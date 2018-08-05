WBK: Ringing The Register

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to articulate why I believe Westpac Banking Corp. (NYSE:WBK) is no longer an attractive investment option at its current market price. WBK has struggled in 2018, yet I thought it had found a bottom a few months ago after some steep declines. While the stock has come back, returns have been small, and lag the broader U.S. and Australia equity markets, as well as the financial sector as a whole. Furthermore, dividend growth has been non-existent for WBK, which is especially concerning as major U.S. banks have been aggressively hiking their dividends. Finally, interest rates are expected to remain constant well in to 2019, taking away a potential positive catalyst for the banking sector.

Background

First, a little about WBK. WBK is a banking organization that provides a range of banking and financial services, including consumer, business and institutional banking and wealth management services. The company is one of the "big four" of Australian banks and has a tremendous market share and footprint in the Asia/Pacific region. WBK has branches throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia and the Pacific. Currently, the stock is trading at $21.53/share and yields 6.55%, based on its two most recent dividend payments. My last review occurred back in April, when I believed the stock's recent drop was an overreaction and would soon correct. However, since that article, share price action has been fairly volatile and the stock has only given a positive return of around 1%. This lags both the broader S&P 500 and the financial sector as a whole, as measured by the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF). This performance over the past three months is illustrated by the graph below:

While I previously viewed WBK as a value play, its lackluster returns so far in 2018 have me questioning whether or not it makes sense to continue to hold this stock in hopes of a turnaround. Given the out-performance by banks stateside, I have decided to increase my domestic banking exposure and reduce my stake in WBK, and I will explain why in detail below.

Lack of Dividend Growth A Concern

One of the primary reasons for investing in WBK, or any of the big 4 in Australian banking, is the presence of a high dividend. Unlike their American counterparts, Australian banks maintained high levels of distributions during the global economic slowdown, and have attracted income-oriented investors for some time. While the yield above 6% remains attractive on the surface, I do have some underlying concerns about this figure.

To start with, as a dividend-focused investor, I certainly appreciate high, steady dividends, which is what WBK has been able to provide. However, I also want to see dividend growth, both for the increasing income stream but also because it gives me confidence in management's ability to consistently generate higher revenues and profits. Unfortunately, on this score, WBK has been lacking. While the company has maintained its dividend over the past few years, that is all it has done - maintain. There have been no recent increases in dividend commitments. Furthermore, because of the strengthening U.S. dollar, investors in the ADR shares of WBK have actually seen their distribution decrease recently, as illustrated by the chart below:

Time Period $AU per share $USD per share 1st Half 2018 Dividend .94 .69 2nd Half 2017 Dividend .94 .72 1st Half 2017 Dividend .94 .71 2nd Half 2016 Dividend .94 .67 1st Half 2016 Dividend .94 .70

Of course, a 6% yield, despite no recent increases is still fairly attractive, especially for the banking sector. That being said, the lack of growth is still an important distinction, and gives me concerns when considering a longer-term time horizon. For comparison, let us consider some of the recent dividend increases by major U.S. banks and investment firms:

Holding Most Recent Dividend Hike JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) 43% Bank of America Corporation (BAC) 25% Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) 10% Citigroup Inc. (C) 41% Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) 7%

Clearly, U.S. banks are feeling much more confident. This makes sense because in the U.S. GDP growth has been improving, jobs and wage figures are solid, and the U.S. Federal Reserve has been steadily increasing interest rates. All these attributes are positive for the large U.S. banks. By comparison, Australian banks have not had much to cheer about lately, and that is certainly clouding their outlook. The lack of a dividend increase speaks volumes to me, and tells me the U.S. counterparts are currently in a better position.

Interest Rates Remain Low

While the U.S., and now the U.K., have been raising interest rates, Australia has not seen a rate increase in some time. In fairness, Australian interest rates did not drop as low as they did in the U.S., yet it is still an important point to consider as the RBA is set to meet next week on August 7th. Currently, the market is forecasting a 100% chance of interest rates staying flat at this meeting, which has been the forecast for some time. This comes despite a surprise uptick in June retail sales across the continent. Market forecasters continue to predict too many headwinds remain for the RBA to consider raising rates at this time.

