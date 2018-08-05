Carter's Inc.: A Window Of Opportunity To Invest In The Leader Of Children's Apparel

Current management is doing what they need to do to ensure that the next decade is as impressive as the last.

Nothing has changed about the strength of the underlying product or the soundness of the business.

Carter's Inc. (CRI) continues to be one of my favorite investments. While it's easy to be enthusiastic about a stock that at one point showed an unrealized gain of ~30% after just a few months, staying enthused when the stock price retraced and adding to the position even though it brought up my cost basis was a matter of careful research. My enthusiasm stems from three vital aspects: 1) the economics of the underlying product 2) a history of success 3) a smart management team that is navigating well current headwinds while making investments for the future.

Baby Clothes

It doesn't get more basic than this. People have babies, and babies need clothes. Those babies grow quickly and need new clothes to fit their growing bodies. Furthermore, with operations primarily in developed nations, CRI enjoys the benefit of a relatively rich consumer base who can, want to, and will spend more to buy outfits for different seasons, outfits that match their other children, outfits for school, church, and play, and splurge on those shoes that are just too cute to pass up. CEO Michael Casey described it well in the most recent conference call:

That's the beauty of our business. Young children's apparel is a less discretionary purchase. Children outgrow their clothing rapidly in this those early years of life and require more frequent refreshes of their outfits particularly as the seasons change.

Recently, CRI has expanded their product line to include larger sizes up to age 10. While they have been serving the older child segment for a while through their Osh'Kosh line, their Carter's branded line has been expanded to do the same. Named KID, this new product line from Carter's has been matched with a smart strategy titled "Age Up" to change their brand image from just a baby clothes retailer to a one stop shop child center.

This expanded line has been very well received. Read these quotes from customers on Carter's social media pages:

This age up strategy brings Carter's closer to much bigger names in the apparel world such as Gap Inc. (GAP) and the like. Carter's footprint is expanding as was mentioned also in the conference call:

We have the number 1 market share in both the baby and toddler age segments. We have the number 5 market share in the older age segment, every point of share in that market is worth over $100 million. Our consumer data suggests we're seeing a faster rate of growth in customers shopping for our 4-14 product offerings, more than twice the rate of growth in our total retail customers.

With this expanded clothing line, market share gains in the older age segment, a well established presence in the USA and Canada, a growing retail presence in Mexico, wholesale shipments to dozens of places around the world, and current attempts to lay down a foundation in China, CRI has the tools and the products to eventually serve the world. In addition to hundreds of branded store locations, CRI has specific product lines sold in Walmart (WMT), Target (TGT), and Amazon (AMZN), while selling wholesale to lots of other retailers like Macy's (M) and the like. They are becoming to children's clothes what Coke is to the beverage world.

Historic Success

Carter's has done remarkably well in the past decade. Check out the trends since 2008, courtesy of morningstar:

All the metrics that you want to see go up have gone up, while the metrics that you want to see go down (like shares outstanding) or stay relatively low (like payout ratio) have done so. Since 2008 to year-end 2017:

- Revenue CAGR of 8.56%

- 890 gross margin improvement

- 500 bps improvement in operating margin

- The dividend that was initiated in 2013 has grown at a CAGR of 25.26%

- Share buyback programs have reduced outstanding shares by 19% since 2013.

- RoE= 37.91, RoA= 14.37, RoIC= 22.13

- Interest covered 12.5 times

- FCF payout ratio 30%

While this may be a down year in terms of margins and flat elsewhere, those factors are a result of important brand building investments (to be discussed below) and a difficult to navigate landscape in China. A conversation from the Q&A from last conference call was important:

