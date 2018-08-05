Pacific City Financial Readies $50 Million IPO

PCB is growing net interest income and has impressive earnings. The company serves a diverse and enviable customer demographic.

The firm operates a bank holding company that provides loans and related financial services to Korean-American and other minority communities in the U.S.

Pacific City Financial intends to sell $50 million of its common stock in a U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

Pacific City Financial (PCB) intends to raise $50 million from the sale of its common stock in a U.S. IPO uplisting to the Nasdaq, according to an amended registration statement.

The firm operates as a bank holding company primarily focused on providing lending and related banking services to Korean-American and other underserved minority communities.

PCB is growing quickly and profitably; it has an expanded geographic and demographic approach compared to competitors such as OP Bancorp (OPBK).

Company & Business

The Los Angeles, California-based bank holding company was founded in 2003 and focuses its lending services in commercial property loans, small business loans, and lines of credit.

Executive management is headed by President and CEO Henry Kim, who has been with the firm since inception as one of the co-founders.

PCB provides personal and business solutions, such as checking accounts, saving, certificates of deposit [CD], debit card, and other services. The bank also offers a variety of loans, including commercial, small businesses, trade finance, home and auto loans.

Since 2014, the bank has expanded aggressively throughout Southern California and the greater New York metropolitan areas.

In addition, the firm has broadened its demographic reach by focusing on other underserved minority communities within its markets, including Chinese-Americans, Persian-Americans, and Indian-Americans.

PCB’s loan composition has skewed heavily toward commercial and residential real estate-backed loans, as the pie chart indicates below:

Management points out that since 2013, it has grown its net interest income at a greater rate than its non-interest expenses have grown, indicating increasing operational efficiencies as the firm has expanded its loan portfolio and footprint.

Market & Competition

According to a report by Ameredia, Koreans are the fifth largest Asian American group, comprising 10.51% of the Asian American population -- a total of 1,072,682 Korean inhabitants.

California is the leading state accounting for 345,882 Korean-Americans as of the report date, followed by New York with 119,846 Korean-Americans.

Management cites a total of 18 Korean-American banks across the US. Pacific City ranks third -- both state and nationwide -- as measured by the total number of assets.

Major Korean-American banks competing in the US include:

Hope Bancorp (HOPE)

Hanmi Financial (HAFC)

MetroCity Bankshares (OTCQX:MCBS)

CBB Bancorp (OTCQB:CBBI)

OP Bancorp (OTC:OPBK)

First IC Corporation (OTCPK:FIEB)

US Metro Bank (OTCPK:USMT)

Uniti Financial (OTCPK:UIFC)

Financial Performance

PCB’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing net interest income after provision for loan losses

Consistently increasing net interest margin

Uneven net charge-offs to average loans

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two years (Audited PCAOB):

(Source: PCB S-1/A)

Net Interest Income After Provision For Loan Losses

Q1 2018: $15.2 million, 19.7% increase vs. prior

2017: $53.3 million, 23% increase vs. prior

2016: $43.3 million, 18.3% increase vs. prior

2015: $36.6 million

Net Interest Margin

Q1 2018: 4.33%

2017: 4.22%

2016: 4.18%

2015: 3.89%

Net Charge-offs to Average Loans

Q1 2018: -0.02%

2017: 0.08%

2016: 0.03%

2015: 0.06%

As of March 31, 2018, the company had $181.6 million in cash and $49.8 million in total on-deposit liabilities.

IPO Details

PCB intends to sell 2.385 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $21.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $50.0 million.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would be approximately $355 million.

Management plans to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes and did not provide specific details.

The firm’s presentation of the IPO roadshow is available here.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Raymond James and Sandler O’Neill + Partners.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: August 9, 2018.