Importantly, this seems to be having a disproportionate effect on the banking sector. While potential trade wars between the U.S. and China have some Australian companies feeling worried and others sensing opportunity, the broader market has remained fairly resilient over the past few months. Furthermore, a weakening Australian dollar and continued low interest rates has helped lift exports while encouraging domestic consumer spending. In fact, over the past year, the broader Australian market has actually performed quite well. However, the financial sector has not taken part in these broad gains, and the performance spread between WBK and the S&P/ASX 200 has widened, as illustrated by the graph below:

On this backdrop, I am not entirely optimistic about the Australian banking sector as a whole. While it is tempting to view a beaten-down sector as a value opportunity, there are a few headwinds on the horizon that make me question whether or not I want to keep my capital deployed here. The primary reason is that Australian interest rates are remaining stubbornly low, with no real end in sight. Earlier this year there was a real probability that the RBA would increase rates by year-end, or at least in the first half of 2019. As it stands now, it is looking increasingly likely that interest rates will remain at current levels well in to 2019, and perhaps beyond. The futures market is currently indicating that at best we could see a rate hike in Q3 next year, as illustrated by the chart below:

My takeaway here is that rates are going to stay low for longer than previously intended. This speaks to the RBA's lack of general confidence in the economy, as well as the ability of households and borrowers to absorb higher rates. Until there is more confidence on future growth prospects "down under", I have to shy away from banking exposure there.

Household Debt - Just Plain Scary

A final worrying point has to do with the current debt burden by Australia's households. While debt is a problem around the globe, its percentage of GDP has been declining in many large economies in recent years. Furthermore, even in the countries where household debt is rising as a share of GDP, none are currently close to Australia's level, as illustrated by the graph below:

This is a worrying statistic for a few reasons. One, it questions whether or not consumers can keep on spending as they go deeper in to debt. Consumer lending is clearly a key component to any banking institution, and if WBK's domestic consumers are maxed out on debt, that could hurt future revenue in that area. Two, it questions whether or not Australian consumers can afford to service this level of debt. As debt increases, the likelihood of default increases as well, all other things being equal. Of course, if wages were rising, this would generate more disposable income for the average Australian, which would mean they could shoulder higher debt loads without seeing their probability of default increase much. This leads to my third point, real wages are not rising, on average. While wages have increased across the board, they have risen at the same rate as inflation, negating any positive impact. While wage growth has beaten inflation many times during the past decade, the result over the past two years has been flat, as illustrated by the graph below:

My takeaway here is household debt could start dragging on future economic growth, as consumers are not earning more money to service the high level of debt they currently have. These graphs also paint a pretty clear picture as to a key reason why the RBA has not raised rates - Australians may not be able to afford it. Without real wage growth, the debt loads seem, at the very least, unsustainable, and interest rate hikes will only exacerbate this problem. Until we see debt levels decline or wages grow, it seems the RBA's hands may be tied. The point for WBK here is, none of attributes are positive.

Bottom-line

WBK is a company I regularly invest in and follow, and one that has caused some real frustration lately. While I exited WBK earlier in the year, I jumped back in once I saw the shares tank, simply because I felt the drop was too far, too fast. I saw some general strength in the Australian economy, and I had a general level of confidence that trade disputes would blow over, limiting any disruption on trade between Australia's biggest trading partner, China. However, over the past 3-4 months, WBK has not shown much of a return. While the high distribution puts me in positive territory, it is barely a 1% gain. Of course, this is a fairly short-term time horizon, but it has been painful to watch the broader market go up, coupled with U.S. banks out-performing by a wide margin. While I feel WBK will ultimately trend higher, one does not invest in isolation. I do not want to wait until next year, or beyond, to see some real positive returns while U.S. banks are showing the love right now. With a continued dovish stance by the RBA, lack of dividend growth, and an Australian consumer heavily indebted, I am reducing my WBK exposure, and would not recommend investors initiate positions in WBK at this time.

