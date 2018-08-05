BlackLine: Not Exciting Enough For The Price

Ever since its IPO in late 2016, BlackLine (BL) has been a longtime investor favorite that has traded at perennially high multiples. Strong performance has taken the company up to a ~$2.5 billion market cap, a stunning achievement for a company that went public at a valuation of less than half that.

The rise in BlackLine's stock price hasn't been all about hype, either. The company continues to make progress toward its goal of disrupting legacy financial accounting software, with its more intuitive and cloud-based process for managing the period-end closing process. The product continues to retain its award-winning status, having recently been placed in the Leaders quadrant of the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Close Solutions in 2018. For generalist investors, the Gartner Magic Quadrant is something of an Emmy award for the software industry - the firm ranks the top vendors in a given space based on both innovation and "ability to execute", and the top-ranked vendors are named Leaders. The Magic Quadrant is one of the most influential software rankings that are well publicized to IT buyers, and carry significant weight in competitive bake-offs.

From a company and product perspective, it appears that BlackLine is very healthy. But a good company does not always make for a good investment. I've always shied away from BlackLine due to its high valuation, and with the recent run-up in shares, my apprehension becomes even greater. This quarter has already seen investors getting extremely sensitive with perennial favorites like Netflix (NFLX) - as a result, valuation concerns are mounting for the technology sector as a whole, and BlackLine is not immune.

That's not to mention the very real possibility that BlackLine's growth will begin to enter into a decelerating phase. Last year, BlackLine grew revenues at a >40% y/y rate; this quarter, revenue growth has fallen to just 32% y/y. And that's a two-point sequential deceleration from Q1.

Deceleration is a very natural part of any company's growth trajectory - companies end up becoming victims of their own scale, and no company can be expected to grow at a ~40% y/y growth rate forever. But as growth begins to decompress, so too should valuation - something we haven't yet seen at BlackLine.

Growth rates in the low 30s aren't really an accomplishment in the high-growth SaaS space - it's more the norm. See below for a look at where other mid-cap SaaS companies in the 30-35% growth bucket are currently trading:

BL EV to Revenues (Forward) data by YCharts

BlackLine isn't the most expensive name in the group, but it's also far from the cheapest. Personally, I tend to gravitate toward cheaper names even if they face near-term headwinds because they have so much more room to grow.

Case in point: Yext (YEXT), a location data company, hovered in the mid-teens and failed to break meaningfully away from its IPO price in the first year after its Spring 2017 IPO. Shares consistently traded at ~6x forward revenues, and investors were starting to get impatient. Then, a confluence of good quarterly earnings, as well as a groundbreaking announcement of a partnership with Amazon Alexa (AMZN) vaulted Yext up more than 50% over the past two months, as its revenue multiple expanded from 6x to ~9x, as seen above.

This type of stock price explosion wouldn't really be possible if Yext wasn't a cheap stock to begin with. The key point here for BlackLine - with the company already trading so richly at 10.3x forward revenues, it doesn't have much room left for upside. In my view, investors are best sitting on the sidelines for BlackLine - without any near-term catalysts, there is more risk on the downside than there is opportunity for upside.

Decelerating revenue trends

Complicating BlackLine's story is the fact that revenue deceleration has really begun to seep in, despite a continued rally in the stock price. Here's a look at the company's latest quarterly results:

Figure 1. BlackLine Q2 results Source: Blackline investor relations

Total revenues grew 32% y/y to $55.5 million in the quarter, beating analyst expectations of $53.7 million (+28% y/y) by a respectable four points. The data point that I find to be more salient, however, is the fact that growth decelerated 2 points from 34% y/y growth in Q1.

Note that BlackLine shares had sagged about 5% after reporting Q1 earnings, despite beating Wall Street's expectations. Last quarter, investors had soured on the fact that BlackLine just barely beat Wall Street's expectations by $1 million. This quarter, BlackLine treated investors to a wider beat margin - but that's probably only because analysts had taken down estimates after last quarter's close call.

Meanwhile, however, shares have risen about 15% since last quarter's disappointing report, and BlackLine's valuation multiple has expanded by about one turn. Again, it's not that BlackLine is a poor company - it's that there's little justification in paying a rich 10x forward revenue multiple for a company that is growing in the low 30s and is facing deceleration.

Key business indicators, at the moment, are still reading fine. The company added 105 net new customers in the quarter to end the period at 2,405 customers, most of whom are enterprise clients. The company also achieved a strong 111% net dollar-based retention rate - a bullish indicator for good upsell activity in the quarter. But we do have to recognize that BlackLine isn't alone in the fiercely competitive market for finance and ERP software. Workday (WDAY) is one of the big players here, and after Workday's stock price stumble last quarter (which takes it to a <10x revenue multiple, a rare incident for a perennially overvalued stock), I'm much more inclined to invest in BlackLine's much larger (by about 10x) competitor. That's also not to mention the fact that companies like Oracle (ORCL), with its landmark subsidiary NetSuite, are closely following at BlackLine's heels.

One positive note to add, however - BlackLine did manage an incredible boost to its already-high gross margins in the quarter. Q2 gross margins of 78.6% expanded 340bps over 75.4% (on a GAAP basis) in 2Q17, helped by a favorable mix shift into subscription revenues and away from professional services. As with most SaaS companies, professional services is often performed at cost as a way of getting clients in the door, but actually is a drain on total margins.

Elsewhere on the profitability front, however, BlackLine didn't do tremendously well. One red flag to note is that the company heavily expanded general and administrative expenses by 47% y/y to $12.5 million, representing a huge 22.5% of revenues - up from 20.2% in the year-ago quarter and almost completely nullifying the gross margin leverage gained.

There's nothing wrong with high-growth companies operating at a loss in order to fuel growth - but I'd rather these dollars be spent on sales expansion and revenue-producing activities. The huge uptick in overhead costs might be a sign of weakening efficiency. As companies scale, investors should expect overhead expenses to dramatically decrease as a percentage of revenues - not the other way around.

Pro forma EPS of $0.01 in the quarter edged out over Wall Street consensus of -$0.01, but it seems that BlackLine is still far away from being able to turn a positive GAAP profit - especially with the way its operating margin trends are heading.

Final thoughts

While I'm positive on BlackLine's product and positioning in the enterprise software landscape, I do have qualms about the company as an investment, especially given the fact that it lays in an extremely competitive space with much larger incumbents, as well as the fact that the company's Q2 results are showing early signs of a decelerating trend.

Given where comps are currently trading, I'd be comfortable paying 8x EV/FY18 revenues for BlackLine, implying a price target of $37 and 21% downside from current levels. Note that even something as dramatic as a 20% decline would only take BlackLine back to where it was trading a few months ago in March. In my view, there are far better SaaS companies to invest in.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.