than the rest of the portfolio, but if you look at the evolution of the portfolio step-by-step, because you are looking yourself in static, which means today that if you look at 2012, long time ago, what it is today, what it could be in the long-term, we continue to increase significantly the product specialties.

So we have many good news to announce, some resilience of the small volatile business plus an ever evolving portfolio. So, I think we are on the right track. With regard to the Bostik margin, yes, in fact, hopefully in the coming quarters, years, Bostik margin will continue to improve. It's part of our plan. It's not only coming from the recovery of raw materials.

It's also coming from the fact that we are making bolt-on acquisitions with high synergy. We have seen the synergy a big part of them to finalize. We have the synergy of Chevron which are stepping up. So we have many elements, which still mainly equipped for improvement of margin. But I think it takes time, but we knew it would take time.

But at the end, it's already a very good business case from what we got when – bought from Total. So it's moving up and the margin will continue to move up, not brutally, because you see the adhesives world, but it will continue to move up in the coming years.

Peter Clark

Okay, thank you and best regards again to Thierry.

Thierry Le Hénaff

Thank you, Peter.

Thierry Lemonnier

Thank you, Peter.

Thank you. The next question comes from Martin Evans, HSBC. Please go ahead.

Martin Evans

Yes, thank you very much. And again, congratulations and very best wishes to Thierry. Happy memories, Thierry of road shows with you in the early years, particularly in the U.S. So, good luck in the future. The question, just sort of up-to-date really is acquisitions, I guess, to the other Thierry.

Is there any – I mean, essentially there is no mention of them particularly either on the call or on the slides. And there was a period when I think you were certainly being asked about further acquisitions and broadening the portfolio and you seemed quite responsive to that debate and there isn't now. So are you more conservative or are you happier possibly with the current portfolio, apart from obviously opportunistic add-ons if and when they were to appear?

Do you now feel that you largely have the structure as the group right, and that you don't, therefore need to be too ambitious in terms of a large deal, because the balance sheet would allow you to buy something quite large, but I sense maybe you are sort of stepping back from that a little bit. Thanks.

Thierry Le Hénaff

No, I don't know how to answer your question. I think we have a very solid strategy, which is very clear, which is a lot of bolt-on and medium-size acquisition. I think this is what we disclosed at the Capital Market Day in 2017. So I think our base strategy is clear. Once we have said that, you know that. I think you have followed the company yourself in the beginning, since the spin-off.

I think, at this period of the life of the company, we believe we take a decision, which makes more sense. So we have announced some, which we have sought about later, we we'll see. But we believe that we have a good portfolio. It's very important to continue to drive acquisition. This is not necessarily a big one, because adhesives, you can create a lot of value, but small to medium size.

For materials, it’s more -- as this material is more of an issue of availability. But I think we are a completely open. We have a lot of skills there. We also have clear downstream. So no, I think we are very consistent with what we say. As you know, we have financial flexibility. But this is not because we have them that we need to use them.

I think it depends on opportunities. I think what is clear is that, we know we can deliver the strategies that we have presented in the Capital Markets Day. It’s under our control. Once we have said that, if at a certain point next year, in the coming years, we have other ideas, we will implement them. But I think we are – we believe that, at least what you know from our strategy is already a good value-creation strategy.

It is a good base on which you can count. After all that, if we can add to that some more disruptive ideas because they come, we would not be shy. So, that’s our strategy currently is quite clear.

Martin Evans

Okay. Thanks very much.

Thierry Le Hénaff

Thank you, Martin.

Thank you. The last question comes from Anton [Indiscernible] Exane. Sir, Please go ahead.

Laurent Favre

It's actually Laurent Favre from Exane. Good morning all. And Thierry, good luck for your tennis playing career. Thierry, my question is on M&A. You talked about the family of the - let's say, more cyclical businesses. No one wants to say that they've got an early child.

But I was wondering if you could talk about the, I guess, strategic reasoning around the family and whether you would consider disposal not just to finance and acquisition, but just to make the portfolio a bit more simple to follow? And also to benefit from the current good conditions in terms of M&A for disposable materials?

Thierry Le Hénaff

Well, I will not tell you the same, I think we have the best strategy. You say the portfolio is – is a more complex than many of our peers, I am not sure, is less complex than it was in the old time. It's far better than it was in the old time. It's a permanent evolution. As I mentioned to Martin, we are never been shy of having a disruptive strategy.

But I think, for the time being, we have a strategy which is really based on a good portfolio, which is really delivering quarter-after-quarter, year-after-year. And I think you appreciate that in chemicals, it's quite balanced. We have – but we have also financial flexibility. We have a stronger track record of a changing portfolio.

So I think things can evolve. We are not shy of anything. There is no taboo in the company. But, for the time being, let's say that we have the best strategy, which is again the one we presented at the Capital Markets Day. It's difficult, Laurent, to tell you more. And I am not sure you’ll expect more. But this is my answer, I would say.

Laurent Favre

And regarding – can you may be update us maybe outside the family of those cyclical businesses? Can you maybe update us on your target to dispose of €700 million of sales? I think, we have about half of that left? Is this – I guess, at a lower priority in terms of your strategic agenda than it used to be?

Thierry Le Hénaff

No I think, first of all, the question, I think, the some I got it was a year ago after I still tell you it was a good piece every quarter. And I remember my own self at that time was to say that in terms of sales, it was certainly about us. But in terms of profitability and top price value, because in fact we saw businesses with higher profitability than we expecting at that time. We were about a three fourth. So for me, let’s say that we are not far, okay. And we will have no difficulty to do better in the next two years. So it's not -- for us, it's not an issue. It's not that it is not a top priority. It's still a priority, but timing is very important. There are many parameters, which are at stag, but we are completely confident to do more at the end of the day. So, it's not an issue.

Laurent Favre

Okay, thank you. That’s very clear.

Operator

Thierry Le Hénaff

So with just a final comment on what Laurent said about the particular family of cyclical, which is more cyclical or intermediate. When you put the three together and seen such effects kind of i.e. to every company, when we look at the resilience, it is very good at that world, since four years of these businesses, I think it's certainly individually more volatile than the rest of the portfolio.

It's considered to be intermediate with certain level of volatility. It can be again volatile, but altogether, they have shown certainly a better resilience at each of them separately and the combination has been quite good in the past year.

Thank you. We currently have no further questions.

Thierry Le Hénaff

Okay. We like to thank you all for your questions. I would like to wish you a nice summer and if you have any further questions, don't hesitate, as usual to call Sophie who will answer you. Thank you very much and bye-bye.