Heather Balsky - Bank of America Merrill Lynch Hi. Good morning. Thank you for taking my question. I was hoping you could, I guess, touch on the International business and provide any update on China. You had talked last quarter about revisiting the strategy, and I'm just curious to know where you are in that process? Michael Dennis Casey - Carter's, Inc. Sure. So I'd say China is not making the progress we had planned for this year. Just to put it in context, we'll probably do some portion of about $3.5 billion in sales this year, total company, and the China initiative is probably worth some portion of about $15 million in sales. With losses some portion of $7 million, so to lose that amount of money on a $15 million business, we think, it needs to be revisited. The mix of sales we have is heavily weighted to our eCommerce business on Alibaba's Tmall website. And I'd say the store model is not performing as expected. The wholesale partner that we chose a few years ago has not been able to transfer their success in adult apparel to children's apparel. And so we're exploring an alternative model. That model would enable us to provide a better experience for the consumer and a much more profitable model for us. So our objective right now is to get the foundation for China strengthened and build a better growth plan beginning next year. Still a very attractive market. Brand name recognition – the Carter's brand name recognition is growing. It's a very fragmented market; lots of small players. We continue to believe there's an absence of a strong baby apparel brand in China and so it creates an opportunity for us. We believe the store – us having a store model and an eCommerce model are consistent with the Chinese consumer's expectation. Managing those two businesses differently, we were managing the online business. We had our partner managing the wholesale business that was probably we would say now that was a flaw in the model. Better to have one partner managing both models for us. So we'll share – have more to share with you on that progress, creating that new model later this year – or early next year.

While the speed bumps going on in China certainly change my investment thesis (I am no longer targeting a $140 price target by year end like I mentioned in a previous article), I trust management to figure things out. It is no easy task breaking into a new market. While it would have been great for them to figure it out first try, such expectations were unrealistic. China is a goldmine, but it may take longer than expected to tap into. If what has happened historically with Carter's is any indicator of what will happen in China, I expect the next ten years to be brilliant.

Smart Management

To piggy-back onto the previous topic, it is vital to note that the current C-suite at CRI is the same team that has led Carter's through the amazing decade since 2008 discussed above. That is why I have such confidence in the future. A key initiative management has undertaken is a brand building campaign labeld "With You From The Start":

This initiative has helped Carter's online presence, earning it's main brand and affiliate brands (Osh'Kosh, Skip-Hop) high engagement scores on Instagram:

According to the conference call, Carter's and Osh'Kosh have the top two spots in unaided brand awareness and quality for childrens apparel. In a sector with low barriers to entry and a product that is hard to differentiate, this brand building initiative is key to future success. A large part of the reason why margins this year could be flat to down is due to the considerable investments CRI is making in brand building, along with investments in E-commerce capabilities (speeding up delivery times). But the money well spent today is securing future dollars.

Another brief thing to mention is the US trade battle with China. Carter's gets most of their textiles from China, so the situation is concerning. Management spoke to this:

Some of the risks we're managing in the balance of the year include the exposure to new tariffs on China imports and rising product costs. New tariffs imposed to date on China imports are not expected to have a material impact on our 2018 growth objectives.

For now, the sky is mostly clear as it relates to China. But certainly a matter to keep watching.

Perhaps the most important initiative management has on the front burner is the effort underway to shutter under-performing store fronts and opening new, dual-branded stores in key locations. CRI has 115 stores that they plan to close by 2022 that are operating at only a 2% margin, in contrast to their well located dual-branded stores that operate above a 20% margin, of which they are working to open 160 more starting this year through 2022. The stores to be closed are struggling mostly because of poor location. Roughly 1/3 of the 115 are to be closed this year. I expect impressively improving margins in coming years as they shed the dead-weight from low margin locations, and as they continue other margin focused projects like direct sourcing their supply chain. Management is very savvy, but I appreciate that they don't over-complicate things or sugar-coat. They recognize when and where stores need to close, they recognize that initial efforts in China are failing so they need to revamp.

Conclusion

The recent pullback in price is an opportunity. Anything below $105 is tempting. Anything below $100 is margin of safety territory. Perspective is the key here, and remembering the things that matter most. CRI has an incredible product that is a necessity and can not be replaced. They have a fantastic history that undergirds future efforts. And they have a strong management team to see them through any present challenges. With brand building and margin initiatives underway, along with opportunities in China, an investment in CRI will be well worth it five and ten years down the road.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.